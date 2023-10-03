The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have been in the eye of a high-temperature storm since their launch a few weeks ago. A number of reviewers and analysts have spoken of the new phones’ tendency to heat up to very uncomfortable levels. This being an iPhone, the rumor market has been abuzz with rationale for this phenomenon, with reasons varying from the new Titanium frame to poor heat management to the new Type-C ports on the phones.

The Cupertino brand has now spoken on the matter and given possible reasons for the phones heating up and also come out with solutions. Here are seven notable things that Apple has said:

The phones CAN heat up, but only in certain conditions…and that is OK!

As per Apple, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are likely to feel a little warmer, but these are only in certain conditions. These include:

Setting up the device for the first time

Restoring data from a backup

Charging the phones wirelessly

Using apps and games that are graphics- or processor-intensive (games, AR apps, etc.)

While streaming high-quality video

The brand has stressed that this heating is normal, and the iPhone will return to its normal temperature once the activity that’s causing it to get warm ends. One can continue using one’s iPhone even if it gets a little warm as long as it does not show a temperature warning.

There is a bug…and a fix is on the way

There is evidently a bug at play, too. “We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update,” according to Apple. The brand has clarified that the solution will not adversely affect the performance of the iPhones (no ‘throttling,’ in other words).

Some third-party apps can make an iPhone feverish

Some third-party apps are also evidently not playing nice temperature-wise with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The ‘hotties’ (literally) here include Instagram, Asphalt 9, and Uber. Apple says that it is checking to see which other apps could be creating issues and is also working with developers to come out with solutions. Instagram, incidentally, has already issued an update to cool things down…literally.

Titanium beats steel in the heat stakes, and the design is fine!

While some writers and analysts feel that the use of titanium in the frames of the new iPhones might be causing them to heat up, Apple insists that the material is not the guilty party. In fact, as per Apple, the titanium frame and aluminum substructure handle heat better than the stainless steel used in earlier iPhone Pro models, with better heat dissipation. The design of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are not the reason for they’re running a fever, as per its creator.

See, nothing wrong with charging with a USB Type-C

Apple has also ruled out charging through the new USB-C ports being the reason for the heating. Charging the iPhone with a USB-C cable and power adapter compliant with the USB-C standard, including USB Power Delivery (PD), will not cause the iPhone to overheat.

Chargers could turn the heat up… temporarily

While the Type-C port might not be responsible for the iPhones heating up, chargers could play a role in some temperature surges. Apple says that this could happen if people use a larger USB-C power adapter (more than 20W, which the iPhones support). Using such chargers could lead to the phone’s temperature going up during fast charging. The brand has, however, stressed that irrespective of the wattage of the charger, the iPhone wll regulate power input at 27W, provided the charger itself is compliant with the USB-C PD standard. Also, the temperature increase caused by such chargers would be temporary and would not harm the phone.

There are safeguards

Apple has pointed out that iPhones and iPads come with mechanisms to prevent overheating. When the temperature of a phone goes beyond a certain point, these will protect components by trying to regulate the temperature. As we stated earlier, the brand has also stated that a software update to resolve matters is also on the way.

Will these clarifications take the heat off the heating controversy? Well, it’s always good to hear from a brand on issues, real or rumored, affecting its devices. Apple’s statements will certainly reassure those who are panicking at slight temperature increases in the new iPhones. It is now up to those app and iOS updates. Stay tuned.