Grammarly is a popular grammar-checking and proofreading tool that helps users improve their writing skills and create error-free documents. It is used by millions of people worldwide, including students, professionals, and writers of all levels. It is a powerful tool that can help you write error-free texts, and it is especially useful for those who are not native English speakers.

However, despite its popularity, Grammarly is not the only grammar checker on the market, and many people are looking for alternatives.

It is not easy to find an alternative to Grammarly because the tool offers many other features besides the usual grammar correction. Among the most important features are tone adjustment, plagiarism checker, vocabulary enhancement, and many others. So, when looking for a writing tool similar to Grammarly, ensure these tools meet your needs. We have made sure that you find the right writing help for you.

Why should you look for a Grammarly alternative?

There are many reasons why you should look for websites like Grammarly:

Price: While the free plan can help you correct many grammar mistakes and typos, you will need to purchase the premium version to get more detailed suggestions and features like the grammar report and plagiarism checker. The paid version can be expensive for some users, and we have put together an overview for those looking for a budget-friendly option. Features: While Grammarly is a comprehensive writing assistance tool, it may not offer all the features you need. Some Grammarly alternatives offer a thesaurus, translation tools, and more. Also, plagiarism detection on Grammarly is subpar for a paid tool. Compatibility: Although Grammarly offers support for popular applications, notepads, and websites, there may be cases when Grammarly is not fully supported. In this case, you can turn to other popular Grammarly alternatives. Personal preference: Not everyone can be enthusiastic about everything; this is also true for Grammarly. If you are not a fan of Grammarly, which is the case for many, you can look for Grammarly alternatives without sacrificing features from this list. Service not available: We can all agree that Grammarly can easily become a nuisance because it does not work properly or does not display suggestions. The reason could be an unstable internet connection or a server-side issue. To prevent your work from being hindered by these problems, it’s good to know about alternatives to Grammarly.

9 Best Paid and Free Grammarly Alternatives

No matter what your reason for looking for alternatives to Grammarly is, we have compiled a detailed list of the best Grammarly alternatives after testing them out for a long time. Mind you, we aren’t just looking for best grammar and spell checkers, but also those which are good style checkers, plagiarism checkers, and sentence checkers.

ProWritingAid (PWA) Instoried Linguix Typely Instatext Slick Write LanguageTool Ginger WordTune

ProWritingAid

For a less expensive tool that’s a lot like Grammarly, try ProWritingAid. When you start using ProWritingAid, you’ll know why it has “pro” in its name. Unlike Grammarly, ProWritingAid gives you detailed feedback on your text through tools such as grammar correction, style improvement suggestions, thesaurus, redundant word notifications, better word combinations, and much more.

You can get reports on the text you have submitted, or you can even get special reports on readability, length, structure, and much more. The features do not stop there. You can access plagiarism checks, pacing, dialog checking, and much more.

Users can customize the tool according to their preferences and tailor it to their needs. ProWritingAid has endless features, even in the free version. My favorite among these features is the Words Explorer tool, which comes in handy when you have writer’s block and can not find the right word to express what’s on your mind.

Unlike Grammarly, which may not work with certain web applications, ProWritingAid has broad plugin support, meaning it can be used with most applications and websites. However, I did not like the limitation of checking 500 words at a time. Although you get flexible pricing plans, it would have been nice if the prices were affordable to attract more people.

Pros:

Comprehensive writing feedback tools.

Customization options to set your own goals and objectives for writing.

Integration with other writing tools like Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and many others.

Cons:

Somewhat expensive.

Can have a learning curve.

Free version only has 500 words to check.

Download ProWritingAid

Instoried

While other Grammarly alternatives offer users a watered-down version of the premium version to give them a taste of what they can get, Instoried offers a free 7-day trial without forcing you to provide your credit card information. So what do you get with Instoried? All the great features you love about Grammarly and more.

Once you sign up, you’ll be greeted with a refined UI where each tool is organized so you can quickly see them all. You’ll get the usual grammar correction recommendations, as well as sentence restructuring recommendations.

