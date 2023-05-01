Facebook has been offering a special mobile version of its website for some time for users who do not prefer the mobile app. However, the mobile website still lacks some functions and features.

But do not worry; you can access the full version of the Facebook desktop website from your mobile browser and have access to all the features. In this guide, we’ll show you how to open the Facebook desktop website on your phone, regardless of the browser you use on Android and iOS devices.

How To Open Facebook Desktop Site On Mobile Devices

We’ll show you how to open the full Facebook desktop site on both Android and iOS smartphones. You’ll need a mobile browser, and you’ll need to sign in to your Facebook account during the process (if you are not already signed in). Learn how to open the desktop site on your Android or iOS smartphone here.

How To Open Facebook Desktop Site On Android

Most Android smartphones today have Google Chrome as their default browser, so we chose Google Chrome to show the process. The process is pretty much the same, no matter which mobile browser you use.

1. Launch Google Chrome (or your preferred browser) from your home screen or app drawer.

2. Secondly, type the URL of the Facebook website (www.facebook.com) in your address bar and tap on the Enter key on your keyboard.

3. Next, enter your account credentials to sign in to your Facebook account. (You can skip this step if you’re already logged in).

4. Once you’re on the Facebook Home page (or Timeline page), tap the 3-dot menu in your browser’s address bar.

5. Next, select the ‘Desktop Site‘ option from the newly opened menu to switch to the mobile version of the Facebook desktop site.

6. You aren’t there yet. To access the full version of the Facebook desktop site, tap the address bar, select the pencil button to edit and change the URL from “www.m.facebook.com” to “www.facebook.com” and then press Enter on your keyboard to open the desktop site.

You’ll now see the full version of the Facebook website on your smartphone. The process is almost the same for all Chromium-based browsers on Android like Kiwi Browser and others.

Also, once you’re logged into your Facebook account in your browser, you can search for the “desktop site” option in other browsers and then edit the URL to access the full version of the website.

If you use an iPhone, read on to find out how to open the Facebook desktop site on mobile using Safari or other browsers.

How To Open Facebook Desktop Site On iOS Using Safari

On iPhones, Safari is usually the default browser that most iOS users also prefer. Here’s how to open the full version of the Facebook desktop site on mobile.

1. Launch Safari from your home screen or app drawer.

2. Secondly, type the URL of Facebook website (www.facebook.com) in the bottom address bar and tap the ‘Go’ button on your keyboard.

3. Next, enter your account credentials to sign in to your Facebook account. (You can skip this step if you’re already logged in).

4. Once you’re on the Facebook Home page (or Timeline page), tap the ‘aA’ button in the bottom address bar of your browser.

5. Scroll down further and select the ‘Request desktop site’ option from the newly opened menu to switch to the mobile version of Facebook’s desktop site.

6. You’re still not there yet. To access the full version of the Facebook desktop site, tap the address bar, change the URL from “www.m.facebook.com” to “www.facebook.com,” and then press the ‘Go” key on your keyboard to open the desktop site.

You’ll now see the full version of the Facebook website on your iPhone using Safari. Unlike other browsers, Safari always requires you to be logged in to access the desktop website. If you prefer Google Chrome on iOS, learn how to open the Facebook desktop website with Chrome here.

How To Open Facebook’s Full Desktop Site On iOS Using Google Chrome

If you use Google Chrome, you don’t necessarily need to stay logged into your Facebook account to access the desktop site. However, we recommend logging in first and then opening the desktop site on your iPhone.

1. Launch Google Chrome from your home screen or app drawer.

2. Next, type the URL of the Facebook website (www.facebook.com) in the bottom address bar and tap the ‘Go” button on your keyboard.

3. Next, enter your account credentials to sign in to your Facebook account. (You can skip this step if you’re already logged in).

4. Once you’re on the Facebook Home page (or Timeline page), tap the button with the three dots in the bottom address bar of your browser.

5. Scroll down further and select the ‘Request desktop site’ option from the newly opened menu to switch to the mobile version of the Facebook desktop site.

6. Finally, to access the full version of the Facebook desktop site, tap the address bar, change the URL from “www.m.facebook.com” to “www.facebook.com”, and then press the ‘Go” key on your keyboard to open the desktop site.

Opening The Facebook Multiple Variants Of Facebook’s Desktop Site

Facebook offers its desktop site in two versions – one specifically for mobile devices (with the URL www.m.facebook.com) and the other as a full desktop site (with the URL www.facebook.com) that is also optimized for viewing on mobile screens. It may seem confusing at first to know which version of the desktop site you’re on, but they all have slightly different variations of the Facebook user interface. With this guide, you can easily access the Facebook desktop website on any smartphone.

