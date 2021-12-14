How to Sign Out of Gmail on Any Device (Desktop, iPhone, Android)
Easily and Safely Log Out of Gmail
- Gmail is one of the most famous and valuable mailing apps out there.
- Nowadays, many things are linked to our Gmail account, like contacts, photos, and more, making maintaining privacy crucial than ever before.
- We will have a detailed look at how you can sign out of your Gmail account effortlessly.
Since Gmail is directly linked to your Google account, it is essential to sign out of Gmail every time you log in to a shared laptop/ PC. This is because the other person could gain complete control of your Gmail (including Google Photos), which could have devastating consequences.
PCs and smartphones need to log out of Gmail if you want to sell the device or give it to a friend/colleague for a few days.
Now that we have taken a look at how vital a Gmail account is, let us take a detailed look at how you can sign out of Gmail with ease.
Sign out of Gmail on Desktop or Web
- Launch your Google account logged-in browser, and navigate to mail.google.com.
- Now, click on your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
- Here, you will see the Sign out button. Click on it, and you should be successfully logged out of your Gmail account from your laptop/PC.
However, Google still remembers your email address, so you can quickly log in by entering your password. However, we recommend removing your Gmail account entirely if you are logged into a shared/public PC for security and privacy reasons.
To obliterate the Gmail account, follow the steps described above and select the “Remove Account” option immediately after logging out of Gmail.
How to Sign out of Gmail App on Phones and Tablets
The procedure to sign out of Gmail app on phones is pretty much similar to that of the desktop but the positioning of settings can be different on different platforms. Let’s take a look at two of the most popular mobile platforms: Android and iOS.
Sign out of Gmail on Android Smartphone
Signing out of a Gmail account on an Android device is a fairly simple process that is done through your Android smartphone’s settings app.
The process remains mostly the same, with few changes depending on the Android smartphone and its manufacturer.
- Launch the Settings app on your Android smartphone and look for the Accounts tab in settings.
- Under Accounts, click on Google and click on the three-dotted icon in the top-right corner of the screen(the position of the three-dotted menu may change on different Android smartphones).
- Now, click on the remove account option, and boom, you have successfully removed the Gmail account from your Android smartphone.
Sign out of Gmail on iPhone or iPad
As for Android, signing out of Gmail on an iPhone/iPad is pretty simple, so let us take a look.
- Open Settings on your iPhone/iPad and scroll down until you see the mail option.
- Here, select Accounts and click on Gmail.
- Now, hit the Delete Account option and confirm the pop-up message. Do not worry, as it will only sign out of Gmail on iPhone/iPad and not delete the Gmail account completely.
Sign out of Gmail Remotely
If you lost a device or forgot to sign out of Gmail when you left the school library, you can still sign out of Gmail remotely.
- On your laptop/PC, navigate to mail.google.com and sign in with your Google account (if you are already logged in, then you can skip this step)
- Click on your profile photo in the top-right corner of the screen and select manage your Google Account.
- Now, choose security from the drop-down list and scroll down till you see the Your devices tab.
- Here, click on manage device, and you will see a list of all your currently logged-in Google devices.
- Click on the three-dotted icon next to the device you wish to log out Gmail from and select the sign-out option.
You can use this method to sign out of Gmail on all devices remotely in case you suspect some major hacking or phishing attempts.
Gmail Logout can be Effortless
Signing out of Gmail should be a breeze with the steps we have shown. At this time, we recommend you enable 2FA (Two-factor authentication) on your Google account for extra safety. And whenever you are required to sign in to Gmail on a public computer, it’s better you use the incognito mode on browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge to keep your data private and safe.
Let us know in the comments below if you found this article helpful and successfully signed out of Gmail effortlessly.
Log out of Gmail: Frequently Asked Questions
1. How to delete a Gmail account permanently?
There can be several reasons why you may want to delete a Gmail account, such as spam emails or switching to new email service. In any case, deleting a Gmail account is quite simple, and we have already written a detailed guide on how to delete a Gmail account permanently.
2. How to sign out of a Gmail account on a Samsung device?
The process for signing out of Gmail is similar for all Android devices, regardless of the brand. To sign out of a Gmail account on a Samsung device, navigate to the app drawer and tap the menu button in the bottom-right corner. Tap “Settings,” then “Account.” From here, you can sign out of your account. For more detailed steps, you can follow our guide above.
3. How to backup a Gmail Account?
Backing up a Gmail account is a pretty simple process. We have already covered five easy ways to backup a Gmail account. This includes using Google Takeout, forwarding to another mail service, using third-party Gmail backup utilities, and more.
4. How to Sign out of Gmail on Chrome OS?
Signing out of Gmail is a common task, but it’s been reported that the sign-out button has disappeared from recent builds of Chrome OS. However, there are two ways to accomplish this on Chromebooks: logging out remotely and setting Chrome flags as disabled.
In order to log out remotely follow these steps:
1) Click on the 3 dots located at the left side of your address bar (notification area).
2) Select “Settings.”
3) Then click on “Sign-in options.”
4) Select “Sign out of Google” under the Signing Out option.
5. How do I sign out of one Gmail account?
As weird as it sounds, Google doesn’t allow users to sign out of just one Gmail account if they have signed in with multiple Google accounts. The only option you get is “Sign out of all accounts” while using Gmail, Google Photos, Google Drive, or YouTube.
A workaround for this requires you to have a mobile device. Make sure you are signed in to the Gmail app, tap on the profile picture on the top right corner, select the Google account you want to sign out from, and tap on Manage your Google account. Swipe and go to the Security tab and scroll down to the Your Devices section and tap Manage Devices. Now find the device you want to log out from and tap Sign Out.
6. How to Remotely Sign out of Gmail on a Lost or Missing Device?
You can log out of a device even if you don’t have access to it using the device management feature in your Google account. This feature will come in handy in the event that you lose your laptop or smartphone.
To do this,
- Open the Google account on a browser, click on your Google profile picture, and choose “Manage Your Google Account“
- Select the Security tab, and click Manage Devices at the bottom.
- Your Google (and Gmail) account will now show a list of all your logged-in devices. You can sign out of any device by clicking the Menu button (three dots), then selecting “Sign Out”.
- Repeat the process for any and all of the devices you want to sign out of Google account.
Comments