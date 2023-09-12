In addition to a number of exciting features coming with iOS 17, Apple has introduced Live Stickers on your iPhone at WWDC 2023. These Live Stickers can be personalized with various effects so that you can add a unique touch to your conversations. You have the ability to turn your photos and Live Photos into animated stickers. These vibrant stickers can be used in various apps like iMessage, Mail, and other sticker-compatible apps.

In this article, we will show you how to create live stickers on your iPhone. We’ll introduce you to two methods: creating live stickers from photos in the Photos app and creating live stickers in the iMessage app. We’ll also go over how to use live stickers on your iPhone and how to remove stickers when you no longer need them.

What Are Live Stickers on iPhone?

Live Sticker is an exciting feature that allows users to edit their photos in a dynamic and interactive way. Last year, with the release of iOS 16, a simple touch and hold of an object in the Photos app could turn it into a captivating Live Sticker. iOS 17 builds on this innovative feature and takes it a step further by allowing users to pull subjects out of their background and turn them into Live Stickers.

But the creative possibilities don’t end there. iOS 17 introduces another new feature that allows users to craft animated stickers with Live Photos. This means that Live Photos can now be brought to life with a variety of effects, including Shiny, Comic, Puffy, and Outline. iOS 17 expands Live Stickers to include a personal touch and a variety of visual enhancements that allow users to express their creativity.

How to Create Live Stickers on iPhone?

There are two methods to create personalized live stickers: one involves utilizing the default Messages app, while the other uses the Photos app. Without delay, let’s proceed with the following steps.

Method 1: Create Live Stickers in Photos App

Although there are alternative methods to create Live Stickers in iOS 17, the easiest way is just to use the Photos app. To create Live Stickers in iOS 17 using the Photos app, follow the steps below:

Open the Photos app. Find the photo you want to create a live sticker of and tap on it. Note: You have the freedom to select any photo to create Live Stickers from, as long as the subject in the image can be accurately identified by Visual Look Up. Once the image is in full-screen mode, press on the object in the image, and a small pop-up menu will appear. Select Add Sticker when the menu prompts you to do so. The sticker is now available in your sticker gallery. You have the option to enhance your added sticker by tapping Add Effect and choosing from a variety of effects, such as outline, comic, puffy, or shiny. Choose one according to your preferences. To make it even more convenient, we’ve provided a preview for each effect so you can easily choose the one you like best. Original

Outline

Comic

Puffy

Shiny After you have selected the effect you want, simply tap Done to save the sticker with that effect to your Stickers tab. Note: You can also create live stickers from live photos or a video clip. To do this, pause the video at the point where you want to create a sticker from the subject. Then, long-press on the subject and follow the exact same steps as described above.

Method 2: Create Live Stickers in iMessage App

Similar to Memoji on iPhone, iOS 17 introduces the feature to create live stickers via the Messages app. With this feature, you can manually select photos and turn them into stickers. If you already use the Messages app, this process becomes even more convenient. Follow the steps below to create your own live stickers on iOS 17.

Launch the iMessage app on your iPhone. Start a new conversation or open a new one instead. Tap the plus icon to the left of the SMS field. Select Stickers from the options. Tap the large plus button below the sticker options. Once you click on it, you can view all the images in your Photos app. Select a specific image you want to turn into a sticker, and iMessage will automatically recognize the item. Tap Add Sticker at the bottom right of your screen. Choose Add Effect from the options, select the effect you want to add, and tap Done to save it.

How to Edit Effects on Live Stickers

If you created a sticker before without applying an effect to it, but you want to apply one now, or if you are unhappy with the effect you applied before and want to change it, you don’t have to worry. You can make all the changes you want. Just follow the steps below.

Open the iMessage app on your iPhone. Start a new conversation or select an existing one. Click the plus icon to the left of the text input field. Select the Sticker option when prompted by the popup. Long press on the sticker whose effect you want to change. Select Edit Effect. Finally, choose the effect you prefer for that particular sticker.

