How to Enable Dark Mode in Windows 10 [Guide]
- Windows computers come with both light and dark modes for easy customization of your screen.
- Regardless, many users aren’t really aware of how to enable dark mode on their Windows 10 computers.
- For that reason, we’ve detailed in this step-by-step guide how you can change your theme from light to dark mode.
The need for a dark mode in Windows is not just about comfort. It is also about the health of your eyes.
Many people feel that the bright light on their screens is damaging their eyes, and they are not wrong. Studies have shown that constant screen viewing can lead to eye fatigue, headaches, and difficulty concentrating.
Hence, the majority of computers now include the option of choosing between light mode and dark mode, allowing users to select the setting that suits them best.
Windows 10’s dark mode lets you reduce the amount of blue light emitted from your screen for a more comfortable viewing experience. You can still see everything you need to do on your screen without straining your eyes.
If you do not know how to enable dark mode on Windows 10 computers, here is a detailed guide on how to turn it on and your eyes will thank you.
Enable dark mode in Windows 10
Enabling Windows 10 dark mode is straightforward, and here is how to do it:
Step 1: Press Windows + I keys on your computer to open Settings.
Step 2: Click on Personalization.
Step 3: On the resulting window, select Color on the vertical pane.
Step 4: Hit the box under Choose your color option and switch to the dark mode.
Immediately after clicking on the dark mode options, the Settings window goes dark, as do some other applications. However, this isn’t the case with some applications due to the way they’re built. So you’ve to call the application itself to set the theme to dark. Another section of this article describes how to switch some applications from light to dark mode.
How to Disable dark mode in Windows 10
In case you later want to disable the dark mode being set, you can do that by simply going through these steps:
Step 1: Open Settings on your computer and click on Personalization.
Step 2: Switch to the Color tab.
Step 3: Hit the box under Choose your color option and change it to Light.
Which apps do the dark mode work on?
Not all applications on the computer are affected when you enable dark mode in Windows 10 settings. Most built-in programs, including File Explorer, Windows Settings, Microsoft Store, Calculator, Calendar, Xbox Game Bar, and many others, will be put into dark mode.
You can also switch other computer programs like Teams, Chrome, Edge, and similar ones to dark mode. But that’s a whole other topic, and we’ll talk about it in the next section of the article.
Enable dark mode natively in apps
As mentioned earlier, some applications require you to use their special dark mode settings to enable their dark mode. Here are some of them and the steps to do so:
1. How to Enable Dark Mode on Microsoft Teams
If you want to enable dark mode in Windows 10 Microsoft Teams, follow these steps:
Step 1: Open Teams on your computer and click on the horizontal three-dot icon at the window’s top right corner.
Step 2: On the resulting drop-down menu, select Settings.
Step 3: Then click on General.
Step 4: Under the Theme category, hit the Dark option.
Your MS Teams app will immediately turn dark after this.
2. Enable Dark Mode on Microsoft Office
Step 1: Click on the File menu at the top left corner of any Office apps.
Step 2: Select Account and hit the Office Theme option.
Step 3: Choose Black as your theme.
3. Enabling Dark Mode on Microsoft Edge
To enable dark mode in Edge, do this:
Step 1: Click on Settings and more menu(the horizontal three dots) and select Settings.
Step 2: Then click on Appearance.
Step 3: Under Overall Appearance, hit Dark.
Use extensions to enable dark mode in web browsers
Another alternative method to enable dark mode in your web browser is to use certain browser extensions. These extensions will switch any website you visit from light to dark mode without you having to go through the Windows settings. Thus, if you don’t want dark mode to be used on your entire computer, you can use one of these extensions:
- Dark Reader for Chrome and Firefox
- Night eye for all browsers
- Midnight Lizard for all browsers
- Turn off the lights for Chrome
- Lunar Reader Chrome Extension
Windows 10 Dark Mode is a welcome change from the bright and cheery default
Using dark mode on PC is optional and depends on what suits you and your environment. But if you ever want to enable dark mode in Windows 10, this post contains several techniques. As mentioned earlier, some programs on Windows systems do not automatically switch to dark mode; instead, you must manually enable dark mode on each of these programs.
FAQs on Windows 10 Dark Mode
Why is dark mode so popular?
The dark mode is popular mainly because it is more comfortable for the eyes, boosts productivity, and improves the battery life of the device you are using with. According to research, blue light can disrupt sleep cycles, suppress melatonin production, and cause eye strain. The dark mode also helps with screen visibility in low-light settings.
Can dark mode save battery on Windows 10 computers?
When using the default (light) mode on your computer, it consumes more battery. However, the dark mode can help save battery, but that's only if you use an OLED screen. On the other hand, if you use an LCD-LED screen, the dark mode doesn't really save the battery.
Is dark mode better than light mode?
The answer to this question depends on what you want and what's best for you. Yes, when you enable dark mode in Windows 10, it reduces the amount of light entering your eye and therefore reduces eye strain. But not everyone prefers dark mode. So it's perfectly fine to choose one mode over the other as long as it doesn't affect your productivity or work in any negative way.
Can you turn on night mode in Windows 10?
Yes, you can turn on night mode on Windows 10 computer, and this is how:
- Click on the <strong>Start</strong> menu and select <strong>Settings</strong>.
- Hit the <strong>System</strong> option on the Windows Settings page.
- Select <strong>Display</strong> and toggle on the <strong>Night light</strong>.
You can also set the night to turn on at a particular time. Simply click on Night light settings and set your timing.
Why is Chrome not changing to dark mode?
If you're wondering why dark mode doesn't take effect on Chrome after you have enabled dark mode on your Windows 10 computer, it's because the computer setting isn't built to change the theme of applications like Chrome. Regardless, you can switch Chrome to dark mode using a few third-party extensions as we have discussed in the article.
Where is the night mode in Windows 10?
Windows 10 comes with a built-in Night mode. You can find it under Settings > System > Display > Night Mode. Toggle it ON or OFF based on your preference.
Does Windows 10 dark mode affect performance?
There have been some reports from users claiming that the dark mode reduces performance on Windows 10 PCs. But actual tests don't show any change in performance (either good or bad) by enabling dark mode on Windows 10.
