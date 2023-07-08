Stickers have become very popular on messaging platforms like Telegram, iMessage, and WhatsApp. These simple stickers have revolutionized the way we express ourselves in conversations by making them more engaging and fun. I personally like and use stickers on almost all messaging apps I use, including Telegram.

Most of the time, stickers load smoothly on Telegram, but sometimes it happens that stickers disappear surprisingly, and sometimes they can not be loaded into the chat at all. If you are someone who is facing this problem, do not worry. I personally have solved this problem using the simple methods listed below. You can also use the same methods and fix the sticker loading issues in your Telegram app.

Fix Telegram Stickers Not Loading on the Telegram App

1. Make Sure You Added Stickers

By default, Telegram loads a set of animated stickers that you can access from the Stickers tab. For some reason, or if you accidentally deleted the sticker packs, a blank page is displayed when you try to access the stickers. This has happened to me several times. To fix this, you can manually add the sticker packs to the Telegram app. You can add third-party stickers or the default sticker packs offered by the Telegram app.

How to add stickers to the Telegram app

Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and click on the three-dot menu in the upper left corner of the screen.

Now click on Settings and tap on Chat Settings .

and tap on . Now scroll down and click on the Stickers and Emoji tab and click on the Trending stickers at the top of the screen.

and click on the at the top of the screen. Now click on the Add button to the right of the sticker packs to download the stickers to the Telegram app.

All loaded stickers will be displayed under the My Sticker Sets section and in the sticker window of the chat. If you want to add third-party sticker packs to the Telegram app, follow the steps below. You can use external websites or apps to add stickers to the Telegram app.

Open the browser on your smartphone and visit the URL: https://bestoftelegram.com/stickers/

Now tap on the sticker you want to add to the Telegram app and click on the “ Add to Telegram ” button.

” button. Now click on the Add Stickers button again in the Telegram app to load stickers.

again in the Telegram app to load stickers. Alternatively, you can also tap on any sticker sent by your friends and you can see the list of all stickers from the list.

Just tap on Add Sticker to add the sticker pack to your list.

2. Make Sure Your Device Has Enough Storage

Make sure that your device is having enough storage to show and load the new sticker packs to the Telegram app. You can check your device storage using third-party apps like Google Files and clean the junk files to free up the additional storage on your smartphone.

Download and Install the Google Files app on your smartphone.

Open the app and go to the Cleanup tab located in the bottom navigation.

tab located in the bottom navigation. Now you will see different sections like clean junk files, Large files, Delete unused apps, and more.

Depending on your preference, go to any section and clean up the unwanted files on your smartphone.

As of Now, The Files by Google app is currently only available for Android.

You can use alternative apps like Cleaner for iPhone, and Smart Cleaner app to clean up junk files on the iPhone.

3. Check if the Telegram Is Down

For any application or service, the server plays an important role. They are the heart of the network and play a key role in communication. Your Telegram apps need to communicate with the Telegram server to load stickers and send them to other users. If the Telegram server goes down, your device will not be able to retrieve the sticker data, which will result in the stickers not being able to load.

There are several tools and methods that you can use to check the status of the Telegram server. One of the most common and efficient methods is to use online tools like downdetector. Go to the downdetector.com website and search for telegram. The website should indicate if there are any reported outages and problems with the service.

Alternatively, you can visit the official telegram account on Twitter and check for updates. Another simple and effective option is to contact your friends or colleagues who use Telegram. If they are also affected by the issues, the problem might lie with Telegram.

When it comes to server downtime, there is not much the user can do until Telegram fixes the issues and is up and running again.

4. Check Your Internet Connection

Like other messaging apps, Telegram requires a stable internet connection to work, and also, compared to text, stickers require more internet to load and download. You can use tools like speedtest.com to check your smartphone’s internet speed. If you face network issues, you can restart your smartphone (see steps and benefits below in step 5) or reset your network settings.

Open your web browser and go to the Speedtest website at www.speedtest.net.

at www.speedtest.net. Click the “ Go ” button in the middle of the page.

