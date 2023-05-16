WhatsApp is the most popular communication tool used by billions of people around the world. The app is already available on most of the platforms like Android, iOS, and Windows. Now the app is making its debut on Google Wear OS, a new operating system developed by Google for Android watches.

The new app is available as a direct native WhatsApp app for Wear OS. The app is currently in beta testing and is available on the latest beta version of WhatsApp Android v2.23.10.10. You can install the app directly on your smartwatch and send and receive messages directly from your wrist without opening your smartphone.

If you are looking for this functionality, this guide is for you. In this post, you’ll learn how to set up WhatsApp on your Wear OS and how to use it.

How To Setup and Use WhatsApp on Android Smartwatch

Currently, the native version of the WhatsApp app only supports smartwatches running WearOS 3 and higher. Popular devices include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series, Watch 5 series, and the Google Pixel Watch.

Before you can install WhatsApp on your smartwatch, you need to sign up for the WhatsApp beta program. You can join the WhatsApp beta by following this link. After you visit the page, click on “Join Beta.”

Note: Beta programs allow users to try out new features and updates before they are officially released to the general public. Beta versions of applications are made available to a limited number of users who choose to participate in the program. It is important to note that beta versions may contain bugs or stability issues as they are still in the testing phase. Therefore, users who participate in the WhatsApp beta program should be aware of the potential risks and might face some issues when using the app.

Once logged in, open the Google Play Store app on your smartphone and search for WhatsApp. You will see an option to install the Companion Wear app OS. If you do not see it, do not worry. You can install the WhatsApp app on Wear OS using different methods.

How to Install WhatsApp App on WearOS

As we just discussed, you can install the app in two ways. The first method, which is the most recommended, is to download the WhatsApp app on WearOS using your smartphone. To do this:

Open the Google Play Store on your smartphone and search for the WhatsApp app. Make sure your smartphone is connected to the WearOS smartwatch you are using.

Now, select Whatsapp from the list of apps. Under the “ Available on more devices ” tab, you will now see an option to install the WearOS version of the app on your smartwatch. If you do not see the option, follow the second method we described below to install Whatsapp directly from your smartwatch.

from the list of apps. Under the “ ” tab, you will now see an option to install the WearOS version of the app on your smartwatch. If you do not see the option, follow the second method we described below to install Whatsapp directly from your smartwatch. Tap “ Install ,” and the installation will start on your smartwatch.

,” and the installation will start on your smartwatch. After successful installation, you can see Whatsapp on your WearOS smartwatch.



Another method is to install the WhatsApp app directly from your smartwatch.

Connect your smartwatch to the wifi or, if you are using the cellular version, to the internet.

Open the Play Store on your smartwatch. You can swipe up from the home screen to access the list of apps on your smartwatch. Find the Play Store and open it.

Now search for WhatsApp apps in the search bar.

Now click on Install. This will take some time, depending on your smartwatch.

How To Setup WhatsApp on WearOS Smartwatch

Open your smartwatch and swipe up to see the full list of apps, find Whatsapp, and tap it.



The app will display a code on your smartwatch, and you will receive a notification on your smartphone to connect to a new device.



Tap on the notification, click the Confirm button, and enter the code displayed on your smartwatch.



button, and enter the code displayed on your smartwatch. Alternatively, you can also link your smartwatch via Whatsapp by clicking on the three-dot menu and then on Linked Devices. Now tap on Link Device and select Use Mobile Data . If you are on the mobile network, instead tap on Link Phone Number below and now enter the code displayed on your smartwatch.

and select . If you are on the mobile network, instead tap on below and now enter the code displayed on your smartwatch. After successfully entering the code, it may take some time for all chats to load into the Whatsapp app on your Wear OS, depending on your internet speed.



How to Use WhatsApp on WearOS: Everything You Can Do

The watchOS version of Whatsapp is missing some of the basic features. Some of them are that you can not start a chat with a new user, there is no message button so you can not send a message to those you have already had a conversation with. Apart from that, you can use Whatsapp to view all your conversations including media, open conversations, and send messages to anyone on Whatsapp as well as view profiles, information, and much more. Here are the quick and easy instructions on how to do basic things on Whatsapp Wear OS.

How to send text messages on Whatsapp WearOS

Connect your smartwatch to the internet and open Whatsapp on your smartwatch.

Now select the chat you want to send a message to.

Scroll down, click on the keyboard icon, type the message and click on “Send” to send the text. Similar to Whatsapp on your cell phone, you can see the message delivery options and the time of the sent message.

How to send voice messages on Whatsapp WearOS

Open Whatsapp on your WearOS and select the chat you want to have an audio conversation with.

Scroll down and click on the microphone to send an audio message. Allow Whatsapp to access the microphone and grant the required permissions.

Now tap the screen to start recording and click the Send button to send a voice message.

How to see the profile and about on Whatsapp WeaOS

Open Whatsapp on your WearOS smartwatch and select the conversation whose profile and information you want to see.

Open the conversation, scroll down, and click on the People in that conversation.

Now you can see the contact’s profile picture and information. You cannot zoom the profile picture.

How to mute chat on Whatsapp WearOS

Open Whatsapp on your smartwatch and click on the conversation you want to mute

Open the conversation, scroll down, and click on the people in that conversation.

Scroll down and toggle on the Mute Chat to mute conversations.

How to logout from Whatsapp on WeaOS

Open Whatsapp on your smartwatch, scroll down and click on settings

Now tap the “Logout” button to sign out of Whatsapp on WearOS.

WhatsApp on Your Wrist

WhatsApp is the most popular and default communication app for many people. The company is trying to expand its WhatsApp availability to different devices, and in the latest attempt, it has developed a standalone app for WearOS. If you use a WearOS smartwatch and want to send and receive messages without opening your phone every time, you can install the WhatsApp app on your smartphone and instantly view and reply to the message right from your wrist.

We hope you will find this guide helpful. If you have any problems installing WhatsApp on your WearOS smartwatch, feel free to leave a comment below. We are here to help you.

FAQs about Setting Up WhatsApp on Your WearOS Smartwatch