AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that allows users to quickly and easily share files, photos, videos, and more between Apple devices over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. When you share files between your Apple devices, your AirDrop name will appear on the other person’s screen.

If you change your AirDrop name on your Apple devices, the new AirDrop name will appear when you share files in the Find My iPhone/iPad feature that tracks lost or stolen devices, iTunes, iCloud, and Personal Hotspot. Changing a device name does not affect existing settings.

If you have been using Airdrop for a while and want to change your current AirDrop name on your Apple device, this guide is for you. In this post, we will show you how to change your AirDrop name on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. All of these methods are very easy and simple to use.

How to Change Your AirDrop Name on iPhone

There are two ways to change your AirDrop name on your iPhone. You can change the name on your contact card or your device name. Changing your name on your contact card not only changes your appearance in AirDrop, it also changes your name in all apps that access your contact card. This can sometimes be annoying if you do not set an actual name.

For instance, if we wanted to change the name on your Contacts from “Ramesh” to “Vascular,” anytime Safari tries to autofill the name in a form on a website, it would use “Vascular” as the first name, which can be annoying sometimes. If you are not settings your name, follow the other process where you can change the device name (second procedure).

Change AirDrop Name on iPhone by Changing Name on Contacts Card:

Open the Contacts app (or open Phone and tap Contacts). Tap your name at the top of the list.

Tap Edit. Tap your first name and then tap the x in this field to delete what’s there. Type in the new first name you want to use and tap Done to save it.



Change AirDrop Name on iPhone by Changing Device Name:

Open Settings and go to “ General ”



and go to “ ” Tap “ About ” at the top of the screen.



” at the top of the screen. Tap “ Name ” at the top of the screen.

” at the top of the screen. Enter what you want to name your device and select “Done” to rename the device.



How to Change AirDrop Name on iPad

Compared to iPhone and Mac, changing your name in AirDrop on an iPad is very simple and different from an iPhone. It’s not a matter of changing your name in Contacts. Instead, you change the name on your iPad itself by simply going to Settings. Follow the steps below to change your Airdrop name on your iPad.

Open the Settings app on your iPad, click General , and tap About

app on your iPad, click , and tap Once you are in, click on the Name



Now type in the new name. Changing the device name on your iPad also reflects on your AirDrop name.

How to Change AirDrop Name on Mac

The process to change the Airdrop name on Mac is different from that on iPhone and iPad. Just like on iPad, it is very simple and straightforward. Follow the steps below to change the AirDrop name on Mac.

On macOS Ventura

Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner of your screen.

From the list of options, select System Settings .



. Click on General > About .



> . Next to Name, you can type a new name to set the AirDrop name for your Mac.



Your changes will save automatically. You can exit System Settings by clicking the red circle in the upper-left corner of the window.

On macOS Monterey and earlier versions

Click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner of your screen.

From the list of options, select System Preferences .

. Click Sharing

Next to Computer Name, you can type a new name to set the AirDrop name for your Mac.

Your changes will save automatically. You can exit System Preferences by clicking the red circle in the upper-left corner of the window.

So this is how you can change your AirDrop name on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In some cases, it may take some time for your new name to be updated on your Apple devices. If you are having issues with AirDrop, like the device name not popping up, you can check our detailed guide on How to Fix AirDrop Not Working. If you have any problems changing your AirDrop name, let us know in the comments below.

FAQs on Changing AirDrop Name on iPhone, Mac, and iPad