People change their wallpaper for a variety of reasons. Some people want their wallpaper to match their mood or the season, e.g. cozy images in winter or bright images in summer. Some people change their wallpaper to feel motivated by a quote or happy by setting a favorite photo as their wallpaper.

iPhones come with a set number of wallpapers by default, and there aren’t many to choose from. Third-party wallpaper apps give you more choice than the default wallpapers on the iPhone. Some apps even let you create your own wallpaper by mixing different designs, and they offer an easy way to set the wallpaper. In this guide, you’ll learn about the ten best wallpaper apps for your iPhone.

Best iPhone wallpaper apps you must check out

Zedge Wallpaper: Popular and offers an extensive collection of wallpapers Freshwalls: Latest collection of wallpapers with user-friendly interface Lockd: Offers high-quality lock screen wallpapers for iPhone with support for depth effect Backdrops: Offers exclusive collection of high-quality wallpapers Wallcraft: The app offers a vast range of wallpapers tailored for different iPhone models Wallpaper and themes: Offers an extensive collection of wallpapers for the iPhone Vellum: offers high-quality wallpapers with a daily archive feature Pinterest: The best Social app to discover wallpapers of all styles, from modern to vintage. One4Wall: Best app for iPhone and desktop wallpapers. Superhero Wallpaper: Offers the best collection of superhero wallpapers daily.

Zedge

Highlights:

Diverse Content: Zedge offers lots of HD wallpapers, ringtones and sounds. There is something for everyone.

Zedge offers lots of HD wallpapers, ringtones and sounds. There is something for everyone. Extensive Wallpaper collection: Zedge offers a more extensive wallpaper collection than any other app.

Zedge offers a more extensive wallpaper collection than any other app. User-Friendly: Zedge offers an advanced search function. It’s easy to use, just like searching on Google.

The Zedge Wallpaper app is the first choice for many people who want an extensive collection of wallpapers. The app offers HD and 4K wallpapers, animated live photos and a wide selection of sounds for notifications and alarms. You customize your phone with a variety of wallpapers, ringtones and more.

One of the reasons why Zedge is the preferred choice for many people is the extensive collection of wallpapers. The app is based on a community model where users can upload and sell their wallpapers. This way, the app is always supplied with the latest wallpaper collections, which are updated frequently. The only drawback of this model is the quality of the wallpapers: some user-created wallpapers are really creative and offer the best quality, while others are of poor quality.

The user interface is simple and easy to use. Zedge’s platform is designed for simplicity. It’s comparable to a search engine like Google: you can simply type in what you’re looking for, be it a specific wallpaper or a ringtone, and get instant results. The app also offers video wallpapers that add a dynamic touch to the personalization of the phone.

AI is also integrated into the app. The app features the ZedgeAI Wallpaper Maker, which allows you to create wallpapers based on simple text instructions. Artists can also upload and sell their creations on the platform. The app’s interface is user-friendly and there is a ‘favorites” feature that allows you to bookmark content you like.

Zedge is free to use and can be used as a one-off payment or as part of a subscription. You can pay a one-off fee of $9.90 or take out a monthly or annual subscription. There is also the option to buy credit that can be used within the app for various functions.

Download Zedge

Freshwalls

Edit Wallpapers: You can customize the wallpapers by changing their color and adding a blur effect.

You can customize the wallpapers by changing their color and adding a blur effect. Trending Wallpaper Tab: The app allows users to easily find and apply wallpapers that are currently popular within the app’s community.

Freshwalls is another of the best wallpaper apps for your iPhone. The two biggest highlights of the app are the collection of the latest wallpaper apps for iPhone and a clean, user-friendly interface. The app is updated daily with the latest wallpapers. At the time of writing, the latest iPhone 15 wallpapers have been added to the app. This tells how the app updates the wallpapers with the latest additions; I hope the makers of the app will show the same consistency in the future.

Another highlight of the app is the user-friendly interface, although it does take some time for the wallpapers to load. In the app, all wallpapers are listed in the “Discover” section. If you tap on the wallpaper, you have the option to save and edit it. If you tap on the “Save” button, the wallpaper is saved and you can edit the wallpaper using the “Edit” button.

