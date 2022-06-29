How to Enable Dark Mode in Windows 10 [Guide]

The need for a dark mode in Windows is not just about comfort. It is also about the health of your eyes.

Many people feel that the bright light on their screens is damaging their eyes, and they are not wrong. Studies have shown that constant screen viewing can lead to eye fatigue, headaches, and difficulty concentrating.

Hence, the majority of computers now include the option of choosing between light mode and dark mode, allowing users to select the setting that suits them best.

Windows 10’s dark mode lets you reduce the amount of blue light emitted from your screen for a more comfortable viewing experience. You can still see everything you need to do on your screen without straining your eyes.

If you do not know how to enable dark mode on Windows 10 computers, here is a detailed guide on how to turn it on and your eyes will thank you.

Enable dark mode in Windows 10

Enabling Windows 10 dark mode is straightforward, and here is how to do it:

Step 1: Press Windows + I keys on your computer to open Settings.

Step 2: Click on Personalization.

Step 3: On the resulting window, select Color on the vertical pane.

Step 4: Hit the box under Choose your color option and switch to the dark mode.

Immediately after clicking on the dark mode options, the Settings window goes dark, as do some other applications. However, this isn’t the case with some applications due to the way they’re built. So you’ve to call the application itself to set the theme to dark. Another section of this article describes how to switch some applications from light to dark mode.

How to Disable dark mode in Windows 10

In case you later want to disable the dark mode being set, you can do that by simply going through these steps:

Step 1: Open Settings on your computer and click on Personalization.

Step 2: Switch to the Color tab.

Step 3: Hit the box under Choose your color option and change it to Light.

Which apps do the dark mode work on?

Not all applications on the computer are affected when you enable dark mode in Windows 10 settings. Most built-in programs, including File Explorer, Windows Settings, Microsoft Store, Calculator, Calendar, Xbox Game Bar, and many others, will be put into dark mode.

You can also switch other computer programs like Teams, Chrome, Edge, and similar ones to dark mode. But that’s a whole other topic, and we’ll talk about it in the next section of the article.

Enable dark mode natively in apps

As mentioned earlier, some applications require you to use their special dark mode settings to enable their dark mode. Here are some of them and the steps to do so:

1. How to Enable Dark Mode on Microsoft Teams

If you want to enable dark mode in Windows 10 Microsoft Teams, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open Teams on your computer and click on the horizontal three-dot icon at the window’s top right corner.

Step 2: On the resulting drop-down menu, select Settings.

Step 3: Then click on General.

Step 4: Under the Theme category, hit the Dark option.

Your MS Teams app will immediately turn dark after this.

2. Enable Dark Mode on Microsoft Office

Step 1: Click on the File menu at the top left corner of any Office apps.

Step 2: Select Account and hit the Office Theme option.

Step 3: Choose Black as your theme.

3. Enabling Dark Mode on Microsoft Edge

To enable dark mode in Edge, do this:

Step 1: Click on Settings and more menu(the horizontal three dots) and select Settings.

Step 2: Then click on Appearance.

Step 3: Under Overall Appearance, hit Dark.

Use extensions to enable dark mode in web browsers

Another alternative method to enable dark mode in your web browser is to use certain browser extensions. These extensions will switch any website you visit from light to dark mode without you having to go through the Windows settings. Thus, if you don’t want dark mode to be used on your entire computer, you can use one of these extensions:

Windows 10 Dark Mode is a welcome change from the bright and cheery default

Using dark mode on PC is optional and depends on what suits you and your environment. But if you ever want to enable dark mode in Windows 10, this post contains several techniques. As mentioned earlier, some programs on Windows systems do not automatically switch to dark mode; instead, you must manually enable dark mode on each of these programs.

FAQs on Windows 10 Dark Mode

