In Summary
- Smart rings are becoming more and more popular lately. They are small, easy to wear for long periods of time, and have health monitoring features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, notifications, and more.
- The first smart ring hit the market in 2013. Since then, many companies like Oura, Movano, Amazon, Noise, and others have introduced their smart rings and kept adding new features and developments.
- In this guide, you’ll learn what features to look for when choosing a smart ring. We have also answered more than 30 frequently asked questions from users.
Smart rings are small devices that you wear on your finger, just like a regular ring. But they have smart features that can monitor your sleep, alert you when you get a notification, and even use it as a voice assistant. Compared to other wearables like fitness bands and smartwatches, smart rings have some unique advantages. They are smaller, more comfortable, and can be worn all day and all night. Also, smart rings effectively measure heart rate compared to smartwatches.
Many companies have already started to make smartrings their main product and update them every year, adding new features and improving their performance. As with any other gadget, choosing the best smart ring can be overwhelming because there are many options. Moreover, smart rings are new to the market, and not everyone knows what features they should consider before buying. This comprehensive guide highlights the features you should consider when choosing the best smart ring.
Table of Contents
Things to Consider Before Choosing the Best Smart Ring
Design
Consider the design of the ring as an important factor. Unlike smartwatches or other wearables, you will always wear the ring. So choose a smart ring that fits your style. Some smart rings look like traditional jewelry, while others are trendy and sporty. Choose the smart ring that fits your style. Some smart rings come with interchangeable outer shells. Remember that rings are meant to be fashion accessories before they become smart gadgets.
Size and Fit
Size is the most important factor when it comes to rings. It’s hard to determine the size and fit of a ring just by looking at pictures on the internet. Smart rings have a predefined sizing guide to help you choose the right size. However, for some people, choosing the right size can be a challenge. You can use the following techniques to find the right size for your smart ring.
- Using Free Ring Sizer: Some companies offer a free plastic ring sizing kit. The sizing kit contains plastic ring sizes in different sizes. You can select the ring, move your finger and find the ring that fits you well. This is the most accurate method you can use because the company itself offers the sizing kit directly. You can visit the Smart Ring product website and order a free Smart Ring size kit. You can choose the size that fits you best and inform the company about it. The company will choose the right ring and ship the product to you. Also, you should note that not all companies offer this size kit. In this case, you can choose other methods to find the right size.
- Using Ring Size Chart: As mentioned earlier, just like other fashion items, rings have predefined size guidelines (see the figure below). You can use a ring size chart to determine your best size. You can use the thread-paper-rule method to find the right ring finger size and choose the best size that fits you.
- Use the thread and rules to measure the size of your finger: In this method, you wrap a thread around the base of your finger and mark where the end meets the thread. You can cut the thread or mark the spot on the thread. Then measure the thread with a ruler (in millimeters). Then divide this measurement by 3.14 (Pi) to get the diameter of your ring. Using this diameter, you can then use a ring size chart to determine your size. This is one of the most popular ways to determine ring size.
- Measure Another Ring: Finally, the easy method: if you know the size of the ring you already wear, you can choose the same size for your smart ring. Remember that smart ring sizes can vary from company to company. You may find that the dimensions of the smart ring change slightly.
Also, consider the weight of the ring, if possible. The smart ring should be comfortable to wear around the clock. You can find the weight of the ring in the product specifications.
Durability
The smart ring should be durable and withstand daily wear and tear. The material the ring is made of also plays an important role in the durability of the ring. The most common materials used for smart rings are steel, ceramic, titanium, and plastic. The material the ring is made of can vary greatly depending on the price. If you’re looking for a cheaper option, you’ll usually get a smart ring made of plastic. Also, you should look for a smart ring that is water-resistant, if not waterproof. This is especially useful if you wear it while swimming or playing sports.
Features
Look for a ring that offers the features you want. Most smart rings offer health and fitness features; some are designed for exclusive features like access to voice assistants. If you’re looking for a smart ring that offers health features, make sure the ring can record a range of health metrics, such as heart rate, sleep quality, activity levels and body temperature. Some rings even offer advanced features, such as workout or period tracking for women. Here’s the list of the most common features a smart ring offers and what they mean to you.
- Activity Tracking: This feature records your daily physical activities, such as the number of steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned. This helps you keep track of your daily movement and how much you are active throughout the day.
- Heart Rate Monitoring: This feature tracks your heart rate throughout the day. It provides valuable insights into your cardiovascular health. It records maximum heart rate, real-time heart rate, and average heart rate and sends an alert when your heart rate exceeds a certain level.
- Body Temperature Monitoring: This feature can detect fluctuations in your body temperature. This can help detect potential health problems, monitor sleep quality, track women’s menstrual cycle, optimize physical performance, and more.
