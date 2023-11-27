If your current payment method on Spotify no longer works, you can change it. In this guide, you’ll learn how to change your payment method on Spotify. Whether you’re using an Android device, an iPhone, or a computer, you can easily change your payment method on Spotify with our guide.

How to Change Payment Method on Spotify

Spotify is one of the best music streaming platforms, with millions of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks. For high-quality streaming, an ad-free experience, and the ability to listen to music offline, the platform offers various premium plans, such as –

Premium Individual Plan – $10.99*/m

Premium Duo Plan – $14.99*/m

Premium Family Plan – $16.99*/m

Premium Student Plan – $5.99*/m

(*Prices as of November, 2023)

If you choose one of the above Premium plans, the platform will store your billing information and payment method to ensure an uninterrupted music streaming experience.

You can also choose different payment methods on the platform, such as –

Credit Card

Debit Card

Paypal

Pay by Mobile

So, if you want to change the payment method on Spotify, you can do it here!

Guide to Change Spotify Payment Method on Mobile App (Android/iOS)

Step 1: Open the Spotify app on your smartphone. Tap on your Profile Icon in the top left corner.

Step 2: Now go to Settings and Privacy.

Step 3: Tap on Premium Plan (View your Plan) in the account section.

Step 4: Tap on See Available Plans.

Step 5: Go to Change Your Plan. Tapping on this option won’t change your plan directly but will open all plan details page.

Step 6: Now, tap on Learn More.

Step 7: Tap on Go to Your Account.

Step 8: Then, go to Update Card.

Step 9: Now select a new payment method for your Spotify subscription. Fill in the details and hit the Change Payment Details button.

That’s it! With this, your payment will be changed, and your payment will be reflected in your next billing cycle to the chosen method.

Guide to Change Spotify Payment Method on Computer (Windows/Mac)

Changing the Spotify payment method is easier on a computer than on a smartphone. Find out how to do it here:

Step 1: Launch the Spotify App or log in to Spotify Web. Click on the Profile Icon in the top right corner of your screen and go to Account.

Step 2: Then, go to the Your Plan section.

Step 3: This will open the Manage Your Plan page. Now, under the Payment section, click on Update.

Step 4: Choose the Payment Method, fill in the details, and hit the Change Payment Details button to save your chosen payment method.

Doing this will change your payment method on Spotify.

How to Enjoy Limited Spotify Premium Features – Shuffle and Queue – for Free?

If you have updated the new Spotify app on your smartphone, you may have noticed that the platform only makes some features available to users on the Premium plan. These include:

Shuffle Play

Repeat Songs

Rewind the song to a particular part

Go back to the previous song

Customized queue order

However, there is a way to use these functions for free – with your PC!

While the Spotify mobile app has restricted some features to premium users, the desktop app still offers these features for free. So, if you want to play your custom playlist without having a Spotify premium account, you can download the Spotify app on your desktop and sign in with your Spotify account.

Once you are logged in, you can access all Spotify features. This includes shuffle play, repeating songs, rewinding to a specific part of the song, going back to the previous song, and adjusting the order in the queue.

Keep in mind that these features are currently only available for free in the Spotify desktop app. So make sure you use them while you still can!

Wrap-Up: Change the Spotify Payment Method at Ease

To get the most out of your music streaming experience, you need to pay for the Spotify Premium plan. The platform offers different premium plans based on your needs, with different payment methods available to you. With the methods described above, you can easily change your payment method on Spotify and enjoy the ultimate music streaming experience without interruptions.

We hope you’ve understood all the instructions. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to get in touch in the comments section below!

Happy listening!

FAQs about Spotify Payment Methods

1. Can I change the payment date on Spotify?

No, you cannot change the payment date for the Spotify Premium plan directly. However, the platform offers a workaround:

Cancel your current subscription. Wait until your plan is switched to free (this will happen on your next billing date). Sign up again on the day you want to get paid.

Please note that your account must remain free until the day you want the new billing to start.

2. Can I use PayPal as a payment method on Spotify?

Yes, you can use PayPal as a payment method for Spotify. Spotify accepts PayPal in most countries. However, you need to check on Spotify’s website whether PayPal is allowed in your country.

3. Can I use multiple payment methods on Spotify?

No, you cannot use multiple payment methods on Spotify. Spotify only allows one payment method per account. To ensure uninterrupted music streaming, you should choose a suitable payment method.

4. What payment methods does Spotify accept?

Spotify accepts various payment methods, which may differ depending on the region. The platform accepts various payment methods, including:

Credit cards

Debit cards

PayPal

Prepaid cards

Pay by Mobile

5. How do I remove my payment method from Spotify?

You can remove your payment method by canceling your subscription. Once your subscription ends, Spotify will no longer have your payment details.

6. Can I pay for Spotify with cash?

No, Spotify does not accept cash payments. Only online payment methods are accepted.