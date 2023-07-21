Let’s game! The quick smile that comes when hearing this phrase is extraordinary and irreplaceable. Regardless of your profession, taking time off with games is a scientifically proven stress reliever. Games know no boundaries; therefore, free games can be enjoyed on all platforms, even those that are primarily intended and advertised for professionals – Macs.

Whether you own a Mac with Apple silicon or an Intel processor, read on and get inspired by our collection of the best free games for Mac in different categories.

Best Free Mac Games You Should Try

Amateur or professional, casual or serious gamer, our list of Best Mac Games has something for everyone. Allthe apps in this list are free to play and most are available to download from the Mac App Store. Let’s get started.

Sniper Ops 3D

A top-rated mobile game, Sniper Ops 3D consists of over 200 missions, all of which require precision and pinpoint accuracy to save souls from the hands of terrorists. While the game’s graphics are adequately good, the increasing difficulty level makes the game challenging as you progress. With various post-mission rewards and in-game add-ons like gun skins, attachments, and ammunition, you will surely not get bored of it soon.

Download Sniper Ops 3D

Snake.io – Fun Online Slither

Snake.io is a light and fun game with pleasant dynamics. You play the game as a snake who must survive by defending itself and eating other snakes, eventually becoming the longest snake. Snake.io can be a great game to enjoy on a brisk coffee break if you excel at real-time tactics and strategy-making. Moreover, you don’t need an active internet connection or a top-of-the-line Mac to play the game.

Download Snake.io – Fun Online Slither

Stumble Guys

Inspired by the viral multiplayer game Fall Guys, Stumble Guys is an equally convincing and humorous multiplayer Mac game to indulge in with your friends. The game involves comically-designed figures having to cross bizarre obstacle courses without getting eliminated. Thanks to its hilarious, easy-to-play nature and ever-so-addicting attributes, Stumble Guys is easily the staple multiplayer game when bored.

Download Stumble Guys

Crossy Road

Crossy Road is a crowd-favorite and one of the evergreen games on mac. Who would deny being an adorable chicken hopping and trying to cross busy roads, railway crossings, and river channels? The sounds, animations, and gameplay are very childlike, hence the game’s best part. You don’t always have to play aggressive first-person shooter games to keep you entertained, and Crossy Road is the perfect substitute for those lazy days.

Download Crossy Road

Asphalt 9: Legends

Come on, a gaming listicle without a racing game is unheard of, and what better racing game than Asphalt 9: Legends? This well-known racing game needs no introduction and is second to none thanks to its top-notch graphics, game dynamics, and action-packed gameplay. Asphalt 9: Legends should be an obvious choice for those looking for non-violent multiplayer titles that pack a punch. Easily, this is one of the best free Mac games.

Download Asphalt 9: Legends

Uno!

No one is a stranger to Uno — the world-renowned multiplayer card game known for its brightly colored cards and easy-to-play nature. This is the same game in virtual form, but it still packs all the things we love about Uno. You don’t need prior plans for this game, so if you have friends coming over, why not hop in and play some Uno? Oh, and don’t forget to yell the golden word – “Uno!” after you finish.

Download Uno!

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Real gamers wouldn’t fail to recognize Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or “CS: GO,” as everyone likes to call it. To give a brief idea, CS: GO is one of the most popular real-time strategy games that involves two teams playing against each other, where one team tries to defuse a bomb that the other team planted. The game witnesses nerve-wracking gunfights and requires fail-proof strategy making, thus making it one of a kind. All that said, there is no reason not to play CS: GO.

Download Counter-Strike: Global Offensive via Steam

Grand Mountain Adventure

Credits to its stunning maps and fluid graphics, Great Mountain Adventure presents a soothing scenario where your job is to steer a skier descending a mountain pack full of hurdles. There are numerous challenging levels, support for controllers, and a thoughtful Zen Mode to set yourself free after a tiring day at work. There’s also multiplayer mode if you like hanging out with friends instead.

Download Grand Mountain Adventure

Fortnite

Winner of the game award for best multiplayer game of 2018, Fortnite is an open-world multiplayer survival game where your sole goal is to be the last person standing. Passionate fans worldwide form a tremendously competitive player base, so emerging as the winner requires sheer skills and intelligent tactics. Moreover, fabulous graphics and an excellent selection of gun skins and emotes are compelling enough to give Fortnite a shot.

Download Fortnite via Epic Games launcher

WWR: War Robots Game

As the name suggests, WWR: War Robots Game comprises giant Transformers-like robots competing against each other in a head-to-head battle. Packed with sensational action and fantastic 3D graphics, you can’t go wrong with this one if you like playing aggressive games. And, of course, the multiplayer mode allows play-offs against one another with your customized war robots.

Download WWR: War Robots Game

Path of Exile

Path of Exile is a complex MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) that received the award for the best PC game in 2013. Set in a dark fantasy world, Path of Exile involves an ability-based fight among dozens of players worldwide. With fabulous graphics that keep the eyes hooked all the time to equally engaging gameplay, Path of Exile is genuinely a one-of-a-kind game that everyone should try once.

Download Path of Exile via Steam

Homescapes

If you like solving puzzles and trivia, you’re in for a treat with this game. Homescapes is essentially a home-based puzzle-solving game where you must save family members stuck in situations such as a fire breakout, blocked exit, etc., which subsequently restores the mansion. While it’s not the flashiest game of all, it will surely help sharpen your puzzle-solving skill. The fact that there are over 12000 levels makes Homescapes an ever-enjoyable game on your Mac.

