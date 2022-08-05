Did you know that Google offers several fun hidden games that you can play?

Over time, Google has developed many games you can play while using its services, but very few people know about them. Most of these free games by Google are free to play and are hidden in Google Search and other Google services like the Play Store and the Google app. Some of these games require an Internet connection, but you can play most of them without one.

You don’t have to worry about accessibility because you can play this game on any of your devices. Therefore, this article will present in detail ten free games on Google that you can try out if you want to pass the time and have fun on the Internet without having to download anything.

What are the best free games on Google?

As mentioned earlier, these hidden Google games are available on various Google services and can be accessed on your PC and smartphone.

Sl. No. Google Game Platform 1 Tic-Tac-Toe Google App, Browser 2 T-Rex Dash Browser 3 PAC-MAN Doodle Browser 4 Atari Breakout Google Search 5 Solitaire Google Search, Google Play Games 6 Snake Google Search 7 Hot Air Balloon Google Play Store 8 Google Cloud Android 9 Flight Simulator Google Earth 10 Minesweeper Google Search

Now, let’s dive into discussing these best free games on Google:

1. Tic-Tac-Toe

Tic-Tac-Toe, often known as Noughts and Crosses, has been played for a long time. In this two-player game, you compete against AI to arrange Xs and Os on a three-by-three grid. To win, a player must place three of his marks on the horizontal, vertical, and diagonal lines.

Preventing your opponent from forming a line with your markers also requires a very strategic approach. Thanks to Google, pen, and paper are practically no longer necessary to play this game. All you have to do is search for “tic tac toe” in the Google app or Google Chrome and choose the “Play” option.

2. T-Rex Dash

Many of us will have encountered this game on Google Chrome whenever our internet connection is interrupted. T-Rex Dash is the first Google game I know of, and the game has so many thrills because it is quite challenging. You will see this game when there is no internet connection on your phone while using Chrome. A black dinosaur will be displayed right above the text No Internet. To start the game, you’ll need to press the spacebar on your keyboard or click on the dinosaur if you are accessing it from a smartphone.

Once the game starts, the dinosaur will start moving, and you will have to jump over the obstacles on the road by pressing the spacebar on your PC or touching your screen if you are using a smartphone. The more obstacles you overcome, the faster the dinosaur moves, and the difficulty of the game increases. You can also play this game with a working internet connection by visiting this link.

3. PAC-MAN Doodle

A classic video game called Pac-Man is now one of the amazing Google secret games. The free Google game can be played on both your computer and smartphone. To play Pac-Man on PC, you need to search the keyword “pac man” on Google and click “Play” under the result. You can also play it on smartphones through Google Search and Google Play Games.

As a player, your task is to steer the game character through an enclosed maze, aiming to use up all the points while avoiding contact with the four colored ghosts. You will advance to the next level if you can eat up every dot in the maze without getting hit by ghosts.

4. Google Atari Breakout Game

Anyone with an Internet connection can access the block-breaker video game Atari Breakout via Google search. Until all the blocks are broken, you just have to ensure that the block breaker lands on the blue pane beneath the screen. Although the game is not very exciting, you can play it online to pass the time.

To play the game, type Atari Breakout Game into Google and click on the first result on the Google results page.

5. Solitaire

The well-known card game Solitaire has not been overlooked by Google and can be played via Google Search and Google Play Games. So to access the game, if you know how to play it, type “Solitaire” in Google Assistant or Chrome and click on the “Play” menu. With a friendlier interface, it still works the same as before.

6. Snake

Google has made sure you have snake games in its arsenal if you like them. Google Snake game has an excellent design and is very addictive. It plays like other snake games; your goal is to consume all the dots in the box while not colliding with the wall. Your snake gets longer the more points you consume.

You can move the snake by swiping on the screen in the direction you want. If you type “Google Snake” and select “Play,” you can access the game through Google search.

7. Hot Air Balloon

Hot Air Balloon is my favorite and free Google game I have played the most. Every time you open the Play Store without an internet connection, the game pops up. You need to touch coins throughout the game to increase your score and avoid hitting obstacles on your way while playing this game. So, to perform the two actions, you need to move around the balloon.

If you hit an obstacle, the game will end, and you’ll have to start it from the beginning if you want to continue playing. The more you try to beat your previous record, the more interesting it gets. To attract coins without moving around them, press the coin magnet. You will find the game easy to play because you concentrate on not getting hit.