” button in the middle of the page. The website will first test your device’s Internet speed.

Once the test is complete, your results will be displayed.

5. Restart Your Smartphone

Restarting your smartphone will fix the temporary glitches in the Telegram app. Restarting your device can fix the issue of stickers not loading in the Telegram app. Besides fixing it, restarting can also bring other benefits, such as removing temporary files, freeing up storage space, improving device performance, and more.

Advance Troubleshooting Methods

6. Force Stop Telegram App

Force-stopping an app can sometimes help fix temporary problems caused by running processes. When you force-stop an app, you essentially kill the running processes and clear the temporary data so that the app can start over the next time you launch it. In the case of Telegram, this can help fix the problem with unloaded stickers in the app.

To force stop an app on Android, you can follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app on your Android device.

on your Android device. Scroll down and tap Apps or App Manage r, depending on your device and Android version.

r, depending on your device and Android version. Find Telegram and click on it.

and click on it. On the app’s info screen, you should see a button that says Force stop. Tap on this button.

screen, you should see a button that says Force stop. Tap on this button. A warning message will appear asking if you want to force-stop the app. Tap OK to confirm.

to confirm. The app should now force quit, and all background processes, services, and notifications will stop.

Alternatively, you can search for Telegram, long press on it, and click on the info to see the options to force stop.

Note that force-stopping Telegram will not delete any data or settings associated with the app, so you can continue to use the app as usual after force quitting.

On iPhone, you can simply go to the recent tab and swipe up to close the app.

Clear the Telegram App Cache

The app cache is a temporary storage on your smartphone that contains data and files such as images, videos, and other data that an app needs to access frequently to make the app load faster. Telegram uses this cache to load faster and run more smoothly. If the device has cache issues over time, it can cause the app to stop working. You can simply clear the cache to fix this problem.

Clearing the app cache will not delete any personal data such as login credentials, saved settings, or app-related documents. It only removes temporary files and data that the app has stored in the cache.

To clear the cache on an Android device, you can follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app on your Android device. Scroll down and tap “Apps” or “Application Manager,” depending on your device and Android version. Find Telegram and click on it. On the app’s info screen, you should see an option labeled “Storage.” Tap on that option. In this screen, you will see an option called “Clear cache.” Tap on this option. A confirmation dialog will appear asking if you want to clear the cache. Tap “OK” to confirm. Repeat these steps for all other applications whose cache you want to clear. Alternatively, you can also find the Telegram application, long-press on it, click on the info and memory settings, and then click on Clear Cache.

How to clear the cache on iOS

Open Settings on your iPhone and go to General settings

on your iPhone and go to Now tap on the iPhone Storage

Select Telegram from the list of apps and click on it

from the list of apps and click on it Now click on the Offload App option to remove the cache of the iPhone.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Telegram App

If the problem persists, try uninstalling and reinstalling Telegram. This is also one of the most popular and common methods to fix Telegram issues. Make sure that you back up your chats and media before uninstalling Telegram. You might lose your data if you do not do it properly. Follow the steps below to back up your Telegram data.

Open Telegram on your device. Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner to open the menu. Go to “Settings” and then to “Chat Settings“. Select “Chat Backup“. Here, you can choose to back up your chats either manually or automatically and which data to include in the backup, such as media and stickers. If you choose to backup manually, tap “Backup Now“. If you choose to back up automatically, select the frequency of backups and the cloud storage service to use. Telegram offers support for Google Drive and iCloud.

Update Telegram App

Sometimes the specific version of Telegram can be the reason why stickers do not load in the Telegram app. This can be a developer’s mistake or the specific version of the app is not optimized for your device. You can easily fix this issue by updating Telegram on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Revive Your Sticker Collection

So, these are the simple and easy solutions to fix Telegram sticker not loading issues on your Android and iPhone. Telegram is the second-largest messaging app used by millions of people around the world. Stickers are one of the most important and highlighted features of the Telegram app.

FAQs on Fixing Telegram Stickers Not Loading Issue