Download Homescapes

Good Pizza, Great Pizza

Good Pizza, Great Pizza is a pizza business-based simulation game. It involves real-time pizza making and customer handling, which is quite intriguing. The graphics are calm and composed, and you can easily catch the game’s rhythm after a few missions. Good Pizza, Great Pizza includes all the bells and whistles of a restaurant-based game, including interior enhancement and add-ons to attract more customers.

Download Good Pizza, Great Pizza

League of Legends

Not including League of Legends would be committing a crime, but here we are. As another Riot Games masterpiece, League of Legends is exceptionally action-packed. As a team of five, your objective is to attack and destroy the enemy’s base, otherwise known as Nexus. The game consists of numerous characters, each having their unique abilities. While League of Legends has a steep learning curve, you are sure of not returning once you get acquainted. It truly is one of the best free-to-play games available for Mac users. To play the game, you need a Mac with OS X 10.8.5 or higher, a 2 GHz processor, at least 2 GB of memory RAM and an Nvidia GeForce 8600M GT or better graphics processor.

Download League of Legends

World of Tanks Blitz

World of Tanks Blitz is a tank battle game on steroids, but spoiler alert, it does live up to its hype. The game follows a 7×7 format, with tanks fighting against each other using abilities, pre-attached weapons, and more. World of Tanks Blitz is not just a straight-up dogfight; it’s a strategy-based game requiring you to protect your tank by moving, defending, and camouflaging. A large community of players makes the game even more engaging. Easily one of the best free games on Mac.

Download World of Tanks Blitz

Among Us!

Some would be surprised to see Among Us under free games for Mac, but it certainly is. Among Us took the entire gaming community by storm during the pandemic area, despite not being a shooting game. It’s a skill-based game where you must identify the imposter among you, which is done by completing tasks, voting, and planning. If you’re the “sussy” imposter, hide your tracks well and try not to get caught. Among Us is a must-try game without a second thought.

Download Among Us!

Township

Township is the perfect game for you if you are into city-planning and management-based games. Developing a town from scratch and maintaining it henceforth tests your patience and ideation, but it is amusing nonetheless. You can build everything, including farms, monuments, recreational areas, housing colonies, restaurants, and whatnot. Moreover, Township also lets you invite your FaceBook or Game Centre friends or even befriend someone from the Township community.

Download Township

Code of War: Shooting Games

Code of War is yet another first-person shooter game and a well-rated one. The game’s highlights include realistic gunfights, excellent 3D graphics, and a vast selection of real-life guns. As evident from its concept, Code of War may remind you of another popular game: Call of Duty, but that’s not a bad deal considering the latter isn’t available for free on Mac. Overall, Code of War can satisfy your cravings to play a shooting game.

Download Code of War: Shooting Games

DOTA 2

As a timeless classic, DOTA 2 is a respected and well-regarded free Mac game among gamers. Like in League of Legends, your goal in DOTA 2 remains the same – destroying the enemy’s base using your character’s abilities and special powers. Furthermore, there are over a hundred pre-unlocked characters to choose from. While the game might initially feel quite complex, the graphics and gameplay will surely attract you to keep playing it.

Download Dota 2 via Steam

Minesweeper

Minesweeper is an all-time classic game, and we must commend Windows for that. Touted as a pure game of luck, Minesweeper demands a series of flawless guessing and overturning of the correct box. If in case you overturn the mine-containing box, it’s game over you. While Minesweeper isn’t something you can play for hours in a stretch, it’s more of a luck-testing game and a swift way to kill time.

Download Minesweeper

Enjoy Gaming With These Free Mac Games

Free games always act as a breath of fresh air the second you start playing them, all thanks to the generous game developers. The above list covers the best Mac games across various categories, and we are sure to hook you up with some of them. However, there is no way one can jot down every best possible free game out there, not even us. So, if you have a better one, feel free to share it in the comments below.

FAQs on Best Free Games for Mac

What is the best free game for Mac? The best free game for Mac depends on your personal preferences, but some of the most popular and critically acclaimed free games for Mac include: Sniper Ops 3D Asphalt 9: Legends Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Fortnite Path of Exile Homescapes League of Legends World of Tanks Blitz Among US! Township What free games can I play on Mac? There are many free games that you can play on Mac. Here are a few of my favorites: Hearthstone Counter-Strike: Global Offensive League of Legends Path of Exile RuneScape Goose Goose Duck What free games can run on Macbook Air? MacBook Air is becoming more powerful every year, especially the M1 and M2 MacBook Air are mighty powerful to run most of the free Mac games. However here are our favorites: Fortnite - A popular battle royale game. Dota 2 - A highly acclaimed multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game. Team Fortress 2 - A team-based first-person shooter (FPS) game with a comedic twist. Warframe - A cooperative third-person shooter with space ninja themes. Hearthstone - A digital collectible card game set in the Warcraft universe. League of Legends - Another popular MOBA game. Brawlhalla - A platform fighting game similar to Super Smash Bros. Paladins - A free-to-play hero shooter with customizable characters. Path of Exile - An action RPG in the style of Diablo. Eve Online Can you run Genshin Impact on Mac? Genshin Impact isn't natively available for Mac, so you can't directly install Genshin on your Mac. Having said that, there are reliable workarounds like using cloud gaming services like Boosteroid and GeForce Now, which lets you play Genshin on your Mac while providing a pretty good gaming experience. What games on Steam work on Mac for free? Here are some popular Steam games that work on Mac for free: DOTA 2 - multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Team Fortress 2 - First-person shooter (FPS) game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - another popular FPS game War Thunder - free MMO game Path of Exile - an Action Role Playing Game (ARPG) Brawllaha - F2P fighting game Fortnite - a battle royale game Total War