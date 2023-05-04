Instagram is the most popular photo-sharing platform where we can stay connected with friends and family. We can share not only pictures but also videos and reels and interact with our friends. Messaging is one of the ways to engage with people on Instagram.

As on any other platform, there are problems on Instagram. Some users complain that they can not send messages on Instagram. This can be disheartening at times. Luckily, we have some simple solutions that will allow you to send messages on Instagram. In this guide, we’ll explain some of the possible causes of the problem and solutions to fix it.

Why Can’t I Send Messages on Instagram

If you are not able to send messages on Instagram, it can be due to several reasons. Some of the main reasons are:

Poor internet connection: If the internet on your device is not working or the speed is too slow, you will not be able to send messages on Instagram.

If the internet on your device is not working or the speed is too slow, you will not be able to send messages on Instagram. Server issues: Sometimes, the servers on which Instagram operates have technical problems or are down. During such an outage, you will not be able to send messages on Instagram or do anything else.

Sometimes, the servers on which Instagram operates have technical problems or are down. During such an outage, you will not be able to send messages on Instagram or do anything else. Blocked account: The user may have blocked you on Instagram. In such cases, you will not be able to send messages on Instagram even if you are already having a conversation.

The user may have blocked you on Instagram. In such cases, you will not be able to send messages on Instagram even if you are already having a conversation. Outdated app version: If you are using an older version of Instagram, the bugs in it may prevent you from sending messages on Instagram.

Let us take a look at how to fix the problem.

Troubleshoot “Unable to Send Messages” on Instagram

Check Your Internet Connection

As we all know, Instagram only works with the internet. There is a possibility that your internet connection is not working. Switch from mobile data to a WiFi connection or vice versa and see if that helps.

If you have no way to connect to a WiFi network, refresh your network by putting your phone in airplane mode and turning it off to connect to the network. Also, use the speed test tools to check the speed of your connection. If the speed is too slow, recharge your data package or contact your Internet service provider.

Check if Instagram Is Down

There are instances when Instagram has been down for a few minutes in the past. During such downtime, you cannot do anything on Instagram. You will not be able to send messages either. Open a tool like Downdetector in your web browser and search for Instagram in the text box.

It will show you the status of Instagram servers and if there is an outage. If there is an outage, you will have to wait for the Meta/Instagram team to fix the problem so that the servers can start working again. If there is no outage, follow the solutions below.

Restart Instagram App

Close the Instagram app on your device completely, even in the background, and reopen it. Sometimes a simple restart can fix problems when you can not send messages on Instagram.

Make Sure the User Has Not Blocked You

There is a possibility that the user has blocked you on Instagram if you cannot send messages on Instagram. If the profile is private and the user has blocked you, you will not be able to find it in the search. Check if the user has blocked you or not.

If the user’s account is public, you can see the profile picture. You can still message the person, but the person will not receive any messages on their Instagram account. If the user has blocked you, you can send messages, but the user will not receive notifications. The messages are included directly in the Message Requests.

Make Sure You Are Not Banned

Instagram sometimes bans its users from accessing some features of the platform. There are certain guidelines that you must follow in order to use all the features on Instagram.

If Instagram finds that your account is spamming others with messages, or if someone has reported you, Instagram may prevent you from sending messages for a period of time ranging from 24 hours to a few days. Make sure you have not violated Instagram’s community guidelines.

Instagram will notify you of the block through notifications or the email account associated with your Instagram account. Check to see if you are blocked. If you are blocked, wait to send messages until the block is lifted.

Sign Out of Instagram and Sign In Again

If you can not send messages through your Instagram account, log out of your account in the Instagram app. Then sign in again with your credentials. Try sending messages now and see if it helps.

Clear Instagram App Cache

The Instagram app cache that is on your device might be corrupted. This can lead to many problems, such as not being able to send messages on Instagram. You need to clear the Instagram app cache and see if that fixes the problem.

To clear the Instagram cache on Android:

Open the Settings app.

app. Go to the Apps tab.

tab. Find Instagram in the list of apps and tap it.

in the list of apps and tap it. Select Storage .

. Click Clear cache.

Update Instagram App

Older versions of the Instagram app may contain some bugs that prevent you from sending messages. The Instagram app is updated regularly to fix bugs and improve the user experience. If you are using an older version, update it to the latest version.

You can check for updates in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and install the update. Check if you can send messages after updating the app.

Uninstall Third-Party App

Instagram has some third-party apps like Instagram. They cannot be downloaded and installed from the Google Play Store or Appstore. They have to be downloaded and installed from their websites. They have features like ghost mode, download features, etc.

These apps are not approved for use by Meta/Instagram. If you are using a third-party Instagram app, uninstall it and use the official app. The problem of not being able to send messages on Instagram can be fixed with the official app.

Reinstall the Instagram App

If the problem is still not fixed, uninstall the Instagram app on your device and reinstall it from the official source like Google Play Store or Appstore. Before you reinstall the app, clear the memory and cache using your device’s built-in memory cleanup feature. You can find this feature in the Settings app.

After reinstalling the app, sign in and check if you can send the messages.

Use Instagram on a Web Browser

Open a web browser on your device and open Instagram.com. Log in using your Instagram credentials. Try sending the messages to the person you were unable to send earlier. It should go through now.

Cannot Send Messages on Instagram

It would be an issue of concern when you are unable to send messages on Instagram. There are many reasons for the issue, which can be fixed easily in the ways mentioned above. Fix the issue and enjoy the conversations on Instagram with your friends and family.

FAQs on “Unable to Send Messages on Instagram” error

How long does Instagram DM ban last? Instagram DM ban can last up to a few days if you have violated the community guidelines. Normally, Instagram bans its users from sending messages for 24 hours. If you are a repeat offender, the ban may last up to a few days, or your account may be permanently banned. Why can’t I send messages on Instagram for 3 days? If you can not send messages on Instagram for 3 days, it means you have violated the community guidelines on Instagram. To prevent you from violating the guidelines, Instagram has banned you from sending messages for 3 days. After 3 days, you can send messages as usual. Why did Instagram block me from sending messages? Instagram blocks messages from being sent if it detects that your account is spamming other users' inboxes. Or if someone has reported your account for spamming or abusive behavior. You must wait for the block period to resume sending messages. Is my Instagram ban permanent or temporary? Instagram ban being temporary or permanent depends on your behavior on Instagram. If users report your behavior, you may be temporarily banned for a few hours or days. If the behavior does not change, Instagram may ban you permanently by suspending your account. How do I know if my Instagram is suspended? If Instagram suspends your account, you will receive an email from Instagram about the suspension. You will also see the suspension message when you try to sign in to Instagram. How can I contact Instagram for help? You can ask Instagram for help through the Instagram app itself. Click on your profile icon at the bottom of the home screen. Now click on the hamburger menu and select Settings and Privacy. Scroll down to the More Information and Support section and click Help. If you have seen a problem, you can just shake your phone to report it to Instagram.