Can Live Stickers be Used Everywhere, Including Our Own Creations

Live Stickers are now available across the iOS 17 system, so you can use them in any app that’s compatible with the emoji keyboard. That means popular apps like Messages, Mail, Photos, and third-party apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp fully support Live Stickers.

However, some apps may not support Live Sticker yet. In such cases, you will see the message “This app does not support Live Stickers.”

To determine if an app supports Live Stickers, you can easily test it by trying to add a sticker. If the sticker does not appear on the emoji keyboard, it means that the app does not support Live Stickers yet.

How to Use Live Stickers on iPhone

Once you create Live Stickers, you can use them in any app that gives you access to the emoji keyboard. To use a Live Sticker, follow these steps.

Send Live Stickers to Any Conversation.

Open the app (conversation) where you want to use the Live Sticker. Tap the text box to bring up the keyboard. Find the Emoji icon. Swipe until you see the Live Stickers section. Tap the Live Sticker you want to use (Send).

Add Live Stickers to Photos

To use Live Stickers on any Photos, go through the below-mentioned steps.

Open the Photos app on your iPhone. Select the image you want to apply the sticker to Tap Edit at the top right corner of the screen. Tap the Markup icon to activate the markup tool. Click the + icon in the lower right corner. Tap Add Sticker to open the sticker menu. Drag and drop the sticker onto your photo. Finally, tap Done to save the image to your image gallery.

Add Live Stickers to Documents

You can also add Live Stickers to any Document on your iPhone. Follow the below steps to do so.

Open the Files app on your iPhone. Select a document to which you want to attach the sticker. Click on the Markup icon (usually a pencil or pen icon) to enable the markup tool. Find the + symbol in the lower right corner and click it. Open the sticker menu by tapping on “Add Sticker”. Take the sticker and move it effortlessly into the document by dragging and dropping it. Tap Done to save the change.

How to Delete Live Stickers on iPhone

If you find yourself in a situation where you have created numerous live stickers just for entertainment purposes, but at some point, you realize that certain stickers serve no purpose and are also difficult to manage, leading to the desire to delete them, don’t worry. The process is relatively simple, and you can do it easily by following the steps below.

Launch the iMessage app on your iPhone. Start a new conversation or select an existing one. Look for the plus icon to the left of the text entry field. Tap the plus icon to open a pop-up menu. Choose Sticker from the menu. Press and hold the sticker you wish to remove permanently. Finally, tap the red delete button.

Conclusion

We showed you how to create live stickers on your iPhone using the Photos app and the Messages app. This is a great way to liven up your messages and express your creativity. It’s also a unique way to share your favorite photos and moments with your friends and family.

Let your imagination run wild and delight your friends and family with your custom-made live stickers on your iPhone!

FAQs about Live Stickers on iPhone

1. Can I resize Live Stickers before sending them?

No, you can’t resize Live Stickers in iOS 17 before you send them. Live Stickers are animated stickers created using the Live Photo feature on iOS devices. They are saved in a specific format so they can be animated when sent in Messages.

2. Are Live Stickers compatible with voice messages or audio chats?

No, Live Stickers are not compatible with voice messages or audio chats. They are only compatible with iMessage and other messaging apps that allow you to send Live Stickers. Live Stickers are animated stickers that can be moved and resized on a photo or video.

3. Will Live Stickers consume a lot of storage space on my iPhone?

How much storage space Live Stickers consume on your iPhone depends on the size of the stickers themselves. In general, however, Live Stickers are not very large, so they shouldn’t take up much storage space. According to Apple, a Live Sticker can range in size from 100KB to 500KB.

4. How many Live Stickers can I create and store on my iPhone?

There is no limit to the number of Live Stickers you can create on your iPhone. However, there is a limit to the number of Live Stickers that can be stored in the Messages app at once. This limit is 300. If you create more than 300 Live Stickers, the oldest ones will be deleted from the Messages app to make room for the new ones.