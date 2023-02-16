Dogs are known as man’s best friend, and there’s a reason for that. These furry balls bring joy even to depressed minds and help those who are at their worst. However, sometimes it’s hard to keep track of them to know where they are going, and sometimes to make them obey. The solution is to buy smart dog collars.

In this day and age, where most of our life problems are solved with technology, there is another gadget that will help you keep an eye on your furry friends. Smart dog collars are an increasingly popular tool for pet owners to keep an eye on their furry friends. With these devices, you can monitor your dog’s location, set virtual boundaries, track their activity, and even train them remotely.

With so many devices on the market, it can be difficult to decide which one is best for you and your dog. In this blog post, we’ll take a closer look at some of the best smart dog call devices and their features.

Why should you get a smart dog collar?

One might ponder why you should purchase smart dog collars for your furry friends. The reasons are many, but mainly:

GPS tracking: smart dog collars are equipped with GPS, so you’ll always know where your dog is, and you’ll never lose your pet again. Activity tracking: Many smart dog collars track your dog’s activity, meaning how much he walks, runs, and sleeps. This way, you can be sure that your dog is getting enough exercise and rest. Training tools: although dogs are man’s best friend, we need to train them to do certain tasks. Health monitoring: with some smart collars, users can monitor their dog’s vital signs, such as heart rate, temperature, and breathing rate, and make sure they stay healthy.

Most importantly, your dog won’t feel left out while you’re surrounded by smart items. Overall, several features like the ones mentioned above offer pet owners a convenient way to take care of their furry friends, unlike a regular collar that just sits there.

How does a smart dog collar work?

What makes the smart collar better than traditional collars is its ability to provide real-time data about your furry friend rather than just staying on your neck. This is possible through the use of various sensors such as GPS, accelerometer, or heart rate monitor. The data collected by these devices is transmitted wirelessly via Bluetooth or a cellular network to a companion app on the owner’s smartphone.

Some smart dog collar brands offer not only data about your dogs but also features such as real-time tracking, remote training, and behavioral analysis.

What to Look for in a Smart Dog Collar?

When looking for a smart dog collar, it is important to consider several factors, such as durability, battery life, range, and ease of use.

Durability is important, as the collar will be exposed to the elements and your pup’s rough play.

Battery life is also important, as you don’t want to have to be charging the collar constantly.

Range is important, too, as you want to make sure the collar will be able to stay connected to your phone no matter where they are.

Finally, ease of use is important, as you want to be able to easily set up the collar, adjust settings, and monitor your pup’s activity.

These factors will help you find the best smart dog collar for your pup’s needs.

6 Best Smart Dog Collars You Can Buy

Fi Smart Dog Collar Made to ROAM Premium Dog Collar SpotOn GPS Dog Fence Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker TagVault Pet AirTag Dog Collar Whistle GO Explore

Fi Smart dog collar

Fi is a household name in developing smart dog collars, and its latest product shows us why. The Fi Series 3 collar can be the next smart collar for your dog, thanks to all the features it brings.

Many may think that gadgets like AirTag are enough to track dogs, but keep in mind that these devices have limited range and need to be near an iPhone to be included in the network and tell you the exact location. Since the Fi Smart dog collar is equipped with GPS and LTE-M cellular network, you can track your dog remotely 24/7.

Apart from location tracking, this smart dog collar also helps you track your dog’s steps, activity, sleep, and other data to monitor his health. Unlike many smart devices that need to be charged almost daily, this collar lasts for not one, not two, but three whole months.

In addition, Fi offers a wide range of different designs that can amaze not only people but also fellow canines! Compared to other suppliers, Fi runs on a subscription, which makes it more affordable than paying a large amount all at once.

Buy on Fi

Made to ROAM Premium Dog Collar

Even the name of the company gives you an idea of what it stands for. With Made to Roam dog collar, you can track your friend and make sure he is safe, even if he is roaming around. The collar is made of double-layered nylon fabric and has multiple stitching for sturdiness and durability to withstand all weather conditions and the adventures of your furry friend.

While the collars are made of genuine nylon webbing, the tracking device is made of stainless metal, which means you’ll always know where your dog is no matter how much dirt and dust it’s exposed to. Since this is a smart dog collar, the way you put it on your dog is also smart, thanks to the high-quality metal buckle with quick release.

But that’s not all! There is a large D-ring for quick and easy leash attachment and a small D-ring for attaching a dog tag. Finally, the collar comes in three different widths (0.5″, 1″, and 1.5″ wide) to accommodate all necks.

Buy from Amazon

SpotOn GPS Dog Fence

Perhaps one of the most expensive smart dog collars, but why, actually? The main reason is that SpotOn is not sold as an ordinary dog collar. Instead, it is marketed as the world’s first GPS dog fence. Although it may look tight for dogs, SpotOn promises that your dog will have enough room to move his neck as you can choose between different collars from 10″ to 26″.

As for the collar, let us take a look at the features: The SpotOn dog fence is equipped with a GPS tracker that uses the GPS technologies GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou to locate your pet in addition to the regular GPS technology. All of this is powered by a battery that only lasts up to 18 hours.

The collar displays colors based on battery level, or you can also track this through the companion app. The app also allows you to set the virtual fence and be notified when your furry friend crosses the range. The dog fence works with a dedicated mobile network, and users can choose between the network providers of their choice. Overall, it is a good package if you have a premium provider.

Buy on Amazon

Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker

Although it is not a smart dog collar, Tractive LTE GPS Dog Tracker can make your ordinary dog collar smart. Equipped with a GPS tracker, you can track where your furry friends are in real-time.

