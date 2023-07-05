In Summary
Facebook is still the most popular social platform, with more than 2 billion monthly active users. People still use Facebook to share the best moments, consume the latest news and chat with their loved ones.
To use the platform, users need to create a Facebook account. Recently, however, many users have been complaining about Facebook’s automatic logout problem, in which the user’s account automatically logs out without doing anything. This can be very frustrating when you are watching an interesting video, browsing through an interesting newsfeed, or chatting with your friends.
In this guide, which mainly deals with the Facebook automatic logout problem, we have presented the 10 best solutions to fix this issue. Before that, we would like to share with you some of the reasons why you might automatically log out from Facebook.
Table of Contents
Reasons Why Facebook Keeps Logging You Out
There can be many reasons why you are automatically logged out of Facebook. It may be due to a bug in the app, a specific version of the app has a problem, or your password has recently changed, and more. Here are some of the most common reasons:
- Account inactivity: If the user is not active on Facebook for a certain period of time, Facebook automatically logs them out of their account for security reasons. Many applications use these security measures to prevent unauthorized access to the account and protect user privacy and security.
- Cache and cookies: Cache and cookies are the temporary files that are stored on the user’s device. This cache stores the user data, such as settings and browsing history, including login credentials. If you accidentally clear the cache of the website or Facebook app, you will be automatically logged out from the app or Facebook website.
- Network issues: Sometimes, network and internet connectivity issues on the user end can cause you to be logged out of the app. This is because the app needs to communicate with the server to keep you logged in. If you have network issues, communication will be prevented, and this can cause you to be logged out.
- Specific version: Sometimes, the specific version of the Facebook app can cause the automatic logout issue on your device. This can be due to a bug in the app or other compatibility issues.
- Facebook server issues: It may happen that issues on Facebook’s side cause the logout problem. In such cases, the problem can only be fixed by Facebook’s technical team, and the user may have to wait for some time until the issue is resolved.
Basic Troubleshooting Steps to Fix Facebook Keeps Logging You Out
Update Your Facebook App
Let us start with the simplest troubleshooting technique. Update your Facebook app. Updating an app can fix many problems. Sometimes, the specific version of the Facebook app may have a bug that causes the automatic logout issue on your device. To fix this, simply visit the App Store and update the Facebook app when the update is available.
The developers often release updates for the apps to fix bugs and improve performance. So, updating the app also brings other benefits, such as new features, improving the overall performance of the app, and more.
Clear Facebook Cache
The cache is a temporary file stored by the Facebook app. These files help the Facebook app to run faster and work more efficiently by storing frequently accessed files such as images or videos and also the user’s login credentials.
If the cache data is corrupted, it can cause problems with the app, such as slow loading, error messages, and sometimes automatic logout. To fix this, you can clear the app cache. Clearing the Facebook cache can help fix these issues in some cases. Keep in mind that clearing the app cache does not delete any Facebook data. It only removes the temporary files associated with the app on your device.
How to clear Facebook Cache on iOS
- Open the “Settings” on your iPhone and go to “General“
- Click on the iPhone storage
- Find Facebook in the app list and click on it
- Now click on “Offload app” to clear the cache of Facebook app.
How to clear Facebook Cache on Android
- Locate the Facebook app on your Android smartphone
- Long press on the app and click on the I button
- Scroll down and tap on Storage usage
- Now tap on “Clear Cache” to clear the Facebook cache.
Restart Your Smartphone
Restarting your smartphone is the most common troubleshooting method that fixes most issues. When you restart a device, all temporary bugs and software glitches that cause the problem are removed.
Uninstall and Re-install the Facebook App
Uninstalling the Facebook app removes all data associated with the app, including bugs and temporary glitches. You can easily uninstall and reinstall the Facebook app on your smartphone. To uninstall, locate the Facebook app on your smartphone. Long press the app and click Delete or Uninstall, depending on your device.
5. Check Your Internet Connection
Facebook requires an active internet connection to function. Sometimes network issues on your device can cause the app not to work and log out of an active session. To fix this, make sure your device has an active internet plan and a stable internet connection. Depending on your telecom provider, you may want to check the active internet plan. To check the Internet speeds, you can visit Speedtest.com.
Advanced Troubleshooting Steps
Disable VPN
If you are using a VPN while using the Facebook app, disable the VPN and try using the Facebook app. In general, all apps on your smartphone should work with VPNs, but some services block traffic from VPNs.
If you are using a third-party VPN app, you can uninstall or disable the VPN. If you are using a system-level VPN, you can go to the settings and disable the VPN.
Change Your Facebook Account Password
If you use Facebook on multiple devices, someone may use your Facebook account to log out each time you end your session. You can check the list of devices logged in to your Facebook account by going to Settings > Security and Login.
As a best practice, I would recommend deleting your account and changing your Facebook account password. This will not only prevent unknown people from logging into your Facebook account but also prevent them from accessing it in the future.
- Open the Facebook app on your smartphone and click on your profile picture in the upper right corner
- Scroll down and click on the Settings & Privacy tab and then select Settings
- Scroll down to the Security section and click on Security and Login
- Now tap Change password in the Login section.
