If you’re an anime fan, you’ve probably heard of Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is a popular streaming website, just like Amazon Prime or Netflix, but unlike them, Crunchyroll only focuses on bringing anime content to the whole world. The best thing about Crunchyroll compared to other websites is that Crunchyroll is available on all platforms. You can use Crunchyroll through a web browser on any device or use the app, which is available on every platform imaginable.

You can also use Crunchyroll with free and premium plans. This allows you to log into your account on up to 20 devices simultaneously so you can watch your favorite anime on any device.

However, activating Crunchyroll on each device can be tricky as there are multiple ways to do this. In this blog, we’ll explain how to activate Crunchyroll on any device to take full advantage of the huge anime and manga catalog. We’ll start by setting up your Crunchyroll account and then show you how to activate Crunchyroll on all devices – from smartphones to smart TVs and consoles.

If you are interested in the topic or want to try it yourself to activate Crunchyroll on your devices, you will be able to do so at the end of this article.

Requirements to activate Crunchyroll

Activating Crunchyroll on different devices is not as easy as it seems. By default, