Have you ever wondered what those confusing letters and numbers at the end of the CPU mean? Every year, Intel and AMD release new generations of their CPUs with updated specifications and sometimes new branding. The entire naming of the CPU consists of brand names like Intel Core or Ryzen, the processor series like i3, i5 or Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, the generation, the SKU, the capabilities, whether it is overclockable or not, whether it has an integrated GPU or not.

All of this could be difficult for the average consumer to understand. More importantly, the entire naming structure for desktops and laptops is different, which can be a nightmare. This is done to separate the SKUs in a particular series, like every Intel Core i5 or Ryzen 5 in laptops and desktops are not the same.

Therefore, it is important to understand how the nomenclature of processors works. This helps you make an informed decision when buying a product and is also important because not everyone needs a high-end CPU or a low-end one. Understanding processor nomenclature will help you better assess your needs and determine which chipset is best for you. We will first look at Intel desktop and laptop chipsets and then AMD Ryzen laptop and desktop chipsets to understand the processor nomenclature.

Understanding Intel’s Desktop Processor Nomenclature

Intel’s nomenclature for desktop processors is easy to understand, at least when compared to chipsets for laptops. Let’s take the example of the Intel Core i7-13700k processor as a reference.

We’ll start by understanding the name of the processor from left to right while understanding all the basics, starting with the branding.

Branding

The branding is the leftmost part of the CPU designation. In the case of Intel, it always starts with Intel Core if you get a Core i3, i5, i7 or i9. For Celeron and Pentium, the designations start with Intel Pentium and Intel Celeron.

The branding on the name of the CPU stands for the product line and the company name. You should also bear in mind that the Intel Celeron is always a lower-performance CPU compared to the Intel Pentium series, which also has a lower performance compared to Intel’s Core CPUs.

In addition, the product branding also stands for the cost of the entire product range. The Intel Core series is the most expensive, followed by the Intel Pentium series and the Intel Celeron series, which in turn is the cheapest of all.

Processor Series or Brand Modifier

The processor series or brand modifier is an important part of the processor nomenclature as it mainly indicates how powerful and advanced the chipset is. The brand modifier comes directly after the branding of the CPU and starts with Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9. The higher the number, the more expensive, powerful, and advanced the chipset is.

Note: The CPUs in the Intel Core series are only offered with brand modifiers. There are no brand modifiers for the Pentium and Celeron product series.

The brand modifiers also indicate which CPU is best suited for the various workloads. An i3 is usually the best choice if you’re looking for something low power and high efficiency, and it is best suited for occasional workloads such as office work. An i5 is considered the best processor for 1080p gaming and normal workloads, and an i7 is best for 1440p and 4k gaming and workloads where you need a lot of multicore performance, such as video rendering and 3D work. An i9 is considered the best CPU in the lineup. It’s very power-hungry and expensive and can do almost anything you throw at it.

Generation of the CPU

Generation refers to the most important aspect of the CPU for the normal consumer, the “further development of the CPU.” It is a part of processor nomenclature that most consumers do not care about but should definitely be aware of. In processor nomenclature, the generation of the CPU refers to the improvements made in a chipset over a long period of time, from year to year.

Understanding CPU generation is very simple: the current generation of i3, i5, i7, and i9 is better than the old generation of i3, i5, i7, and i9. However, this simple method only works when comparing one brand to another. Simply put, the 12th generation Core i3 will be better than the 11th Gen Core i3.

Comparing an old and a new CPU generation with different brand modifiers is not useful, as chipsets can be very different if you compare them with brand modifiers and not with the generations.

SKU/Numeric Digit

SKU/Numeric digits are the last 3 digits of the nomenclature of a processor. These last digits are used to compare different SKUs of the same processor. To understand this better, let’s take the example of the Core i5 13-400 and the Core i5 13-500. Both are the same i5 CPU of the same generation, but the Core i5 13-500 is superior to the Core i5-13400. It will have more cores clocked at higher frequencies, and it will also cost more and perform better.

The SKUs of a CPU always indicate which is the faster and better chipset with more advanced features; they also show that not all CPUs of the same brand modifier are the same. SKUs are used to differentiate between CPUs of the same brand modifier, and they are an important part of processor nomenclature that most people overlook.