- Now enter your current Facebook password in the first text box. (If you don’t remember your password, you can click directly on the Forgot Password text under the Cancel button and enter the security code and create a new password).
- Enter your new password, confirm it and click the Update button to update your Facebook password.
Remove Third-party Apps
Facebook and Google are the most popular services used to log in to several services on the Internet. Sometimes, these third-party applications can misuse your account information or cause technical issues that can lead to automatic logout from your Facebook account. To fix this, you can disable the third-party apps in your Facebook account.
How to disable third-party apps on the Facebook app
- Open the Facebook app on your smartphone and tap the hamburger menu in the upper right corner
- Scroll down and click on Settings & Privacy and then Settings
- In the Security section, click on the Apps and Websites tab
- Now click on the Logged in with Facebook option
- On the following page, you will see all the apps and services that you have logged into with your Facebook account. To remove access, tap the app and click Remove.
Move the Facebook App to the Internal Storage
If your Facebook app is stored on external storage devices such as an SD card, move the Facebook app to your phone’s internal storage. When the storage space on your external device is exhausted, the Facebook app will automatically log off and prevent you from adding more data. Learn how to transfer your app from external storage to internal storage here.
- Make sure you have an SD card inserted into your device.
- Go to Settings > Apps & Notifications > App Info
- Tap on an app that you want to move from the memory card to internal storage
- If the app supports changing the storage location, a CHANGE button appears > tap CHANGE.
- Select Internal storage, and then tap MOVE.
Contact Facebook Support
If you have tried all the above steps and the problem persists, try contacting Facebook Support. You can contact Facebook Support by logging into the Facebook app or desktop website, clicking on your profile photo, and then scrolling down to find the “Help & Support” option.
FAQs on Fixing Facebook Keeps Logging Me Out Issue
What causes Facebook to keep logging me out?
There can be many reasons why your Facebook account keeps logging you out.
- Facebook's Account Security Measures
- Browser Issues
- Network Connectivity Issues
- Cookies and Cache
- Account-related Issues
- Multiple Logins
- Account Restrictions
How do I clear cache and cookies for different browsers?
Here is a quick tutorial on How to clear cache and cookies for popular browsers.
- Google Chrome: Click the three dots in the upper right corner and then click "More Tools" > "Clear Browsing Data". In the pop-up window, select "All time periods" as the time period and then check the boxes next to "Cookies and other website data" and "Cached images and files". Finally, click "Clear data".
- Mozilla Firefox: click on the three lines in the upper right corner of your browser and then click on "Options" > "Privacy and Security". Under "Cookies and Site Data" click "Clear Data" In the pop-up window, make sure that both "Cookies and Site Data" and "Cached web content" are checked, and then click "Clear".
- Microsoft Edge: Click the three dots in the upper-right corner of your browser window, and then click "Settings" > "Privacy, Search and Services". Under "Clear browsing data," click "Choose what to clear" Select the check boxes next to "Cookies and other site data" and "Cached images and files", and then click "Clear now".
What should I do if none of the troubleshooting steps works?
As a last resort, if none of the steps work, try resetting your Android smartphone to factory settings. This should remove everything from your smartphone, including buds, other technical glitches, and more. We have described above how to factory reset your smartphone. Also, I would urge you to perform all the steps described in this post. Sometimes, the problems can be on Facebook's side or someone intentionally logs you out of your Facebook account if you use Facebook on multiple devices.
How do I contact Facebook support?
To be honest, don't expect to get a response from Facebook Support unless you are a celebrity. To increase the chances, you can direct message Facebook via Twitter or use the @Facebook Twitter account in a tweet you post. If it gets enough public attention, they'll likely see it and respond to your tweet. You can also use Instagram and post your request publicly and tag Facebook. If the post gets enough attention, it's very likely you'll get a response from the Facebook team.
Is my Facebook account being hacked if I keep getting logged out?
Frequent logouts alone do not necessarily mean your Facebook account is being hacked. Facebook has security measures in place to protect user accounts, and if any suspicious activity is detected or if there is a risk of unauthorized access, Facebook may log you out as a security measure. However, if you notice other signs of account compromise, such as unrecognized login attempts or unauthorized changes to your account settings, it's important to take immediate steps to secure your account and contact Facebook's support for assistance.
Can using multiple devices cause Facebook to log me out?
Yes, using Facebook on multiple devices simultaneously can sometimes cause conflicts and result in frequent logouts. Ensure that you are not logged in on multiple devices or browsers at the same time to avoid such issues.
Can a virus or malware cause Facebook to log me out?
Yes, certain types of viruses or malware can interfere with your web browser's functionality and cause unexpected logouts on various websites, including Facebook. It's essential to have up-to-date antivirus software installed and perform regular scans on your device to ensure it's free from malware.
Does Facebook log me out automatically if I’m inactive for a certain period?
Yes, Facebook has an auto-logout feature that triggers if you remain inactive for an extended period. This is a security measure to protect your account from unauthorized access in case you forget to log out after using Facebook.
Can logging in from a different location or country trigger frequent logouts?
Yes, if you log in from a location or country that Facebook doesn't recognize as your usual login location, it may trigger a logout for security reasons. Facebook's systems might flag this as suspicious activity to protect your account from unauthorized access.