- Blood Oxygen Levels Monitoring (SpO2): This feature measures the oxygen saturation in your blood. Low SpO2 levels can indicate problems with breathing or circulation.
- Sleep Monitoring: This feature analyzes your sleep patterns, total sleep time, sleep quality, and how much time you spend in different sleep stages, such as deep sleep, light sleep, and more. This feature helps you understand your sleep patterns and can help you make adjustments for better sleep quality.
- Menstrual Cycle Tracking: This feature allows you to track women’s menstrual cycles. It helps women stay informed about their menstrual cycle and fertility window.
- Stress Monitoring: Some smart rings can assess stress levels using data such as heart rate variability. This can help you identify stressful times and take action to manage your stress.
- Respiratory Rate: This feature measures the number of breaths you take per minute. Changes in breathing rate can sometimes indicate health problems.
- Workout Tracking: This feature allows you to track your exercises or workouts. Depending on the smart ring, smart rings can also detect and track activities such as running, swimming, cycling, or yoga.
- Voice Assistant Integration: This feature allows you to access the voice assistant directly from the Smart Ring. You can perform basic assistant activities, such as checking weather updates or scheduling meetings. However, this feature is limited to smart rings like the Amazon Echo Loop.
- NFC: With Near Field Communication, or NFC, you can make contactless payments in Smart Rings and use digital keys to unlock your smartphone, car, or even your home.
Battery Life
Battery life is another important factor you should consider with a smart ring. On average, the battery of a smart ring lasts between 4 and 7 days. However, it can also depend greatly on the functions of the ring. Some functions, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, consume battery power. The battery capacity of a smart ring is often measured in milliampere hours (mAh). A higher mAh number usually means the battery will last longer. If you want a longer battery life, you should look for a smart ring with a high mAh number. Since you’re likely to wear your smart ring all day, it’s important to choose a ring with a long battery life.
You should also pay attention to the charging speed. Depending on the condition of the battery, charging a smart ring can take anywhere from 20 to 80 minutes on average. You’ll get a charging station in the package to charge the ring. Some smart rings also come without a battery and are only used for functions like NFC, so you don’t have to worry about charging.
Compatibility
Check the compatibility of the smart ring with your smartphone. Most smart rings don’t have a screen. They connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and have their own app where you can view all your data and options for customizing the ring. Check to see if the companion app is compatible with Android or iOS. Some smart rings also sync their data with the Apple Health and Google Fit apps, so you can view and analyze the data.
Data Privacy
Pay attention to the privacy policy of the smart ring manufacturer. Most smart rings collect health data. Make sure your health data is stored securely and not shared without your consent. You can review the privacy policies of smart ring manufacturers on their official websites or in their companion apps.
Price
Smart rings can cost anywhere from $50 to $400, depending on the features and materials used in the smart ring. Consider your budget and needs and choose the best smart ring that fits your budget.
Choosing the Perfect Smart Ring
Smart rings are gaining more and more appeal lately. It is a new product category, and most people might find it difficult to choose the right smart ring. In this guide, we’ll go over the different features you should look out for and answer the most frequently asked questions from users. We hope this guide will help you find the right smart ring for you.
FAQs on Choosing the Best Smart Ring
What are the key features of smart rings?
The majority of features of the smart ring include health tracking features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, steps counter, activity tracking, and more. A few smart rings also offer features like voice assistant, the ability to receive notification alerts, and more.
How does the smart ring connect to my devices?
Smart rings pair with other devices using Bluetooth or NFC. You can follow the traditional Bluetooth pairing method to connect the smart ring to other devices, let's say, with your smartphone. Even NFC can be used to interact with other devices.
Are smart rings compatible with my smartphone’s operating system?
Yes, most smart rings have a dedicated companion app to view and analyze your data. And also, most companion apps are available for Android and iOS devices. However, sometimes might be restricted to only one operating system. You can check the app compatibility before choosing the smart ring.
What is the battery life of a smart ring?
On average, the battery life on a smart ring can last between 4-7 days. Some of the factors that affect the battery life include features, usage, and settings applied in the companion app.
How long does it take to charge the smart ring fully?
Charging time generally depends on the individual charging speed of the ring. In most cases, fully charging a smart ring might take up to 60 to 90 minutes.
Are smart rings waterproof or water-resistant?
Considering the all-day usage requirements, most of the smart rings come with either waterproof or water-resistant features. You can always check the product specification to confirm what the IP rating is.
What is the range of the smart ring’s connectivity?
The connectivity range of the smart ring depends upon the version of Bluetooth the smart ring is using. Smart rings don't require a smartphone nearby to work. You can only connect the smart ring to your phone via Bluetooth to transfer the data.