Among all the great features, we were most impressed by the panel analysis. In case you have not guessed yet: It’s a panel of people you can invite to review content. This makes it easier, especially if you need approval from your editor or client before publishing the content. This way, users get better suggestions than the AI.

There is also a content creation tool to get ideas for content. Unfortunately, it did not work for us during the testing phase. The link redirected to the Instoried homepage of the content generator page. Apart from that, Instoried can be considered one of the best alternatives to Grammarly, thanks to its features.

The Panel Analysis is what sets it apart from the others, despite some weaknesses.

Pros:

7-day free trial without providing credit card information.

Well-designed UI

Panel Analysis

Cons:

Slightly buggy.

Download Instoried

Linguix

Linguix is another Grammarly alternative that offers many features to help you switch instantly. Linguix has a much more sophisticated UI. On one side is the content, and on the other side are the grammar suggestions. However, the suggestions could have been better organized, as the current suggestions are scattered all over the place. Still, there is a little indication of what kind of suggestion you are getting.

Users also get a content quality rating, which improves as corrections are made. The grammar suggestions are pretty good and there is no character limit, unlike many other Grammarly alternatives. If you upgrade to Premium, you get more grammar correction suggestions and no limit to the rewrites you can make.

Linguix could have beaten Grammarly to the punch if it had a built-in plagiarism checker. If that’s not your priority, you can just continue with Linguix.

Pros:

Refined UI

Content quality score

Cons:

Grammar recommendations could have been more organized

No plagiarism checker

Download Linguix

Typely

Typely can be your choice for the best Grammarly alternative available for free. You do not need to sign up, and you can start using this tool right away. Once you add the content, you will get suggestions. You can customize all the suggestions and help the AI understand more about your writing style.

Apart from grammar suggestions, Typely also provides detailed statistics about your writing, such as word count, character count, reading time, and other relevant information about your text. There’s also a dark mode option, something Grammarly lacks, and even an option to play ambient sounds! What else do you need?

The tool has all the important features you could want without being too much. Since this tool is free and efficient, I see no reason not to try it out. Yes, I would like to see a bit more improvements on UI, and the inclusion of a plagiarism check would have also been appreciated.

Pros:

Completely free tool.

Simple and easy to understand UI.

Gives reports to write.

Cons:

Could have included a plagiarism checker.

UI can be improved.

Downlaod Typely

Instatext

Instatext is a simple and easy-to-use grammar checking and proofreading tool that is often mentioned as a possible alternative to Grammarly. You can use this app from the official website or install the browser extension to use it with a number of apps, including messaging and social media.

As far as grammar correction goes, Instatext takes a different approach than Grammarly, and I like that. There’s even an option to accept all changes, which is something I have always wanted from Grammarly. In addition to grammar corrections and suggestions, Instatext also includes a thesaurus and dictionary to help users expand their vocabulary and find synonyms for words they may not be able to find.

In the free version, however, you can only perform grammar checks for up to 5000 characters. In addition, there is a free trial period. Once you have used the free trial, you will need to sign up for a premium subscription to continue using the feature.

Pros:

Lets you accept all grammar suggestions at once

includes thesaurus and dictionary

Support for a wide range of apps

Cons:

The free trial version only allows grammar checks of up to 5000 characters

Download Instatext

Slick Write

Grammarly has a feature that generates a detailed report on your text. Since it is a premium feature, you cannot use it if you are using the free version. What if I tell you that there is a free alternative to Grammarly’s grammar report? Yes, thanks to Slick Write.

While Grammarly requires you to sign up with an account to use its features, Slick Write lets you start writing immediately. It provides a detailed report on your text using tools like critique, flow, and statistics. The reports are pretty good but could have been a bit better.

Then again, this is a free service, so we can not demand Grammarly-level accuracy. An option to accept suggestions immediately would have been easier than clicking Edit to edit the file.

Pros:

Free tool.

Clean and simple interface

It includes several helpful features, such as a thesaurus and a word counter.

Cons:

No option to correct texts instantly.

