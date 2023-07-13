AI is everywhere in 2023. AI has already revolutionized the way we use technology today. One area of AI that is growing in popularity is generative AI, which uses algorithms to create new content such as text, images, and music.

We have already seen language models like GPT-3 for text and popular AI generators for images like DALL-E, Stable Diffusion, MidJourney, and DeepDream. These models can create new and unique content that is very close to human content and sometimes even better than human content.

Artificial intelligence (AI) generators have transformed several fields, from art to music to writing. We have already published a list of the best AI image generators, AI writing tools, and AI text generators. Today, we want to discuss the best AI music generators.

In the field of music, technology has already changed the way music is created, shared, and listened to. AI-generated music has gotten so much better that it is indeed hard to distinguish between music generated by humans and AI.

This is thanks to the wide variety of AI music generators that make this possible. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the 8 best AI music generator apps that let you create AI music with simple customization options and also generate music from text and images. With each delay, we can get started. Before that, here is a short and simple guide on how to choose the best AI music generator.

Things You Should Consider Before Choosing the Best AI Music Generator

Quality of music : The first and obvious thing you should consider when choosing the best AI music generator app is the quality of the music. Different AI generators use different trained data to generate music, and there are obvious differences in the quality of music generated by these AI models. Therefore, it is better to check the quality of the music before choosing the best app. You can listen to the audio samples and examples on the website.

Variety of genres : another important factor you should consider is the variety of genres that the AI music generator can produce. Some AI music generators specialize in certain genres like classical music, rock, and pop, while others specialize in instrumental music.

Customization options : If you want to make changes to the music, look for a music generator that allows you to customize and control different aspects of the music produced, such as tempo, tuning, instrumentation, bass, and also the length of the music. The flexibility in customization can help you create music that suits your specific needs.

Usability : AI music generators are still in their early stages. Currently, these platforms are primarily used by early adopters. Most AI generators have yet to adopt a consistent design to serve a wide range of users. If you are someone who is completely new to this world, you should choose an AI music generator with a simple and easy-to-use interface. A user-friendly interface can save you time and frustration when composing and generating AI music.

Export options : Determine if the website or AI generator app allows you to export the generated music to formats compatible with your desired platforms or software programs. Most AI-generated music needs further editing and additional layers to get the best result. So, make sure that the music generator app you use is capable of exporting the file in the format you want.

Pricing: find out the pricing structure of the AI music generator app. Some apps offer free versions with limited features, while others require a subscription or one-time payment. And very importantly, clarify the licensing terms for the generated music to ensure copyright compliance, especially if you want to use the music for commercial purposes.

Best AI Music Generators

Note: The list of music generators mentioned in this article is not in any particular order. Each AI music generator has its own unique features and strengths, and the order in which they are mentioned does not represent any ranking or preference.

OpenAI Musent

Quality of Music Basic and can generate really good music with a little workaround Variety of Genres/Styles Limited Customization Options Not as many User-Friendliness Simple and easy to use Integration/Export You can export music in different formats like MP3, OGG, WAVE, and MIDI. Community/Support No Pricing/Licensing Free to use

Let us start with Open AI’s simple and easy-to-use AI music generator Musenet. If you follow the tech news and other AI stuff, you may have heard of this company called OpenAI. They are responsible for most of the AI news currently circulating on the internet. It’s the same company that developed ChatGPT and others.

You should not set your expectations too high because Musenet, which was developed by the same company and which we are talking about here, is in a pretty basic state. Do not get me wrong, it can get better with time, and it will in the future. At the time of writing this article (i.e., July 2023), you can only create a limited number of AI music styles.

The quality of the music is really good due to the limited options, you can check out the samples here. The customization options are also limited. The customization options are also limited. The user interface is simple and straightforward. After creating the AI, you can export the music in various formats, including MP3, OGG, WAVE, and MIDI. There is no community support, and you can create AI music for free.

If you just want to test how an AI music generator works and play with some customizable options, Musenet is the best option for you. You can access Musenet through the website. We have described the detailed steps to access Musenet and generate AI music.

How to use OpenAI’s Musenet to generate AI Music

Open your favorite browser and go to this URL: https://openai.com/research/musenet

Now scroll down until you see the “Compose” option in the “Style” section

Now hover over it and select None (Start from Scratch) from the dropdown menu.