SKU Suffix

An SKU suffix is the last letter of the CPU name and is used to indicate the capabilities of a CPU. The SKU suffix becomes important when we talk about laptops. For desktops, however, it is used to denote 4 things, all of which are identified by different letters.

F: For Intel’s desktop chipsets, if a chip has an F as the last letter, it means that the chipset does not contain integrated graphics, and these CPUs do not offer video/display output. K: If a CPU has a K as the last letter, it means that it is an overclockable chipset, and its cores can be overclocked using a motherboard that supports overclocking. KS: If a CPU has a KS at the end of its name, it means that it is an extremely powerful chipset that comes with all the bells and whistles. If a CPU does not have a suffix at the end of its name, it means that it has a video output and an integrated CPU but is not overclockable.

The point here is to understand the nomenclature of Intel’s desktop processors. Now that you know how to identify a chipset without getting confused, we’ll talk about the nomenclature of Intel’s laptop processors.

Understanding Intel’s Laptop Processor Nomenclature

The nomenclature of Intel’s laptop processors is very similar to the nomenclature of Intel’s desktop processors, but there are small differences in the SKU suffix. To better understand Intel’s laptop processors, let’s take an example of the Intel Core i5-1235U.

Intel’s laptop processor nomenclature works the same way as desktop processor nomenclature. Here, Intel Core signifies Intel’s branding, i5 signifies the brand modifier, the number 1235 signifies the SKU / Numeric Digit, and U signifies the SKU suffix.

What else is important: Desktop processors do not have the letter U as an SKU suffix at the end of the CPU name.

This is because desktop chipsets are different from laptop chips; it can also be said that laptop chips are specifically designed for mobile work; they are more efficient compared to desktop chipsets and work very well with limited cooling. A simple fact was taken into account when developing these chipsets: They were designed for devices that are portable and powerful at the same time, such as laptops and handheld consoles like ROG Ally and Steam Deck.

SKU Suffix

This eliminates the biggest difference in the naming scheme of Intel’s chipsets for desktops and laptops: the SKU suffix at the end. For desktop chipsets, the SKU suffix of Intel’s chipsets usually consists of three letters: F, K, and KS. For laptops, there are almost 6 SKU suffixes, starting with the most efficient and least powerful, namely:

Y: If a chipset has a Y at the end of the CPU name, it is considered to be extremely energy-saving and super-efficient. Laptops with this chipset usually have the best battery life and are thin and light. These processors are so efficient because they only consume 5 to 8 watts of power. These processors are usually not very powerful but are suitable for everyday use.

If a chipset has a at the end of the CPU name, it is considered to be extremely energy-saving and super-efficient. Laptops with this chipset usually have the best battery life and are thin and light. These processors are so efficient because they only consume 5 to 8 watts of power. These processors are usually not very powerful but are suitable for everyday use. U : These processors are very popular with budget laptops. They are also energy efficient and great for everyday use, consuming around 10 to 15 watts and offering a long battery life.

: These processors are very popular with budget laptops. They are also energy efficient and great for everyday use, consuming around 10 to 15 watts and offering a long battery life. P : These processors offer a good balance between performance and efficiency. They have a long battery life while offering good performance for tasks such as office work, occasional gaming, and photo editing. They consume around 15 to 28 watts of power.

: These processors offer a good balance between performance and efficiency. They have a long battery life while offering good performance for tasks such as office work, occasional gaming, and photo editing. They consume around 15 to 28 watts of power. H : H stands for the powerful processors in the hierarchy of the different Intel SKUs, which are pretty good in terms of performance compared to the previous 3. However, they do not offer long battery life and require additional cooling for better performance. They are commonly found in budget and mid-range gaming laptops and consume between 30 and 45 watts.

: H stands for the powerful processors in the hierarchy of the different Intel SKUs, which are pretty good in terms of performance compared to the previous 3. However, they do not offer long battery life and require additional cooling for better performance. They are commonly found in budget and mid-range gaming laptops and consume between 30 and 45 watts. HK/ HX: These are the most powerful chipsets in the Intel product lineup. They consume at least 45 watts and can consume up to 150 watts, which puts them in the desktop category. They do not offer good battery life and are ideal for people who want powerful devices that are still handy and can be taken anywhere, unlike a desktop PC.

Here are the different SKU suffixes of Intel CPUs. Check them out.