One cannot get personalized feedback or suggestions.

Download Slick Write

LanguageTool

For those looking for the best Grammarly alternatives, LanguageTool should be on your list. This is mainly due to its simple and clear interface UI, which provides you with all the necessary features. While Grammarly is limited to only a few languages, LanguageTool offers support for a wide range of languages.

You can check grammar by uploading documents that are up to 10000 characters long. There is also the option to save the documents to add or delete them immediately once you have done all the necessary checks. The price is pretty good, but there should have been more features to make it worthwhile. Also, the error detection feature could be improved even in the free version.

Pros:

Free to use.

Easy to understand.

Wide language support

Cons:

It may not catch all errors.

Should have provided more features for the premium plan.`

Download LanguageTool

Ginger

If you are looking for the best alternatives to Grammarly premium, you should take a look at Ginger. You can already tell from the logo that Grammarly inspired the tool. Although we would not call it copying or ripping off, a new and unique design would be desirable.

Even in the free version of Ginger you get features such as spell checking, sentence reshaping, and text translation. However, it should be mentioned that you can only check 900 characters at a time, and the number of free reformulations is also lower. Even for the premium version, there is a character limit of up to 5000 characters.

Users can also install the Ginger extension, which has an easy-to-use and simple UI, while the UI website could be better. Upgrading to the premium version will give you more features like the ability to check more characters, text translation, and much more.

Pros:

Offers Grammarly premium features like spell check, sentence reshaping, and text translation

The extension has an easy-to-navigate user interface

Dictionary support

Cons:

Unoriginal UI

Character limit could have been increased for both free and premium plans

Download Ginger

Bonus: Wordtune

In addition to spelling and grammar checks, Grammarly also helps users adjust word structure and tone. Since we are looking for a Grammarly alternative, should not you also look for a tool that helps you correct your sentence structure and adjust tone? Here you can think about Wordtune.

With Wordtune, you get a variety of options to make changes to sentence structure and mood. You can either use the default editor on the website or use the Chrome extension to use it in many popular note apps like Google Docs or WordPress editor. However, it did not work when tested in Microsoft OneNote.

As for the tool, it offers a variety of options to choose from. All you have to do is select a text, click the Wordtune icon and choose the right option from Rewrite, Casual, Formal, Shorten and Expand.

Once you select an option, you will be presented with suggestions from which you can choose the one that suits you. You can select an option and make the necessary changes. Or you can copy and paste it where you want. In the free version, you only get a minimal number of credits. It would have been great if Wordtune could also make light grammar corrections and correct typos.

Pros:

Gives comprehensive options to change sentence tune

Comes with browser extension support

Supports a wide range of websites

Cons:

Does not work with OneNote

Fewer credits for the free version

Download WordTune

More options to consider

Hemingway Editor : The Hemingway Editor highlights areas that are difficult to read or understand. This includes recognizing adverbs, passive voice, and complex sentences. Once the program highlights the problems, you also get suggestions. Compared to Grammarly, you’ll also get a grading for your writing.

: The Hemingway Editor highlights areas that are difficult to read or understand. This includes recognizing adverbs, passive voice, and complex sentences. Once the program highlights the problems, you also get suggestions. Compared to Grammarly, you’ll also get a grading for your writing. Quillbot : Quillbot is more of a WordTune alternative than a Grammarly alternative. While it helps fix the grammar, the major usecase is paraphrasing existing content.

: Quillbot is more of a WordTune alternative than a Grammarly alternative. While it helps fix the grammar, the major usecase is paraphrasing existing content. Apart from that, you can also consider popular mobile keyboard apps such as Gboard, Swift Keyboard, Samsung Keyboard, and the native iOS keyboard on iOS and Android, where you’ll get many grammar suggestions and typo corrections.

Enjoy good writing with these Grammarly Alternatives

While there are many alternatives to Grammarly, finding the right one takes time. For this list, we made sure to offer tools that are tailored to your needs. However, if you have any suggestions or questions, feel free to drop them in the comment section below.