Now, you can create your own AI music from scratch. As we write this article, the advanced music generation option is disabled.

When you can access the advanced options, you can select the style, intro, instruments, and more.

After you have created the music, click the download option to save the music to your device. You can save music in different formats like MP3, OGG, WAVE and MIDI.

AIVA AI Music

Quality of Music Basic and can generate really good music with a little workaround Variety of Genres/Styles Wide Customization Options Pro level customization User-Friendliness Need a little knowledge to generate more customizable songs Integration/Export You can export music in different formats like MP3, OGG, WAVE, and MIDI. Community/Support No Pricing/Licensing 3 free credits monthly

Next, we have AVIA, an Artificial Intelligence Virtual Artist music generator for advanced users. If you are someone who is a pro at creating music and is the closest thing to a day for an artist or is already a music artist, AIVA is for you.

Developed in 2016, AIVA is officially the first virtual composer in the world to be recognized by a music society. It uses Deep Learning and Reinforcement Learning to recognize regularities in music and also create your own music. With AIVA, you can create music compositions up to 3 minutes long in different styles such as rock, pop, jazz, fantasy, shanty, tango, and more.

The quality of the music is the best you can get. You can officially listen to all music generated with AVIA on popular music platforms like Spotify, youtube music, and others. You can create music in a wide range of genres. There are also several built-in profiles that you can start from (profiles refer to the predefined settings that can be applied to the music generation process. Profiles allow users to quickly create specific styles of music without having to adjust individual parameters).

You can also customize the generated music. You need to customize the music in the dedicated editor, which can be difficult for beginners who have never used music editing software before.

In the free version of AVIA, you can create and download up to 3 music compositions. You can also upgrade to Standard and Pro monthly plans to get additional download limits and duration. Besides, you can join the AVIA community and also get a native desktop app for Windows and macOS.

How to use AIVA to generate AI Music

Open your favorite web browser and go to the URL: https://www.aiva.ai/ or click here to visit directly.

If you do not have an account yet, tap on the Create Account box.

Upon successful login, you will be taken directly to the dashboard.

To create AI-generated music, click the Create button and then Composition in the upper right corner of the screen.

Now select the profile and click the Create button. Select the key, the duration, and the number of compositions, and click the Create button.

Your composition will be created, and you will be redirected back to the dashboard. You can download the composition to edit the track.

To edit it, click the three-dot menu in the right corner of the screen and tap “Edit Track.”

You will be taken to the edit screen. If you are new, this may be a bit complicated.

To download, you can download the song from the Dashboard. Click the download icon to download the song.

Google Magenta Studio

Quality of Music Basic and can generate really good music with a little workaround Variety of Genres/Styles 5 Different Styles Customization Options Low level User-Friendliness Simple and very easy-to-use interface Integration/Export You can export music in the MID format Community/Support No Pricing/Licensing Free to use

Google has its own version of an AI music generator called Google Magenta. Launched in 2016 as an open-source project, it provides artists with tools and models to experiment with machine learning to create music and art in new, innovative ways. If you are looking for an easy-to-use music generator with powerful features, Google Magenta might be the best solution for you.

Google Magenta uses machine learning to generate music. The model is trained on large amounts of neural networks to recognize similar patterns in the music.

The Google Magenta AI music generator is available as a studio with five different applications. You can download Google Magenta Studio for Windows and macOS and start creating music for free.

The first application, Continue, uses predictive recurrent neural networks (RNN) that take the input music files and generate different variants of the same music files.

The next application is Generate, which works similarly to Continue but requires no input. It generates four-bar phrases. The generated AI music is saved in the folder you selected at the beginning.

Next, we have Interpolate, which takes the input of two drum beats and two melodies as input and combines them to generate up to 16 different combinations. Interpolation can be a great application to merge musical ideas and create unique music.

Next, we have Groove, which takes input and adjusts the timing and speed of the music file. Groove is mainly used to create the feel of the drummer’s performance.

Finally, we have Drumify, which takes the input from the music file and creates a drum track that matches the rhythm of the music.

In total, Google Magenta Studio consists of five different applications for five different generations of music. The application is easy to use and generates AI music with simple inputs. If you are someone who likes to play with AI to generate music with a simple and easy-to-use interface, Google Magenta is the best option for you.

