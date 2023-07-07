windows modules installer worker high cpu usage fixed

High usage of the CPU often leads to overheating or excessive fan noise, which ultimately leads to poor computer performance, including program freezes, lags, and other problems.

Although any program on a computer can cause this problem, some users have reported finding Windows Modules Installer Worker as the process responsible for high CPU usage via Task Manager.

This is a common problem that most people worry about and look for a solution. Fortunately, this article explains the Windows Modules Installer Worker’s high CPU usage and how to fix the problem without getting into a jam. Read on!

What Is Windows Modules Installer Worker?

​Windows Modules Installer is a system process on Windows computers that is responsible for automatically checking for and installing Windows updates and removing the updates.

This process, which is part of the Windows operating system, is crucial for Windows PCs as it keeps the computer up-to-date and protects it from security vulnerabilities.

Contrary to what some PC users believe, Windows Modules Installer Worker – also known as TiWorker.exe – is not malware. It keeps your computer up-to-date by checking for and installing Windows updates in the background.

Common Causes of Windows Modules Installer Worker High CPU Usage

In most cases, installing Windows updates – which is performed by the Windows Modules Installer Worker – is a CPU -intensive process and can result in high CPU -usage, which can be typical. However, there are some cases where the process irregularly consumes a lot of CPU power, which leads to poor computer performance and even overheating that can damage PC hardware.

If Windows Modules Installer Worker CPU consumes a lot of power irregularly, it may be because there is a problem with the Windows update that is being installed on your computer or you are installing the wrong updates. On the other hand, the problem can also be due to corrupted system files, malware infections, or corrupted drivers.

In the next part of this article, we will present the best solutions to the problem with the high usage of Windows Modules Installer Worker ( CPU ), based on the possible causes of the problem and the measures that have already helped some users to solve the problem.

How to Fix Windows Modules Installer Worker High CPU Usage

If Windows Modules Installer Worker is taking up a lot of your CPU, it is best to leave it alone to work. Once it finishes installing updates or making changes to your computer, CPU usage will return to normal. However, if CPU usage is excessive and continues for an extended period of time, you can troubleshoot the problem using the following techniques.

Restart your computer

If Windows Modules Installer Worker causes high CPU consumption on your computer for a long period of time, you should restart the computer. This can be helpful because it is possible that Windows Modules Installer Worker has been running for a long period of time due to interference that can be eliminated by restarting the computer.

So, perform this as a temporary solution and see if it can fix the problem.

Close other CPU-intensive apps on your Computer

It’s possible that the high CPU consumption of Windows Modules Installer Worker is caused by other programs consuming too much of your CPU. Therefore, terminate the background processes on your computer by performing the following steps:

1. Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager on your computer.

2. On the Processes tab, navigate to a process that consumes a lot of CPU power.

3. Right-click the process and select End Task to close it.

You can do this for all processes that consume a lot of CPU power and see if this fixes the problem.

Run SFC and DISM scan

It is possible that the high load of Windows Modules Installer Worker CPU is due to system file corruption. Many users have been able to resolve this issue by using DISM and SFC to replace or repair corrupted or missing system files on their computers. The steps listed below can be used to perform scans:

1. Click Windows Search, type cmd, and select Run as administrator.

2. In the Command Prompt window, type the following commands in sequence, and then press Enter to run the DISM scan:

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth

DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth

3. To run the SFC scan, type the following command and press Enter:

sfc /scannow

Then restart your computer to see if the problem has been fixed.

Change your network connection type to metered

You can also set your network connection to be metered to control how Windows Modules Installer Worker works on your computer.

1. Press Windows + I to open Settings on your computer, and then click Network & Internet.

2. In the left pane, click WiFi and select your current WiFi network.

3. Now go to the Metered Connection option and toggle the slider next to it.

However, if you are using an Ethernet connection, follow the steps below to set up a metered connection:

1. Press Windows + R to open the Run utility, then type regedit and press Enter.

2. In the Registry Editor window, navigate to the following path:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SOFTWARE -> Microsoft > Windows NT > CurrentVersion > NetworkList > DefaultMediaCost

3. Right-click the DefaultMediaCost key and select Permission from the drop-down menu.

4. In the resulting dialogue box, click Add.

5. Enter your user name in the Enter the object names to select box, select Check Names, and click OK.

6. Now select the user you just added, check the Allow box in front of Full Control, and click OK.

7. In the right pane with the values under DefaultMediaCost, double-click the Ethernet value.

8. Then set the Value data to 2 and click OK.

After that you should restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Set Windows Modules Installer Worker and Windows Update Services to Manual

