Using a single device for both work and play results in a notable drawback: Safari, the default web browser, aggregates all your settings, website data, bookmarks, browsing history, and more. In contrast, alternative browsers like Edge, Firefox, or Chrome have long offered their own user profiles. However, at WWDC23, Apple introduced several Safari profiles for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma.

These profiles offer a number of security add-ons and lifelike features that enrich your browsing experience in your iPhone’s default Safari browser. In addition, Safari lets you create multiple working or personal profiles that let you efficiently manage your browsing history, cookies, favorite bookmarks, and extensions. Whether you are a power user, a privacy-conscious person, or someone who values organization, Apple’s new feature will meet your needs.

In this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about this exciting development.

What Are Safari Profiles on iPhone?

The recently introduced Safari Profile feature on the iPhone is an extension of the concept of Tab Groups and Focus Modes designed specifically for private browsing. This feature aims to minimize distractions and increase productivity by focusing on the task at hand, making it exclusively for work-related purposes.

Moreover, this profile lets you create a unique collection of tab groups and Safari extensions that are exclusive to this particular profile and are not visible in other profiles.

Other web browsers like Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome already offer similar profile features that allow users to manage browsing history, browser extensions, bookmarks, and other browsing details at various relevant levels. Indeed, it is commendable that Safari consistently adopts this practice across all platforms.

Benefits of Creating Safari Profiles on iPhone

Having multiple Safari profiles can be beneficial for both personal and professional aspects. Here are the advantages of creating Safari Profiles on iPhone.

1. Customized Browsing Experience: Safari profiles allow users to create a customized browsing experience by customizing settings, preferences, bookmarks, and extensions. This level of customization ensures that each user has a browsing environment tailored to their specific needs and preferences.

2. Improved Security: Safari profiles allow users to increase their online security by splitting their browsing activities. Each profile has its own browsing history, cookies, and cache for added privacy and security protection. This is especially useful when accessing sensitive information or performing financial transactions online.

3. Separate Browsing: Safari profiles allow users to create separate profiles for different projects, hobbies, or interests. This makes it easier to research and organize relevant bookmarks, tabs, and browsing history for each profile. Users can quickly switch between profiles without losing track or confusing information.

4. Enhanced Productivity: By creating separate profiles for work and personal use, users can stay focused and increase their productivity. Different profiles allow a clear separation between work tasks and personal browsing, which reduces distractions and promotes a more efficient workflow.

5. Family-Friendly Browsing: Safari profiles are especially beneficial for households with multiple users. Each family member can have their own profile under the same Apple ID, ensuring individual privacy, personalized settings, and separate browsing histories. This feature is especially useful for parents who want to maintain parental control and restrict access to certain websites for their children.

How to Create Safari Profiles on iPhone

​Safari Profile functionality is only available in the latest version of iOS 17. It is currently being tested in the form of a developer beta. When you create a profile and make changes to it, all those adjustments are preserved and synced via iCloud. Consequently, the profile you create on an iOS device running the latest version of iOS 17 and using the same Apple ID will be replicated on all your other iOS devices.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Safari. Keep scrolling and tap New Profile at PROFILES. Enter the desired name, and select an icon and color. You also have the option to personalize various settings, such as the Favorites folder and the Home screen. By default, the Favorites folder is selected without a profile. To organize and separate things, tap New Folder, which will create another Favorites folder for this profile instead of using your existing Favorites. Finally, tap Done. Open the currently created profile and select the extensions you want to use.

Fine-Tuning the Safari Profiles on iPhone

Often, users want to customize their Safari profiles by making a few changes. However, the steps required are simple and are the same as those of Creating Safari Profiles on iPhone. To do so, follow the steps below.

Go to Settings and select Safari. Scroll through the options and select the currently created profile. From here, you have the option to change everything to your liking if you want to change the name of your profile, its icon, colors, and anything else you want to change. Note: All the changes you made when creating the profile can be made again. Finally, tap the blue Safari in the upper left corner of your screen.

