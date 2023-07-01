Audio sharing can be useful when you are in a group or with another person, and both want to hear or watch something at the same time but do not want to use speakers. In this case, being able to connect two wireless earbuds to the same smartphone is a blessing.

Samsung smartphones support dual audio out of the box, and they have made the process very simple. However, this feature is less known because Samsung does not promote it much. In this article, we will give you a step-by-step guide on how to use Dual Audio on Samsung smartphones. Let us get started.

How To Use Dual Audio on Samsung Smartphones

To connect multiple Bluetooth headphones and speakers to a Samsung smartphone, you can use the Dual Audio feature in OneUI. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you do that.

Make sure your Samsung smartphone supports Bluetooth Multipoint or Dual Audio, which allows you to connect to multiple audio devices simultaneously. Most modern Samsung smartphones should have this feature.

Pair the first Bluetooth device

Turn on the first Bluetooth headphone or speaker and put it in pairing mode. On your Samsung smartphone, go to Settings > Connections > Bluetooth and enable Bluetooth if it’s not already enabled. Wait for your headphones or speaker to appear in the list of available devices and tap the name to complete the pairing process.

Pair the second Bluetooth device

Put your second Bluetooth headphone or speaker in pairing mode. On your Samsung smartphone, go to Settings > Connections > Bluetooth and tap “Scan” or the Plus icon to search for available devices. Select your second device from the list and tap the name to complete the pairing process.

By default, both audio devices receive the same audio output at the same time. However, you can adjust the volume for each device individually by accessing the media option in the notification panel in OneUI.

Access the media output controls

Swipe down from the status bar on any screen to bring up the notifications panel on your smartphone. Just below the quick settings, you’ll see a button called Media Output. Tap it to open the media options. In this menu, you will see all the audio sources that your smartphone is currently connected to. You can individually select the devices you want to share audio with and adjust the volume of each device in this section.

If your Samsung smartphone does not support Bluetooth Multipoint, but you still want to connect more than two devices, you can use Bluetooth audio transmitters or receivers with multiple outputs. This accessory connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and provides multiple audio outputs to connect multiple headphones or speakers at the same time. Follow the instructions provided with the accessory to set it up and connect your headphones or speakers.

Use Multiple Bluetooth Headphones or Speakers on Samsung Smartphones

Samsung smartphones offer users the ability to connect and use multiple Bluetooth headphones or speakers simultaneously, allowing for a more versatile and immersive audio experience. By taking advantage of Samsung’s advanced Bluetooth connectivity features, users can enjoy synchronized audio playback across multiple devices, which is ideal for groups, parties, or shared listening experiences.

Despite potential limitations, the ability to use multiple Bluetooth headphones or speakers on Samsung smartphones provides flexibility and convenience for different audio scenarios. Users can create an immersive sound environment for movie nights, music parties, or collaborative work sessions, enhancing the overall audio experience for everyone involved.