How to use Google Magenta Studio to generate Music

Open your favorite browser and head over to the URL: https://magenta.tensorflow.org/studio. You can use Google Magneta as an Ableton Live (a popular digital audio workstation (DAW) used for music production, composition, and live performance) plugin and also as a standalone app.

In this case, I am using a standalone app. You can download the standalone app by going to https://magenta.tensorflow.org/studio/standalone or clicking on the Standalone button. Depending on your device type, you can download the default apps for Windows and macOS devices.

Now extract the downloaded file. Now you have 5 different applications available to create music as described above.

You can install any application and start generating AI music right away. Some applications require input from others, while some require no input.

Soundful

Quality of Music Basic and can generate really good music with pre-built templates Variety of Genres/Styles Wide Customization Options Low-level and very easy to use User-Friendliness Simple and very easy-to-use interface Integration/Export You can export music in MP3, WAVE, and STEM Community/Support Yes Pricing/Licensing 10 free credits for a month. Premium available

If you are a creator and looking for ways to generate music through AI, Soundful might be the best solution for you. The platform is specifically designed for creators to create royalty-free music in seconds.

Soundful is very simple and easy to use. You can access Soundful through the website. You can go directly to the website, create a free account and start creating AI music.

You can generate different types of music, including drum beats, instrumentals, hip-hop, and more. You can create similar music, tracks, and loops. You can also select an existing music template to quickly create music without having to adjust the settings manually.

The options are very limited when it comes to customization. You can set the speed and the key of the music you want to generate. With the free version of Soundful, you can download 10 AI-generated tracks for free. You can upgrade to the premium version to get more credits, and you can also claim the copyrights for the music you generated with the AI.

Overall, Soundful is the best option for music creators who want to create royalty-free AI music within seconds. With its simple and easy-to-use interface, pre-existing music collection and template, and limited customization options, anyone can create music within seconds.

How to use Soundfly as a creator to generate Music

Open your favorite browser and access the Soundfly website. You can type in the URL: https://soundful.com/ or click here to visit directly.

After you visit the site, click Start for free to get started.

Create your account and verify your email address. (Your email must be verified in order to download music from the site).

Now click on the “Generate” icon on the home screen.



Next, click on the title, select the genre, and customize the title. The options are very limited when it comes to customization.

Click on the “Get” button to download the music. You can download the music in MP3, WAVE formats in the free versions and additionally in STEM format in the Pro version.

Boomy

Quality of Music Best Quality Music Variety of Genres/Styles Wide Customization Options Low-level and very easy to use User-Friendliness Simple and very easy-to-use interface Integration/Export You can export music in MP3, WAVE, MIDI, and STEM Community/Support Yes Pricing/Licensing 5 free credits. Premium available

Boomy is one of the most recognized names when it comes to AI music generators. You can even submit Boomy-generated songs to streaming platforms like Spotify and earn some money when people listen to your songs.

A simple and easy-to-use interface is one of Boomy’s main highlights. You can create your own beats or select existing templates on the website. After selecting, you can even customize the song. You can also add vocals, make and rearrange changes, edit instrumental sounds, and much more.

If you think you have generated the next trending song, you can even enhance it with Dolby technology for $9.99 per song. You can download the song in MP3 files, WAV, MIDI, and also Stems. With the free version of Boomy, you can save and publish up to 5 albums; with the premium version, you can save and publish up to 20 saves.

Overall, Boomy is the best option for people who want to create serious and high-quality AI music. With the easy-to-use interface and the best quality output, Boomy can be a great way to start creating music with AI.

How to create songs with Boomy

Go to the Boomy website and click on the Create button or go to Create tab at the top

button or go to tab at the top Enter your email address and password or sign in with Google

Now accept the terms and conditions

Now select the song you want to create. You can select the genre and type from the list, and click on Generate

It will take a few minutes, depending on the type of input, to create a song for you.

After a song is generated, you can customize it by adding vocals, rewriting it, rearranging it, and also making changes to the instruments.

After you have made the changes, click Save to save the changes.

To download the song, click the Library tab, select the song you want, click the horizontal menu with the three dots, and tap Download to download the song.