This is all about the nomenclature of Intel’s desktop and laptop processors. Now you know exactly how the naming of the different Intel CPUs works and which one is the best for you. Plus, you can now choose something to suit your needs without spending more money. Now, let’s take a look at AMD’s side of things.

Understanding AMD’s Desktop Processor Nomenclature

The nomenclature of AMD desktop processors is easy to understand when compared to the naming scheme of their laptops and mobile CPUs. Let’s take the example of an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D to understand the naming scheme.

We start by understanding the branding of the CPU and then move on.

Branding

Branding is the left-most part of an AMD CPU and usually starts with Ryzen, Athlon, or Threadripper. It identifies the product line and the company name. All AMD CPUs start with AMD Ryzen, AMD Athlon or AMD Thredripper at the beginning of their name. It is also important to understand that only the Ryzen series CPUs have the brand modifier after the branding.

Also, note that Athlon has the weakest CPU performance, Ryzen is in the midfield, and Threadripper is the strongest. The same applies to the costs.

Brand Modifier

Brand Modifier comes after the branding of the company and the product line. For the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the first 7 on the left is the brand modifier or the name of the processor series. Intel uses the letter “i” as a prefix in its brand modifiers. AMD has it all sorted out. They simply use the numbers Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9. The bigger the number, the better and more advanced the chipset is, so the processor nomenclature of AMD CPUs is a little easier to understand for newcomers than Intel’s.

Generation of the CPU

The generation of the CPU comes after the brand modifier. It is the second number in the name of the CPU and indicates which generation of chipsets the CPU belongs to. The latest generation of AMD Ryzen CPUs is 7, and the Ryzne 7 7800X3D comes under it. This number also indicates the microarchitecture of a CPU in the AMD lineup. The latest microarchitecture is Zen 4, which brings many improvements compared to the last generation of Ryzne CPUs.

These are some important details that we will explain in more detail in the nomenclature of AMD laptop processors. The higher this number is, the better the CPU is.

SKU

SKU/Numeric digits are the last 3 digits of the nomenclature of a processor. These last digits are used to compare different SKUs of the same CPU. To understand this better, let’s take an example of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 7 5800X. Both are Ryzen 7 CPUs of the same generation but different SKUs. Therefore, they will perform differently, and there are also some differences in the technical specifications that we want to take a closer look at:

SKUs have the same purpose for both Intel and AMD. They show that the CPU with a higher SKU number is better than the one with a lower number in the same brand name. This is something that people often overlook when it comes to processor nomenclature, but they shouldn’t.

SKU suffix

An SKU suffix is the last letter of a CPU name and is used to indicate the capabilities of a CPU. AMD CPUs use 4 main suffixes. These SKU suffixes play an important role in the nomenclature of AMD desktop processors.

X: If a Ryzen CPU has an X at the end of its name, it means that it is slightly better in terms of clock speed and operating temperatures, but the difference is extremely small. However, the X variant of the CPU will always be better than the non-X variant of the CPU. G: If a Ryzen CPU has a G at the end of its name, it means that it has a dedicated “i” graphics processor. Some of the earlier generations of AMD Ryzen CPUs were equipped with Radeon graphics processors, which allow for screen output, and you can even play games with them, but they are not very powerful and were only built into some chipsets. In the current generation of Ryzen CPUs, all CPUs are equipped with an “i” graphics card, so AMD has completely abandoned the naming. X3D: X3D is a technology that AMD introduced with the Ryzen 5000 series that allows faster L3 cache memory to be stacked on top of each other. With this technology, AMD offers some of the best gaming CPUs on the market if gaming is your priority. F: AMD recently introduced a new name. The 5000 series CPUs did not have an integrated graphics card, and when the 7000 series was introduced, an iGPU was added to all chipsets. So, when introducing a CPU without an iGPU, they opted for the F as the last designation. This means that the GPU has no iGPU and cannot provide video output.

So, that’s it for the nomenclature of AMD desktop processors. Now you know what the different letters and numbers in the CPU names stand for:

Now, let’s talk about laptop processor nomenclature, which is all messed up with the latest 7000 series of laptop processors.

