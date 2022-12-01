Google Translate is a great tool when it comes to language barriers. It can be used for a variety of purposes, such as translating a document from one language to another, or communicating with someone who speaks another language, or translating a web page into your native language.

But sometimes, on a bad day, it does not always work. The problem can be fixed with some simple tips. You can find some helpful solutions in this blog. The next time you face the problem, you can fix it yourself.

So, read on to find out how to fix Google Chrome translate not working.

Identifying the Issue: Google Chrome Translate Not Working

We use Google Chrome Translate mainly in two ways. One is through the Google Translate web page in the browser, and the other is when translating a web page from one language to another. The problem can occur in both cases.

You can identify the problem by looking for the following error messages. This page could not be translated. This web page is not available in your language. If you see any of these error messages, then you know that the problem is with Google Chrome translate not working.

8 Ways to Fix Google Chrome Translate Not Working

If your Google Translate is not working, you can try these solutions to fix the problem. Run them in an order and you will see that the problem is fixed.

Fix #1: Update Google Chrome Version

If your Google Translate is not working, the issue may be due to your Google Chrome version. So yes, let’s try to update Google Chrome to its latest version before we attempt any other fixes.

Follow the following steps to update the Google Chrome version:

1. Open Google Chrome.

2. In the top right corner, click on the three dots in the menu bar.



3. Go to Settings > About Chrome.

4. Chrome will automatically check for available updates and will update to the latest version.

This will probably fix the issue. If not, you can go to the next solution.

Fix #2: Turn On Translate Prompts

Another way to have your website translated is to enable the translation feature in the settings.

To turn on the translate tool prompt:

1. Go to Settings and click on Languages.

2. On the Languages page, click on the language that you want to add.

3. Now, click on the three dots beside your language to turn on the “Offer to translate pages in this language” option.

4. Once you turn on the option, you will see a bar pop up at the top of the page asking you if you want to translate the page.

Fix #3: Clear Site Cache And Cookies

Sometimes the website’s cache and cookies can also be the reason why Google Chrome translate is not working.

To clear the cache and cookies of the site, follow the steps:

1. Open Google Chrome and go to Settings.

2. Go to Privacy and Security, and tap on Clear browsing data.

3. Select Cookies and other site data and Cached images and files.

4. Click on the Clear Data button.

Fix #4: Manually Translate the Site

Sometimes websites are just too stubborn to translate automatically. Well, as the saying goes, for every stubborn student there is a teacher, and the same goes for websites. You can translate the website manually using the Google Translate tool.

To manually translate the site:

1. Go to the website you want to translate.

2. On the search bar, you will find the translate icon.

3. Click on the translate icon and translate the site into the language you want.

You can also set settings to translate the site automatically for future visits.

Fix #5: Disable Extensions In Chrome

Maybe the problem is not your Google Chrome, but the extension or add-on that you have installed on your browser. These extensions can interfere with the functioning of your Google Chrome and cause the translation feature not to work. The solution to this problem is to disable the extensions one by one and check which extension is causing the problem.

To disable extensions in Google Chrome:

1. Open Google Chrome.

2. Go to the Extensions tab.

3. Disable the extension one by one and check if the translate feature is working.

This is an exhaustive process that takes a little effort, but it works.

Fix #6: Use Incognito Mode

Many users say that they have found the solution to this problem in Google Chrome’s Incognito mode. When you use the incognito mode, all your cookies and data are deleted, and you can work with a blank slate. This mode is very effective in solving the problem.

To use the Incognito Mode:

1. Tap on the 3 vertical dots on the top right of the menu bar.

2. Click on the Incognito Mode. (you can also press Ctrl + Shift + N).

Fix #7: Reset Google Chrome Settings To Default

A somewhat extreme measure if you have highly customized settings and preferences in Google Chrome. But it’s worth a try. If you reset the settings to default, all cookies, history and cache will be deleted and you will get a fresh start.

To reset the settings to default:

1. Open Google Chrome and go to Settings.

2. Tap on Reset and Clean Up.

3. Tap on Restore settings to their original defaults, and then tap Reset Settings.

Personally, I would prefer the next method as I have adjusted some settings and preferences in my Chrome browser. But if you have not customized anything, or if you are okay with losing your customizations, then this might be the solution you are looking for. This is a pretty drastic measure, but it is known to fix the problem.

Fix #8: Install Google Chrome Translate Extension

If none of the above solutions work, this is the last (and the best) resort you have. Install the Google Chrome Translate extension will allow you to translate the site into the language of your choice. This is very effective in solving the problem. The best thing about this extension is that it is very easy to install and use.

To install the Google Chrome Translate extension:

1. Search for the Google Chrome Translate extension on the Google Chrome Web Store.

2. Click on the Install button to install the extension.

3. To find your installed extension, click on the Extensions icon (looks like a piece of puzzle 🧩) on the right side of the menu bar.

4. Click on the pin mark next to the Google Chrome Translate extension.

5. Now, whenever you want to translate a page, simply click on the Google Translate extension icon and click on Translate This Page button.

That’s it! The page will be translated into the language of your choice. This is a very effective solution, and I would recommend this to everyone.

Translate With Ease!

These are some of the best methods to fix Google Chrome translate when it is not working. I hope that one of these methods helped you solve the problem. If you know of any other method that helped you solve the problem, please let us know in the comment section below.

