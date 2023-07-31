Since the introduction of iOS 4 in 2010, FaceTime has been one of the most used features on all Apple devices. FaceTime is a fun and easy way to communicate with your loved ones, whether inside or outside the Apple ecosystem. Tight integration with the Apple ecosystem makes it easy to take FaceTime calls from any Apple device you use.

Although it’s a simple app, it can be confusing if you’ve recently switched to Apple products or are using it after a long time. Whenever you get a FaceTime call, it rings on all active devices with the same Apple ID.

But don’t worry. With your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, you can mute FaceTime calls effortlessly. Whether it’s muting the microphone during a call or turning off the unwanted FaceTime notification, we’ll explain how to do it easily.

How to Mute FaceTime Calls on Mac

With macOS, you can mute not only the microphone on FaceTime calls but also notifications. Let’s take a look at how to do that.

Mute Mic on FaceTime Calls on Mac

If you mute FaceTime calls on Mac, the person you’re talking to won’t be able to hear you. And here are the simple steps to do this on a FaceTime audio call and a video call:

When you’re in a FaceTime audio call, hover over the FaceTime call window and click the Mute button to mute the microphone.

If you want to mute the microphone on a FaceTime video call, hover the mouse cursor over the microphone icon in the FaceTime window and click it.



Mute FaceTime Notifications on Mac

You can also try muting FaceTime call notifications on your Mac instead of disabling FaceTime completely if you don’t want to engage with them. Here are the steps you need to take:

Quick Tip: If you mute FaceTime call notifications, you can make a FaceTime call whenever you want, but you won’t get annoying call notifications while you’re working on your Mac.

Open the System Settings on your Mac and click on Notifications.

Now click on FaceTime to proceed further.

Uncheck the “Allow notifications for FaceTime” checkbox.



How to Mute FaceTime Calls on iPad

FaceTime calls and their notifications can also be muted on your iPad. The process is quite simple; let’s learn how to do it.

Mute Mic on FaceTime Calls on iPad

Muting the microphone on a FaceTime audio or video call can save you from a potentially embarrassing moment. Here are the simple steps to follow on your iPad:

On a FaceTime audio call, tap the microphone icon in the active call’s pop-up window to mute your microphone.

For a FaceTime video call, tap the microphone icon in the lower-left corner of the screen to mute yourself.



Mute FaceTime Notifications on iPad

You can also try muting FaceTime call notifications if you want to get rid of them on your iPad. Let’s take a look at how you can do that:

Open the Settings app on your iPad and go to FaceTime > Notifications. Turn off the “Allow notifications” toggle to stop getting FaceTime notifications on your iPad.



How to Mute FaceTime Calls on iPhone

Just like on the Mac and iPad, you can easily mute FaceTime calls on the iPhone. Here’s how you can do that.

Mute Mic on FaceTime Calls on iPhone

Muting the mic on a FaceTime audio or video call is an effortless process. Let’s take a look at the steps you need to take:

Tap the microphone icon to mute yourself when making a FaceTime audio call on your iPhone. For a FaceTime video call, tap the same microphone icon to mute your iPhone’s microphone.

Mute FaceTime Notifications on iPhone

If you’re annoyed by FaceTime notifications on your iPhone, you can mute them in Settings. Here are the simple steps you need to follow:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, scroll down, and tap FaceTime. Now click on Notifications. Uncheck the “Allow notifications” box to mute FaceTime notifications on your iPhone.

How to Mute Someone Else on FaceTime

It is not possible to mute someone directly through the FaceTime app. There are, however, a few workarounds you can use to achieve the same result.

Mute someone else on FaceTime using your headphones

When you have a FaceTime call on your iPhone, you can interrupt the other person’s audio by plugging your headphones in. The call may still be audible through your headphones, but the volume will be very low. Unplug your iPhone’s headphones when you want to continue the conversation.

Mute someone else on FaceTime using volume controls

The mute button on your Mac can be used to mute the other person when you use FaceTime to make your call.

Neither you nor the person you are calling will be able to hear any sound coming from your Mac.

If you want to hear the other person again, tap the unmute button on your Mac.

It is important to note that this method is not compatible with iPhones. During a FaceTime call, you can turn the volume down, but you can’t turn it off completely.

Mute FaceTime Calls the Way You Want

In the days of the pandemic and lockdown, we all saw what a muted microphone can do on social media. So while muting FaceTime calls is a small feature, it can be very effective. Whether you mute the microphone to save yourself from an embarrassing moment or the entire FaceTime notification, now you know the steps to do both. Take full control of FaceTime calls on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and mute FaceTime calls the way you want.

