how to use samsung wallet to make payments in india

Samsung preloads a bunch of Samsung apps on its smartphones. The Samsung Wallet app is one of the most useful ones among these.

As the name implies, Samsung Wallet is a wallet—a digital equivalent to a physical wallet—that you can use to store payment cards, loyalty cards, car keys, or just about any other essential item. But more importantly, it’s an app that brings all your payment methods in one place so you can quickly access them and make payments using your smartphone.

Let’s check out Samsung Wallet in detail and find out how to set up and use Samsung Wallet for online payments in India.

What Is Samsung Wallet?

Samsung Wallet is a secure and unified digital wallet available on Samsung smartphones and smartwatches. It combines the functionality of the Samsung Pass app and the Samsung Pay app, which existed previously, under one roof. In some ways, the app is similar to Google Wallet and Apple Wallet.

Once set up, the wallet allows you to securely store all your essentials, such as DigiLocker IDs, FASTag recharges, vaccination certificates, and more, in one place. In addition, you can also add your preferred payment methods, like credit card, debit card, or UPI ID, to the wallet and use them, based on your preference, to make online payments right from your Galaxy smartphone or smartwatch.

When it comes to protecting the wallet and its items secure, Samsung uses its security platform, Samsung Knox. This brings encryption and fingerprint authentication, so only you can access your wallet and see what’s inside it. Besides, Samsung says it stores sensitive documents in your wallet in an isolated environment to add an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access.

Samsung Wallet is available in various countries, including India.

How to Set Up Samsung Wallet for Payments

Samsung lets you use multiple payment methods with Samsung Wallet in India. These include credit cards, debit cards, UPI IDs, and prepaid wallets (like Paytm).

Here’s how to set up these payment methods in Samsung Wallet on your Galaxy device:

Open the Samsung Wallet app on your phone. Sign in to your Samsung Account. If you have one already, enter the credentials to continue. Otherwise, create an account and use that to sign in to Wallet. Hit Start, agree to the terms and conditions, and tap Next. Tap Continue to grant Samsung Wallet access to all the requested permissions. Wallet will now ask you to set up a verification method. You can choose face, fingerprint, or PIN. Tap on one according to your preference and set it up by following the on-screen prompts. Samsung Wallet will take you to the main screen with options to set up your IDs, payment methods, and more. Here, tap the Menu button at the bottom to view all the options in detail. Now, follow the steps below based on your preferred payment method to set it up.

Set Up Credit/Debit Cards in Samsung Wallet

Select Credit/debit cards. Hit the plus (+) button in the top-right corner and allow Wallet access to the camera. Lay your credit or debit card on a flat surface and point your phone to it. Once it’s done, the card will appear in your Wallet. Alternatively, if you wish to set up the card manually or via NFC, tap on either option accordingly and perform the on-screen instructions. Tap Agree to all terms and services and hit Next. Pick a verification method and enter the OTP to verify your account. Tap Done to close.

Set Up BHIM UPI Accounts in Samsung Wallet

Tap on BHIM UPI accounts. Select the SIM you use with UPI along with all the accounts you wish to add to the wallet. Hit Confirm. Wait for a few seconds, and Wallet will retrieve all your UPI accounts with your mobile phone. Hit Done.

Set Up Prepaid Wallets in Samsung Wallet

Choose Prepaid wallets from the Menu page. Hit the plus (+) button to bring up the wallet setup page. Enter your registered mobile number and select Paytm. Hit Confirm. Once it’s found your Paytm Wallet, it’ll show you the details along with your current balance. Tap Done to finish the setup.

How to Enable Quick Access in Samsung Wallet

With Samsung Wallet, you get the quick access feature, which provides you with quick and easy access to your payment methods so you can make payments instantly.

Follow the steps below to set up the quick access feature in Samsung Wallet:

Open the Samsung Wallet app on your phone. From the Menu tab, hit the cogwheel to access the Samsung Wallet settings page.

Select Quick access > Access locations and default card. Under Choose where you want quick access, toggle on the buttons next to where you want the quick access feature to work. If you wish to set a default card, toggle on the Set default card option, and on the next screen, select the card of your preference.

From the Quick access settings page, move the slider left or right to adjust the quick access handle transparency.

Once you’ve enabled quick access, you can access the Wallet from the lock screen, home screen, or when the screen is off on your Samsung smartphone. To use this feature, simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen, and you’ll end up on the Quick access page of the Samsung Wallet, ready to make a payment.

How to Use Samsung Wallet For Online Payments in India

Once you’ve added your preferred payment methods to Samsung Wallet, making an online payment involves a few simple steps. And all you need for this method to work is an NFC-capable POS terminal.

Here’s how you go about it:

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen (from the home screen or lock screen) to open Samsung Wallet on your phone. If you’ve disabled this feature, you can launch Samsung Wallet from the app drawer. Or activate it using the steps above. When Samsung Wallet opens, you’ll see all your cards and other payment methods on the Quick access screen. Swipe across to select the method you want to use, tap the fingerprint, face, or PIN button, and authenticate yourself. You’ve now entered the payment mode in Samsung Wallet. Simply touch the back of your phone to the terminal or card machine and authenticate again to make the payment. Keep in mind that you have 30 seconds to complete the transaction.

When the transaction is complete, you’ll get a notification of the same, along with a receipt, on the Samsung Wallet app. You can then head into the app and tap on the payment method you just used to view the transaction details.

A Better Payment Experience on Samsung Galaxy Devices

Samsung is one of the few brands that’s first to offer the latest and greatest features on its devices.

While the company wasn’t the first to introduce a digital wallet, it surely is the first to bring a wallet (that supports digital payments) to India—that, too, with support for India’s UPI system, to make it even more accessible and useful to those transacting digitally in the country.

If you’re one of them and use a Samsung phone, set up your Samsung Wallet right away for a smoother payment experience. Not to mention, you get to enjoy perks like tap-to-pay, and, of course, the ability to store your essentials, too.