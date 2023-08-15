how to get back deleted text messages on iphone

Text messages, often perceived as casual communication, contain valuable information and play an important role in maintaining connections with friends and family. However, it’s not uncommon to accidentally delete important messages while cleaning up your iPhone storage, which you later regret. Fortunately, there are numerous effective methods to recover deleted text messages on your iPhone.

Apple has built in message recovery features. If you have backed up your device via iCloud or iTunes, you can recover lost messages from these backups. If these methods prove insufficient, third-party data recovery software can help.

Despite the deluge of daily messages flooding our inboxes, accidentally deleting important texts can be a source of frustration. In this article, we present strategies to recover deleted text messages. Whether you tend to forget conversations or you just want to recover an older message, read on to learn how to recover deleted text messages from your iPhone.

How to Get Back Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone

If you accidentally deleted important text messages from your iPhone, there is no need to worry. There are several effective ways to recover the deleted texts and ease your worries.

In the following sections, we will introduce you various ways to recover your lost text messages to increase your chances. We will look at techniques that have been successful in recovering text messages.

These methods include calling the official Apple support, using iCloud backups, and exploring possible solutions offered by third-party apps.

Get Back Texts From The iMessage App

Apple has introduced a straightforward approach to effortlessly recover deleted messages, starting with iOS 16 and subsequent versions. To take full advantage of this feature, it’s important that you’ve updated to at least iOS 16.

However, there is a catch: similar to how deleted photos can be recovered for about 30 days before they’re permanently deleted, the new system for deleting messages behaves similarly.

Messages deleted within the last 30 days can be easily recovered using this technique. However, after this 30-day window expires, the probability of recovery decreases. However, this isn’t a cause for concern. If your texts have been deleted for more than a month, we’ll deal with alternative recovery methods later.

For now, let’s take a look at how you can easily find and recover your deleted messages in the iMessage app.

Open iMessage on your iPhone. Tap on Filters in the top left corner of the screen. Select Recently Deleted from the options. Select the messages from the list that you want to recover. Tap Recover in the lower right corner. Once you click on Recover, a confirmation popup will appear. Tap Recover X Messages.

Use iCloud Server to Recover Messages

Recovering deleted messages becomes as easy as can be by retrieving messages from the iCloud server. This way, you don’t have to reset your iPhone and have a convenient solution. Please note that the download process can sometimes take up to 48 hours.

It’s important to know that there is no guarantee of a complete data recovery, as the deleted content cannot be previewed beforehand. In urgent cases, there is an alternative: you can restore your iPhone with an iCloud backup. To do so, follow the steps below.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap your name at the top to access your Apple ID settings. Select iCloud. Now, under APPS USING ICLOUD, tap on Show All to manage how apps and features on your iPhone sync with iCloud. Search for “Messages” in the list of apps and tap “Messages.” If the Sync this iPhone option is already enabled, tap the toggle to the right of it to disable it. When you get a prompt, select Disable and Load Messages. This will initiate the download of your text messages from iCloud to your iPhone.

Recover Text Messages For iPhone Using iCloud

If you deleted all text messages on your iPhone more than 30 days ago or your device isn’t compatible with iOS 16, iCloud backup is the solution for these cases. If you make sure that you have created an iCloud backup before deleting the messages, you can easily recover those precious conversations.

Check For Latest iCloud Backup

Before you start the iCloud backup recovery process, it’s important to verify that iCloud backup has been enabled. This includes deciding which messages you want to restore. To do this, follow the comprehensive instructions below:

Launch Settings on your iPhone. Tap on your Apple ID or your name. Now, go to the iCloud option. Click on Manage Account Storage. Look for the Backups and tap on it. If you have multiple Apple devices, then tap on your iPhone and check for the last backup. Here, you can check the last backup date or time.

Note: If the last backup date is before the messages were deleted, you should use the computer backup method instead. Please avoid the iCloud Recovery option. In such cases, when setting up your iPhone, you may only be offered the option to restore your last iCloud backup.