With this feature, you can set a specific area, such as your house or a park, as a safe zone and receive a notification when your dog leaves the specified area. This way, even if you are busy with work, you can take care of your dog in peace. Another reason to have peace of mind is the companion app, which is simple and easy to use thanks to the intuitive UI.

Unfortunately, in terms of battery life, the Tractive tracker is not quite as enduring, lasting only a day of intensive use. However, nifty features have been added to save battery life when your dog is in the safe zone. Yes, you can set and customize a virtual boundary called a “geofence.”

As for the design, the Tractive GPS Dog Tracker is stylish and functional as it is small and lightweight, so your dog can wear the collar comfortably. Oh, did we mention that it is waterproof? So it can always accompany your dog wherever he goes.

Buy on Amazon

TagVault Pet AirTag Dog Collar

If you are not that interested in technology and just want to keep track of your furry friends, you can do that with an AirTag. With the TagValut AirTag dog collar, you can. In fact, you can use any AirTag alternative if it fits this dog collar. With this ultra-rugged collar, you can keep your AirTag inside while protecting it from water.

Since AirTag can be tracked with your iPhone, you’ll always know where your furry friend is. Although it does not have the ability to set a virtual boundary, you may not know where your dog is, especially if he is in a place that AirTag can not locate.

The collar is made of soft and flexible material to keep your dog’s neck comfortable. There is also a wide range of models, so you can choose the perfect collar for your pet.

Buy on Amazon

Whistle GO Explore

Whistle Go Explore is the right choice for those who want to locate their dog with any collar. With its advanced GPS and cellular technology, this collar allows users to track their dog’s location in real-time. The tracker also has a rugged case and is resistant to water and dust that your dog will go through.

And no, thanks to its small and lightweight design, it won’t even be noticed by him. Users can set up customizable “safety zones” and will be notified when the dog leaves that area.

Thanks to the simple and intuitive UI, the companion app is also easy to use. All in all, the Whistle Go Explore can be a great companion for your canine friend while giving you peace of mind.

Buy from Amazon

What are the Pros and Cons of Using a Smart Dog Collar

The pros of investing in a smart dog collar include improved safety, convenience, and greater control over your pet’s environment. Smart collars come with GPS tracking capabilities, allowing you to locate your pet if they ever get lost. You can also set up virtual boundaries and track your pet’s activities. This can be helpful if you’re concerned about your pup roaming too far away from home. Smart collars also allow you to monitor your pet’s health, as some come with built-in sensors to track their vitals. Lastly, some collars even allow you to communicate with your pet remotely using a two-way audio feature.

The cons of investing in a smart dog collar include cost, privacy, and potential health risks. Smart collars can be expensive, and you may need to pay a monthly subscription fee for some of their features. Additionally, some of these collars collect data about your pet’s location and activities, which could be a privacy concern. Lastly, there is a potential risk of electric shock or skin irritation if the collar is not properly fitted or maintained.

Choose the Best Smart Dog Collar for Your Needs

A smart dog collar is an essential accessory for pet owners who want to keep their dog safe while traveling or in places where it can easily get lost. We have made sure to use only the best options available on the market, so you can always feel safe. If you still have suggestions or questions, feel free to drop them in the comments.

FAQs about Best Smart Dog Collars

How many pet owners use smart dog collars? It is difficult to provide an exact percentage as there is not a lot of data on this topic. However, a survey of over 1,000 pet owners conducted by Canine Journal in 2018 found that 15% of dog owners owned a smart collar for their pets. Additionally, a 2019 survey by American Pet Products Association revealed that 20% of dog owners use some type of tracking device or app to monitor their pet's health or activity level. Are smart collars safe for dogs? Smart collars for dogs' safety depend on what product you choose, and even if you do, you need to ensure you have selected the right size and fit to avoid discomfort or injury to the dog. You can also monitor your dog's behavior and check the collar regularly for any signs of irritation or skin damage. Are smart BARK collars safe for dogs? Yes, smart bark collars can offer an effective way to prevent excessive barking. Smart dog collars with bark control features use sound and vibration sensors to detect when your pup is barking. When barking is detected, the collar will typically respond with a warning vibration or sound. If the barking continues, a static or mild electric shock may be administered. This corrective feedback can teach your pup to stop barking. It is important to note, however, that these collars should only be used under the guidance of a qualified trainer, and should never be used as a substitute for proper dog training. Additionally, not all smart dog collars are created equal, so it is important to research the features of the particular collar you are considering to ensure it offers the right level of bark control for your pup. Can a dog sleep in a smart collar? Yes, a dog can sleep in a smart collar if you ensure you choose a good one since smart collars can be equipped with various sensors and tracking devices, but these should not cause any discomfort or interfere with the dog's ability to sleep comfortably. Do experts recommend smart dog collars? Yes, experts suggest the usage of smart dog collars. Smart dog collars can help owners monitor the health and activity of their dog, keep track of the dog's location, provide additional training, and help keep the pup safe. Smart dog collars can be especially useful for people with larger yards, those with dogs that are prone to running off, and owners of multiple dogs. What types of data do smart dog collars collect? Smart dog collars typically collect data such as location, activity levels, temperature, and heart rate. These collars can provide data about your pup's overall health, such as how active they are, how well they are sleeping, and any changes in their behavior. What is the smartest dog collar ever built? Fi's Smart GPS Dog Collar is the world's smartest dog collar. Fi uses three constellations of satellites to track your pupaccurately and quickly. It also uses a cellular LTE-M network for GPS communication, making it the first tracking collar to do so. The new Series 3 improves on activity and health tracking making the absolute best smart dog collar in the world.