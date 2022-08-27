Google Chrome is one of the most widely used web browsers in the world. It is a user-friendly web browser that works with various devices such as desktop computers, tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and more. However, sometimes it can be a bit annoying when you get logged out when you open the Chrome browser. Although Chrome is known for its speed, simplicity, and ease of use, you may experience these issues.

Chrome keeps signing me out is a common problem for many Google Chrome users. There are two different aspects to this:

Chrome keeps logging you out of your Google Chrome account.

Chrome keeps logging you out of websites you are logged in to.

In this article, you will learn how to resolve this issue on all major platforms – Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS/iPadOS – using some common methods. All these methods will also ensure that you are permanently logged in to your Gmail account on the Chrome web browser. Also, you do not need to sign in to Google services like Gmail, YouTube Drive, etc., with the Chrome browser.

Top 8 Ways to Fix Chrome Keeps Signing Me Out Issue on Windows and Mac

Using various techniques, you can fix Google Chrome signing out issues on your PC or phone. We present to you seven key ways to fix this problem. These techniques are all easy to use and can be performed without any difficulties.

Method 1: Clear the Cache of your Google Chrome browser

You may lose your Chrome login due to corrupted cache files. To solve this problem, you need to delete Chrome cache files to fix it. You do not need to worry about your saved bookmarks, passwords, and other personal information because deleting cache files will not remove all these files or saved data. Only temporary files will be deleted when the cache is permanently cleared.

To clear cache files, you need to perform the following steps:

Open Google Chrome and head to Settings after clicking on the three vertical dots.

Then go to Privacy and security in the left pane, and select Clear Browsing data.

You will then see a pop-up window where you need to select all the options you want to delete or erase. Select cached images and files by going to the Advanced tab and clicking on Clear data.



With all these steps, your temporary cache files are now deleted, including some old images that were useless to you.

Method 2: Restart your PC

Many fail to shut their laptops properly or don’t do so often. Most of us put our laptops into sleep or hibernation mode for extended periods of time. Restarting a computer updates the Chrome browser and our version of Windows with important security updates and, in most cases, fixes several issues with your PC. Therefore, restarting your PC or laptop is the easiest way to fix all Chrome login issues.

Method 3: Turn on Cookies in Google Chrome

The browser won’t save your credentials if you don’t enable cookies in Google Chrome. Cookies allow websites to remember your login information and saved passwords. If you don’t have cookies enabled in your browser, there’s a good chance Chrome can log you out. You can check this by doing the following:

Go to Google Chrome’s settings by tapping on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Go to Privacy and security. Here scroll down to Cookies and other site data on this page. Now select Allow all Cookies and restart the Chrome browser.



After each scan, you can check if your antivirus program deletes cookies. To see if your browser is storing information this time, try turning off your antivirus program and logging into any website. If your antivirus program is the problem, disable it or try using another antivirus program.

Note:



Chrome clears cookies by default every time you sign out. This can cause problems for some websites, as they rely on cookies to function properly. If you want to keep your cookies, so you don’t have to log in every time, you can disable the “Clear cookies and site data on exit” feature in Chrome settings.

Method 4: Enable the Google Chrome Sync service

You may have disabled the “Allow Chrome sign-in” option when you sign in to Google sites like Gmail, YouTube, etc., but Chrome keeps you signed out of the Google Chrome sign-in option. You can sign in to Google-associated websites without signing in to Chrome when the option is disabled. To fix this issue, you need to enable the “Allow Chrome login” option in the Google Chrome settings.

Please follow the below steps to do the same:

Open the settings of Google Chrome and click on You and Google on the left pane. Now click on Sync and Google Services.

Next, you need to scroll down to Allow Chrome sign-in. You can now enable the toggle if it’s disabled.



This should allow you to quickly get into Google Chrome without fear that Chrome will log you out.

Method 5: Turn off unnecessary Google Chrome extensions

Some third-party extensions can hinder Chrome browser processing, although the likelihood of this happening is quite rare. However, you can also try closing some browser extensions if the problem is far more common. To disable Google Chrome browser extensions, you need to follow the steps below.

Click the three vertical dots next to the address bar and tap More Tools. Then select Extensions. Swipe to the left to see all the extensions you may no longer need.

Method 6: Update the Google Chrome browser

If Chrome keeps logging you out, it might be because you are using an outdated version that makes you vulnerable to malware. You can update your Google Chrome browser to see if that fixes the problem. You can easily update the browser to the latest version with the following steps:

Access Google Chrome’s Settings and then go to About Chrome. If Chrome has been updated, the phrase “Google Chrome is up to date” will appear.

If an update is available, click Update and restart your browser to apply the changes. The required update may also be downloaded automatically.

Method 7: Create a New Chrome Profile

If you’re having trouble logging into Google Chrome or logging out of Chrome unnecessarily, try creating a new profile. This will create a separate set of settings and data you can use with Google Chrome. With this profile, you can access different websites or applications, and you don’t have to worry about losing information or passwords.

