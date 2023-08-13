how to remove third-party access to your google account

Many apps and services on the internet require you to create an account to use them. But if you have a Google account, you can conveniently access them using the “Sign in with Google” option and save yourself the trouble of creating a separate account.

That said, while this is really helpful, it has one drawback: Unless you’re keeping count of the services to which you’re granting access to your Google account, the number can get significantly large over time, which may pose a security risk.

Hence, it’s wise to keep third-party access to your Google account in check and remove the apps and services you no longer use or need. Here’s a guide to help you review and remove third-party access to your Google account.

Remove a Third-Party Access to Your Google Account On Desktop

Google’s account management tool makes managing your account’s access to third-party apps and services quite easy. You can access it via a web browser on your desktop and remove third-party app access using these steps:

Go to the My Account page in your favorite browser. Sign in to your Google account. Select the Security tab from the left pane.

Scroll down to the Your connections to third-party apps & services section and tap on See all connections.

Here, you’ll see the total number of apps and services with access to your Google account. Plus, you’ll also see three tabs, which you can tap on to filter the list:

i. Sign in with Google: Shows a list of apps and services you’ve signed into using your Google account.

ii. Access to: Shows all those apps and services with access to different Google services like Drive, Gmail, etc.

iii. Linked account: Shows a list of accounts with which you’ve linked your Google account to unlock a feature.

Once you’ve decided to revoke access to an app or service, tap on it and hit See details to view details about the access.

Hit the Stop using Sign in with Google button and hit Confirm to stop using your Google account for that service. Alternatively, tap the Remove access button to revoke the access of an app or service to a Google service or the Delete connection button to unlink your Google account with it.



Remove a Third-Party Access to Your Google Account On Mobile

If you don’t have a desktop around, you can still revoke your Google account’s access from third-party apps and services. The steps to do this are the same on both Android and iPhone, except that you need to download the Google app from the App Store to access these settings on your iPhone.

Download: Google (Free)

Once done, here’s what the process looks like:

i. Android: Open Settings, select Google and tap on Manage your Google Account.



ii. iPhone: Open the Google app, tap on your profile icon, and choose Manage your Google account. Go to the Security tab and scroll down to the Your connections to third-party apps & Services section.

Tap on an app or service and hit the See details button to learn more about its access. Now, depending on the kind of service and access it is, hit the Remove access, Stop using Sign in with Google, or Delete connection button accordingly to disconnect your account from it.



Review Third-Party Access to Your Google Account Regularly

After you remove access to third-party apps and services you no longer need from your Google account, you should be left with only those that you actually use and require.

As a good measure going forward, make sure to regularly check on the apps and services with access to your Google account. In addition, you should also be a little more diligent when granting your Google account access to third-party apps and services in the first place, so you don’t have to bother revoking their access in the future.