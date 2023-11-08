Instagram is the most widely used social media app in the world. The platform is not only used for sharing photos but also helps you connect with other people around the world. You can direct message, call, or video chat with other people with just a few clicks.

These features help people stay connected with their loved ones, especially those who want to make video and audio calls directly on Instagram without having to leave Instagram.

However, some users often have issues with Instagram calls not working in the Instagram app. If you’re here, we’re assuming you’re facing this issue right now. Luckily, there are some simple solutions to fix the problem. In this guide, we’ll show you the 10 best easy ways to fix Instagram calls on your Android and iPhone.

How to Fix Instagram Calls Not Working

Check Whether Instagram Is Down

The first and most important thing you should check immediately if the calls on Instagram are not working is the status of the Instagram server. Sometimes, server outages can occur due to technical problems, which can lead to interruptions in calls and messages on Instagram. If the Instagram server is down, you may have difficulty connecting with other people and making calls.

To check this, you can use common tools like Downdetector or other social media sites like Twitter to check Instagram’s status. In this post, we’ll show you how to use a downdetector to check the status of the Instagram app. You can also follow the same steps on iPhone and Android.

Open your preferred browser on your smartphone and go to the Down Detector website

Now search for Instagram in the list of popular apps and click on it

Now look for the status that says something like “User reports indicate problems with Instagram,” which means that users are having problems with the Instagram app.

As a user, there is nothing you can do to fix the issue. You can wait for some time until the issue is resolved.

Check Your Internet Connection

Instagram calls only work over the internet. The app uses Wi-Fi or cellular data to make and receive calls. If you’re having problems with Instagram calls, make sure your device is connected to the internet and has a stable internet connection. You can either turn on mobile data or connect to Wi-Fi and use websites such as speedtest.net to check your internet connection. You can run this test for both Android and iPhone to check the speed of your smartphone’s internet connection.

Open your web browser and go to the Speedtest website at www.speedtest.net.

at www.speedtest.net. Click on the “Go” button in the middle of the page.

button in the middle of the page. The website will first check the internet speed of your device.

Once the test is complete, your results will be displayed.

Check Whether the Other Person Has Restricted You

Instagram has the option of restricting other people on the platform. This function is different from blocking. Restricted users on Instagram can still see the restricted person’s profile and comment on, like, and interact with the person’s posts. However, it is not visible to the public. The restrict feature also prevents the user from calling.

If you call and it says ‘Calling’ instead of ‘Ringing,’ the other person may have restricted you. Unfortunately, it is more difficult to find out if you have been blocked than if you have been blocked. The best thing to do is to try calling another user and see if it works.

Give Necessary Permissions to the App

In the latest version of Android and iOS, you can adjust and revoke the individual app permissions. If you’ve accidentally changed the permissions for Instagram, the app may not be able to access your phone, microphone, or other necessary permissions to make a call. To fix this, you can simply grant the Instagram app the necessary permissions. Here are the quick and easy steps on how to do this on both Android and iPhone.

How to grant app permissions on Android

Open your smartphone and find the Instagram app

Long press on Instagram until the info button appears. Now tap on the info button.

button. You will now be taken to the app info area. Search for the “ Permissions ” option (this may vary depending on the smartphone brand and Android version)

” option (this may vary depending on the smartphone brand and Android version) Now allow all necessary permissions for Instagram (e.g., microphone, phone)

How to grant app permissions on iOS

Open the Settings on your iPhone

on your iPhone Select Privacy Settings

Select the Instagram app from the list

from the list Toggle on all the necessary permissions for the Instagram app

Enable Instagram Notifications

To give users more control over their privacy, you can edit and manage notifications for individual chats and calls on Instagram. If your call notifications are turned off, you may not be able to receive calls in the Instagram app. To fix this, you can enable call notifications in the Instagram app and also enable global app notifications.

How to enable call notifications on the Instagram app

Open Instagram on your smartphone and click on your profile picture

on your smartphone and click on your profile picture Now tap on the hamburger menu in the top right-hand corner of the screen and select Settings and Privacy

in the top right-hand corner of the screen and select Now tap on Notifications and select Calls

and select Under Video Chats, select the option ‘From People I Follow’ or ‘From Everyone ‘

Disable Datasaver

Data Saver can be a handy feature to save data, especially if you have a limited internet plan. But sometimes, it can also be the reason why calls don’t work in the Instagram app. It limits data usage in the background. If the data saver is activated in your Instagram app, switch it off and check whether you can make calls again.

How to turn off data saved in the Instagram app

Open the Instagram app on your smartphone

app on your smartphone Click on your Profile picture located in the bottom right corner of the screen

located in the bottom right corner of the screen Now click on the hamburger menu at the top and tap on Settings and Privacy

at the top and tap on Now scroll down to the Your App and Media section and click on Data Usage and Media Quality.

and click on Now, toggle off the data saver if it’s turned on.

