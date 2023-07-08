In Summary
- Stickers make for more engaging and fun conversations in messaging apps. They promote better communication and make interactions more enjoyable for users.
- Almost all major messaging apps use stickers.
- If you are currently having trouble loading stickers in the Telegram app, this guide will help you fix the problem.
- In this guide, we have presented 9 simple and easy-to-fix techniques to fix the problem of stickers not loading in the Telegram app.
Stickers have become very popular on messaging platforms like Telegram, iMessage, and WhatsApp. These simple stickers have revolutionized the way we express ourselves in conversations by making them more engaging and fun. I personally like and use stickers on almost all messaging apps I use, including Telegram.
Most of the time, stickers load smoothly on Telegram, but sometimes it happens that stickers disappear surprisingly, and sometimes they can not be loaded into the chat at all. If you are someone who is facing this problem, do not worry. I personally have solved this problem using the simple methods listed below. You can also use the same methods and fix the sticker loading issues in your Telegram app.
Table of Contents
Fix Telegram Stickers Not Loading on the Telegram App
1. Make Sure You Added Stickers
By default, Telegram loads a set of animated stickers that you can access from the Stickers tab. For some reason, or if you accidentally deleted the sticker packs, a blank page is displayed when you try to access the stickers. This has happened to me several times. To fix this, you can manually add the sticker packs to the Telegram app. You can add third-party stickers or the default sticker packs offered by the Telegram app.
How to add stickers to the Telegram app
- Open the Telegram app on your smartphone and click on the three-dot menu in the upper left corner of the screen.
- Now click on Settings and tap on Chat Settings.
- Now scroll down and click on the Stickers and Emoji tab and click on the Trending stickers at the top of the screen.
- Now click on the Add button to the right of the sticker packs to download the stickers to the Telegram app.
All loaded stickers will be displayed under the My Sticker Sets section and in the sticker window of the chat. If you want to add third-party sticker packs to the Telegram app, follow the steps below. You can use external websites or apps to add stickers to the Telegram app.
- Open the browser on your smartphone and visit the URL: https://bestoftelegram.com/stickers/
- Now tap on the sticker you want to add to the Telegram app and click on the “Add to Telegram” button.
- Now click on the Add Stickers button again in the Telegram app to load stickers.
- Alternatively, you can also tap on any sticker sent by your friends and you can see the list of all stickers from the list.
- Just tap on Add Sticker to add the sticker pack to your list.
2. Make Sure Your Device Has Enough Storage
Make sure that your device is having enough storage to show and load the new sticker packs to the Telegram app. You can check your device storage using third-party apps like Google Files and clean the junk files to free up the additional storage on your smartphone.
- Download and Install the Google Files app on your smartphone.
- Open the app and go to the Cleanup tab located in the bottom navigation.
- Now you will see different sections like clean junk files, Large files, Delete unused apps, and more.
- Depending on your preference, go to any section and clean up the unwanted files on your smartphone.
- As of Now, The Files by Google app is currently only available for Android.
- You can use alternative apps like Cleaner for iPhone, and Smart Cleaner app to clean up junk files on the iPhone.
3. Check if the Telegram Is Down
For any application or service, the server plays an important role. They are the heart of the network and play a key role in communication. Your Telegram apps need to communicate with the Telegram server to load stickers and send them to other users. If the Telegram server goes down, your device will not be able to retrieve the sticker data, which will result in the stickers not being able to load.
There are several tools and methods that you can use to check the status of the Telegram server. One of the most common and efficient methods is to use online tools like downdetector. Go to the downdetector.com website and search for telegram. The website should indicate if there are any reported outages and problems with the service.
Alternatively, you can visit the official telegram account on Twitter and check for updates. Another simple and effective option is to contact your friends or colleagues who use Telegram. If they are also affected by the issues, the problem might lie with Telegram.
When it comes to server downtime, there is not much the user can do until Telegram fixes the issues and is up and running again.
4. Check Your Internet Connection
Like other messaging apps, Telegram requires a stable internet connection to work, and also, compared to text, stickers require more internet to load and download. You can use tools like speedtest.com to check your smartphone’s internet speed. If you face network issues, you can restart your smartphone (see steps and benefits below in step 5) or reset your network settings.
- Open your web browser and go to the Speedtest website at www.speedtest.net.
- Click the “Go” button in the middle of the page.
- The website will first test your device’s Internet speed.
- Once the test is complete, your results will be displayed.
5. Restart Your Smartphone
Restarting your smartphone will fix the temporary glitches in the Telegram app. Restarting your device can fix the issue of stickers not loading in the Telegram app. Besides fixing it, restarting can also bring other benefits, such as removing temporary files, freeing up storage space, improving device performance, and more.
Advance Troubleshooting Methods
6. Force Stop Telegram App
Force-stopping an app can sometimes help fix temporary problems caused by running processes. When you force-stop an app, you essentially kill the running processes and clear the temporary data so that the app can start over the next time you launch it. In the case of Telegram, this can help fix the problem with unloaded stickers in the app.
To force stop an app on Android, you can follow the steps below:
- Open the Settings app on your Android device.
- Scroll down and tap Apps or App Manager, depending on your device and Android version.
- Find Telegram and click on it.
- On the app’s info screen, you should see a button that says Force stop. Tap on this button.
- A warning message will appear asking if you want to force-stop the app. Tap OK to confirm.
- The app should now force quit, and all background processes, services, and notifications will stop.