Restore iCloud Backup

If you have a successful backup that contains the necessary messages, you can restore those messages by restoring the iCloud backup. However, it is important to know that this recovery requires a factory reset on your iPhone. So, if you have other important data, photos or videos, you should make sure that they are backed up to another location to avoid accidental loss.

Open Settings. Tap General. Scroll through the options and click Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap on Erase All Content and Settings.

A confirmation screen will appear with the information, deleting the content will log out you out of your Apple ID and eliminate your personal information. To Reset, tap on Continue. Now, enter the Passcode of your iPhone and proceed. The restart of your iPhone will begin and take about 5 minutes. After the restart, begin the setup of your iPhone. When you get to Apps and Data section, proceed to Restore from iCloud Backup. Sign in to your iCloud account using your Apple ID and Password. Here you will see a list of backups, from which you can select several by clicking on the data. Now wait for a while to restore the backup. After the compilation of the process, you can check for your deleted messages.

Recover Text Messages For iPhone Using iCloud

If you want to restore deleted messages at a later time, it’s important to enable iCloud message backup. Enabling message backup via iCloud gives you a way to back up your text conversations and protect yourself from losing important messages.

With this feature, you can effortlessly restore your messages, even when switching to a new iPhone or in case of an unforeseen data loss. To set up a message backup in iCloud, follow the steps below:

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Apple Id at the top of the screen. Under the Profile Settings, select iCloud. Next, select Show All to see a detailed list of apps and data available to back up on iCloud. Find Messages in the list and tap on it. Enable the toggle right to Message backup.



Note: Please keep in mind that backups of your devices to iCloud may exceed the 5GB free storage. To get more storage for your Apple account, consider signing up for the beneficial iCloud+ or Apple One plan, both of which offer additional storage.

Restore Deleted iPhone Text Messages Using iTunes

If you’re faced with the unfortunate scenario that your text messages have been deleted from your iPhone, there is still the option of recovering them on your computer using iTunes. However, this method requires you to regularly backup your iPhone on your computer. So if you have a backup on your PC, follow this guide to recover deleted texts.

Before you start the recovery process, make sure you haven’t disabled the PC/Mac sync feature, as this could hinder access to the text messages. Adjust the settings if necessary to make recovery easier in later cases.

Disable The Find My iPhone Feature

First, disable the “Find my iPhone” feature. This step is very important, because a restore from a Finder or iTunes backup is not possible with the “Find my iPhone” function enabled.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap on your name or Apple ID. Now, Select Find My. Under Find My, click on Find My iPhone. Now deactivate the checkbox to the right of Find my iPhone. Enter your Apple ID and password to disable.

Restore Your iPhone Texts From Finder

You can recover your deleted message using the Finder app on your Mac. The steps are easy to follow. Before you proceed with the steps, make sure your iPhone is unlocked and keep in mind that there is no iTunes app on your Mac to restore your backup. After the latest update, you can only restore your backup on Mac via Finder app. Now follow the steps below to restore your deleted text messages on your iPhone using Finder:

Securely connect your iPhone to your computer with the appropriate cable. Now, a prompt will appear to confirm, Allow accessory to connect? Do you want to connect iPhone to this Mac? Then tap Allow to proceed. You’ll also see the prompt “Trust this device” on your iPhone. Click Yes if you’re sure. If you’ve given both the Mac and iPhone permission to connect, the Finder will automatically open on your Mac. Launch the Finder manually if it doesn’t open automatically after the connection is made. In the Finder, find the iPhone icon or name in the sidebar and click on it. Now tap “Back up the most important data on your iPhone to iCloud” under “Backups” and click “Restore backup“… From the list of available backups that contain the deleted text messages, select the most recent backup and then tap Restore. Keep in mind that by choosing the most recent backup, you will overwrite all the existing data on your iPhone. So confirm your choice and patiently tap Erase & Restore. Now wait for the restore process to complete. The duration depends on the size of the backup.

