There are pleasant and less pleasant ways to wake up in the morning, and the iPhone’s default alarms are quite annoying. Therefore, changing the alarm tone on the iPhone can help you wake up in a more pleasant way.

There are many predefined sounds on your phone, and you can also use your favorite songs or tunes as the alarm sound. This can help you wake up with new energy and make your morning less boring.

In this article, we will show you how to change alarm sound on iPhone to your favorite sound or song. With just a few simple steps, you can customize your alarm sound to your heart’s content and wake up to the sounds you love. So, let us get started and make your morning more enjoyable.

Customize and Change Alarm Sound on iPhone

To customize your alarm tone on your iPhone, you can access the Tone Store, where you’ll find an ever-growing collection of sounds to choose from. You can also personalize your alarm tone by setting your favorite song from Apple Music as your alarm tone. You can also create custom vibration tones to make your alarm even more unique.

How to Change Alarm Sound on iPhone?

If you’re tired of waking up to the default sound on your iPhone, it’s time for a change. Luckily, changing the alarm sound on your iPhone is quick and easy. So without further ado, let’s go through the steps to change the alarm tone on your iPhone and start your day with a new sound.

1. Open the Clock app and navigate to the Alarm tab on the bottom.

2. Tap on the existing alarm or select the plus sign (+) to create a new alarm.

3. Then tap Sound.

4. Select the sound from the built-in ringtones. If you have added custom alarm sounds from your computer or purchased iTunes ringtones, tap Pick a song.

5. Tap Back and then tap Save.

How to Change the Alarm Vibration Sound?

You can change the alarm and vibration tone on iPhone. Changing the vibration tone can be a refreshing change. Whether you prefer a gentle buzz or a more intense shake, adjusting the alarm vibration can greatly improve your morning routine. Learn how to change the alarm clock vibration tone on your iPhone here.

1. On the Sound page of the alarm, tap Vibration.

2. Select a vibration from the STANDARD area. When you tap it, you will get a five-second preview.

3. To save, tap Sound in the top-left corner.

How to Create a New Alarm Vibration Sound?

Tired of waking up to the same alarm tone on your iPhone? Why not create a custom vibrating alarm that can wake you up more individually and effectively? We’ll show you how to create a new vibrating alarm on your iPhone. To do this, follow the steps below.

1. On the Sound page, tap Vibration.

2. Select Create New Vibration under CUSTOM.

3. After that, you’ll see a blank screen that says: Tap to create a vibration pattern. Tap the new vibration pattern with your finger.

NOTE: Once you have created a vibration sound, you can listen to it by pressing the main play button in the lower left corner. If you aren’t satisfied with the vibration sound, click the record button in the lower right corner to record a new one.

4. When you’re satisfied with the vibration sound, click Save in the upper right corner.

5. Once you click the Save button, a pop-up window will appear where you can enter the name of the new vibration sound as you wish.

6. Tap Save.

7. Return to the “Vibration” page and select your newly created vibration.

By following these steps, you can create a new alarm vibration tone that is unique and tailored to your personal preferences.

How to Add a New Alarm Sound on Your iPhone?

Sometimes the standard alarms that come with devices are too harsh and shrill for a peaceful morning wake-up. If you want to start your day with a soothing and calming sound, there are a few options.

You can browse the selection of built-in alarm tones to find a less intrusive option, or you can download a soothing ringtone from a third-party app or website.

From the Tone Store

Under the ‘Sound‘ section on the alarm page, you’ll find a link to the ‘Tone Store‘ This online store offers a variety of alarm clocks and alert tones for purchase, starting at just one dollar.

To access the Tone Store, you must have the iTunes Store installed on your phone. Once you make your purchase, you can easily use your new tone for your alarm clock by following the steps above.

From Apple Music

Apple Music subscribers have the option to use any song from their music library as an alarm sound, whether it’s a soothing lullaby or a calming rain sound.

Just tap the “Pick a Song” option on the alarm clock page, and you’ll be redirected to Apple Music to select your preferred track. Once selected, the chosen song will appear in the “Songs” section and can be used as an alarm sound.

As long as your Apple Music subscription is active, you can wake up to any song.

Conclusion

Changing the iPhone alarm sound is a quick and easy process that can make a significant difference to the start of your day. Whether you prefer a soothing melody, a calming sound effect, or your favorite song, there are several ways to customize the alarm tone to your liking. From exploring the built-in alarm tones to purchasing custom tones or creating your own, the possibilities are endless.

So, that’s it for changing the alarm clock on your iPhone. If you have a Mac or PC, you can edit a song and create a 30-second alarm tone by editing a song and adding it to your iTunes account. This sound can then be used as the alarm tone for your iPhone. If you encounter any difficulties, you can leave a comment below.

FAQs about Changing the Alarm Sound in iPhones