To create a new chrome profile, follow these steps:

Open Chrome and click on the profile picture in the top right corner. Click on the gear icon next to “Other profiles” to open the ‘Manage Profiles’ page. In the resulting screen, you can add a new Chrome profile.

Method 8: Reset your Chrome Browser

Finally, if all the above methods still don’t provide the desired results, you should try resetting Chrome settings. Moreover, this should fix the problem of logging out of Google Chrome through numerous changed settings or extensions. Your bookmarks, passwords, and other data won’t be deleted when you reset Chrome.

So, follow these steps to reset the Google Chrome browser successfully:

Open Chrome Settings by clicking on three vertical dots, then click on Reset and clean up. You should then see Restore settings to their original defaults Click on that.

Then, a pop-up will appear. Click on Reset settings after reading the instructions correctly.



Resetting the browser usually solves this particular problem. It will not lose your bookmarks and browsing history, but your settings might change. After resetting Chrome, check if all the important settings options are still there. This way, you will make sure that this problem will not occur again.

Fix Chrome Keeps Signing Out Issue on Android and iOS

The possible solutions to the problem that Chrome keeps logging you out on mobile are quite similar to those on desktop. Let’s take a quick look at them:

Make sure cookies are enabled : Cookies are turned ON by default in the newer versions of Chrome for iPhone. On Chrome for Android, go to Settings > Site Settings > Cookies . Select “ All Cookies “. Relaunch Chrome.

: Cookies are turned ON by default in the newer versions of Chrome for iPhone. On Chrome for Android, go to > > . Select “ “. Relaunch Chrome. Make sure Chrome Sync is enabled : Open Chrome for iPhone. Go to Settings > Sync . Toggle ON “ Sync everything “. On Android, open Chrome. Go to Settings > Google Services . Toggle ON Allow Chrome Sign-in .

: Open Chrome for iPhone. Go to > . Toggle ON “ “. On Android, open Chrome. Go to > . Toggle ON . Try using a different Google account : Open the Google app on your iPhone or Android. Sign out of your existing Google account and sign in with another account. Relaunch Chrome. Now log out of this new account and sign back in with the original account. See if this fixes the Chrome sign-out issue.

: Open the Google app on your iPhone or Android. Sign out of your existing Google account and sign in with another account. Relaunch Chrome. Now log out of this new account and sign back in with the original account. See if this fixes the Chrome sign-out issue. Update Chrome to its latest version : Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad, tap your profile on the top right corner, scroll down to ‘Available Updates,’ and search for Chrome. If you find Chrome listed there, tap on Update to install. Follow the same steps for Google for Android.

: Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad, tap your profile on the top right corner, scroll down to ‘Available Updates,’ and search for Chrome. If you find Chrome listed there, tap on Update to install. Follow the same steps for Google for Android. Clear the cache data: Open Chrome for iPhone or Android. Click on the three horizontal dots on bottom right corner, tap on History. Then, tap on Clear Browsing Data. Ensure Cached Images and Files as well as Cookies, Site Data are selected. Tap on Clear Browsing Data button.

Fixing Google Chrome Keeps Logging Out Issue Once and for All

The Chrome keeps signing out issue is a very common problem faced by many Chrome users across all platforms. While it is annoying, it can be fixed, as explained in the article above. It is very important to follow the troubleshooting steps in order, and we hope that they have helped you fix the annoying problem. If the problem persists, you can temporarily switch to other Chromium-based browsers like Microsoft Edge, Opera, Vivaldi, or Brave until Google releases a solution for Chrome.

FAQs about ‘Chrome Keeps Signing me Out’ error

How do I stop Google Chrome from signing me out? In order to stop Chrome from signing you out frequently, here are a few things you can try: Clear cache Restart device Turn on Cookies in Chrome Enable the Google Chrome Sync service Turn off unnecessary Google Chrome extensions Update the browser Create a new Chrome profile Reset Chrome browser How do I stop Google from automatically signing me in? If you want to turn off auto sign-in of Google Chrome, follow these simple steps: Open Google Chrome. Go to Settings. Tap Passwords. Tap the check box beside Auto Sign-in to remove the check mark. This will turn off auto sign-in feature of Chrome. How do I stop websites from automatically logging me in? Cookies allow websites to remember you and automatically log you in. By clearing the cookies from those websites, you should be able to log out and prevent future automatic logins. You can choose "Clear cookies on exit" setting in Chrome and other browsers to achieve this. Why am I signed out of Google account unexpectedly? If you are being signed out of Google repeatedly without any reason, it's probably because the cookies are being deleted or turned off. Go to Chrome Settings and ensure Cookies are turned ON. Also check if any antivirus or other security software (or extension) is turning off or deleting cookies automatically. Why Chrome keeps logging me out and sync paused every time I quit? If Chrome keeps logging you out, it's most probably because of this one setting: Turn off Clear cookies and site data when you quit Chrome. You find this under Settings > Privacy and Security. Please make sure you turn it off. This will also ensure Chrome sync works without hitches.