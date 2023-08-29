The iPad is a great device for work and entertainment and also for graphic design and video editing. While it’s not a complete replacement for your high-end device PC, it can be a great device for editing video on the go, thanks to the iPad’s powerful hardware and support for advanced video editing apps.

If you’re looking for the best video editing apps for your iPad, we’ve tested several apps and found the 9 best video editing apps for your iPad. From basic to advanced video editing, these apps are a great start to your video editing journey on iPad. Without wasting any more time, let’s dive into the list. Before that, here’s a quick guide on how to choose the best video editing app for your iPad.

How to Choose the Best Video Editing Apps for the iPad

Features and Functionality Before you choose the best video editor app for iPad, you should be clear about the features you want in the app. This narrows down the options. Look for an app that offers a wide range of editing tools and features to suit your needs. Also, consider different video export options, video formats, and resolutions like 4K and more.

User Interface and Ease of Use: Make sure the video editing app you choose is simple and easy to use. A well-designed user interface can improve the overall editing experience, and you don’t have to learn how to edit videos in the app. Overall, a good user interface improves productivity and saves time.

Performance and export time Performance and export time are also important factors when it comes to choosing the best video app for your iPad. Choose an app that works well on your iPad. Also, pay attention to how long it takes to export the edited video file. Some apps export videos in just a few minutes, while other apps may take hours to export the video.

Support for built-in Templates Template support can greatly improve the video editing experience and save a lot of time. Instead of creating each element of a video manually, you can choose a template and customize it to your specific needs. With template support, you can create high-quality content even without advanced video editing skills. Many video editing apps also allow you to save their own video editing designs as templates. If you like using templates and want to edit your videos quickly, you should consider using template support.

Free vs paid Some video editing apps are completely free, while others offer free basic versions with premium features that you can purchase. Some other apps require a premium subscription to use the app. Consider your budget and choose the app that fits your budget.

Best Video Editing Apps for iPad

iMovie

Let’s start our list with Apple’s own free offering, the iMovie. It is best suited for those looking for a simple video editor that is integrated into the iPad and completely free to use. The app supports three video editing modes, including Magic Movie, Storyboards, Cinematic Mode, and more, to create videos and is also designed to work with other Apple devices.

As we mentioned earlier, iMovie supports three video editing modes, including Magic mode, which lets you create styled and edited videos on the go with different text and transitions. It identifies the best part of the footage and creates an edit automatically.

Next, we have a Story mode, which lets you use pre-made templates and edit the video. You can choose from 20 storyboards based on popular genres like cooking, product reviews, science experiments, and more. Finally, there’s Cinematic Mode, which lets you import and edit video clips shot in Cinematic Mode on iPhone. You can change the depth of field effect and delete focus points to create a cinematic experience. In addition, iMovie also offers movie features that let you easily create movies. You can select the clips and add titles and music.

Speaking of other video editing features, you can import photos and videos from Gallery or use the iPad camera to take a photo or video quickly. You can trim, add new video clips, insert video transitions, and more. You can also import and edit ProRes videos and add Apple ProRaw images to the video.

iMovie also supports various video filters. You can apply the filter to the entire video or just to a clip and rearrange the clip. iMovie also supports over 100 soundtracks. You can easily add them to clips, and they automatically adjust to the length of the video clip. You can also add built-in sound effects and record your own voice. iMovie also supports green screen effects.

The user interface is simple and straightforward. The timeline is located in the left pane, where you can adjust, rearrange, and tap to edit video clips. It also supports the Apple Pencil. The app also works seamlessly with other Apple devices. You can start editing on your iPad and then wirelessly Airdrop the project to your Mac and start editing. The app provides a real-time preview of the changes made to the video.

You can export the video in various formats, including 360p to 4k, 30fps, and 60fps. The video export is also very fast. iMovie is completely free and comes with the iPad. You can also download it for free if it’s not available on your iPad.

Overall, iMovie is the best option for users who are looking for a free and easy video editor to edit videos. It offers various video editing modes and support for built-in templates to edit videos on the go. The app also integrates easily with other Apple devices, making it the best option for Apple users.

