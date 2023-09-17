If you use both Instagram and Facebook, you may have noticed that your accounts are synced. Although this integration is a great help for users to post content on both platforms, it also has some drawbacks.

The repetitive posts on both accounts often make your social media boring. Also, there is a high risk that if your one account gets hacked, the other account will also get hacked. If you have decided to unlink Facebook and Instagram accounts because of these security concerns or your personal preferences, this guide will help you.

How to Unlink Facebook and Instagram from Smartphone and Computer?

Whether you use Facebook and Instagram on your smartphone or PC, you can easily unlink the two accounts. You can use either the Facebook app or the web, or even the Instagram app or the web. Both platforms allow you to disconnect Facebook and Instagram accounts.

To make this guide easy to navigate and skimmable, we will present individual methods, such as:

How to unlink Facebook and Instagram using Facebook app How to unlink Facebook and Instagram using Instagram app How to unlink Facebook and Instagram using Facebook web How to unlink Facebook and Instagram using Instagram web

So, let’s get started with this blog and unlink your Facebook and Instagram.

Note: Unlinking Facebook and Instagram does not mean disabling any account, but it means that profile activities will no longer be synced. When you unlink, you can treat your accounts as two separate entities. If you use the same credentials for both accounts, unlinking also lets you create different passwords for each account, which increases security.

Method 1: Unlinking Facebook and Instagram Using Facebook App

Step 1: Launch the Facebook app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile icon in the upper right corner of your phone’s screen.

Step 3: Scroll down to find Settings & Privacy, and tap on it.

Step 4: Go to Settings.

Step 5: Tap Meta Accounts Center.

Step 6: Scroll down and go to Accounts.

Step 7: Tap the Remove button next to the account you want to remove.

Step 8: A confirmation window will open. Tap Remove account.

Step 9: Another screen with lost features will be displayed. Tap Continue.

Step 10: Finally, tap Remove to unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

By following these simple steps, you can easily unsync your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Method 2: Unlinking Instagram and Facebook Using Instagram App

Step 1: Launch the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on your profile icon.

Step 3: Tap on the icon with three horizontal lines in the upper right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Go to Settings and Privacy.

Step 5: Go to the Accounts Center.

Step 6: Scroll down and tap Accounts.

Step 7: Now tap on the Remove button next to the account you wish to remove.

Step 8: Tap Remove Account again.

Step 9: A confirmation screen will open. Tap on the Continue button.

Step 10: You will get a final confirmation screen. Tap Remove to unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

That’s it. Now, your Facebook and Instagram accounts should be unlinked.

Method 3: Unlinking Facebook and Instagram Using Facebook Website

Step 1: Open Facebook in your browser and log in with your credentials.

Step 2: Click on your profile icon.

Step 3: Go to Settings and Privacy.

Step 4: Open Settings.

Step 5: Go to the Meta Accounts Center, located on the left side of your computer’s screen.

Step 6: Go to Accounts.

Step 7: Click the Remove button next to the account you want to remove.

Step 8: A new window will open; click on Continue.

Step 9: A confirmation window will appear. Click on Remove to unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

These are the simple steps to unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Method 4: Unlinking Facebook and Instagram Using Instagram Website

Step 1: Open Instagram in your browser and sign in with your credentials.

Step 2: Click on the More icon (three horizontal lines).

Step 3: Open Settings.

Step 4: Go to the Meta Accounts Center, located on the left side of your screen.

Step 5: Go to Accounts.

Step 6: Click the Remove button next to the account you want to remove.

Step 7: A new window will open; click on Continue.

Step 8: Finally, click Remove to unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts.

That’s it. With these simple steps, your Facebook and Instagram accounts will be unlinked.

Related Read: How to Log Out All Devices From Facebook and Instagram

Disconnect Instagram and Facebook Accounts with Ease

So that’s it! We’ve listed all the ways you can unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts once and for all. Whether you use a smartphone or a computer, we’ve presented individual methods for each device and platform. We hope this blog has been helpful. If you have any questions or confusion you may have, get in touch in the comments section, and we’ll be there for you!

FAQs About Unlinking Facebook and Instagram Accounts

1. What happens when I unlink my Facebook and Instagram accounts?

If you unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts, you will no longer be able to post content and images between the two platforms. This means you won’t be able to post pictures or videos from Instagram to Facebook and vice versa. You’ll also no longer receive shared experiences, such as friend suggestions, based on your Facebook friends. However, you won’t lose any of your posts or other account information. Plus, you can sync them back at any time.

2. Can I resync my Facebook and Instagram accounts after unblinking them?

Yes, you can easily resync your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can re-link your Facebook and Instagram accounts by visiting the “Account Center” in the settings of the respective app or platform. By adding the account to the account center, you can sync your accounts again. Then, you can also post content across them and use the shared experiences.

3. What are the benefits of unblinking Facebook and Instagram accounts?

There are numerous benefits to unlinking your Facebook and Instagram accounts. Some of these benefits include:

Uniqueness: so you can keep the uniqueness of both the accounts. So you can use both accounts for different purposes.

so you can keep the uniqueness of both the accounts. So you can use both accounts for different purposes. More Security: If one of your linked accounts gets hacked, there are high chances that the hacker will hack your other accounts as well. If you unlink the accounts, this probability decreases as your one account will not affect other accounts.

If one of your linked accounts gets hacked, there are high chances that the hacker will hack your other accounts as well. If you unlink the accounts, this probability decreases as your one account will not affect other accounts. Fewer Notifications: The linked accounts often display unnecessary notifications, such as friend suggestions based on your Facebook friends while using Instagram. These notifications can be avoided by unlinking the accounts.