Hopefully you have successfully recovered your messages. If not, try other solutions. Also, remember to make regular backups to ensure smooth data recovery.

Check Your Deleted Text on Other Apple Devices

Using Apple’s unified product ecosystem and iCloud’s syncing feature between your different devices, you can recover deleted messages. If a message is deleted from your iPhone and your iPad or Mac is offline at the time, the iMessage app can still access the deleted messages on these alternate Apple devices.

Nevertheless, it is important to proceed carefully and not restore the connection to the Internet too soon. Reconnection triggers a system update that will permanently delete the important message on the other devices as well. Besides, it is important to make sure that iCloud synchronization is active.

To review your deleted text messages on other Apple devices, you must not connect to the Internet under any circumstances. Follow these steps:

On your iPad or Mac, open the iMessage app. Select Recently Deleted option. You will see a list of all the deleted messages. Select a deleted message. Click the Recover button to restore it. A confirmation prompt will appear again. Click on Recover Message.

Restore Deleted Texts Using a Third-party App

Retrieving erased text messages from your iPhone may seem like a difficult task, but when all other methods fail, resorting to a third-party data recovery app could be your last resort. The market is flooded with various apps that promise to recover deleted messages and content. Hence, it is imperative to be prudent in your choice, as not all third-party data recovery apps live up to their claims.

Some apps like PhoneRescue and Dr.Fone have received good reviews for their effectiveness in recovering text messages. However, to properly assess the credibility of an app, you need to be careful and carefully evaluate user feedback.

How to Restore Texts With Your Carrier

If all else fails, you should contact your network provider’s customer service or technical support. There is a possibility, though not a certainty, that your provider has kept backup copies of your data, including your past messages.

It’s conceivable that you could find a way to gain access to these backups, but this course of action presents certain challenges. It’s likely that you’ll need to go through an identity verification process. It’s also worth noting that network carriers typically retain SMS records for a limited duration, making the retrieval of messages that are a year old quite challenging.

Before contacting your network operator, you should thoroughly research alternative methods of recovering your messages. Only when all else has failed should you contact your carrier’s customer service or technical support team. They may be able to give you insightful suggestions that you haven’t thought of yet.

Get Back Deleted Text Messages on iPhone with Ease

This concludes our discussion. We hope that you have tried all the methods described above and successfully recovered your deleted messages. It’s important to remember that each method comes with its own limitations. Therefore, it’s important that you choose a way depending on your personal circumstances. Thanks for reading; cheers!

FAQs

1. Can I recover text messages if I have already performed a factory reset on my iPhone?

You cannot recover text messages from the Recently Deleted section if you have already performed a factory reset on your iPhone. However, you can use an iCloud backup or another restore method if you have performed a factory reset.

2. Can specific text messages be recovered from a backup without restoring the entire backup to my iPhone?

Certain text messages can be restored from a backup without restoring the entire backup to your iPhone. You can do this with a third-party app like iCareFone or PhoneRescue. These apps search your backup for deleted text messages and allow you to restore only the texts you want.

3. Are there any other methods to recover deleted text messages from an iPhone without using iCloud, iTunes, or third-party apps?

There are some other methods you can use to recover deleted text messages from an iPhone without using iCloud, iTunes or third-party apps. One method is to use a recovery tool like iMyFone. Another method is to use a professional data recovery service.

4. Will recovering deleted text messages from an iCloud backup also recover any images, videos, or attachments that were part of those messages?

Recovering deleted text messages from an iCloud backup will also recover any pictures, videos or attachments that were part of those messages.

5. Can I recover text messages from a backup that was made on a different iPhone?

Yes, you can recover text messages from a backup created on another iPhone or iOS device. However, you will need the same iCloud or iTunes account that you used to create the backup.

6. What should I do if the restoration process encounters an error or fails to complete?

If the restore fails, you can check your internet connection, use a different USB cable, restart your devices, update iTunes or ask Apple Support for help. To avoid recovery errors, make sure your iPhone is backed up and use an up-to-date backup.