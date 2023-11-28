Dashcams are a useful accessory for your car to record everything that happens while you’re driving. In the event of a car accident, the dashcam video can show what really happened, which is useful for negotiating with the insurance company and the police. They can also record if someone tries to break into your car or damage it while it’s parked.

Dashcams are good for safety, solving problems and capturing memories on the road. There are different types of dashcams. Some are simple and only record the front view. Others have more functions, such as the rearview, the inside of the car or even when the car is parked. The REDTIGER F7NP is a popular dashcam for cars that offers 4K recording and is known for its extensive features and best dashcam video quality. Here’s an overview of all the features of the REDTIGER dashcam and why it could be the best choice for you.

Features You Should Look Out for in a Dashcam

When I’m looking for the best dashcam, I keep it simple and focus on a few things that are most important: First, whether I need just the front view or both the front and rear cameras. Video quality is also very important. It needs to record clear video, especially if I’ve to drive at night.

Then I check to see if it has a loop recording function. This means that it’ll continue to record when it runs out of memory by overwriting the old recordings, which is particularly useful when memory is running low. I also look out for a G-sensor because it saves important clips, for example if I’ve an accident. If it has GPS, that’s a bonus because it can show where something happened.

And finally, I make sure it’s easy to set up and doesn’t block my view when I’m driving. Those are the main things I look for to find a dashcam that does what I need it to do without being too complicated.

REDTIGER F7NP Features Overview

1. Front and Rear Recording

The REDTIGER F7NP dashcam supports simultaneous front and rear recording, which is a great feature. It records in 4K Ultra HD (3840*2160P) resolution for the front camera and Full HD 1080P for the rear camera. The front camera offers a 170-degree wide-angle view, while the rear camera offers a 140-degree wide-angle view. The central hub connects both the front and rear cameras.

2. 4K Video Recording on the Front

The video quality of a dashcam is crucial. It ensures that everything recorded on the camera is clear and detailed. This clarity is particularly important in the event of an accident, as it helps to show exactly what happened. Good video quality is also important for recording in poor lighting conditions, e.g. at night or in bad weather.

The REDTIGER F7NP dashcam offers 4K resolution for the front camera and 1080p for the rear camera. This means that it can capture very clear images, which is important for recognizing details such as license plates and road signs. The video resolution is 3840*2160P for the front camera and 1080P at 24 frames per second for the rear camera.

The dashcam also allows you to set different video resolutions. You can choose from options such as 2160P at 30FPS, 1440P at 60FPS and 1080P at 120FPS. You can select the video quality according to your preferences or storage capacity. The dashcam stores videos on an SD card. To access the videos, you can connect the dashcam to the app. The dashcam has a Wi-Fi connection. You can connect your smartphone to the dashcam and view the recorded videos via the REDTIGER app.

3. Dedicated Night Vision

The REDTIGER F7NP dashcam also has a special night vision function for recording sharper videos at night. This is great because it captures important details, such as license plates or road signs, even at night. The dashcam uses a special lens and night vision technology to ensure that the video isn’t too dark or blurry.

4. Support for GPS and Loop Recording

The REDTIGER F7NP dashcam has a built-in GPS. This GPS function records the route, real-time speed and location. This makes it easier to track your journeys on Google Maps. This is particularly useful for recording your routes and for obtaining additional information in the event of incidents or accidents.

The REDTIGER F7NP dashcam features loop recording. This feature allows it to continuously record video by overwriting the oldest files when the memory is full. This ensures that the dashcam doesn’t stop recording when it runs out of memory, which is useful for uninterrupted recording over long periods of time.

It is equipped with a G-sensor. This sensor automatically saves data in the event of sudden bumps or accidents. This is a helpful feature that ensures that important recordings are preserved and not overwritten, especially in critical situations such as accidents.

The dashcam supports the use of an SD card to store all the videos it records. If you’re on the road a lot or just want to record a lot without worrying about storage space, you can use a larger SD card with up to 256 GB to record the videos. You can also transfer the videos to your smartphone using the REDTIGER app.

5. Parking Recording

The REDTIGER F7NP Dashcam also supports the recording of parking processes. It has a 24-hour parking monitoring function that enables continuous recording when the car is parked. This function works with a time-lapse function in parking mode. You need a hardware kit to use this function.

With the hardwire kit, the dashcam is connected directly to the car’s fuse box. You need to activate the setting for continuous parking recording. The kit also includes low voltage protection. This means that if the voltage in the car drops below 11.8 V (0.2 V), the kit will automatically cut off the power supply to prevent the battery from discharging.

6. Dedicated App Support

This REDTIGER Dashcam also has its own app to connect and use the REDTIGER F7NP Dashcam with your smartphone. With the app you can view, play, manage, download and edit your dashcam recordings and easily share your videos. The app is available for both Android and iPhone. You can also adjust the settings, select recording modes and customize various functions of your dashcam via your smartphone.

Wrapping Up

The REDTIGER F7NP dashcam is ideal for a wide range of drivers, especially those who value safety and want a detailed record of their journeys. It’s perfect for regular commuters who drive in a variety of conditions. The 4K and 1080P video recording quality and night vision ensure clear footage day and night.

With features such as a G-sensor and GPS, it’s also suitable for those who want detailed information about their journeys and extra protection in the event of an accident. With the accompanying app, you can easily view and manage the videos on your phone. Plus, the 24-hour parking mode keeps an eye on your car when it’s parked. All in all, it’s a solid dashcam that’s easy to use and very reliable.

