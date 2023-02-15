The iPad is Apple’s popular device that sits between the iPhone and the Mac. Its larger screen makes it a great device for media consumption as well as note-taking on the go. As with other devices, the iPad sometimes experiences touchscreen issues, such as the screen not working, not responding, or not registering the touch.

If you are facing touchscreen issues on your iPad, do not worry. In this guide, we’ll go over the most common touchscreen issues iPad users face and provide solutions for each problem.

How to Fix iPad Touchscreen Not Working

Clean off your screen

Just wipe: Yes, wiping the iPad screen can actually fix the problem when the touch does not work due to dust particles on the screen. Dust and dirt not only make it hard to see the screen but also make it unresponsive to your touch when you use it.

You can use an ordinary microfiber cleaning cloth to wipe the screen. Or you can use a $19 micro polishing cloth from Apple (kidding, do not buy it). However, it is always recommended to use a high-quality cloth to ensure that the screen is not scratched.

Don’t use iPad with wet hands/Gloves

Did you know that touchscreens usually do not work with wet hands? So never use an iPad with wet hands. And if you are wearing gloves, take them off. Most gloves will not work with the iPad’s touchscreen. If you still want to use the iPad with gloves, there are special gloves designed specifically for touchscreens.

Remove screen cover

Sometimes screen protectors can prevent the screen from working. Most screen protectors that are cracked or chipped can cause the iPad touchscreen to not work in some areas. Try to remove them and use the iPad again. If your iPad Touch works properly again after removing the cracked or chipped screen protector, it is better to install a new screen protector.

Take off the screen case

To protect their devices, most people use iPads with screen covers. Sometimes they can be the main reason why your iPad’s touchscreen does not work. Some screen protectors touch the screen directly, making other parts of the screen unresponsive. You can easily find this out by checking if your screen protector is in direct contact with the iPad touchscreen. If it is, cut off the extra part of the protective case that touches the screen or buy a new protective case from a reputable company.

Restart your iPad

Restarting the device is the most proven method to fix most device issues. This can also be applied to the iPad to fix issues with the screen not working. Restarting the iPad may be different because you cannot use the screen to control the device. You need to use the buttons to restart your iPad.

Sometimes a specific app can also cause the problem. If your iPad’s screen stops working when you open a certain app, try restarting the app. It’s also better to update the app or remove it from the device altogether to prevent it from causing touchscreen problems.

Update your iPad or the latest version

There is a possibility that the current version of the software installed on your iPad is causing the problem. To fix this, update your iPad to the latest version.

Connect your iPad to a Wi-Fi network.

Access the Settings app.

app. Tap “ General “.

“. Tap on “Software Update”.

If an update is available, you’ll see a notification with information about the update and a button to download it.

Tap the “Download and Install” button to start the update process. The update process may take some time, depending on the size of the update and the speed of your Internet connection.

Factory reset your iPad

If the problem is still not fixed even though you have applied all the troubleshooting methods listed, the last step you should take is to reset your iPad to factory settings. We have a complete guide on how to factory reset your iPad. To save you time, here are the steps.

Backup data

Back up your data with iCloud: Connect your iPad to a Wi-Fi network.

Go to the “ Settings ” app on your iPad.

” app on your iPad. Search for “ iCloud ,” click on it, and then tap “ iCloud Backup .” Alternatively, you can also search for “ Backup ” in the search bar.

,” click on it, and then tap “ .” Alternatively, you can also search for “ ” in the search bar. Make sure the “iCloud Backup” option is checked, and then tap “Back up now.”

Wait for the backup process to complete. Depending on the amount of data on your iPad, this may take a few minutes.

Once the backup is complete, you can check the status of the backup by returning to the iCloud Backup settings. Backing up using iTunes: Connect your iPad to your computer using a Lightning to USB cable.

Open iTunes on your computer.

Click the “ Device ” icon to access the iPad’s settings in iTunes.

” icon to access the iPad’s settings in iTunes. Click “ Summary .”

.” Click “Back Up Now.”

To factory reset your iPad, follow these steps:

Go to the “ Settings ” app on your iPad, and tap on “ General .”

” app on your iPad, and tap on “ .” Scroll down and tap on “ Transfer or reset iPad .”

.” Tap on “ Erase all content and settings .”

.” Enter your passcode or your Apple ID and password if prompted.

Confirm that you want to erase all content and settings by tapping “ Erase now .”

.” Wait for the reset process to complete, which may take a few minutes.

