No matter how cool it is to use an iPhone, we can all agree that iPhones tend to be more expensive than most Android smartphones. Because of the higher price, many iPhone buyers opt for the base storage variant. Although the newer iPhone models come with 128 GB of base storage, it’s still pretty less, considering the tech advancements and storage requirements. What’s worse? The older iPhones had either 64 GB or 32 GB of storage.

When you own these iPhone models, you quickly run out of storage space. It’s obvious that you will not be able to expand your iPhone’s built-in storage after you buy it.

But there are some ways you can use to buy more storage on your iPhone. And here in this article, we have explained everything about how you can buy more storage on iPhone.

What’s the Need to Buy More Storage on iPhone?

Before we continue with the steps to buy more storage on iPhone, let us first understand why you need more storage on your iPhone. Below are some of the most common use cases:

Large Media Files : New iPhones are equipped with high-resolution cameras. Photos and videos taken with these iPhones fill up the built-in storage very quickly.

: New iPhones are equipped with high-resolution cameras. Photos and videos taken with these iPhones fill up the built-in storage very quickly. iCloud Backup : iCloud backup stores a copy of your iPhone data so you can restore it if your iPhone is lost or damaged. If you want to enable iCloud backup on your iPhone, you will definitely need more iCloud storage.

: iCloud backup stores a copy of your iPhone data so you can restore it if your iPhone is lost or damaged. If you want to enable iCloud backup on your iPhone, you will definitely need more iCloud storage. iOS Apps and Updates : If you have multiple apps installed on your iPhone and own a base model iPhone, you may run out of storage sooner rather than later. Not only that but with each update, an app’s storage requirements increase. All this can lead to you needing more storage space on your iPhone.

: If you have multiple apps installed on your iPhone and own a base model iPhone, you may run out of storage sooner rather than later. Not only that but with each update, an app’s storage requirements increase. All this can lead to you needing more storage space on your iPhone. Messaging apps media : If you use instant messaging services like iMessage and WhatsApp and send or receive a lot of media, this will take up a lot of storage space on your iPhone.

: If you use instant messaging services like iMessage and WhatsApp and send or receive a lot of media, this will take up a lot of storage space on your iPhone. Games: If you have a number of games installed on your iPhone, they may take up most of your iPhone storage.

Your device won’t back up if you run out of iCloud storage, and new videos and photos won’t upload to iCloud Drive or iCloud Photos. Other iCloud apps and messages will not sync between devices, and iCloud email will not work either.

What to Consider When Buying Extra Storage For iPhone?

Let us say you have one of the similar use cases above, and you want to buy more storage on your iPhone. It would be best to figure out your individual needs first. If you have large media files stored on your iPhone, you can back them up to a cloud storage service. You can also consider external storage to store large media files.

If iCloud backup is your top priority and you have a Windows or Mac computer, you can back it up to your computer. If the messaging app media takes up a lot of storage space, you can delete the old media files.

Finally, you can also consider external drives. External drives are usually referred to as “plug-in flash drives” or “mobile drives” These can be SD cards or USB drives that you can buy online or in stores.

Ways To Increase iPhone Storage

There are several ways to increase iPhone storage, such as deleting unused apps and files, using external drives, creating backups on other cloud drives, converting videos to lower quality, and disabling automatic downloads on instant messaging apps. Let us take a detailed look at each of these options.

Delete Unused Apps/Files

Deleting unwanted apps and files is one of the easiest ways to free up storage space. Unused applications and files consume a lot of storage over time, which leads to storage problems. So, look for applications and files that you rarely use and delete them to free up some space.

You can also consider turning on the “Offload Unused Apps” feature on your iPhone, which automatically swaps out unused apps when your iPhone runs out of storage space.

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap General.

3. Click on iPhone storage.

4. Now, you can enable the Offload Unused App option.

When this option is enabled, unused apps will be unloaded automatically when the storage space on your iPhone is exhausted.