Download iMovie for iPad

Final Cut Pro

Final Cut Pro is an advanced video editing software developed by Apple. It is a professional video editing software used by professionals to edit videos. Final Cut Pro is exclusively available for Apple devices, and recently, the app has also become available for iPads. It brings all the features of Final Cut Pro to iPad, making it the best professional video editing app for iPad. You should note, however, that Final Cut Pro is only available for iPads with Apple M1 chip or higher and that you can’t buy the app as a one-time purchase but must sign up for a monthly subscription that costs $4.99 or $50 per year.

Final Cut Pro on the iPad is very similar to Final Cut Pro on the Mac; it has a similar interface and uses a touch interface to interact with content. The app also supports external accessories like the Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. With the Apple Pencil, users can draw directly over the video content. If you’re using an iPad Pro with M2, you can use the Apple Pencil to quickly zoom out and preview the image without touching the screen. If you’re coming from a Mac, you may find the workspace a bit smaller, but you can resize the window for a better view and use picture-in-picture mode for a better look at your media.

In Final Cut Pro, you can only edit media files that are on your iPad. There’s no way to import external files, which can be a big drawback for some people. You can also use the built-in Pro camera mode to capture video. You can manually control settings like focus, exposure, and white balance, as well as ProRes mode. There is a new jog wheel on the iPad that makes the editing process easier.

You can import different media clips, and with multi-camera editing, clips are automatically synced and edited together. Also, the scene removal mask is supported. With this tool, you can quickly remove and replace the background behind a subject without using a green screen.

Final Cut Pro’s performance on iPad is fast and smooth, similar to the Mac. The only issue is battery life. Many users have found that the battery drains quickly when using the app. Other than that, everything about the app is great. If you’re looking for the best professional video editing app for your iPad, Final Cut Pro is the best choice for you. If you’re coming from a Mac, you might miss a few features, but for some users, it’s a good introduction to video editing on the iPad.

Download Final Cut Pro for iPad

LumaFusion

LunaFusion Editor is another nice and powerful video editor for iPad. It can be a great alternative to Final Cut Pro and overcomes the limitations of Final Cut Pro on iPad. It works on all iPads, including the older iPad models, and is available with a one-time payment instead of a monthly or yearly subscription. The app also supports importing files from external storage devices and more. See the table below for a detailed comparison between Final Cut Pro and Lumafusion on iPad Pro.

Speaking of features in Lumafusion, starting with video editing, the app is designed for professional video editing. Similar to Final Cut Pro, Lumafusion offers a variety of advanced video editing features to edit videos on iPad. LumaFusion supports 6 video/audio or graphic tracks and 6 additional audio tracks. It offers professional editing with a magnetic timeline, inserts/overwrites, link/unlink clips, and options to lock, hide, and mute tracks. You can also add markers and notes and cut, copy, and paste clips in your timeline and between timelines.

With LumaFusion, you can use media directly from Photos, Frame.io, Dropbox Replay, and USB-C drives. You can also import media from cloud storage and SMB network drives. You can also use media from the collection of royalty-free music, sound effects, videos, and backgrounds or subscribe to Storyblocks for LumaFusion to get more media. The app offers layered effects like green screen, luma and chroma keys, blur, distortion, styles, and color. It also includes a video stabilizer, powerful color correction tools, color presets LUT, and unlimited keyframes to animate effects. You can also export LumaFusion projects to Final Cut Pro. This feature can be purchased as a one-time add-on within LumaFusion.

Overall, Lumafusion is the best option for people looking for an alternative to Final Cut Pro on the iPad. Final Cut Pro is new to the iPad and has some limitations that can be a major drawback for some people. It offers professional video editing tools, supports external video files, offers one-time purchases, and, most importantly, runs on older iPad models.