- Alternatively, you can search for Telegram, long press on it, and click on the info to see the options to force stop.
- Note that force-stopping Telegram will not delete any data or settings associated with the app, so you can continue to use the app as usual after force quitting.
- On iPhone, you can simply go to the recent tab and swipe up to close the app.
Clear the Telegram App Cache
The app cache is a temporary storage on your smartphone that contains data and files such as images, videos, and other data that an app needs to access frequently to make the app load faster. Telegram uses this cache to load faster and run more smoothly. If the device has cache issues over time, it can cause the app to stop working. You can simply clear the cache to fix this problem.
Clearing the app cache will not delete any personal data such as login credentials, saved settings, or app-related documents. It only removes temporary files and data that the app has stored in the cache.
To clear the cache on an Android device, you can follow the steps below:
- Open the Settings app on your Android device.
- Scroll down and tap “Apps” or “Application Manager,” depending on your device and Android version.
- Find Telegram and click on it.
- On the app’s info screen, you should see an option labeled “Storage.” Tap on that option.
- In this screen, you will see an option called “Clear cache.” Tap on this option.
- A confirmation dialog will appear asking if you want to clear the cache. Tap “OK” to confirm.
- Repeat these steps for all other applications whose cache you want to clear.
- Alternatively, you can also find the Telegram application, long-press on it, click on the info and memory settings, and then click on Clear Cache.
How to clear the cache on iOS
- Open Settings on your iPhone and go to General settings
- Now tap on the iPhone Storage
- Select Telegram from the list of apps and click on it
- Now click on the Offload App option to remove the cache of the iPhone.
Uninstall and Reinstall the Telegram App
If the problem persists, try uninstalling and reinstalling Telegram. This is also one of the most popular and common methods to fix Telegram issues. Make sure that you back up your chats and media before uninstalling Telegram. You might lose your data if you do not do it properly. Follow the steps below to back up your Telegram data.
- Open Telegram on your device.
- Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-left corner to open the menu.
- Go to “Settings” and then to “Chat Settings“.
- Select “Chat Backup“.
- Here, you can choose to back up your chats either manually or automatically and which data to include in the backup, such as media and stickers.
- If you choose to backup manually, tap “Backup Now“.
- If you choose to back up automatically, select the frequency of backups and the cloud storage service to use. Telegram offers support for Google Drive and iCloud.
Update Telegram App
Sometimes the specific version of Telegram can be the reason why stickers do not load in the Telegram app. This can be a developer’s mistake or the specific version of the app is not optimized for your device. You can easily fix this issue by updating Telegram on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Revive Your Sticker Collection
So, these are the simple and easy solutions to fix Telegram sticker not loading issues on your Android and iPhone. Telegram is the second-largest messaging app used by millions of people around the world. Stickers are one of the most important and highlighted features of the Telegram app.
FAQs on Fixing Telegram Stickers Not Loading Issue
How can I fix sticker loading issues on Telegram Web?
If you are having trouble loading stickers on Telegram Web, try clearing your browser cache and see if the problem is fixed. You can also log out and log back in to fix the issue. Alternatively, you can try disabling the browser extensions to see if it fixes the issue. You can also try using a different browser.
Will using a VPN or proxy connection affect sticker loading on Telegram?
Yes, VPN or proxy connections can sometimes cause issues when loading stickers on Telegram. It is recommended to temporarily disable VPN or proxy connections and check if stickers are loading properly.
Do I need to be connected to the internet to use Telegram stickers?
Yes, you need an internet connection to download and use Telegram stickers. Stickers are usually loaded from Telegram's servers, so without an active internet connection, you may experience issues in loading new stickers or viewing existing ones.
Can I use Telegram stickers offline once they are loaded?
Yes, once Telegram stickers are loaded on your device, you can use them offline without an internet connection. However, if you want to download new stickers or access additional sticker packs, you'll need an active internet connection.
Can I use Telegram stickers on multiple devices?
Yes, Telegram stickers are synced across devices if you are logged in with the same Telegram account. If you add or delete stickers on one device, the changes will be reflected on other devices as well.
Why can’t I see some stickers in certain chats or groups?
The availability of stickers in chats or groups depends on the sticker pack being used and the permissions set by the group or chat admin. Some sticker packs may not be enabled in certain chats or groups, or the admin may have restricted the use of stickers.
Can I create my own Telegram stickers?
Yes, you can create your own Telegram stickers. Telegram provides a platform called Sticker Bot that allows you to create and publish your own sticker packs. You can also use third-party sticker creation tools to design stickers and import them into Telegram.
Can I remove sticker packs from Telegram?
Yes, you can remove sticker packs from Telegram. Here's how:
- Open a chat in Telegram.
- Tap on the emoji icon to access the stickers.
- At the bottom of the sticker panel, tap on the "Stickers" tab.
- Tap and hold on a sticker pack.
- Select the "Remove" option that appears.
- Confirm the removal of the sticker pack.
Can I create animated stickers for Telegram?
Yes, you can create animated stickers for Telegram. Telegram provides guidelines and specifications for creating animated stickers on their official website. You can use third-party software or online tools to create animated stickers in the required format (APNG). Once created, you can publish them as an animated sticker pack on Telegram.
Further reading
- Best WhatsApp Stickers – Funny, Memes, Animated and More
- 5 Best Sticker Apps for Android
- How to Add Your Own Custom Stickers on WhatsApp