Use External Drives

You can use an external drive to move large media files to it to increase the storage space on your iPhone. You just need a Lightning to USB adapter to connect your external drive to your iPhone.

You can store files, photos, and videos on an external drive and access them from your iPhone when you need them. If you need to store a lot of files, this is a great alternative, as you will free up space on your iPhone.

Buy External Drives for iPhone

iCloud+

The next solution is Apple’s very own cloud storage service, iCloud+. You can sign up for one of the paid plans for iCloud+ to increase your iPhone storage. Once you upgrade to iCloud+, you can move some of the data stored on your iPhone to iCloud, for example, by enabling iCloud Photos and deleting the photos stored locally on your iPhone.

Later in this article, we explain how you can upgrade to iCloud+.

Back Up to Other Cloud Storage Options

In addition to iCloud+, there are a number of third-party cloud storage alternatives, such as Google One, Dropbox, OneDrive, etc. Some of these cloud storage services offer a significantly higher amount of cloud storage as part of their trial period. Take the example of Google One. It offers 15 GB of free storage, which is three times more than iCloud’s 5 GB.

You can use any of these cloud storage services to store files, videos, and other iPhone data. Later, you can access your data from any device with an Internet connection.

Convert Videos to Lower Quality

Higher-quality videos take up the most storage space on your iPhone. You can convert the videos to lower quality. You can use a video converter or video editing software to do this.

Also, reduce the quality of future videos by going to Settings > Camera > Record Video. Change the settings to 720p HD and 30fps. This will reduce the quality of the video to 40MB per minute instead of the default 90MB at HD.

To further optimize storage space, consider using the iCloud Photo Library. This will store your photos and videos in the cloud while keeping optimized versions on your phone.

Disable Auto-downloads on WhatsApp / Telegram / iMessage

Normally, instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and iMessage automatically download media files they receive. Over time, all these downloads fill up your iPhone’s storage.

What you can do is disable auto-downloads on these messaging services. This way, you’ll download only the media files you actually need and not all the ones you receive in a family group.

Reduce the Number of Email Accounts

If you reduce the number of email accounts you use on your iPhone, you can increase your iPhone storage space. By deleting messages you no longer need and setting up automatic rules to delete spam emails, you can free up storage space and keep your emails organized.

If you only use important Apple services like Contacts and Calendar, you won’t need as much storage space.

Upgrading to iCloud+

Now that we have gone over different ways to increase iPhone storage. If you prefer iCloud+ over all these alternatives, upgrading to iCloud+ is easier than you think. The process is simple and straightforward and can be done from the iPhone Settings app.

Here are the steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name at the top.

3. Click on iCloud. On the next screen, you will see the current status of your iCloud storage.

4. Now, tap on the Manage Account Storage option.

5. Next, tap on the Change Storage Plan option.

6. Choose the storage plan as per your requirements and tap iCloud+ at the bottom.

Apple currently offers these three iCloud+ plans:

iCloud+ with 50 GB of storage

iCloud+ with 200GB storage

iCloud+ with 2TB storage

You can start with the basic 50GB plan and gradually increase the plan as you use it. Apple also bundles iCloud+ into its Apple One service. So if you already use other Apple services, now is the time to sign up for Apple One and save a few bucks by not paying extra for iCloud+.

Plan Price Services iCloud+ with 50GB storage $0.99 each month, which is mostly sufficient to back up both iPad and iPhone using the same Apple ID. 50GB of storage; iCloud Private Relay (Beta); Hide My Email; Custom Email Domain; HomeKit Secure Video support for one camera; Share everything with up to five other family members. iCloud+ with 200GB storage $2.99 each month, which all the family’s devices can use collectively. 200GB of storage; iCloud Private Relay (Beta); Hide My Email; Custom Email Domain; HomeKit Secure Video support for up to five cameras; Share everything with up to five other family members. iCloud+ with 2TB storage $9.99 each month, which all the family’s devices can use collectively as well. 2TB of storage; iCloud Private Relay (Beta); Hide My Email; Custom Email Domain; HomeKit Secure Video support for an unlimited number of cameras; Share everything with up to five other family members.

