Facebook is still the most popular social platform, with more than 2 billion monthly active users. People still use Facebook to share the best moments, consume the latest news and chat with their loved ones.

To use the platform, users need to create a Facebook account. Recently, however, many users have been complaining about Facebook’s automatic logout problem, in which the user’s account automatically logs out without doing anything. This can be very frustrating when you are watching an interesting video, browsing through an interesting newsfeed, or chatting with your friends.

In this guide, which mainly deals with the Facebook automatic logout problem, we have presented the 10 best solutions to fix this issue. Before that, we would like to share with you some of the reasons why you might automatically log out from Facebook.

Reasons Why Facebook Keeps Logging You Out

There can be many reasons why you are automatically logged out of Facebook. It may be due to a bug in the app, a specific version of the app has a problem, or your password has recently changed, and more. Here are some of the most common reasons:

Account inactivity: If the user is not active on Facebook for a certain period of time, Facebook automatically logs them out of their account for security reasons. Many applications use these security measures to prevent unauthorized access to the account and protect user privacy and security.

Cache and cookies: Cache and cookies are the temporary files that are stored on the user's device. This cache stores the user data, such as settings and browsing history, including login credentials. If you accidentally clear the cache of the website or Facebook app, you will be automatically logged out from the app or Facebook website.

Network issues: Sometimes, network and internet connectivity issues on the user end can cause you to be logged out of the app. This is because the app needs to communicate with the server to keep you logged in. If you have network issues, communication will be prevented, and this can cause you to be logged out.

Specific version: Sometimes, the specific version of the Facebook app can cause the automatic logout issue on your device. This can be due to a bug in the app or other compatibility issues.

: Sometimes, the specific version of the Facebook app can cause the automatic logout issue on your device. This can be due to a bug in the app or other compatibility issues. Facebook server issues: It may happen that issues on Facebook’s side cause the logout problem. In such cases, the problem can only be fixed by Facebook’s technical team, and the user may have to wait for some time until the issue is resolved.

Basic Troubleshooting Steps to Fix Facebook Keeps Logging You Out

Update Your Facebook App

Let us start with the simplest troubleshooting technique. Update your Facebook app. Updating an app can fix many problems. Sometimes, the specific version of the Facebook app may have a bug that causes the automatic logout issue on your device. To fix this, simply visit the App Store and update the Facebook app when the update is available.

The developers often release updates for the apps to fix bugs and improve performance. So, updating the app also brings other benefits, such as new features, improving the overall performance of the app, and more.

Clear Facebook Cache

The cache is a temporary file stored by the Facebook app. These files help the Facebook app to run faster and work more efficiently by storing frequently accessed files such as images or videos and also the user’s login credentials.

If the cache data is corrupted, it can cause problems with the app, such as slow loading, error messages, and sometimes automatic logout. To fix this, you can clear the app cache. Clearing the Facebook cache can help fix these issues in some cases. Keep in mind that clearing the app cache does not delete any Facebook data. It only removes the temporary files associated with the app on your device.

How to clear Facebook Cache on iOS

Open the “ Settings ” on your iPhone and go to “ General “

” on your iPhone and go to “ “ Click on the iPhone storage

Find Facebook in the app list and click on it

Now click on “Offload app” to clear the cache of Facebook app.

How to clear Facebook Cache on Android

Locate the Facebook app on your Android smartphone

Long press on the app and click on the I button

Scroll down and tap on Storage usage

Now tap on “Clear Cache” to clear the Facebook cache.

Restart Your Smartphone

Restarting your smartphone is the most common troubleshooting method that fixes most issues. When you restart a device, all temporary bugs and software glitches that cause the problem are removed.

Uninstall and Re-install the Facebook App

Uninstalling the Facebook app removes all data associated with the app, including bugs and temporary glitches. You can easily uninstall and reinstall the Facebook app on your smartphone. To uninstall, locate the Facebook app on your smartphone. Long press the app and click Delete or Uninstall, depending on your device.

5. Check Your Internet Connection

Facebook requires an active internet connection to function. Sometimes network issues on your device can cause the app not to work and log out of an active session. To fix this, make sure your device has an active internet plan and a stable internet connection. Depending on your telecom provider, you may want to check the active internet plan. To check the Internet speeds, you can visit Speedtest.com.

Advanced Troubleshooting Steps

Disable VPN

If you are using a VPN while using the Facebook app, disable the VPN and try using the Facebook app. In general, all apps on your smartphone should work with VPNs, but some services block traffic from VPNs.

If you are using a third-party VPN app, you can uninstall or disable the VPN. If you are using a system-level VPN, you can go to the settings and disable the VPN.

Change Your Facebook Account Password

If you use Facebook on multiple devices, someone may use your Facebook account to log out each time you end your session. You can check the list of devices logged in to your Facebook account by going to Settings > Security and Login.

As a best practice, I would recommend deleting your account and changing your Facebook account password. This will not only prevent unknown people from logging into your Facebook account but also prevent them from accessing it in the future.

Open the Facebook app on your smartphone and click on your profile picture in the upper right corner

Scroll down and click on the Settings & Privacy tab and then select Settings

tab and then select Settings Scroll down to the Security section and click on Security and Login

section and click on Now tap Change password in the Login section.

in the Login section. Now enter your current Facebook password in the first text box. (If you don’t remember your password, you can click directly on the Forgot Password text under the Cancel button and enter the security code and create a new password).

Enter your new password, confirm it and click the Update button to update your Facebook password.

Remove Third-party Apps

Facebook and Google are the most popular services used to log in to several services on the Internet. Sometimes, these third-party applications can misuse your account information or cause technical issues that can lead to automatic logout from your Facebook account. To fix this, you can disable the third-party apps in your Facebook account.

How to disable third-party apps on the Facebook app

Open the Facebook app on your smartphone and tap the hamburger menu in the upper right corner

Scroll down and click on Settings & Privacy and then Settings

and then In the Security section, click on the Apps and Websites tab

section, click on the tab Now click on the Logged in with Facebook option

option On the following page, you will see all the apps and services that you have logged into with your Facebook account. To remove access, tap the app and click Remove.

Move the Facebook App to the Internal Storage

If your Facebook app is stored on external storage devices such as an SD card, move the Facebook app to your phone’s internal storage. When the storage space on your external device is exhausted, the Facebook app will automatically log off and prevent you from adding more data. Learn how to transfer your app from external storage to internal storage here.

Make sure you have an SD card inserted into your device.

Go to Settings > Apps & Notifications > App Info

> > Tap on an app that you want to move from the memory card to internal storage

If the app supports changing the storage location, a CHANGE button appears > tap CHANGE .

. Select Internal storage, and then tap MOVE.

Contact Facebook Support

If you have tried all the above steps and the problem persists, try contacting Facebook Support. You can contact Facebook Support by logging into the Facebook app or desktop website, clicking on your profile photo, and then scrolling down to find the “Help & Support” option.

FAQs on Fixing Facebook Keeps Logging Me Out Issue