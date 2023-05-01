In Summary
- Facebook has multiple types of desktop sites for mobile.
- By default, you can access its desktop site for mobile with limited functionality.
- However, you can use this guide to access the full version of Facebook’s desktop site on your mobile device running on Android or iOS.
Facebook has been offering a special mobile version of its website for some time for users who do not prefer the mobile app. However, the mobile website still lacks some functions and features.
But do not worry; you can access the full version of the Facebook desktop website from your mobile browser and have access to all the features. In this guide, we’ll show you how to open the Facebook desktop website on your phone, regardless of the browser you use on Android and iOS devices.
How To Open Facebook Desktop Site On Mobile Devices
We’ll show you how to open the full Facebook desktop site on both Android and iOS smartphones. You’ll need a mobile browser, and you’ll need to sign in to your Facebook account during the process (if you are not already signed in). Learn how to open the desktop site on your Android or iOS smartphone here.
How To Open Facebook Desktop Site On Android
Most Android smartphones today have Google Chrome as their default browser, so we chose Google Chrome to show the process. The process is pretty much the same, no matter which mobile browser you use.
1. Launch Google Chrome (or your preferred browser) from your home screen or app drawer.
2. Secondly, type the URL of the Facebook website (www.facebook.com) in your address bar and tap on the Enter key on your keyboard.
3. Next, enter your account credentials to sign in to your Facebook account. (You can skip this step if you’re already logged in).
4. Once you’re on the Facebook Home page (or Timeline page), tap the 3-dot menu in your browser’s address bar.
5. Next, select the ‘Desktop Site‘ option from the newly opened menu to switch to the mobile version of the Facebook desktop site.
6. You aren’t there yet. To access the full version of the Facebook desktop site, tap the address bar, select the pencil button to edit and change the URL from “www.m.facebook.com” to “www.facebook.com” and then press Enter on your keyboard to open the desktop site.
You’ll now see the full version of the Facebook website on your smartphone. The process is almost the same for all Chromium-based browsers on Android like Kiwi Browser and others.
Also, once you’re logged into your Facebook account in your browser, you can search for the “desktop site” option in other browsers and then edit the URL to access the full version of the website.
If you use an iPhone, read on to find out how to open the Facebook desktop site on mobile using Safari or other browsers.
How To Open Facebook Desktop Site On iOS Using Safari
On iPhones, Safari is usually the default browser that most iOS users also prefer. Here’s how to open the full version of the Facebook desktop site on mobile.
1. Launch Safari from your home screen or app drawer.
2. Secondly, type the URL of Facebook website (www.facebook.com) in the bottom address bar and tap the ‘Go’ button on your keyboard.
3. Next, enter your account credentials to sign in to your Facebook account. (You can skip this step if you’re already logged in).
4. Once you’re on the Facebook Home page (or Timeline page), tap the ‘aA’ button in the bottom address bar of your browser.
5. Scroll down further and select the ‘Request desktop site’ option from the newly opened menu to switch to the mobile version of Facebook’s desktop site.
6. You’re still not there yet. To access the full version of the Facebook desktop site, tap the address bar, change the URL from “www.m.facebook.com” to “www.facebook.com,” and then press the ‘Go” key on your keyboard to open the desktop site.
You’ll now see the full version of the Facebook website on your iPhone using Safari. Unlike other browsers, Safari always requires you to be logged in to access the desktop website. If you prefer Google Chrome on iOS, learn how to open the Facebook desktop website with Chrome here.
How To Open Facebook’s Full Desktop Site On iOS Using Google Chrome
If you use Google Chrome, you don’t necessarily need to stay logged into your Facebook account to access the desktop site. However, we recommend logging in first and then opening the desktop site on your iPhone.
1. Launch Google Chrome from your home screen or app drawer.
2. Next, type the URL of the Facebook website (www.facebook.com) in the bottom address bar and tap the ‘Go” button on your keyboard.
3. Next, enter your account credentials to sign in to your Facebook account. (You can skip this step if you’re already logged in).
4. Once you’re on the Facebook Home page (or Timeline page), tap the button with the three dots in the bottom address bar of your browser.
5. Scroll down further and select the ‘Request desktop site’ option from the newly opened menu to switch to the mobile version of the Facebook desktop site.
6. Finally, to access the full version of the Facebook desktop site, tap the address bar, change the URL from “www.m.facebook.com” to “www.facebook.com”, and then press the ‘Go” key on your keyboard to open the desktop site.
Opening The Facebook Multiple Variants Of Facebook’s Desktop Site
Facebook offers its desktop site in two versions – one specifically for mobile devices (with the URL www.m.facebook.com) and the other as a full desktop site (with the URL www.facebook.com) that is also optimized for viewing on mobile screens. It may seem confusing at first to know which version of the desktop site you’re on, but they all have slightly different variations of the Facebook user interface. With this guide, you can easily access the Facebook desktop website on any smartphone.
FAQs on opening the Facebook desktop site on mobile
Can I open Facebook’s full version of the desktop site on my mobile?
Yes, it is possible to access the full version of Facebook's desktop site on a mobile device. However, keep in mind that the desktop site is designed for use on a larger screen, so it may not be optimized for a mobile device and may be difficult to navigate.
To access the full version of Facebook's desktop site on your mobile device, follow these steps:
- Open your mobile browser and go to www.facebook.com.
- Tap on the three-dot menu icon (or the share icon) located at the top right corner of the browser window.
- In the menu that appears, look for an option that says "Request Desktop Site" or "Desktop Site" and tap on it.
- The browser will then reload the page, and you should see the full version of Facebook's desktop site.
Note that some browsers may have a slightly different process for requesting the desktop site. If you're having trouble, you can try searching online for instructions specific to your browser.
While opening the Facebook desktop site on the browser, why don’t I see the full version?
There could be several reasons why you may not be seeing the full version of Facebook on your desktop browser. Here are some common ones:
- Browser cache: Your browser may have cached an older version of the website, which is why you're not seeing the full version. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
- Screen resolution: If your screen resolution is set too low, some elements of the Facebook website may be hidden or scaled down. Try increasing your screen resolution and see if that makes a difference.
- Browser zoom: Your browser may be zoomed in or out, which could be hiding some elements of the Facebook website. Try resetting your browser zoom level to 100%.
- Mobile version: It's possible that you're accidentally loading the mobile version of the Facebook website, which may not have all the features of the desktop version. Make sure you're accessing the desktop version of the website.
- Browser compatibility: Some older browsers may not support all the features of the Facebook website. Try using a newer or different browser to see if that makes a difference.
If none of these solutions work, there may be a problem with your computer or internet connection that is preventing you from accessing the full version of Facebook.
Why would I want to open Facebook’s desktop site on my mobile device?
If you open the desktop version of Facebook on your mobile device, you can access more features and get a larger view of the site. It can also be helpful if you need to access certain features that are not available on the mobile version of Facebook.
Will opening the desktop version of Facebook on my mobile device use more data?
Yes, accessing the desktop version of Facebook from your mobile device probably consumes more data than the mobile version. That's because the desktop site has more features and larger files to download.
Will opening the desktop version of Facebook on my mobile device affect my account settings?
No, accessing the desktop version of Facebook from your mobile device should not affect your account settings. However, note that some features may be different or unavailable on the mobile version of Facebook.
Can I use the desktop version of Facebook on my mobile device permanently?
Yes, you can set to always use the desktop version of Facebook on your mobile device by changing your browser settings. However, note that this uses more data and may not be optimized for mobile use.