Enjoy More Storage Space On Your iPhone

What fun is it to use an iPhone when you constantly see the warning that you are running out of memory? Although it is not possible to upgrade the iPhone’s internal memory, there are ways to buy more storage for the iPhone.

You should first try deleting unused apps or files to free up space on your iPhone. If that did not help, you can either buy an external storage drive or subscribe to a cloud storage service like iCloud+.

FAQs about Purchasing More Storage on iPhone

What’s the difference between device storage and cloud storage? Device storage and cloud storage both provide ways to store data, but they are two very different services. Device storage is the limited amount of storage contained in a device that can only be accessed with that device. Cloud storage, on the other hand, stores data on a company's cloud servers and usually requires a subscription. With cloud storage, you can access your data from any device with an Internet connection, and you must pay a monthly fee for the storage plan you need. With device storage, neither a subscription nor an Internet connection is required to access the stored data, but storage space may be limited. Is 128 GB enough for iPhone? Since the original iPhone launched with only 8GB of storage and Apple accounts offer a free 5GB of iCloud storage, many users wonder if 128GB is enough for their iPhone. Depending on the type of content you want to store on your phone, 128 GB may be enough. However, it is important to know that 128 GB is not enough if you use a lot of apps, photos, videos, and other content. In this case, you should consider upgrading to an iPhone with higher storage capacity or using other storage solutions like iCloud+ or a third-party storage app. Why can’t I buy more storage on iPhone? The answer to the question of why you can not buy more storage for an iPhone is simple: the physical storage that comes with the device is fixed and can not be changed. iCloud, a cloud-based service, can be used to store photos, videos, and other files, but that's not the same as buying iPhone storage. TechPP experts recommend using external accessories to increase the storage capacity of your iPhone, but the internal storage remains the same as the one you bought with the device. How can I increase my iPhone storage from 64 GB to 128 GB? You cannot increase your iPhone's storage from 64 GB to 128 GB. You need to buy a new iPhone with more storage. Alternatively, you can sign up for iCloud+ and get cloud storage. Then you can move your media files to the cloud, freeing up internal storage for more apps and other things. How much is it to buy extra storage for the iPhone? Apple offers 5 GB of free iCloud storage. The additional iCloud storage costs $0.99 per month for the 50GB plan. If you opt for the 200 GB plan, it will cost you $2.99. The 2 TB plan costs $9.99 per month. Does buying iCloud storage free up space on iPhone? Buying iCloud storage doesn't automatically free up storage space on your iPhone. However, you can move some of your content, like photos and videos, to free up your iPhone storage. To purchase additional storage, go to Settings, tap your name at the top of the screen, select iCloud, and choose Manage Storage. What Exactly Is “Other” in iPhone Storage? The term "Other" in iPhone storage refers to all types of data not categorized as photos, apps, or system data in the bar chart. This includes website data, temporary caches, and other data that may be taking up space on your device. Managing this data can be difficult as it is not categorized into specific categories. However, you can manage them by going to Settings > Advanced > Website Data and tapping Remove All Website Data. Knowing what "Other" contains is important for managing and freeing up storage space on your iPhone. How can I avoid paying for more storage on iPhone? If you want to avoid paying for more storage on your iPhone, there are some simple steps you can take. First, go through your phone and delete anything you no longer need or any apps that are no longer in use.

Second, it's time to back up your iPhone to a Mac or other device to offload photos and videos but still keep them safe.

Third, make use of your free iCloud storage space by opening the Settings app, tapping your name at the top, and accessing your iCloud settings to see how your storage is being used.

Finally, utilize other free cloud storage platforms like Google Drive and OneDrive to store your media.