Comparison between Lumafusion and Final Cut Pro

Feature LumaFusion Final Cut Pro for iPad Device Requirements Works on older iPad models Requires newer iPad models Price One-time fee of $29.99 ($19.99 for multi-cam feature) Subscription model, $4.99/month or $49/year Media Management Can edit directly from an external drive Requires media to be imported onto the iPad Timeline Settings Supports various aspect ratios Supports only landscape or portrait orientations User Interface Requires opening extra windows for many functions Most functions accessible from the home page include a jog wheel for timeline navigation Basic Editing Functions Allows for slip edits Does not support slip edits Audio Settings Comes with audio filters Comes with audio filters and additional tools like voice isolation and a sound loudness option Multicam Editing Additional cost Included in the subscription price Color Correction Allows for three scopes open at a time Allows for one scope open at a time Effects Offers similar effects as Final Cut Pro Offers similar effects as LumaFusion, plus a unique scene-removal mask Extras Supports third-party plugins Comes with additional features like live drawing, auto crop feature, and the ability to record media directly into the app Third-Party Plugins Supports third-party plugins Currently doesn't support third

Download LumaFusion for iPad

Adobe Premiere Rush

Adobe Premiere Rush is another app vying to be the best video editing app for creating and sharing videos on iPad. It offers powerful tools to help you create and share videos quickly. It is best for people who want to edit videos quickly on the go and offers a good range of video editing features and support for various elements that can be added to the video.

The app offers a simple and easy-to-use interface for editing videos. You can import videos from iPad, external files, and also from Creative Cloud and DropBox. After you import the clips, you can drag and drop videos, audio, graphics, and photos to arrange them. The app lets you easily trim and crop videos, flip and mirror video clips, and add images, stickers, and overlays to video clips. You can also adjust speed and enhance colors with intuitive presets and adjustment tools. The app provides access to built-in animated graphics such as titles and overlays. You can change the color, size, font, and more to make them your own. Adobe Premiere Rush offers thousands of royalty-free original soundtracks, sound effects, and loops to bring your videos to life.

Easily resize videos to different aspect ratios, including landscape, portrait, square, and 4:5 for different channels. All media clips are automatically resized. You can share your creations on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook with one click. The app can be used for free with unlimited exports, or you can upgrade to get all the premium features and hundreds of soundtracks, sound effects, loops, animated titles, overlays, and graphics. The premium version also includes 100 GB of cloud storage.

Overall, Adobe Premier Rush is the best option to edit and share videos quickly. It has a simple and easy-to-use interface and offers various video editing features to edit videos on the go. The app is free, and you can upgrade to the premium version to get additional benefits. It also supports various elements and adds them to your video project.

Download Adobe Premiere Rush for iPad

DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve for iPad is another powerful video editor for iPad. The app combines editing and color correction in one app. DaVinci Resolve is best known for the color correction of videos. If you want to edit videos with professional tools and are looking for advanced color correction capabilities, DaVinci Resolve for iPad is the best choice for you. It’s free to use, and you can upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio for $94.99.

The user interface is very similar to the desktop version of Davinci Resolve. Instead, it combines video editing tools and color correction into a single tool. The app offers a complete suite of video editing tools, including a feature-rich editing page with an optimized interface for touchscreens, a color page for advanced color correction, and Blackmagic Cloud Collaboration, which allows users to collaborate with others on projects. The app also offers AI-powered features such as a magic mask, smart cropping, and speech isolation powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine.

DaVinci Resolve for iPads can open and create DaVinci Resolve projects (Drop) and repositories (Dra) that are compatible with DaVinci Resolve 18 for desktops. It supports various input file formats, including H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW. The app also supports Apple’s Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil, and Studio and Pro XDR displays.

The app is compatible with iPad 8th Generation, iPad Air 4th Generation, and iPad Pro 3rd Generation but has been optimized to work best with iPad Pro M1 and M2 editions and iPadOS 16 or later. It supports clips from iPad storage, photo library, and iCloud. It can import clips from external USB-C hard drives. Overall, DaVinci is the best option for those looking for a free advanced video editing app for iPad. It has advanced video editing features and color correction tools to edit videos on the go. It also has advanced collaboration tools to edit videos in a team.

Download DaVinci Resolve for iPad

VN Video Editor

VN video editor is a simple and easy-to-use video editing app for iPad. The app is free and has basic and advanced editing features. It includes features like support for multitrack video editing, the ability to import music beats, set trend effects and color correction filters, text templates, and more. It also supports video templates for various social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and more. If you want to edit videos for social networks like Instagram or TikTok, VN Video Editor is the best choice for you.

