Renaming your devices gives them a personal touch and allows you to find and distinguish your device from others easily. For audio devices like AirPods, this can be even more beneficial since we use AirPods more often.

In this guide, you’ll learn several ways to rename your AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to find and connect with them quickly. Let us get started without delay.

How to Change Your AirPods Name on Your Apple Devices

You can easily rename your AirPods, whether they are AirPods or AirPods Pro, regardless of model or generation. Just make sure your AirPods have enough charge and can connect to devices.

How to Rename Your AirPods on Your iPhone or iPad

Before you can rename your Airpods, you must connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. If you are using your Airpods for an extended period of time, you can open the lid and remove the AirPods from the case. Your AirPods will automatically pair with your iPhone or iPad. If you are connecting AirPods for the first time, you must perform the initial setup to pair your AirPods.

First, open the lid of the AirPods. Make sure both AirPods are comfortably placed in the charging case. Now open your iPhone or iPad and turn on Bluetooth. Your iPhone or iPad will display the initial AirPods setup screen. Click Connect on the device.

Now go back to the Airpods and long press the start button, which you can find on the back of the case. Wait for some time until the green or red indicator light on your Airpods turns white. After a successful connection, follow the on-screen instructions to connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. To rename:

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad and tap Bluetooth .



on your iPhone or iPad and tap . Under My Devices , you will now find a list of devices connected to your iPhone or iPad. Find the AirPods in the list and click the i button on the right side.



, you will now find a list of devices connected to your iPhone or iPad. Find the in the list and click the button on the right side. Now, you will see the Name section at the top. Tap on it and enter the name you want to set for your AirPods, and click Done on the keyboard. The name of your AirPods will be changed immediately.



How to Rename Your AirPods on the Mac

You can also rename your AirPods through the Mac. Just like with the iPhone, you need to connect your AirPods to the Mac to rename them. To connect, turn on Bluetooth on your Mac. You can find this in Settings at > Bluetooth.

If you have already paired the Airpods Pro with your Mac, you can find the Airpods under “My Devices” and click “Connect.” When pairing the Airpods for the first time, open the Airpods case, make sure both Airpods are placed in the case, and long press the start button on the back of the AirPods charging case.

Wait for some time, then you will see the AirPods connection under Devices Nearby. Hover over it and click Connect to pair the Airpods with your Mac. After a successful connection,

Click the i button to the right of the Airpods name



button to the right of the Airpods name Now, you can find the name settings at the top. Double-click the name to edit the name of the Airpods and click “Done” to confirm the changes.



Renaming Your AirPods Made Easy

Here’s how to successfully rename Airpods on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac as well. Your AirPods will now show up with the new name in the list of Bluetooth devices. This doesn’t change how they work, only how they’re identified on your device. This renaming process will also change the name of the Airpods on other Apple devices. You can rename your Airpods an unlimited number of times, so feel free to rename your Airpods if you find a fancy name.

FAQs on How to Rename Your AirPods

Can I rename my AirPods on non-apple devices? Yes, you can rename your AirPods on non-Apple devices. However, the name will only be updated for that non-Apple device and won't affect how the AirPods appear on other Apple devices. You can use the same process as renaming your AirPods on iPhone or Mac to rename your AirPods on non-Apple devices. How to manage AirPods if I have multiple pairs? Here are some tips on how to manage multiple pairs of AirPods effectively: Label Your AirPods: If you have multiple pairs of AirPods, it's a good idea to label them or customize their names in the Bluetooth settings of each device they are paired with. Pair with Different Devices: Connect each pair of AirPods to the specific devices you want to use them with. Use Automatic Device Switching: If your devices are running iOS 14 or later, you can take advantage of the Automatic Device Switching feature. Can I switch back to the default name of my AirPods? Yes, you can reset your Airpods to revert to the default name, or you can manually perform the same process to rename your Airpods and set the default name. When you change the name of your AirPods, it is stored in the Bluetooth settings of the device they are paired with. How to differentiate between multiple AirPods if they have the same name? It might be difficult to distinguish between Airpods when they have the same name. However, there are a few things you can do to distinguish them: Device connection history: Your smartphone or laptop stores the information about your Bluetooth devices once they are paired with the device. You can identify them by the device they are most frequently connected to. In most cases, Airpods will automatically connect to the device, so you do not have to find and connect to them manually.

Battery Level: Another way to differentiate is to see the AirPods battery level as a percentage. The battery level of your AirPods can be used as a guide. For example, if you remember that one set of AirPods has a lower battery level than the other, you can identify them by the battery level displayed on your device. Why would I want to rename my AirPods? Renaming your AirPods can be helpful for personalization, easy identification when using multiple pairs, or to make them more recognizable on Bluetooth devices. Personalization Differentiating Between Multiple Pairs Ease of Pairing: Recognizing Devices for Audio Sharing Identifying Your AirPods During Group Activities Organizing Your Devices Avoiding Confusion Fun and Creativity Can I have different names for each AirPod (left and right)? No, you cannot assign separate names to the left and right AirPods. The name you set applies to both AirPods collectively.