How to Use Safari Profiles on iPhone

After following the aforementioned steps to create at least one profile, you will be able to locate the Profile option within Safari. Once you have accomplished this, here is a guide on how to use it. Follow the below steps to do so.

Access Safari. Click the tab switcher menu in the lower right corner of the screen. Tap the More Menu icon. When the popup appears, just tap the Profile option at the bottom of the screen. Finally, select the recently created profile to use it.

Note: All the modifications you made during profile creation can be made again.

Switching Between Safari Profiles on iPhone

Effortlessly enhance your iPhone browsing experience with multiple Safari profiles: Discover the ultimate way to maximize your browsing potential by seamlessly managing multiple Safari profiles on your iPhone. To do so, follow the steps below.

Open Safari on your iPhone. Locate the tab switcher menu in the lower right corner of the screen. Tap the More Menu icon. A pop-up window will appear; select the Profile option at the bottom of the screen by tapping on it. By default, “No Profile” is selected. Select the profile you wish to use. To switch to another profile in Safari on iPhone, just tap the profile icon and select the profile you want to use.

Note: The profile’s color and icon are displayed on the Home screen, so you always know which profile you’re using.

Note: Your browsing history, favorites, and browser extensions are saved only in that particular profile.

Delete Safari Profiles on iPhone

If you no longer need multiple profiles in Safari and want to delete a specific profile. You can do so easily by following the steps below. However, keep in mind that deleting a Safari profile will remove all related browser tabs, favorites, open tabs, and extensions. Therefore, be careful before proceeding with the deletion process.

Open Settings on iPhone. Select Safari. Scroll down and select the profile you want to delete. Tap Delete Profile. As soon as you click Delete Profile, a popup will appear; Tap Delete.

Revamp Your iPhone Browsing Experience with Safari Profiles

It’s time to refresh your browsing experience with the new Safari Profiles. In this age of cutting-edge Internet technology, why settle for basic surfing when you can ride the waves in style? Try it out and experiment with these shiny new profiles introduced with iOS 17.

Apple’s introduction of Safari Profiles is a significant advancement that users have been eagerly waiting for. In addition to these profiles, iOS 17 offers a number of other valuable features that protect your privacy and increase security.

With these exciting updates, there is so much to discover and learn. We’re excited to see how you’ll use Safari Profiles on your iPhone. Share your insights with us, and let’s know how you’ll get the most out of this powerful browsing tool.

FAQs about iPhone Safari Profiles

Can I set different privacy and security settings for each Safari profile? Yes, you can customize privacy and security settings for each Safari profile, creating different browsing environments for work, personal use, or special needs. For example, you might want to have a more restrictive profile for work that blocks certain websites or prevents cookies from being saved. You could also have a more relaxed profile for personal use that allows you to use extensions and share your browsing history with others. Can I sync bookmarks and settings across profiles in Safari? Yes, you can sync bookmarks and settings in Safari across profiles with iCloud. To do so, go to System Preferences > iCloud and make sure Safari is selected. You can also sync bookmarks and settings across profiles with Google Chrome, but you'll need to install the iCloud Bookmarks extension to do so. Are my saved passwords shared across Safari profiles? No, your saved passwords are not shared across different Safari profiles. Each Safari profile has its own set of saved passwords, cookies, and other browsing data which are not shared with other profiles. Is my profile synced across my Apple devices? No, your Safari profile is not synced across your Apple devices by default. But your Safari profile will sync across all Apple devices if you have automatic syncing enabled: Open System Preferences, click Apple ID, select iCloud, select items to sync, and click Sync. If you want to keep your Safari data separate on different devices, you can turn off iCloud sync for Safari. To do this, follow the same steps above and uncheck the Safari checkbox. Can I use different extensions for my different Safari profiles? No, Safari does not allow you to use different extensions for different profiles on iPhone. Extensions are applied to all profiles in Safari for iOS. But on macOS, under the Settings menu, you should see an Extensions option. It lets you control which extension is available for a specific profile.