Can the smart ring track my fitness activities?
Yes, most smart rings are designed to track your fitness activities. You can choose the smart ring based on your required fitness tracking features and use it to track. You can transfer the tracking data to the companion app on your smartphone to view and analyze it.
Can the smart ring receive notifications from my phone?
Yes, a few smart rings can alert you when you receive a notification on your phone. Since smart rings don't have a display, you will be alerted through the vibration of the sound played on the smart ring. You can use the companion app to control which notifications you want to receive.
Are smart rings comfortable to wear for extended periods?
In general, smart rings are designed to be comfortable to wear for extended periods. They are typically small and lightweight, and they are made of materials that are non-irritating to the skin.
What sizes are available for the smart ring?
Like smartwatches, shoes, and other fashion accessories, smart rings also have a pre-defined size guide. The most common sizes for smart rings range from 4-10. You can choose the size chart we mentioned above to choose the right size.
What materials is the smart ring made of?
The most common material used in smart rings is steel, ceramic, titanium, and plastic. Some smart rings also have a coating of gold or silver to give them a more luxurious look.
Does the smart ring have a warranty? If so, what does it cover?
Like other smart gadgets, smart rings also come with a warranty. However, the terms and policies of the warranty might vary depending on the smart ring manufacturer. Damaged rings, having issues with the product, and more. It is always advised to view the warranty policies and contact the support team for more information on the warranty. The same holds good for return policies.
Can the smart ring be used while swimming or doing other water-based activities?
Yes, most smart rings offer water resistance and can be used while swimming or other water-based activities. Confirming the water-resistant feature before wearing it for water activities is always advised.
Is the smart ring’s data secure? What measures are taken to ensure privacy?
Most smart ring companies offer data policies to keep their user safe. And while some companies use user data to improve their services. It is always advised to check company data policies, how they store data, and how they will use it. To ensure privacy, opt out of data sharing policies that companies usually offer and regularly update the app and review privacy policies.
Are smartrings easy to set up and use?
Yes, smart rings are easy to set up and use. After completing the setup, you can follow the initial pairing process to activate the smart ring and just use it like the smartwatch.
How does a smart ring compare to other similar products on the market?
Smart rings offer similar features to smartwatches and fitness bands. They can track your fitness features, alert your notifications, and some smart rings even allow you to use voice assistants and make phone calls.
Is there a dedicated app for the smart ring, and what features does it offer?
Yes, most smart rings have a companion app to view and analyze data. You can also use the companion app to customize the smart ring settings, back up the data, visualise data, get support, and more.
Can the smart ring be used to answer calls or send messages?
Yes, a few smart rings offer calling support. You can directly make and receive calls from the ring. This is done by using a small microphone and speaker in the ring, and by using bone conduction technology to transmit sound through the finger to the ear.
Does the smart ring have any unique features that set it apart from others?
Smart rings offer advantages like being easy to use, having the longest battery life, and being comfortable to wear all day. Some people find smart rings are better than smartwatches for tracking fitness activities.
Can a smart ring’s settings and features be customized?
Yes, you can customize the features of the smart ring through the companion app. Some common customization options include:
- Vibration settings
- Notification settings
- Tracking settings
- Appearance settings
How often does the smart ring need to be updated, and how are updates installed?
You can update the Smart Ring via the companion app that's provided by the manufacturer, much like how it is with other wearable tech like smartwatches, fitness bands, and TWS.
Does the smart ring have a silent/vibration mode for notifications?
Yes, most Smart Rings offer a silent and vibration mode for notifications. This allows you to receive notifications without having to disturb others. Some smart rings also have a feature that allows you to assign different vibration patterns to different apps.
Can the smart ring monitor my heart rate or other health metrics?
Yes, smart rings can monitor your heart rate and health data. You can enable the heart rate monitoring feature in the Smart Ring, view the data, and analyze it in the companion app. Other than heart rate, they can also monitor sleep, activity, stress, and body temperature.
Does the smart ring have GPS capabilities?
Not all smart rings have GPS capabilities. Some of the most popular smart rings that do have GPS capabilities include:
- Oura Ring 3
- Motiv Ring
- JAKCOM R5
Can the smart ring be used independently, or must it be connected to a smartphone?
Whether a smart ring can be used independently or must be connected to a smartphone depends on the specific ring. Some smart rings, such as the Oura Ring, can be used independently to track your sleep, activity, and heart rate. However, other smart rings, such as the Motiv Ring, require a smartphone to be connected in order to use their full functionality.
Is the smart ring’s design aesthetically pleasing and suitable for all occasions?
Well, that depends on your personal preferences. Most smart rings are suitable for all occasions. You can choose the best smart ring that suits your style.