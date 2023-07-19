In today’s world, data is critical to all businesses. And collecting data can become an effortless task with online survey tools like SurveyMonkey. SurveyMonkey is an online platform that allows users to gather valuable feedback and insights from their customers, employees, and target audiences. This data can be used for decision-making, improving products and services, and identifying the needs and preferences of customers and employees.

Why Look for SurveyMonkey Alternatives?

​SurveyMonkey, while being one of the most popular options for creating surveys, doesn’t always meet the specific needs and requirements of all individuals or businesses. For this reason, you need to know about SurveyMonkey alternatives that may offer advanced features, flexibility, and, of course, better value for money.

Let’s take a look at some major drawbacks or, shall we say, shortcomings of the SurveyMonkey platform!

Disadvantages of SurveyMonkey

​Here is a table that summarizes the drawbacks of the SurveyMonkey platform based on the current website context:

Disadvantages of SurveyMonkey Details Limited free plan The free plan only allows 10 questions and 10 responses per survey. High cost to upgrade As of May 2023, the minimum cost to upgrade is $99 for a single month. This plan only includes 1,000 responses and no ability to upload a logo. Many features come at a cost Many features, including question types such as matrix/rating, contact information capture, and file upload, require a minimum payment of $99. Advanced Logic only available on Premier plan Advanced Logic is now only available on Premier plan, which is charged at $1,428 per year. Anonymous survey feature is not truly anonymous SurveyMonkey's anonymous survey feature is not truly anonymous. Email addresses of completed respondents are displayed, meaning a survey author could indirectly identify a respondent via an email invitation. Limited options for creating custom reports SurveyMonkey has limited options for creating custom reports with your data. For example, if you want to send specific questions to an employee in a different region and give them the ability to edit the data within the report builder, this is not possible. No true white-label option SurveyMonkey does not offer a true white-label option; they only offer the ability to use research.net and not your own company domain. No ability to use unique passwords for each user SurveyMonkey does not provide the ability to use unique passwords for each user, which would be useful for validating employee surveys.

9 Best Alternatives for SurveyMonkey

Considering the high cost and the above-mentioned drawbacks of SurveyMonkey, you may be looking for the best SurveyMonkey alternative. If so, I have outlined some of the best SurveyMonkey alternatives in this blog that you should definitely check out. These alternative platforms offer either lower costs, more features, additional third-party integrations, or better support.

So let us compare these alternatives to SurveyMonkey and see how they compare to SurveyMonkey.

Google Forms Zoho Survey SurveyKing SurveyHero Typeform SurveySparrow Jotform Alchemer (SurveyGizmo) Wpforms (WordPress Plugin) Free Version Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Free Trial Yes Yes No No No Yes Yes (Demo) Yes No Minimum Upgradation Cost (for monthly individual plan) Free $12 $19 $25 $29 $39 $34 $55 $99 (yearly) Number of surveys Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 25 Unlimited Unlimited Questions per survey Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 250 Unlimited Unlimited Number of responses Unlimited 10,000 2000 500/per survey 100 5000 1000 75,000 Unlimited Team Collaboration Available Available for $30 Available Available Available for $59 Available for $49 Available in Enterprise Plan Available Available Expert, pre-written survey templates Limited Available Available Available Available Available 10,000+ free online templates across various categories. Available Available Research Pricing Questions Available Available Available Available Available Not available Available Available Available Matrix questions Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Available for $165 Available Third-Party Integration Available Wide variety of Integration available Available Available for $39 Wide variety of Integration available Limited Available Available Available Video and image questions Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Rating questions Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Advanced Logic & Branching Available Available Available Available for $39 Available Available Available Available for $165 Available Create Custom Reports Not Available Available Available Not Available Available Available Available Available for $275 Available Report Sharing Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Available Password Protected Survey Available but difficult to set up the password Available Available Available Available Available for $49 Available Available for $165 Availab

Google Forms: The Best Free SurveyMonkey Alternative?

When you ask someone to create a form or survey, the most obvious thing they’d do is use Google Forms. The reason is the simplicity of the Google Forms platform and, of course, the Google ecosystem.

Google Forms may not be a direct alternative to SurveyMonkey, but it’s a tough competitor. Google Forms is a free online form and quiz creation program and is used by many people for data collection.