Starting with the user interface, the app’s interface is similar to video editing apps. It has an intuitive multi-track video editor that lets you select and edit individual editing tracks. You can delete and rearrange video clips, add picture-in-picture videos, photos, stickers, and text to your videos, and more. The app offers features like Speed Curve to adjust the playback speed of your videos, transitions, and effects like overlay and blur and rich cinematic filters. You can add markers to edit video clips in time with the music and easily add high-quality voiceovers.

For advanced video editing, you can use 19 built-in keyframe animation effects, reverse your video clips, add zoom effects, create a time-freeze effect, use creative templates, precisely remove the background, and more.

You can import music, sound effects, fonts, and stickers into VN Video Editor via various methods and use the many materials available to add more fun to your videos. You can transfer projects between mobile and desktop devices via AirDrop or iCloud, set expiration dates and passwords for your designs and templates, edit and share Dolby Vision HDR videos on supported iPhone models and newer, and adjust video resolution, frame rate, and bitrate.

Overall, VN Video Editor is the best app for you if you are looking for a simple and fast video editor for your iPad. It supports templates that let you create trendy videos for social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and more. The app is free of charge.

Download VN video editor for iPad

Kinemaster

Kinemaster, a popular video editor for Android devices, is also available as a standalone app for iPad. If you don’t know it yet, it’s the first choice for video editing for most Android users, myself included. It offers a wide range of video editing features. You can trim, stitch, and add effects to videos, add images and music, and insert text. The app requires iOS 14.0 or later and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac with Apple M1 chip or later. If you are looking for a simple video editor with powerful features, Kinesmater is the best choice for you.

The app offers a simple and easy-to-use interface. It is very similar to the Android app and offers a variety of video editing features on the left side, such as adding clips, overlays, music, voice-overs, and more. Similar to the Kinesmaster app on Android, the iPad app also brings assets. The Asset Store offers video editors a large library of royalty-free music, sound effects, stickers, and video templates. The app also has advanced video editing tools like keyframe animation, chroma key (green screen), speed control (slow motion & fast motion), video reversal, background removal, and more. You can import files from the iPad and export video files in different resolutions with different frame rates.

The app is free to download but offers in-app purchases. Videos edited with the Kinemaster app include a watermark. The premium subscription (monthly) costs $9.99, and the premium subscription (yearly) of KineMaster costs $119.99. You can upgrade to the premium subscription to remove the watermark on your edited videos.

Download Kinemaster for iPad

Other Notable Mentions

Canva

Canva is a great design tool that also includes video and photo editing features. The biggest advantage of Canva is that it is easy to use and comes with pre-made templates, support for stock videos, and other elements to add to the video.

Canva is best suited for beginners and people who want to edit videos quickly with pre-made templates and a user-friendly interface. It offers basic editing tools like timeline editing, splitting, trimming, and cutting.

Canva does not support adding multiple layers to the timeline, but you can add as many layers and elements to the video clip as you want. You can add as many videos to the gallery as you want. The uploaded files are stored in Canva, and you can access them from anywhere.

You can also use the video footage available directly in the app. You can simply search for the video you want and add it to your clip. You can also use the library of pre-licensed audio tracks, stock images, elements, and videos. There are also a variety of animations, transitions, and overalls to make videos more dynamic.

In addition, Canva also supports other basic video editing functions such as cropping, resizing, flipping, rotating, and adjusting the opacity of the footage. There is also an in-app recorder that lets you add voice recordings, webcam videos, square videos, and also screen recordings. Canva also supports collaboration features that let you invite others to edit the video and share the link to the editable video.

You can export Canva videos in different formats, such as MP4, without watermarks. You can also publish videos directly to other social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and others. Canva is free to use, but there’s also a Pro subscription that costs around $10 per month and unlocks additional features such as resizing projects, removing the background, publishing on schedule, and more.

Overall, Canva is the best option for anyone looking for a simple and easy-to-use video editor. With the pre-made templates and support for stock footage and elements, users can search and add different elements to the video. This makes video editing easier and faster overall.

Download Canva for iPad

GoPro Quik

GoPro Quik is the best option for you if you have a GoPro and want to edit videos taken with a GoPro device. The app is designed for that and offers an easy-to-use interface with powerful video editing features to edit videos. When you add the clips to the video editor, it automatically syncs them with music, adds cinematic transitions, and creates a sharable video.