The basic functions for customizing the wallpaper include the ability to adjust the depth, saturation and much more. You can save the edited image to your gallery. The app also has a dedicated section for categories and trending wallpapers as well as a section for depth wallpapers.

Overall, the FreshWalls app offers a user-friendly experience with its clear interface. Users can easily customize the wallpapers by changing the colors or adding blur. The other major highlight of the app is that it is free to use: you can access all the wallpapers for free without creating an account and paying a single penny. There are also no ads, which makes the user experience even better. We don’t know if the developers will introduce a premium version or add ads; at the time of writing this article, the app offers a simple and easy-to-use interface.

Download Freshwalls

Related Read: 25 Cool 4K Dynamic Island Wallpapers for iPhone 15

Lockd – Lock Screen Wallpapers

Highlights:

Depth Effect Integration: Lockd offers full depth effect integration in its wallpapers.

Lockd offers full depth effect integration in its wallpapers. High User Ratings: Lockd is one of the most positively rated apps in the App Store.

Lockd is one of the most positively rated apps in the App Store. Simple user interface: The app offers a simple and easy-to-use interface.

Apple has introduced several features in iOS 16, and one of the significant changes is the lock screen customization. You can customize the wallpapers on the home screen and add widgets and other customization features. One such feature is the depth effect on the wallpaper. This feature gives the wallpaper of your iPhone’s lock screen a 3D effect.

One of the best apps is the Lockd Wallpaper app, which contains an extensive collection of lock screen wallpapers with depth effect. The depth effect provides a layered look to the wallpaper, making it look as if the clock is behind the main motif of the wallpaper and creating a 3D feel.

The app offers a unique selection of high-quality wallpapers for the lock screen. Users have access to a new collection of lock screen wallpapers. The wallpapers are suitable for both iPhone and iPad and offer 4K quality resolution for clarity and detail. The app also lets you maximize the revamped iOS lock screen feature by moving objects to the background of the image and bringing the time to the foreground.

Lockd’s user interface is simple and easy to use. This makes it easy for users to set up and customize their wallpapers. The app also has a search function. The app also supports widgets for the lock screen. This means that users can add different widgets to their lock screen and still enjoy the depth effect.

The wallpapers are available for both iPhone and iPad in different resolutions and aspect ratios. The app is free to use. All of Lockd’s features are available for free, although in-app purchases can provide additional functionality. You can download the app from the App Store.

Download Lockd

Backdrops – Wallpapers

Highlights:

Exclusive Wallpapers: The app offers wallpapers that have been handcrafted by the team and offer unique designs that cannot be found in other apps.

The app offers wallpapers that have been handcrafted by the team and offer unique designs that cannot be found in other apps. Community Engagement: Users can upload their creations and share them with others. This makes the app a collaborative platform that ensures new and varied wallpapers are added every day.

Users can upload their creations and share them with others. This makes the app a collaborative platform that ensures new and varied wallpapers are added every day. Daily Updates: A new or favorite wallpaper is highlighted every day so that users can see new images regularly.

The Backdrops – Wallpapers app has the best and most unique wallpaper collection. Most of the wallpapers available in the app have been designed by the team of the app to ensure the uniqueness and quality of the wallpapers. Some wallpapers are also exclusive to the app. The app offers various wallpaper styles, from abstract to photographic. The app also offers a premium wallpaper collection that is exclusive to professional users.

The app offers a daily updated collection of unique wallpapers created by dedicated designers. These wallpapers cover a variety of styles, from patterns to nature shots. There are both free and paid packages available. Users can view detailed information about each wallpaper, such as the resolution and file size.

Backdrops also allows users to upload and share their creations. The app also has a wallpaper highlight section with the top wallpapers of the day, which is very handy for users who want to set a unique wallpaper of the day.

It offers a simple and user-friendly interface that adjusts the colors to the wallpaper displayed, enhancing the visual experience. The wallpapers are clearly displayed and show their quality. Users can search and filter wallpapers by attributes such as color and tag.

The app is free and can also be used with a premium subscription, which offers additional benefits. If you opt for the premium subscription, you not only get access to exclusive backgrounds, but also an ad-free experience.

