Discord is making changes to its username on the platform. The company recently announced that it is doing away with the old usernames, which include numeric digits as suffixes, and moving to traditional usernames, similar to other major social media platforms.

Instead of appending four discriminating digits to your username, you will now have a unique alphanumeric username with an @ symbol and a display name that can include special characters, spaces, emojis, and more, similar to Twitter.

It’s a welcome move; some people like it, others hate it, of course. It will be a challenge for the Discord team to make a smooth transition. If you are here, we are assuming you’ll want to change your Discord username. In this blog post, we’ll show you how to change your username in Discord.

Before that, I would like to point out that this guide is divided into three parts. The first part is for people who want to change their old username to the new one and display their name in Discord (for example: from Rameshreddy#7156 to @rameshreddy71). The second part is for people who want to change their old username (for example, Rameshreddy#7143 to Rameshreddy71#7143), and the third part is for people who want to change their nicknames in Discord.

And again, here are a few things you should consider before changing your Discord username:

You can only change the first part of the username if you are using the free version of Discord. For example, Discord consists of two parts. The username (the name you entered) and the discriminator (the numeric identifier Discord assigns to you). If you want to change the numeric marker, you need a Nitro subscription.

When you change your username, your old username becomes available to other users.

Your friends or followers may not recognize you if you change your username. To avoid confusion, you should announce your username change in advance.

How to Change to New Usernames and Display Names

As of now, there is no direct way to change the old name to the new one. To avoid confusion and clutter, the Discord team has decided on a gradual rollout. Discord will notify users when they can update their account to a new username.

During the transition, all Discord users will be asked to choose a new username, and access will be rolled out slowly over several months, Discord said. When it’s your turn, you’ll receive a prompt to change your username in the Discord app. You can enter the username and display name and create a new username in the app.

According to the blog post shared by Discord, partner-verified accounts will get access to the new usernames first, followed by all users based on their account login age and Nitro subscribers.

How to Change Username on Discord

You can change the traditional Discord usernames on desktop and mobile. As we mentioned earlier, you can only edit the username if you are not a Discord Nitro subscriber. Here are the simple steps on how to change your Discord username.

Change Discord Username on Desktop

Open your web browser and type the URL: https://discord.com/ in the search bar and press Enter.

Now log in with your Discord account credentials. You can also simply scan the QR code from your cell phone to log in without having to enter the passcode. Simply open the Discord app on your cell phone, click on your profile picture, and then select scan code QR.



Now click on the settings gear icon in the lower right corner of the screen.

Now click on the “Edit” button located right next to the “Username” tag.

Enter your new username. If you are a Nitro subscriber, you can also edit the numeric digit appended to your username. After entering the new username, enter Discord and click Done. Your updated username will be applied immediately.



Note that Discord only allows you to change your username every two hours. In some cases, it may be more depending on your Discord activity.

Change Discord Username on Your Mobile Phone

This method works for both Android and iPhone. Make sure you are using the latest version of the Discord app on your smartphone. You can update the Discord app by visiting the Apple or Google app stores depending on your type of device.

Open your Discord app on your Android or iPhone device. Click on your profile picture in the lower right corner of your screen.

Scroll down and find Account and tap on it

Now click on the username tab

Now enter the new username in the Edit Username section. As mentioned earlier, you can edit the numeric tag attached to your username if you have a Discord Nitro subscription.

How To Change Your Discord Nickname

Nicknames on Discord are alternative names that can be used for any Discord server without changing the actual username. The service administrator should grant the “change nickname” permission to use a unique nickname for the Discord service.

Nicknames can be set in two different ways. Individual users can set their own nicknames for a particular server, or server administrators can set nicknames for individual members or for an entire role within the server. In this tutorial, we will look at how to change nicknames for a single user on Discord.

Changing Discord Nickname On Desktop

Open Discord in your favorite browser. You can enter the URL and click “Enter”

Now log into your account by clicking on the Login button in the upper right corner.

Now select the server on which you want to change the nickname in the sidebar

Now click on the Show People 👥 icon in the upper right corner.

Now click Edit Server Profile in the menu and enter your nickname under the Nickname section and click Save Changes to change your nickname.



Please note that nicknames are only visible within the server they were set on. The user’s original username is still visible on other servers and in private messages.

Changing Discord Nickname On Android or iPhone

You can also change your nickname on the Discord server via your cell phone. The steps below work for both Android and iPhone. To make sure we are on the same page, update the Discord app to the latest version.

Open the Discord app on your Android or iPhone and click on the server whose nickname you want to change.

Now tap on the three-dot menu icon in the upper right corner of the screen and click on Edit server profile



Now enter the nickname of your choice and click on the save icon to save your nickname

How to change the Nickname of other People on your Discord server

If you are an owner or system administrator of the Discord server, you can change other people’s nicknames on your Discord server.

Desktop

Open Discord in your favorite browser and log in with your Discord account

Now select the server whose nicknames you want to edit. Make sure that you are the owner of the server or have permission to edit the nicknames of the users of this server

On the “Servers” tab, click the “Show member list” icon (“People” icon) located at the top

Now, in the right window, find the user whose nickname you want to change, right-click on the user, and select the Change nickname option.

Now enter the new nickname of the user and click Save to save the changes.

Android and iPhone

You can also change the nicknames of other users on your mobile phone. This works for both Android and iPhone

Open the Discord app on your smartphone and click on the server or channel.

Tap on the People icon 👥 in the upper right corner of the screen and view the list of all server members

Tap on the user whose nickname you want to change and tap on the Manage tab

Now enter the new nickname. The Discord user’s nickname will now be updated.

Best practices for choosing a new Discord username

To ensure your username is appropriate, memorable, and easily recognizable, follow some best practices. Here are some tips to help you choose a new Discord username:

Be consistent : If you are an artist or business, make sure your username is consistent across all other social media platforms. If you use the same username on all other platforms, you should use it for Discord as well. This will make it easier for your friends and followers to find you.

: If you are an artist or business, make sure your username is consistent across all other social media platforms. If you use the same username on all other platforms, you should use it for Discord as well. This will make it easier for your friends and followers to find you. Keep it simple : To help your friends and followers remember your Discord username, keep it as simple as possible. Avoid numbers, special characters, or long usernames.

: To help your friends and followers remember your Discord username, keep it as simple as possible. Avoid numbers, special characters, or long usernames. Be unique : Choose a username that is different from other Discord usernames. Avoid using common names or words that might be used by other Discord users.

: Choose a username that is different from other Discord usernames. Avoid using common names or words that might be used by other Discord users. Be appropriate: Choose a username that is appropriate and avoid offensive, vulgar, or inappropriate language references to the username.

Get rid of your old boring Discord Name

Usernames are very common in social media. With the recent username changes in the Discord app, it’s easy for your friends and followers to find you in the Discord app. I hope this guide has been helpful to you. If you have any suggestions, feel free to share them with us in the comments below.

FAQ on Changing Discord Username and Nickname