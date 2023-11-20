WhatsApp is a super popular app with billions of users around the world. Some people use more than one WhatsApp account to separate personal chats from work or have separate accounts for specific reasons.

Separate Whatsapp accounts can help you organize your conversations better and also improve your privacy. There are several ways to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on your smartphone. Recently, WhatsApp also introduced native support for adding multiple accounts on WhatsApp.

In this guide, you will learn four different ways to use multiple accounts on WhatsApp. These methods include using native support, clone apps, and more.

How to Use Multiple WhatsApp Accounts on Your Phone

You can use multiple accounts on WhatsApp in different ways. You can use WhatsApp’s official method or a third-party app to install two WhatsApp apps on your phone and use them. Some phones also offer app clone mode, which allows you to install two apps without the need for a third-party app.

Use the WhatsApp Dual Account Feature (Native)

Whatsapp has started rolling out native support for multiple accounts in Whatsapp. The feature is currently available for Android. You’ll need a second phone number and a SIM card or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM to use this method.

Open Whatsapp and tap on the three dots at the top right.

and tap on the at the top right. Choose Settings from the menu.

from the menu. At the top, next to your name, you’ll see an arrow pointing down. Tap it and then select Add account .



. Click Agree to continue , and then enter the phone number for your second account.

, and then enter the for your second account. Follow the steps to verify the number, either by calling or texting.

Enter your name, add a picture, and complete the usual setup steps.

To switch between accounts:

Open WhatsApp and tap on the three dots.

and tap on the three dots. Select Switch accounts and choose the account you want to use.

If you want to remove an account:

Go to Settings while using the account you want to remove.

while using the account you want to remove. Choose Account -> Remove account and Confirm to remove the account.

Using Dual Apps on Smartphones

Most Android smartphones offer a built-in function for cloning apps. You can create a Whatsapp clone app and use two different Whatsapp apps with different accounts on the same phone. Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Honor, and Realme are smartphone manufacturers that offer native dual app support. Here, you can find out how to create two apps on a Samsung device. You can also perform the same steps on other devices. The app cloning feature is currently not available on iPhones.

Open Settings on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Go to Advanced Features and then to Dual Messenger.

and then to Here, you will see a list of apps that can be cloned. Tap on WhatsApp .

. Click on Install at the confirmation prompt and continue

at the confirmation prompt and continue After cloning, the new app will appear on your Apps screen with a Dual Messenger icon on the second Whatsapp app

Click on the app and log in with your mobile number to create a second account.

Using WhatsApp Business App

You can install the Whatsapp Business app to log in to your second Whatsapp account. Don’t forget that the WhatsApp business account is different from the personal account. However, you can also use it as a personal account. The Whatsapp Business app is available for both iPhone and Android users.

Go to your App Store, search for WhatsApp Business, and install it.

and install it. Open the Whatsapp Business app and start setting it up.

Enter a different mobile number (that is not yet used on WhatsApp).

(that is not yet used on WhatsApp). Verify your number with the OTP you received.

you received. Enter a name for your account and choose a profile picture.

Finish the setup and use your new second WhatsApp account.

Using Clone apps

If your smartphone does not support dual apps, you can install third-party apps to create a Whatsapp clone. Here are the two most popular third-party apps.

Using Parallel Space:

Parallel Space is free and the most popular app for cloning apps on your smartphone. With this app, you can clone WhatsApp and use multiple WhatsApp accounts on your smartphone.

Install Parallel Space on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Open the app, search for WhatsApp, and switch on dual app mode for WhatsApp.

A new WhatsApp icon will appear on your phone.

Open the app and set up WhatsApp with your other number.

Verify your number with the OTP you received and restore the chat backup if you have one, or skip it.

Enter a name for your account and choose a profile picture. Finish the setup and start using your new WhatsApp account.

Download Parallel Space app: Android | iOS

Using Super Clone App:

Super Clone is another popular app that allows you to use multiple Whatsapp apps on a single phone. The app is available for both Android and iOS.

Download the Super Clone app from your app store. Open the app and select WhatsApp.

from your app store. Open the app and select Set up your new WhatsApp account with a different number.

Verify your number with the OTP you received.

Restore your chat backup if you have one, or skip it.

Finish the setup and use your new WhatsApp account.

Download the Super Clone app: Android | iOS

Using GB WhatsApp

WhatsApp GB is a modified version of the original WhatsApp and offers additional features not found in the standard app. However, it may have privacy and security issues. Also, using WhatsApp GB may result in your account being banned from WhatsApp as it is not officially supported. Whatsapp GB is only available for Android.

Download GB WhatsApp APK. The app is not available in the Play Store. You can download the app from third-party websites. Enable unknown sources in your phone’s settings to install it.

Now open GB WhatsApp and start setting up the app.

Enter a different mobile number (that is not yet used for WhatsApp)

Verify your number with the OTP you received.

You can restore your chat backup if you have one or skip it.

Enter a name for your account and choose a profile picture.

Finish the setup and start using your new WhatsApp account on GB WhatsApp.

Mastering Multiple WhatsApp Accounts for Enhanced Communication

Now, you can use more than one WhatsApp account on your smartphone. Using multiple WhatsApp accounts helps you organize your messages better. Many people use WhatsApp both for work and for chatting with friends and family. If you have different accounts, you can separate your work messages from your private messages. This way, it’s easier to focus on your work when you need to and relax with messages from family and friends at other times. I hope you find this guide helpful.

FAQs about WhatsApp Multiple Accounts

1. How can I use three or more WhatsApp accounts on a single device?

In addition to the multiple WhatsApp accounts feature, you can also use third-party clone apps to install and use multiple WhatsApp clones on your smartphone. Keep in mind that each WhatsApp account needs its own cell phone number to work.

2. Is it safe to use app cloners or the Parallel Space app for WhatsApp?

Yes, it is safe to use cloner or parallel space apps for WhatsApp. Make sure you download the apps from a reputable source.

3. What should I do if I face issues while switching between accounts?

It depends on the problem you’re having. The most common problems users may face are notification issues, low battery, problems switching to multiple accounts, and more. There are different solutions for each problem, such as reinstalling the app, prioritizing notifications, switching between accounts, and more.

4. How can I ensure privacy while using multiple WhatsApp accounts?

Make sure you download third-party clone apps from reputable sources. Don’t log into your account on multiple devices; this can lead to security and privacy issues. Also, make sure that you keep checking the list of logged-in devices.

5. What happens to my WhatsApp accounts if I remove the dual SIM from my phone?

Your WhatsApp will continue to work on your phone. You can continue to use your WhatsApp until you log out of your account.