Download Backdrops Wallpaper

Wallcraft Wallpapers Live 4K

Highlights:

Good wallpaper collection: Wallcraft offers a large selection of wallpapers suitable for different iPhone models.

Wallcraft offers a large selection of wallpapers suitable for different iPhone models. Free Wallpapers: With both free content and subscription options, Wallcraft offers users flexibility.

With both free content and subscription options, Wallcraft offers users flexibility. Depth Wallapaers support: Support for depth effect wallpapers.

Wallcraft is another best app that offers a collection of high-quality wallpapers. The app offers wallpapers in different resolutions including 4K and HD live options. The app has wallpapers for different iPhone models, each offering a wide selection. Users can choose from categories such as 3D, animals and anime. While much of the content is free, there is a PRO subscription for ad-free access and special wallpapers that costs $4.99 per year or $12.99 for a lifetime.

The Wallcraft app offers wallpaper collections for various iPhone models, from the iPhone 4S to the latest models. The collection is updated every day with new wallpapers. For some models, users can choose from over 65,000 wallpapers. The app categorizes the wallpapers into themes such as 3D, nature, music and even video backgrounds, so there is something for everyone. The app also offers a collection of live and double wallpapers.

The user interface is user-friendly and makes it easy for you to navigate and find what you’re looking for. Unlike other apps, Wallcraft doesn’t bombard you with too many ads, but there is the option to watch short commercials to unlock certain wallpapers.

Wallcraft is free and also offers a premium subscription. The Wallcraft app offers two different subscriptions for users who want an ad-free experience and access to all exclusive wallpapers. Users can opt for an annual PRO subscription at the price of $4.99. If they prefer a one-time payment, they can choose the lifetime PRO version for $12.99.

Download Wallcraft Wallpaper

Wallpaper and themes

Highlights:

Offers a wide range of wallpapers, so you’re guaranteed to find one that suits your style.

The user interface is clear and makes it easy for you to search and apply wallpapers.

Regular updates ensure that you always have access to new and seasonal wallpapers to keep your screen fresh.

The “wallpapers & themes for me” app provides a variety of high-quality wallpapers in different resolutions and categories like animals, cities, and more. You can customize your device with themes and easily find new or popular wallpapers.

The app updates its content daily and offers special images for the Christmas season. You can preview wallpapers as they appear on your home or lock screen and share your favorites with friends. The app is also available for the Apple Watch. The app requires certain permissions to function fully, such as access to your photos and location.

The user experience of the app is simple and easy to use. On the home screen, you will find different wallpaper categories that are already divided into tabs. You can tap on each tab and view the wallpapers in that category. The quality of the wallpapers is really good.

You can preview the wallpapers for your lock screen and also for the home screen. If you use the Apple Watch, you can also set the same wallpaper as the watch face for your watch. You can save the wallpaper in your gallery and set it as the background image for your home screen and lock screen. You can also customize the blue effect of the wallpaper, add wallpapers to your favorites and much more.

The user interface is simple and easy to navigate. The only thing that is annoying in the free version is the ads. They pop up constantly while you are looking at the wallpapers, which is sometimes very annoying. The app is free and you can upgrade to the premium version to get rid of the ads and unlock premium wallpapers and other additional benefits.

Download wallpaper & themes app for iPhone

Vellum Wallpapers

Highlights:

High-Quality Wallpaper Collection: Vellum offers beautiful and high-quality wallpapers that make your iPhone look great.

Vellum offers beautiful and high-quality wallpapers that make your iPhone look great. Easy to use: It is very easy to use so you can change your wallpaper effortlessly.

It is very easy to use so you can change your wallpaper effortlessly. Daily Updates: The app provides you with new wallpapers every day to keep your phone screen looking fresh and exciting.

Vellum Wallpaper offers a collection of high-quality wallpapers. Similar to the Wallpapers and Themes app, the wallpapers in Vellum are also divided into different sections. It offers a clear user interface. Users can browse through hundreds of wallpapers, save them and set them as background images on their iPhones. The app also includes basic wallpaper customization tools.