8. Google Cloud

Google Cloud is available when you search in the Google Android app while your phone is in Airplane mode. You will see a notice that your phone is in airplane mode, and next to the notice, you will find the main character of the game. Clicking on this character will take you to the game page.

In this game, you must ensure you do not get hit by the birds in the cloud. You can do this by holding and releasing the screen to move the character up and down. It’s a great game to play in your free time, but you can only play it on your Android phone. You can zoom in and out of anything anywhere in the world as you whiz around the globe in this simulated flight.

9. Google Flight Simulator

If you’ve ever wanted to fly a plane, you don’t need Microsoft Flight Simulator — all you need is Google Earth Pro, which has this hidden Google game. Google introduced the Flight Simulator game back when Google Earth was introduced, and it’s still one of the most exciting free Google games.

You can play Flight Simulator by launching Google Earth Pro and pressing Ctrl + Alt + A to launch the Flight Simulator window. You can even select your aircraft and start location and control the simulator with a joystick if you have one handy.

10. Minesweeper

Minesweeper is a classic computer game that was first introduced in the 1960s. The objective of the game is to clear a minefield without detonating any of the hidden mines. The player is given a grid of squares, some of which contain a mine. The player must use logic to deduce which squares are safe to click on and which ones contain a mine.

Minesweeper can be played for free on Google by searching for “play Minesweeper.” The game will appear as a featured result, and you can start playing immediately.

Bonus Free Games by Google

Here are a few more free games made by Google that you can play and have fun with:

Fidget Spinner : Type “Fidget Spinner” in Google Search

: Type “Fidget Spinner” in Google Search Earth Day Quiz : Type “Earth Day Quiz” on Google Search

: Type “Earth Day Quiz” on Google Search Memory game : Type “Memory game: on Google Search

: Type “Memory game: on Google Search Fun Facts : Type “I’m feeling curious” on Google Search

: Type “I’m feeling curious” on Google Search Animal Sounds: Type “animal sounds” on Google Search

Play Hidden Google Games on Google Assistant

In addition to the games that are available on Google Home, there are also a few hidden games that you can play by using Google Assistant. To access these games, simply say, “Hey Google, let’s play a game.”

Here are a few of the hidden games that you can play on Google Assistant:

Crystal Collect – Say, “Hey Google, let’s play Crystal Collect.” The objective of the game is to collect as many crystals as possible. You will be given a list of objects, and you must choose which object you think has the most crystals.

– Say, “Hey Google, let’s play Crystal Collect.” The objective of the game is to collect as many crystals as possible. You will be given a list of objects, and you must choose which object you think has the most crystals. Word Ladder – Say, “Hey Google, let’s play Word Ladder.” The objective of the game is to guess a five-letter word. You will be given a clue for each letter in the word.

– Say, “Hey Google, let’s play Word Ladder.” The objective of the game is to guess a five-letter word. You will be given a clue for each letter in the word. Lucky Trivia – Say, “Hey Google, let’s play Lucky Trivia.” The objective of the game is to answer trivia questions correctly. You will be given multiple choice questions, and you must choose the correct answer.

– Say, “Hey Google, let’s play Lucky Trivia.” The objective of the game is to answer trivia questions correctly. You will be given multiple choice questions, and you must choose the correct answer. Magic Door – Say, “Hey Google, open Magic Door.” The objective of the game is to choose between two different options. You will be given a scenario, and you must choose which option you would like to take.

– Say, “Hey Google, open Magic Door.” The objective of the game is to choose between two different options. You will be given a scenario, and you must choose which option you would like to take. Spell it Right – Say, “Hey Google, let’s play Spell it Right.” The objective of the game is to spell words correctly. You will be given one word, and you must spell it correctly in order to move on to the next word.

Play Free Google Games on Android

You can play various free games on Play Games on your Android phone without having to install anything. This application includes numerous additional games in addition to most of the previously listed secret Google games.

Moreover, these games not only prevent your phone’s storage from being quickly filled with game installations, but they also allow you to choose from a wide variety of games from the software. Chrome-based Google games can also be played directly from the browser on your Android phone.

Final Words

With the help of its free games, Google has made it easy for you to have fun while using its services. Many of these hidden Google games are available to you, but this article focuses on the eight best ones you can explore at your leisure.

FAQs on Free Google Games