In a case when the Windows Modules Installer Worker high CPU usage persists after trying the above solutions, you should set Windows Update Service and Windows Modules Installer Worker to manual. Here are the steps to do that:

1. Press Windows + R to open the Run utility, type services.msc and press Enter.

2. In the Windows Services window, navigate to Windows Modules Installer Worker, right-click it and select Properties.

3. Now select the menu in front of Startup Type and choose Manual.

4. Click Apply and then click OK to save the changes.

5. Go back to the list of services, navigate to the Windows Update service, and follow the steps above to set the Startup type to Manual.

By using these troubleshooting techniques, you have disabled automatic Windows Update on your computer. This means that you will always have to manually check for installed Windows updates to protect your computer from security vulnerabilities.

Run Windows Update Troubleshooter

You can also run the Windows Update troubleshooter to see if it fixes the problem. To run the troubleshooter:

1. Right-click the Start menu and select Settings.

2. In the Settings window, select System and then click Troubleshoot.

3. Now, tap on Other troubleshooters.

4. Scroll down to the Windows Update option and click Run next to it to run the troubleshooter.

Final Thoughts

The ideal approach to this problem, as mentioned earlier, is to run the Windows Modules Installer Worker until the update being installed is complete. However, if the process consumes a lot of CPU energy and runs for a long period of time, you can use the options suggested above. However, since the effectiveness of the solutions depends on what caused the high CPU consumption of Windows Modules Installer Worker, you may need to try several of these solutions before the problem is resolved.

FAQs about High CPU Usage of Windows Modules Installer Worker

Can I end Windows Modules Installer Worker? Yes, you can terminate Windows Modules Installer Worker on your computer by right-clicking the process in Task Manager and selecting End Task or by disabling Windows Modules Installer Worker service. However, neither of these procedures is advisable because they interfere with the installation of Windows updates on your computer, which can affect the functionality of your computer. If you are experiencing problems, such as high usage of CPU by Windows Modules Installer Worker, you should instead consider the solution described in this article. What happens if I close Windows Modules Installer Worker? Closing Windows Modules Installer Worker while an update is being installed may corrupt the installation or promote system file corruption, which may lead to further problems on your computer. Moreover, your computer will not receive the required upgrades on time, leaving it vulnerable. How do I disable Windows 10 Modules Installer Worker? If you want to disable Windows 10 Modules Installer Worker, follow the steps below:

1. Press Windows + R to open the Run box.

2. Type services.msc and press Enter to open Windows Services.

3. Navigate to Windows Modules Installer Worker, right-click it and select Properties.

4. Now select the menu in front of Startup Type and select Disabled.

5. Click Apply and then click OK to save the changes. Is Windows Modules Installer Worker malware? No, Windows Modules Installer Worker is not malware. It is merely a misconception expressed by some individuals, as running the process on some computers results in significant CPU usage, as updating your computer's software requires a lot of processing power. Why is Windows Modules installer Worker using so much disk space? When the Windows Modules Installer Worker is running, it may consume a significant amount of disk space. There are a few reasons why this might occur: Update Downloads: The process may be downloading Windows updates in the background. Update Installation: Once the updates are downloaded, the Windows Modules Installer Worker installs them. This process involves extracting the necessary files, making modifications to the system, and replacing outdated components. Temporary Files: The Windows Modules Installer Worker creates temporary files during the update installation process. These temporary files are stored on the disk temporarily but should be cleaned up automatically after the installation is complete. However, in some cases, these temporary files may not be cleared properly, resulting in excessive disk space usage. How long does Windows Modules Installer Worker run? The duration for which the Windows Modules Installer Worker (TiWorker.exe) runs can vary depending on several factors. Update Size: Major feature updates or cumulative updates tend to be larger in size and can take longer to complete. System Performance: The speed of your computer's processor, the amount of available RAM, and the performance of your disk drive can affect the overall time it takes for the Windows Modules Installer Worker to complete its tasks. Internet Connection Speed: The download speed of your internet connection can impact the time it takes for the Windows Modules Installer Worker to download updates. Concurrent Processes: If there are other resource-intensive processes running on your computer simultaneously, such as antivirus scans or software installations, it can slow down the Windows Modules Installer Worker's progress.