Understanding AMD’s Laptop Processor Nomenclature

AMD’s 7000 series laptop processors are a mess and probably the hardest processor nomenclature to understand. It’s confusing, with some gearing holes on top that Intel will use to its advantage. The naming madness of these laptop chipsets is a novelty and bad, but there is no need to worry because we’ll tell you all about it.

But remember, all of AMD’s laptop CPUs prior to the Ryzen 7000 series followed the same naming scheme as Intel’s and are easy to understand. So, we will focus mostly on the Ryzen 7000 for laptops and how the glorious mess of multiple microarchitectures in the same series works. Stay with us, and we’ll explain the laptop processor nomenclature in more detail.

Let’s explain the naming scheme using the Ryzen 5 7640U as an example. It is a chipset for laptops and is perfect for understanding how naming works:

Let’s first take a look at the naming scheme from left to right.

Branding

Branding is a crucial part of a processor’s nomenclature, and AMD has retained it as it did with its desktop chipsets and previous generations of laptop chipsets. The branding starts with the leftmost part of the CPU and includes both the company name and the product line. In this case, the CPU name starts with AMD Ryzen and goes on from there.

Brand Modifier

The brand modifier on mobile/laptop processors works the same way as on desktop processors; it comes right after the branding and denotes the advances in CPU technology and their performance levels if we will. AMD uses the numbers Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9. The bigger the number, the better and more advanced the chipset is. In our case, it is an AMD Ryzen 5.

Normally, the generation of the CPU comes after the brand identifiers, but AMD has other plans with the naming this time.

Portfolio Model Year

The portfolio model year comes directly after the Brand Modifier and is designated by a number beginning with the number 7.

Why the number 7? Well, the number 7 stands for the year the CPU was launched, so 2023, and further down the line, the number 7, 8, and 9 means that the processor generation will be launched in 2023, 2024, 2025, and so on.

This is only a small detail, but it causes too much confusion in the nomenclature of the processors. But that’s not all. AMD has many other things to show that we should also take a look at.

Market Segment

Market Segment simply means Brand Modifier, but it works differently. Instead of using Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, and Ryzen 7 directly, AMD has divided them into 9 parts as they have also included their Athlon Silver and Gold series of chipsets.

The market segment comes after the Portfolio Model Year and is the third number in AMD’s laptop processor nomenclature, which can range from 1 to 9,

1 means Athlong Silver.

2 means Athlon Gold.

3/4 means Ryzen 3.

5/6 means Ryzen 5.

7 means Ryzen 7.

8 could be both Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9.

9 means Ryzen 9.

Good luck remembering that. We still don’t understand why they did it this way, but the worst is yet to come.

Processor Architecture

The processor architecture is the most important part of the AMD processor nomenclature. The good thing about it is that it is mentioned in the CPU names, but the bad thing about it is that it is difficult for a normal consumer to understand. It comes after the market segment and can be divided into different parts. AMD has divided the market segment into 5 parts and will further divide it over time with the generation upgrades and advances in Zen microarchitecture. Let’s take a look at how this works: If we take our example of the Ryzen 5 7640 U, it means that this chipset is based on the Zen 4 architecture, which is currently the best that AMD offers.

If instead of 4, there are any other digits from 1 to 5, then it will be divided like this:

1 stands for Zen 1/ Zen+.

2 stands for Zen 2.

3 stands for Zen 3 and Zen 3+.

4 stands for Zen 4.

5 stands for Zen5.

It’s really important to understand the processor architecture of the CPU because, theoretically, AMD could make an AMD Ryzen 9 7920 U that is a current-gen chipset but with the Zen 2 architecture, which compares very poorly to other Zen 4 CPUs in the lineup. Although AMD doesn’t make anything like this, it’s hard for the average consumer to understand.

Feature Isolation

Feature Isolation is not a critical part of AMD’s processor nomenclature, as it only serves to identify the additional features the chipset ships with. Things like Thunderbolt support, USB 4 and overclocking, and so on. While it’s good to know that these specs aren’t important as they vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, a laptop could have an AMD Ryzen 5 7640U and at the same time not come with things like Thunderbolt 4 and other bells and whistles.

After that comes the processor architecture, which can be divided into two types:

O: This signifies a lower model within a segment.

5: This signifies an upper model within the segment.

