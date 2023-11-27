In June 2023, Instagram introduced the ability to download reels natively from the app without using third-party tools. Initially, this feature was introduced for users in the US, and now it is available to everyone.

Previously, we used different techniques to download reels, but now, with native support, anyone can download reels directly from the app.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to download and save Instagram reels using the app and how to edit reels before saving them to your device. When you’re ready, let’s get started.

How to Download Instagram Reels Directly From the App

Before you go through the steps, you should consider the following things. If you download Instagram Reels using the app’s built-in feature, there are a few things to keep in mind. Firstly, you can only download reels from public accounts. The downloaded reels will have an Instagram watermark that includes the Instagram logo and the account name of the person who posted the reel. This is similar to TikTok, where watermarks are added.

Secondly, if the reel uses licensed music, the music will not be included in your downloaded reel; it will be muted. Only reels with original soundtracks will have sound in the downloaded version. Also, not all public reels can be downloaded. The account owner can disable the downloading of their reels in their privacy settings. Follow these simple steps to download Instagram Reels using the app’s built-in direct method. These steps work for both Android and iPhone.

Open the Instagram app and find the reel you want to download.

app and find the reel you want to download. Tap the Share icon on the Reel. This icon looks like a paper airplane.

on the Reel. This icon looks like a paper airplane. In the menu that appears, choose “ Download .”

.” The reel will be downloaded and saved in your gallery.

Save Reels From the Stories

You can also save Instagram Reels by posting them to your Story. When you save Instagram Reels by posting them to your Story, you can edit and personalize the Reel with stickers, text, and filters, making it even more unique and fun. Like the direct download method, saving reels to the story is subject to the same restrictions: You can only save reels from public accounts, there are music restrictions, and more.

This method also has some disadvantages, such as the quality of the reel decreasing after saving from the story and losing its original sharpness. Also, this method requires a few extra steps compared to downloading the reel directly, which can be less convenient if you want to save quickly.

How to edit Instagram reels before downloading

Open the Instagram app and find the Reel you want to download.

and find the Reel you want to download. Tap the Share icon on the Reel. This icon looks like a paper airplane.

on the Reel. This icon looks like a paper airplane. In the menu that appears, choose Add to Story.

Add stickers and other elements you want to add.

Click on the three-dot menu at the top and then on Save.

The edited reel will be saved in your gallery.

FAQs about How To Download Instagram Reels

1. Can I download Reels without an Instagram account?

Yes, it is possible to download Instagram reels with an Instagram account. Get the link to the Instagram reel you want to download. You can ask your friend for the link, as you cannot access the links to the reels directly without an Instagram account. Copy the link and use any third-party Instagram video download website; paste the link and download the video. You can use websites like Instagram Video Downloader to save videos.

2. Are there any limitations on how many Reels I can download?

There are no download limits for reels from the Instagram app. Even if Instagram imposes restrictions, you can use alternative methods to download the reels from Instagram.

3. Is it legal to download and share Instagram Reels?

Yes, it is legal to download and share Instagram Reels, but not for commercial purposes. Instagram also warns against this if you download the reels via the direct method.

4. How do you turn off the download feature on Instagram reels?

You can change your settings if you have a public Instagram account and don’t want others to download your Reels. Go to Settings > Privacy > Reels and Remix, and turn off the Allow people to download your Reels option.