If you have a GoPro subscription, videos shot with GoPro devices are automatically uploaded to the cloud while you charge your GoPro. You can instantly access footage in the cloud and edit it with GoPro Quick Video Editor. Video editing features include cinematic transitions, synced clips, and effects in time with your music or GoPro music. Other basic video editing features include adding clips, trimming, and exclusive filters optimized for environments like snow and water and more.

Download GoPro Quik for iPad

Full Comparision Video Editor Apps for iPad

Feature/Video Editor Canva LumaFusion Adobe Premiere Rush GoPro Quik DaVinci Resolve KineMaster iMovie Basic Video Editing (Cut, Trim, Split) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Multi-layer Editing No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Templates Support Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Media Library Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Export Options MP4, MP3, JPG, PNG, GIF MOV, MP4, GIF, PNG, JPG MP4, MOV, GIF MP4, MOV H.264, H.265, Apple ProRes, Blackmagic RAW MP4, MOV MOV, MP4 Direct Publishing Yes No Yes Yes No No Yes Mobile App Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Collaborative Features Yes No Yes No Yes No No Price Free, Upgrade for $10/month $29.99 Free, Upgrade for $9.99/month Free Free, Upgrade available as an in-app purchase Free, Upgrade for $9.99/month or $119.99/year Free Special Features In-app recorder, Video sizes customization 6 video/audio tracks, Frame rates from 18fps to 240fps Auto-ducking, Voiceover recording Automatic video creation, Speed adjustment Cut and color pages, HDR workflows, Blackmagic Cloud support Keyframe animation, Chroma key, Speed control, Reverse video, Background removal Magic Movie, Storyboards, Cinematic Mode, High-Fidelity Filters, Soundtracks, Green-Screen Effects, Create Trailers

Conclusion

The Apple iPad stands between the iPhone and the Mac in Apple’s device lineup. It’s more than an iPhone and less than a Mac, but that’s because of the iPad’s software limitations OS. Slowly, iPads are now catching up to the Mac. Apple has added an M1 chip to the 2021 and 2022 iPad Pro and Air models and recently announced support for Apple’s popular Final Cut Pro video editing software, which is aimed at professional video editors and makes the iPads versatile video editing devices. I hope you find this list helpful. Let us know in the comments if you have any other recommendations.

FAQs about Best iPad Video Editor Apps

1. Can I use any of these video editing apps offline on my iPad?

Yes, most of these apps are available for offline use as well.

2. What are the best video editing apps with templates?

Video templates save time and allow you to edit videos easily by adding your own clips. Here are the most popular video editing apps that support templates:

VN Video Editor: VN Video Editor is a simple and easy-to-use video editor for iPad. It supports video editing templates for various social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, and more. The templates are listed directly in the app. You choose a template based on trends, type, and more.

VN Video Editor is a simple and easy-to-use video editor for iPad. It supports video editing templates for various social media sites like Instagram, TikTok, and more. The templates are listed directly in the app. You choose a template based on trends, type, and more. Filmora Video Editor: Filmora Video Editor is another popular video editor for iPad that supports templates. You can find the templates on the home screen. You can simply select the template you want, add your own clips, and edit the video. The app also offers other benefits like advanced video editing tools and more. You can also try this app as a standalone video editing app for iPad.

Filmora Video Editor is another popular video editor for iPad that supports templates. You can find the templates on the home screen. You can simply select the template you want, add your own clips, and edit the video. The app also offers other benefits like advanced video editing tools and more. You can also try this app as a standalone video editing app for iPad. Canva: Canva also supports templates. You can easily browse through hundreds of free pro templates and edit videos in the app.

Canva also supports templates. You can easily browse through hundreds of free pro templates and edit videos in the app. Promeo video-making app: Promeo also offers a wide range of video templates to edit videos. The app supports various trendy video templates. You can simply choose the template you want and edit the video.

3. Can I use external hardware for video editing on iPad?

Yes, most apps support external hardware for video editing on iPad. You can use Magic Keyboard or Apple Pencil to edit the videos.

4. What can I use to edit YouTube videos on an iPad?

It depends on the type of video you want to edit. If you want to edit simple videos, you can use apps like VN Editor, Kinemaster, or iMovie. If you want to edit professional videos, you can use apps like Final Cut Pro, LumaFusion, and others.