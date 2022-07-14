How to Setup Tap to Pay on Google Pay and Paytm

In recent years, India has seen a revolution in digital payments, largely due to UPI. With the help of UPI, you can make quick payments by simply scanning a QR code and entering your PIN effortlessly and securely. Although the process is relatively fast, the tap-to-pay method is still one of the most widely used payment methods outside of India.

In India, popular apps like Google Pay and Paytm have now enabled support for NFC payments, but what exactly are NFC payments? How do you add your card to GPay and start making tap-and-go payments? Do not worry; we will explain and understand them in more detail below.

How Does Tap to Pay Work?

Before we look at how to add your card to GPay/Paytm, let us first understand how this tap-and-go payment system works. Many modern smartphones are equipped with NFC support, enabling the contactless payment system.

The NFC chip in cell phones works similarly to the chips found on many contactless cards that support contactless payment. In other words, you need to tap the back of your cell phone to the PoS device/payment terminal, and the transaction will be made.

However, the payment will not be successful if the chips are not properly aligned with each other. But you know what the best part is? NFC payments work even without an internet connection; how useful is that?

1. How to Add a Card in GPay

Open the Google Pay application on your Android/iOS device and log in with your credentials. Now, click on your profile icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

Here, select Pay businesses.

Next, add your debit/credit card and follow the on-screen instructions.

Boom, you are now all set to make contactless payments using GPay.

NOTE: Only select Visa and Mastercard are supported for now, with support for more cards like Rupay expected soon.

GPay Tap to Pay Supported Cards

At the time of writing this article, below are the cards that support the Google Pay “Tap to Pay” feature.

Axis Visa and Mastercard

State Bank of India Visa and Mastercard

Kotak Visa

HDFC Visa and Mastercard

IndusInd Visa and Mastercard

Federal Visa Debit Card and Mastercard(Debit and Credit)

HSBC Credit Visa and Mastercard

ICICI Visa and Mastercard

Onecard Credit Visa

2. How to Add a Card to Paytm

Update your Paytm app to the latest version from the Google Play Store. Next, open the app and click on the screen’s search icon in the upper-right corner.

Search for Tap to Pay. Alternatively, you can also navigate to the all services section and select the Tap to Pay option from the left pane.

Hit the Add a Card option and enter your Visa/Mastercard details.





Paytm Tap to Pay Supported Cards

At the time of writing, below are the cards that support Paytm’s “Tap to Pay” feature.

Axis VISA Cards

HDFC Visa and MasterCard

ICICI Visa and MasterCard

Kotak Debit Visa Card

State Bank of India Credit Visa and MasterCard (Debit cards not supported)

Yes, Bank Debit Mastercard

3. How to Set the Default NFC Payment Method on an Android Device

Launch the Settings app on your Android phone. Navigate to the NFC tab under Connection Preferences. Here, select the contactless payments option and click on the Default Payment Mode option.



Once done, pick your preferred NFC payment app like GPay or Paytm.

4. How to Use Tap to Pay?

Now that we have added our debit/credit card to our favorite tap-to-pay app let us look at how to use NFC payments in India.

Unlock your device and turn on NFC on it. Now tap the contactless logo on the PoS machine with your phone and wait a few seconds. The transaction will be done automatically if the amount is less than Rs. 5000. However, if the amount is more than 5000 rupees, you need to enter the address PIN on your smartphone. If the transaction does not happen after tapping your phone, just move your device a little over the contactless logo on the PoS until it recognizes the NFC card.

Tap to Pay Using Google Pay and Paytm With Ease

Using the method we have described in this article, you can easily add your bank debit/credit card to apps like GPay/Paytm and start making NFC payments in India with ease. Also, we will keep updating the article in the future as support for new cards like Rupay is added.

FAQs on Tap to Pay on GPay and Paytm