The interface is so simple and straightforward that even newbies can create forms and surveys. However, since all the data is stored in a Google worksheet, data analysis and interpretation are challenging, especially if you use conditional formatting!

Also, you can’t use it to schedule or automate surveys. It’s not possible to segment users or email surveys to your target audience. But you can’t ask for all that on a free platform, while it’s missing on some paid platforms.

3 Things I Like About Google Forms

Allows you to create forms, surveys, quizzes, and more. Has a very simple and intuitive interface, and it’s all mobile-friendly. Doesn’t require a subscription (who doesn’t like free stuff?!)

Zoho Survey: The Cheapest Yet Best SurveyMonkey Alternative!

The fact that Zoho Survey $12 per month and offers a wide range of features and customizable options make Zoro Survey one of the best SurveyMonkey alternatives.

With pre-built customizable templates and themes and feature-rich tools, it is very easy to use. Compared to SurveyMonkey, Zoho surveys are more customizable. It offers more control and flexibility than SurveyMonkey.

Moreover, Zoho Surveys integrates very well, and you get 10,000 responses for only $12, which is not the case with other options.

So, for those who are new to surveys and forms, this is the most affordable and convenient option. However, Zoho Survey’s themes and templates seem quite monotonous and bland compared to SurveyMonkey. Again, the logic and conditioning in Zoho Surveys are a bit complicated.

3 Things I Like About Zoho Surveys

Fully customizable and very easy to use. Packed with features and tools. Complete flexibility and advanced features at a very affordable price.

SurveyKing: A More Advanced SurveyMonkey Alternative

SurveyKing has made its name when it comes to offering more advanced features and tools at affordable pricing. It offers some unique question types such as MaxDiff, Gabor Granger, conjoint, etc.

The user interface of the platform is simple and intuitive, and very easy to understand and use. With a variety of templates, you are sure to find the right customer or employee survey for your needs.

SurveyKing also lets you use your own company domain when conducting surveys, which is not possible with SurveyMonkey (it uses the research.net/ domain).

Compared to SurveyMonkey, SurveyKing offers more logic and conditioning tools, as well as display and skill logic features. Also, creating reports in SurveyKing is really easy, and you can easily create your custom reports as well.

On the downside, the advanced branching and piping features are still in the development phase, so they may not work as efficiently as in SurveyMonkey. Also, SurveyKing lacks some advanced statistical tools like z-scores or statistical significance tools that help with crosstabs.

3 Things I Like About SurveyKing

Allows for cross-tabulation and data benchmarks Report generation is very easy with a drag-and-drop report generator. You can hire an expert (available on the platforms) to create your survey for a small fee.

SurveySparrow: A More Elegant SurveyMonkey Alternative

SurveySparrow is one of the most elegant and appealing alternatives to SurveyMonkey. It offers a highly interactive and well-designed user interface with excellent customer support.

The platform allows numerous integrations such as Google Analytics, Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, and many more. This platform is suitable for both beginners and experienced survey creators as it’s visually appealing and intuitively designed UI.

It also offers 360-degree feedback software that allows you to perform various tasks, such as customizing employee reports and performance reviews and improving productivity.

This platform also provides you with chat-like survey options, which is a fun way to conduct surveys and interact with your target audience. SurveySparrow is an innovative platform with all the tools and features you expect from a survey platform.

3 Things I Like About SurveySparrow

Simple, innovative and engaging UI Interactive surveys: conversational surveys and chat-like surveys All essential survey tools and features at an affordable price

SurveyHero: A Balanced SurveyMonkey Alternative

If you are looking for an affordable SurveyMonkey alternative with balanced features and a user-friendly interface, you will like SurveyHero.

SurveyHero is a simple but elegant platform that meets your basic survey tool needs and offers a few advanced tools. However, overall it is a balanced tool that is affordable and easy to use.

It offers advanced logic and branching tools, display and branch logic, crosstabs, and the popular QR code distribution tool. Besides, it has a very UI to the Form Builder, making it excellent for both beginners and advanced users.

As I said, it is a well-balanced tool that has some limitations. One of those limitations in terms of integration options is that it does not integrate with HubSpot or Slack. Also, some standard features and tools are only available in higher packages.

3 Things I Like About SurveyHero

User Interface is extremely user friendly Comprehensive basic tools and flexibility QR code distribution tool for targeted surveys and engagements

Typeform: An All-Rounder SurveyMonkey Alternative

Typeform is a very popular SurveyMonkey alternative thanks to its user-friendly, clean, and intuitive UI and design. Moreover, it has many excellent analysis tools and offers great usability.