Form Factor/ TDP

Form factor and TDP mean the same as the SKU suffix. It is important to know and understand the TDP value of the CPU. This will give you an idea of the power consumption and performance of a device. The SKU suffix/TDP plays an important role in processor nomenclature, and we want to understand how it works. We’ll start with the most efficient SKU suffixes and then move on to the more powerful ones.

E : E is the most efficient and least powerful chipset in the AMD lineup. It corresponds to Intel’s Y series of SKUs and has a TDP of only 5 to 9 watts. As they work well with passive cooling systems, laptops with these CPUs are ideal for occasional work and entertainment purposes.

: E is the most efficient and least powerful chipset in the AMD lineup. It corresponds to Intel’s Y series of SKUs and has a TDP of only 5 to 9 watts. As they work well with passive cooling systems, laptops with these CPUs are ideal for occasional work and entertainment purposes. C : The C-series chipsets are designed for Chromebooks and offer improved battery life. While Chrome OS is already more efficient than Windows, the C-series processors can be expected to improve battery life even further. They consume between 15 and 28 watts and are equally powerful compared to the U-series CPUs.

: The C-series chipsets are designed for Chromebooks and offer improved battery life. While Chrome OS is already more efficient than Windows, the C-series processors can be expected to improve battery life even further. They consume between 15 and 28 watts and are equally powerful compared to the U-series CPUs. U : The U-series SKUs are the most popular SKUs in laptops, as most budget and mid-range devices use these chipsets. Most premium and ultra-thin devices come with these processors. They offer an excellent balance between efficiency and performance: these SKUs consume around 15 to 28 watts and have a long battery life.

: The U-series SKUs are the most popular SKUs in laptops, as most budget and mid-range devices use these chipsets. Most premium and ultra-thin devices come with these processors. They offer an excellent balance between efficiency and performance: these SKUs consume around 15 to 28 watts and have a long battery life. HS : These SKUs are designed for creative devices and thin/medium gaming laptops. They consume 35 watts at base frequency and can go up. They are powerful but do not offer long battery life.

: These SKUs are designed for creative devices and thin/medium gaming laptops. They consume 35 watts at base frequency and can go up. They are powerful but do not offer long battery life. HX: These are the absolute most powerful processors that can do almost anything you throw at them. The only problem with these SKUs is that they don’t offer good battery life, but thanks to the efficiency of the Zen4 architecture, battery life should be fine. At base frequencies, they consume about 55 watts.

This is all about AMD laptop processor nomenclature. We hope this clears all your doubts about the naming scheme of all the SKUs in the lineup.

Understand Processor Nomenclature in a Better Way

This is all about processor nomenclature on the AMD and Intel side. We hope you now understand all about the naming scheme of the different CPUs and that those random numbers and letters at the end of each CPU name don’t look like random numbers and letters anymore. Even though CPU names can be complicated for everyone, we hope that this blog on processor nomenclature will help you better understand the CPU naming scheme. By following this blog on processor nomenclature, you’ll be able to make the right purchasing decisions.

FAQs about Intela nd AMD CPU Nomenclature

1. Which is the best processor, U, H, or P?

Whether you choose a chipset from the U, H, or P series depends on your intended use. That’s why it’s important to understand the nomenclature of processors: If you want to game on the go and need high performance for the best FPS, the H-series processors are the right choice. If you’re a creative professional and battery life is just as important to you, then the Useries series processors are the best choice. If you are looking for something for your everyday life that has a long battery life and lasts all day, then you should opt for a U-series processor.

2. Why are CPUs named after only 3 numbers: 3, 5, 7, and 9?

Intel and AMD have used a similar naming structure to denote the capabilities of a CPU. If you have something like the Ryzen 3 or Intel Core i3, you will automatically understand that i3 is inferior and less powerful compared to the i7/Ryzen 7 or i5/Ryzen 5.

3. Is the i5 better than the i7?

The answer is not simple because there are many factors that we have to take into account. That’s why it’s important to understand the processor nomenclature, so you know which chipset is the better one, but you need to have a clear idea of your own needs. But to answer the question of whether the i5 is better than the i7, if that’s the only criterion, No, it’s not.

4. What is P in laptops?

P is an SKU suffix that stands for “Performance.” It’s an SKU that delivers the best performance without sacrificing too much battery life; Intel introduced this SKU suffix with the launch of its 12th generation Alder Lake processors for laptops.