Soundraw

Quality of Music Best Quality Music Variety of Genres/Styles Wide Customization Options Low-level and very easy to use User-Friendliness Simple and very easy-to-use interface Integration/Export You can export music in . WAV Community/Support Yes Pricing/Licensing Generate unlimited songs, Download option is only available for premium users

Soundraw is another popular AI music generator that lets you generate AI music with an easy-to-use interface and advanced customization options. This is the best option for users who want flexibility in choosing both easy-to-use interfaces and also pro-level customizations.

You can access Soundraw directly from the website. Simply click on the “Create Music” tab on the website and select the length, tempo, and mood to start generating music. Once you have made all the basic settings, Sounddraw will generate various music tracks based on the inputs you choose.

If you already like the music generated by the AI, you can download the song directly by clicking on the download icon in the right corner of the screen. If you want to customize the music, you can click the “Edit” button to edit the track. The website also offers advanced customization options for setting the length, speed, instrument key, and volume of the track.

With the free version of the soundtrack, you can generate unlimited songs. To download the songs, you need to subscribe to the premium version. You can download up to 50 songs for one day only in WAV format.

Overall, Soundraw is also the best option for people who want to create advanced AI music with the ease of use in the process and also pro-level editing features. The only problem with Soundraw is that you cannot download songs in the free version, and it is only available in WAV format.

How to use Soundraw to create AI-generated Music

Open your favorite browser, go to the Soundraw website and click on the “Create music” button

Now choose the length of the track, the tempo, and the mood

Depending on your inputs, it will take a few minutes to create the music.

Once the process is complete, the website will give you a list of the music generated based on your inputs.

You can customize the music by clicking the “Edit” button. The basic edit option lets you edit the tempo and energy of the track. Click the Pro model at the top to edit the melody, bass, drums, and more.

Click the download icon to download the song (available for premium users only).

Google Music LM

Quality of Music Good Variety of Genres/Styles Limited Customization Options Low-level and very easy to use User-Friendliness Simple and very easy-to-use interface Integration/Export You can export music in MIDI and Mp3 Community/Support No Pricing/Licensing Free

In the age of artificial intelligence, many companies are surprised by many technological inventions, and so far, we have talked about the best AI music generators that can generate music with already existing data. But did you know that you can also generate music with simple text prompts?

Meet Google MusicLM, a new AI tool from Google that can generate music using simple test descriptions. Users can simply type in the prompt for the music they are looking for, and the tool will generate multiple versions of the song. In addition, users can also specify instruments such as electronic, classical, and even mood and emotion to customize their song output.

Google Music LM is now available to the public, and you can sign up and get on the waiting list. Unfortunately, we do not have access to the tool either and are still on the waiting list. But what we have seen from people who do have access is that this AI tool is really incredible when it comes to turning lyrics into AI.

If you are looking for ways to generate music from text, MusicLM is for you. As I said, you can get on the waiting list and create music from the text.

How to use Google MusicLM to generate Music

Open your favorite browser and visit this link. Click on the “Get Started” button.

Although Google has made MusicLM public, as of now, the tool is only available to a limited number of users. You can add yourself to the waiting list.

Once you have access to the tool, open MusicLM and enter the text input. e.g., Generate Music with epic sounds and bass.

Depending on the input, it may take a few minutes for the tool to generate music.

Image to AI music: Melobytes

Quality of Music Good Variety of Genres/Styles Wide Customization Options Low-level and very easy to use User-Friendliness Simple and very easy-to-use interface Integration/Export You can export music in MIDI and Mp3 Community/Support No Pricing/Licensing Free

Next, we have images to AI music generators. As I said, the possibilities of AI are endless, and now it can even generate music from images. These tools use machine learning algorithms to interpret the content and mood of the image and translate it into music. They analyze the color, shape, and other features of the images to create music.

For example, listen to the music I generated from the image below using Melobytes Image to AI Music Generator tool. It perfectly recognizes the elements in the image and generates music very similar to traditional Japanese music.

Melobytes also allows you to configure the language, max detection labels, Lyrics types, tonality, tempo, singer, and more. You can also select the AI model to be used for generating music. You can download the generated song directly by clicking the “Download” button. In addition, Melobytes also generate an image that contains musical notes.

Overall, Melobytes is the best tool you can use to create music from images. With its easy-to-use interface and ability to analyze complex images, Melobytes is a great tool for anyone who wants to generate AI music from images. Melobytes also offers Melobyte AI singer, AI song generator from images, Melobytes AI music, Melobytes AI songs, and more.