The app has an extensive collection of wallpapers. The best thing about the app is that new wallpapers are added daily to get the most updated collection of wallpapers. The app offers a variety of wallpaper packs, including seasonal themes, such as the summer pack with 57 summer-themed themes.

Vellum also offers basic wallpaper customization tools. You can adjust the blur of each wallpaper. You can preview wallpapers for the home screen and lock screen. You can save wallpapers directly to your photos and set them as wallpaper later.

The user interface is simple and clear. There are ads in the free version, but they are not as annoying as in other apps. The Vellum also offers a premium subscription to get rid of the ads and unlock additional benefits. The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store.

Download Vellum

Pinterest

Highlights:

Extensive Wallpaper collection: There is a huge collection of images from artists and photographers. You can discover wallpapers in all styles, from modern to vintage.

There is a huge collection of images from artists and photographers. You can discover wallpapers in all styles, from modern to vintage. Easy to use: It’s easy to save your favorites and organize them into boards.

Pinterest is also a great source for wallpaper; most of the wallpapers I use I discovered on Pinterest. In case you don’t know Pinterest: Pinterest is a social media platform for sharing visual content, especially images. Users can pin images and other visual content and view them later. You can discover wallpapers in all styles on Pinterest.

The app isn’t just for wallpapers; you should keep that in mind. You can find wallpapers using the search function. You can search for a variety of wallpapers for your iPhone; for example, you can search for bicycle wallpapers for iPhone. The app displays various collections of wallpapers. One of the best things about the app is the recommendations for similar posts, which can be very helpful in finding similar wallpapers in the app.

The quality of the wallpaper depends on the quality of the image. You can download the image like any other wallpaper app and save it to your photos. Later you can adjust the wallpaper. The user interface is simple and easy to use. You have to search and find the wallpapers of your choice. The app quickly learns about your selection and recommends the best wallpaper apps.

Pinterest is free to use and you can download unlimited wallpapers for free. You can download the app for free from the App Store. Pinterest is also available on the internet.

Download Pinterest

One4Wall-Wallpapers-app

Highlights:

Diverse Wallpaper Segments: The app offers wallpapers categorized into Daily, Plus, Pro and 8K Desktop collections.

The app offers wallpapers categorized into Daily, Plus, Pro and 8K Desktop collections. Regular Updates: Users receive new wallpapers daily in the Daily and Plus collections, while the Pro and 8K Desktop collections receive monthly updates.

Users receive new wallpapers daily in the Daily and Plus collections, while the Pro and 8K Desktop collections receive monthly updates. Customization Features: Before downloading, users can edit the wallpapers by changing colors, saturation, brightness and blurring to add a personal touch.

One4Wall Wallpapers is another simple wallpaper app with support for desktop wallpaper collections. The app offers thousands of unique wallpaper apps for iPhone, iPad and Macbooks. The app offers a clean and easy-to-use interface. It also has basic editing features that allow you to edit the wallpaper before saving it to your device.

The One4Wall Wallpapers app offers thousands of unique wallpapers for iPhones, iPads and Macs, with new ones added daily. There are a range of categories including nature, vehicles, abstract designs and more. You can access new wallpapers every day, subscribe to exclusive content and even discover premium collections with Pro and 8K options.

The app also supports the latest iOS lock screen effects and allows you to personalize the wallpapers by customizing colors and effects before setting them on your device.

It offers one of the cleanest and simplest user interfaces. You can sort the wallpapers by day categories and resolutions. The app also has a dedicated tab for desktop wallpapers. The app is free to use. There is also a Pro version that allows you to unlock additional premium wallpapers. There are no ads in the free version. The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store.

Download One4Wall Wallpapers

Superhero Wallpaper

Highlights:

Daily Wallpaper Updates: The app adds new superhero wallpapers every day.

The app adds new superhero wallpapers every day. Wall of the Day Feature : A special spotlight for new and popular wallpapers, offering a unique selection every day.

: A special spotlight for new and popular wallpapers, offering a unique selection every day. Personalized Creation: You can create your own superhero wallpapers for a personalized experience.

Some people prefer superhero images as wallpapers. Due to their popularity, many apps offer superhero wallpapers as a separate category in the app. If you are someone who likes to set superhero wallpapers or are looking for an app with an extensive list of superhero wallpapers, the Superhero Wallpaper app is the best choice for you.