With a wide range of themes and impressive templates, many integrations, and a number of tools and features, Typeform stands out in the market as a versatile SurveyMonkey alternative.

It lets you customize the look of your surveys, create personalized surveys with logical progressions, and embed chat boxes.

It also includes a flowchart feature that shows whether or not your users are completing the survey with ease, getting stuck, or giving up.

The only downside to this tool is that it only allows 100 responses per month, and you’ll need to upgrade the package to get more responses. But overall, this platform is certainly a versatile alternative to SurveyMonkey.

3 Things I Like About Typeform

Highly customizable surveys and clean user interface. Advanced flowcharting and logical progressions. Great scalability and versatility.

Jotform: The Best Enterprise SurveyMonkey Alternative

The UI of Jotform is super simple, and you do not have to spend any time learning how the platform works. So if you have a non-technical team that is wracking its brains over a complex survey platform, Jotform is a great alternative.

Jotform offers custom pricing based on the needs and requirements of the business and is quite affordable compared to other enterprise options like Qualtrics.

The platform is great for team collaboration and integrates seamlessly with the most popular third-party integrations, allowing for effortless data transfer in your workflow.

It also offers custom form creation, advanced security measures like SOC2 compliance, HIPAA compliance, GDPR compliance, multi-language support, multi-level approval workflows, and more.

If you are looking for a professional and enterprise-grade SurveyMonkey alternative, Jotform is a must-have.

3 Things I Like About Jotform

Robust team collaboration and team ecosystem Professional, fast, multilingual surveys and forms Advanced security measures and a dedicated support team

Alchemer (SurveyGizmo): The People’s Choice Survey Monkey Alternative (As per G2)

Formerly known as SurveyGizmo, Alchemer is a good choice for both individuals (teams) and businesses. For growing businesses, you can consider it over Jotform and SurveyMonkey, as the Alchemer platform offers standardized solutions for all your business needs.

Alchemer leads the way in many advanced features, offering more features and tools than any other option on the list. In fact, its users have reported that some features are not found on other platforms. These features include Max Diff, Image Heatmap, Conjoint, Card Sort, and more. Besides, Alchemer offers a Custom Question Developer Kit.

Moreover, the Alchemer platform is clear and intuitive, and the surveys look very professional and interactive. Since you can get an unlimited number of responses with Alchemer, this is a real affordable alternative to SurveyMonkey.

3 Things I Like About Alchemer (SurveyGizmo)

Advanced training and onboarding options that make it easier for new users to learn and navigate the platform. Advanced tools and features and more than 40 question types. Unlimited surveys, questions, and responses (for enterprise) at an affordable cost.

WPForms: The Best Survey WordPress Plugin

If you are looking for an integrated software or plugin for your business website, WPForms is the right place for you. With its simple and straightforward drag-and-drop form builder, WPForms is one of the best WordPress plugins for surveys.

It’s incredibly user-friendly, which means your team or you will not need extensive training or familiarization to use this tool.

With this plugin, users can create complex survey forms in just a few clicks, and it has more than 150 form templates to help you with the process.

Since it is a WordPress plugin, the level of integrations it offers is on a whole different level. Because of all these features, many people choose it as an excellent form builder.

3 things I like about WPForms

Super easy and straightforward to work with. Incredible integrations and versatility. Excellent support and prompt customer service.

Other Honourable Mentions

While the SurveyMonkey alternatives mentioned above are the best in their class, you can also check out the other survey SaaS that are good in their own way. They, too, offer unique features and tools and add value for your money.

Hubspot – All-in-one CRM solution QuestionPro – Exceptionally good support system Qualtrics – An expensive, but top-notch research tool Shout (Kwik Surveys) – Simple and minimalistic survey platform Microsoft Forms – Robust features at an affordable price

So Which is the Best SurveyMonkey Alternative?

Ultimately, the best SurveyMonkey alternative depends on your specific needs, budget, and preferences. Before making a decision, it’s important to evaluate factors like cost, customization options, integrations, and ease of use.

By considering the alternatives presented in this blog and comparing their features and prices, you can find the survey platform that best meets your needs and offers value for money.

FAQs about SurveyMonkey Alternatives