Update the Instagram App

Sometimes, the specific version can cause the app not to work. This may be due to an error by the developer or a specific version of the app that is not optimized for your device. You can easily fix this problem by simply updating the app to the latest version. In the case of Instagram, you can head over to Google and Apple app stores to update the app to the latest version.

Advanced Troubleshooting Techniques

Clear Instagram Cache

The app cache is the temporary file that is stored on your smartphone, e.g., images, videos, and other data related to the app. Instagram uses this cache to save your login data and to load the app faster. Over time, this cache becomes too large and can slow down the app or even cause issues like this. To fix this, you can simply clear the app cache. For both Android and iPhones, you can clear the app cache with simple steps.

Please note that deleting the app cache does not delete any personal data, such as login data or saved settings. Only the temporary files and data that the app has stored in the cache will be removed.

To clear the cache on an Android device, you can follow the steps below:

Open the Settings app on your Android device.

app on your Android device. Scroll down and tap “Apps” or “Application Manager,” depending on your device and Android version.

or depending on your device and Android version. Find Instagram and click on it.

and click on it. On the app’s info screen, you should see an option labeled “Storage.” Tap on that option.

Tap on that option. In this screen, you will see an option called “Clear cache. ” Tap on this option.

” Tap on this option. A confirmation dialog will appear asking if you want to clear the cache. Tap “OK” to confirm.

to confirm. Alternatively, you can also find the Instagram application, long-press on it, click on the info and memory settings, and then click on Clear Cache.

How to clear the cache on iOS

Open Settings on your iPhone and go to General settings

on your iPhone and go to Now tap on the iPhone Storage

Select Instagram from the list of apps and click on it

from the list of apps and click on it Now click on the Offload App option to remove the cache of the iPhone.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Instagram App

Try uninstalling and reinstalling the Instagram app. Uninstalling the Instagram app will temporarily delete the data associated with the Instagram app on your smartphone. Please note that you will have to log in to the Instagram app again after reinstalling it. Make sure you remember your username and password.

Update Your Smartphone

If the problem persists even after updating your Instagram app, try updating your smartphone’s operating system. As I said before, there may be issues with the specific software version that is causing the problem. The easiest way to fix the problem is to update to the latest version. You can check the software update on your Android and iOS devices. Updating also brings other benefits, such as access to new features and the latest security updates.

Factory Reset Your Smartphone

If none of the steps worked for you, you can try resetting your smartphone as a last resort. If you reset your smartphone, all files, apps, and everything you loaded onto your smartphone after the initial setup will be deleted. The downside, of course, is that you lose the data. You can back up important files before resetting your smartphone, which is highly recommended to avoid losing important data that you may currently have on your smartphone.

It also helps you to remove junk files, bugs, or system errors that could be causing the Instagram problem. After the reset, you will need to set up your smartphone from scratch, just like you do with your new smartphone. Install the Instagram app and check if the problem persists.

Fixing Instagram Call Issues and Enhancing Communication

This is the list of simple and advanced troubleshooting methods to fix Instagram calls on your Android and iPhone. I hope you find this guide helpful. Instagram calls are one of the easiest ways to start a conversation with people around the world. Sometimes, calls that don’t work can be frustrating, especially when it’s the only way to communicate.

You can start with the simple approaches first to easily fix the problem yourself. If the problem still persists, you can send an email to support@instagram.com for further assistance. You can also tell us your exact problem, and we will be happy to help you.

FAQs on Fixing Instagram Call Not Working Issue

1. How do I know if my device is compatible with Instagram calls?

There are no exact specifications to know if your device is compatible with Instagram calls. As long as your device supports the official Instagram app, you’re good to go.

2. Why does my Instagram call disconnect after a few seconds?

Call disconnections usually occur due to network issues. Make sure your device has a stable internet connection. You can use tools like speedtest.net to check your internet speed. If you have problems with the network, try restarting your smartphone and resetting your network settings. If the problem persists, try using the methods we’ve described in this post to fix the problem.

3. How can I improve the audio quality during Instagram calls?

Make sure you have a stable internet connection and the data saver is turned off to improve the audio quality of Instagram calls. Also, don’t forget to update the Instagram app to the latest version, as it may contain improvements for calls.

4. Can I make Instagram calls without an internet connection?

Absolutely not. You definitely need an internet connection to make calls on Instagram.

5. Are Instagram calls secure and private?

Yes, according to the Instagram support page, both calls and messages are end-to-end encrypted, and no one can read your messages or hear your calls except the people who have these special keys, not even Meta.