The app offers high quality wallpapers for iPhone and iPad with a focus on superhero themes. A large selection of wallpapers and backgrounds of various superheroes is updated daily. The app also offers a ‘Wall of the Day’, where newly created or favorite wallpapers are featured in the app every day. The app also offers the possibility to create your own wallpapers from your photos.

The user interface is simple and clear. On the home screen you will find various superhero categories. When you tap on them, a complete list of wallpapers is displayed. The app is free and comes with a premium subscription that removes the ads and unlocks some premium wallpapers.

Download Superhero Wallpaper

Notable Mention

Wallpapers for Dynamic Island

The wallpaper for Dynamic Island was supposed to be in the main list, but the app’s pricing model has resulted in the app appearing in the notable mentions section instead. The app has a great collection of creative dynamic wallpapers for your iPhone featuring the dynamic island, but it only offers 3 dynamic wallpapers for free, and the rest are limited to Pro users. Also, the premium version of the app costs $10/month, which is definitely not recommended, especially since you can find the wallpapers for free in other sources, including ours. The app offers a clean and easy-to-use interface.

How to choose the best wallpaper app for iPhone

Wallpaper collection: The wallpaper collection is the most important thing you should consider when choosing the best wallpaper app for your iPhone. Make sure that the app updates the wallpapers regularly and adapts them to the trends and iPhone models.

The wallpaper collection is the most important thing you should consider when choosing the best wallpaper app for your iPhone. Make sure that the app updates the wallpapers regularly and adapts them to the trends and iPhone models. Wallpaper Quality: Make sure the app offers high-resolution wallpapers that look crisp and clear on your iPhone screen.

Make sure the app offers high-resolution wallpapers that look crisp and clear on your iPhone screen. Ease of Use: The app should have a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to browse, select and set a wallpaper.

The app should have a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to browse, select and set a wallpaper. Customization support: Few apps offer support for customizing the wallpaper so that you can adjust it to your needs.

Preview Wallpapers: Some apps offer preview images of their wallpapers. This gives you a good impression of the quality and variety of images they offer.

Some apps offer preview images of their wallpapers. This gives you a good impression of the quality and variety of images they offer. Regular Updates: Choose apps that update their wallpaper collection regularly. This ensures that you always have fresh and trendy wallpapers to choose from.

Choose apps that update their wallpaper collection regularly. This ensures that you always have fresh and trendy wallpapers to choose from. Search Feature: If you have specific themes in mind, it is an advantage if the app has a search function.

If you have specific themes in mind, it is an advantage if the app has a search function. Customization Options: Some apps allow you to customize the wallpapers by adding filters, text or other design elements.

Some apps allow you to customize the wallpapers by adding filters, text or other design elements. Pricing: Some apps are free to download but may contain in-app purchases or advertising. Check if the app requires a subscription or if there is a cost to access premium wallpapers.

FAQs about Best iPhone Wallpaper Apps

1. How to set wallpapers for your iPhone

Looking for the latest wallpaper collections? With wallpaper apps, you have a wide range of options. With these apps, you can easily save the wallpaper of your choice to your device. Once you have downloaded your desired wallpaper, go to Settings > Wallpaper > Add New Wallpaper to set it as your iPhone background.

2. What makes a wallpaper app “the best” for an iPhone?

We believe that these three features influence the wallpaper app. The wallpaper collection, the user interface and the price of the wallpaper.

3. Can dynamic wallpapers affect my iPhone’s battery life?

Yes, dynamic wallpapers can affect the battery life of your iPhone, but not very much.

4. How often should I expect new wallpapers from these apps?

The update policy for wallpapers is different for each app.

5. Are there any risks in using third-party wallpaper apps?

No, the apps listed in this article are available in the App Store. These apps are completely safe to install and use. However, it is advisable to check the privacy policies of the apps when it comes to the use of your data.

6. Can I use wallpapers from these apps for commercial purposes?

Some apps source wallpapers from other websites, while other apps develop their own wallpapers. It is always better not to use apps for commercial purposes.