Once the reset is complete, you will be prompted to set up your iPad as a new device or restore it from a previous backup.

Disconnect external devices

In rare cases, a faulty external accessory connected to your iPad can cause the iPad touchscreen to stop working. Simply remove the accessory and check if the iPad touch works again.

Avoid extreme temperature

Most electronic devices, including iPads, don’t work in extreme cold or heat. Your tablet may display a warning if the temperature rises above a certain level. If this is the case, wait some time until your iPad’s temperature reaches a normal level. You can then use it again only after it has cooled down.

Get in touch with Apple support

If resetting the iPad does not fix the problem either, it could be a hardware issue. The best way to troubleshoot hardware issues on your iPad is to visit Apple support. You can go to the Apple Genius Bar and make an appointment or go to the nearest Apple Store and fix the problem.

So, those are the solution to fix most iPad touchscreen problems. Despite world-class, Apple products also get into common problems sometimes, and fortunately, they can be fixed with simple troubleshooting methods. I hope you find this guide helpful. If you have other problems with your iPad screen, let us know in the comments below. We are more than happy to help you out.

FAQs on Fixing iPad Touchscreen

What is the best way to stop ghost touch on iPad? Ghost touch is a common problem that occurs on most touchscreen devices where the iPad registers touch input without the fingers actually touching the screen. Clean the screen: Dust and debris on the screen can sometimes cause ghost touches. Clean the screen with a soft, lint-free cloth to remove any dirt or smudges. Disable Multi-Touch: Go to "Settings" > "General" > "Accessibility" > "Touch" and disable the "3D Touch" option. This can help reduce the likelihood of ghost touches. Update iPadOS: If you're experiencing ghost touches after installing a new version of iPadOS, it could be a software issue. Check to see if an update is available and install it to see if it resolves the problem. Reset the iPad: If none of the above steps help, try resetting your iPad by going to "Settings" > "General" > "Reset" > "Erase All Content, and Settings." Contact Apple Support: If the problem persists, take your iPad to an Apple Store or authorized repair center to fix the issue. How do you fix an iPad with a pink screen? A pink screen on your iPad can be caused by both a hardware and software problem. There is no need to worry if you also have the pink screen problem on iPhone. You can easily fix the problem by following the troubleshooting steps below: Hard reset your iPad: press and hold the Home and Power buttons until the Apple logo appears. This will restart your iPad and may fix the problem.

Check if a software update is available: Go to "Settings" > "General" > "Software Update" to see if an update is available for your iPad. Installing the latest software update may fix the pink screen issue.

Check if there is a hardware problem: If the pink screen continues to appear after following the steps above, the problem may be hardware related. Take your iPad to an Apple Store or authorized repair center to have it repaired. How can I refresh the screen on my iPad? There is no direct function to refresh the iPad screen. However, you can use other techniques like soft reset, close and reopen apps and more. Soft reset: Press and hold the "Home" and "Power" buttons until the Apple logo appears. This will restart your iPad and refresh the screen. Close and reopen the app: If the pink screen only occurs with a single app, try closing and reopening the app. To do so, double-press the "Home" button to open the app toggle button, and then swipe upwards over the app you want to close. Reopen the app by tapping its icon on the Home screen. Disabling and re-enabling the display: Go to "Settings" > "General" > "Accessibility" > "Display adjustments" and disable the "Reduce white point" option. Then turn it back on. How to fix an iPad which is stuck on the Apple logo? If your iPad gets stuck on the Apple logo, it may be due to a software issue that is preventing the device from starting properly. You can follow the steps below to fix the problem. Hard reset your iPad: press and hold the Home and Power buttons until the Apple logo disappears. This will restart your iPad and may fix the problem. Try to restore your iPad: Connect your iPad to your computer, open iTunes and click the "Restore iPad" button. This will erase all data and settings on your iPad and reset it to factory settings. Check if there is a hardware problem: If your iPad still hangs on the Apple logo after trying the above steps, the problem may be hardware related. Take your iPad to an Apple Store or Authorized Repair Center to have it checked and possibly repaired. Why is my iPad Touchscreen Not Working When Charging? There can be multiple reasons for the iPad touchscreen not working or responding slowly when charging. The most common reason is faulty charger and/or charging cable. Ensure you are using the official charger and cable. Also, take out any low-quality screen protector if you are using. Worst case, your touchscreen hardware might be on the verge of breakdown and needs to be replaced.