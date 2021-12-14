How to Sign Out of Gmail on Any Device (Desktop, iPhone, Android)

Since Gmail is directly linked to your Google account, it is essential to sign out of Gmail every time you log in to a shared laptop/ PC. This is because the other person could gain complete control of your Gmail (including Google Photos), which could have devastating consequences.

PCs and smartphones need to log out of Gmail if you want to sell the device or give it to a friend/colleague for a few days.

Now that we have taken a look at how vital a Gmail account is, let us take a detailed look at how you can sign out of Gmail with ease.

Sign out of Gmail on Desktop or Web

Launch your Google account logged-in browser, and navigate to mail.google.com. Now, click on your profile icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Here, you will see the Sign out button. Click on it, and you should be successfully logged out of your Gmail account from your laptop/PC.



However, Google still remembers your email address, so you can quickly log in by entering your password. However, we recommend removing your Gmail account entirely if you are logged into a shared/public PC for security and privacy reasons.

To obliterate the Gmail account, follow the steps described above and select the “Remove Account” option immediately after logging out of Gmail.

How to Sign out of Gmail App on Phones and Tablets

The procedure to sign out of Gmail app on phones is pretty much similar to that of the desktop but the positioning of settings can be different on different platforms. Let’s take a look at two of the most popular mobile platforms: Android and iOS.

Sign out of Gmail on Android Smartphone

Signing out of a Gmail account on an Android device is a fairly simple process that is done through your Android smartphone’s settings app.

The process remains mostly the same, with few changes depending on the Android smartphone and its manufacturer.

Launch the Settings app on your Android smartphone and look for the Accounts tab in settings.

Under Accounts, click on Google and click on the three-dotted icon in the top-right corner of the screen(the position of the three-dotted menu may change on different Android smartphones).

Now, click on the remove account option, and boom, you have successfully removed the Gmail account from your Android smartphone.



Sign out of Gmail on iPhone or iPad

As for Android, signing out of Gmail on an iPhone/iPad is pretty simple, so let us take a look.

Open Settings on your iPhone/iPad and scroll down until you see the mail option.

Here, select Accounts and click on Gmail.

Now, hit the Delete Account option and confirm the pop-up message. Do not worry, as it will only sign out of Gmail on iPhone/iPad and not delete the Gmail account completely.



Sign out of Gmail Remotely

If you lost a device or forgot to sign out of Gmail when you left the school library, you can still sign out of Gmail remotely.

On your laptop/PC, navigate to mail.google.com and sign in with your Google account (if you are already logged in, then you can skip this step) Click on your profile photo in the top-right corner of the screen and select manage your Google Account.

Now, choose security from the drop-down list and scroll down till you see the Your devices tab. Here, click on manage device, and you will see a list of all your currently logged-in Google devices. Click on the three-dotted icon next to the device you wish to log out Gmail from and select the sign-out option.



You can use this method to sign out of Gmail on all devices remotely in case you suspect some major hacking or phishing attempts.

Gmail Logout can be Effortless

Signing out of Gmail should be a breeze with the steps we have shown. At this time, we recommend you enable 2FA (Two-factor authentication) on your Google account for extra safety. And whenever you are required to sign in to Gmail on a public computer, it’s better you use the incognito mode on browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge to keep your data private and safe.

Let us know in the comments below if you found this article helpful and successfully signed out of Gmail effortlessly.