How to use Melobytes

Open your favorite browser and go to Melobytes website

Now go to the upload section and upload the image. You can upload jpeg, jpg, bmp, wmf, gif, png, tiff, emf, rle, and the maximum size is 10 MB

After you upload the image, you can customize the music with the options below.

After that, click Create Song. It will take a few minutes to create the song.

You can download the sound by clicking the Download button. You can download the sound in MIDI and MP3 versions.

Limitations of AI music generators

Even though AI music is becoming more and more popular, there are a few limitations that you should definitely keep in mind:

Lack of originality: AI can generate impressive music tracks, but it lacks the creativity and originality that human musicians bring to their work. AI music generators rely on existing patterns and data from their training sets.

Limited contextual understanding: AI music generators often lack a comprehensive understanding of musical context.

Dependent on training data: AI music generators are heavily dependent on the quality and variety of their training data. If the training data is limited or focused on specific genres or styles, the music generated may lack versatility or fail to generate new and innovative musical ideas.

Inability to improvise or respond to live performances: AI music generators primarily operate within a predetermined framework. They have difficulty adapting to live performances, collaborating with human musicians in real-time, or responding to audience reactions, which is an important consideration in many musical performances.

Ethical and legal considerations: Legal and ethical issues can arise when using AI-generated music, such as copyright, property rights, and attribution.

FAQs about Best AI Music Generators

How do AI music generators work? AI music generators, like other generative AI models, work with machine learning algorithms and neural networks to analyze patterns and structures to generate music in new and creative ways. Machine learning: This is a type of AI that allows computers to learn from data. In the case of AI music generators, machine learning is used to train a model using a large dataset of existing music. In this way, the model learns the patterns and relationships present in the music, which can then be used to generate new music.

This is a type of AI that allows computers to learn from data. In the case of AI music generators, machine learning is used to train a model using a large dataset of existing music. In this way, the model learns the patterns and relationships present in the music, which can then be used to generate new music. Generative adversarial networks (GANs): GANs are a type of machine learning model that can be used to create realistic and creative content. In the case of AI music generators, GANs are used to generate new music by creating competing models. One model is responsible for generating music, while the other model is responsible for evaluating the music and providing feedback. This feedback is then used to improve the music generator model.

GANs are a type of machine learning model that can be used to create realistic and creative content. In the case of AI music generators, GANs are used to generate new music by creating competing models. One model is responsible for generating music, while the other model is responsible for evaluating the music and providing feedback. This feedback is then used to improve the music generator model. Recurrent neural networks (RNNs): RNNs are a type of neural network that can be used to process sequential data. In the case of AI music generators, RNNs are used to generate music by predicting the next note in a sequence. To do this, the RNN is trained using a dataset of existing music, which allows the model to learn the patterns and relationships between notes. Can AI music generators replace human musicians? No, AI music generators are not a replacement for human musicians or composers. At best, AI music generators can provide new opportunities for music exploration and inspiration. In fact, AI music generators could be used to create music that is more personalized to the listener's preferences. Are there legal implications when using AI-generated music? As AI evolves and generates a variety of content, the question of who owns the copyright may arise. The legal framework for AI-generated music is still evolving and varies from country to country. Some AI music generators claim copyright to the music generated through their platform, while others do not offer copyright. It is strongly recommended that you check the licensing policies of each AI music generator before using AI-generated music for commercial purposes. What are the drawbacks of using AI music generators? There are a few potential drawbacks to using AI music generators, including: Lack of human touch: Some people worry that AI music generators lack the human touch that is essential to creating truly great music. This is because AI music generators are unable to understand the nuances of human emotion and expression the way human musicians can.

Some people worry that AI music generators lack the human touch that is essential to creating truly great music. This is because AI music generators are unable to understand the nuances of human emotion and expression the way human musicians can. Copyright issues: There are also some potential copyright issues associated with AI music generators. This is because AI music generators can be used to create music that is very similar to existing music. This could lead to litigation over who owns the copyright to the music.

There are also some potential copyright issues associated with AI music generators. This is because AI music generators can be used to create music that is very similar to existing music. This could lead to litigation over who owns the copyright to the music. Job losses: AI music generators could also lead to job losses in the music industry. This is because AI music generators could automate many of the tasks currently performed by human musicians.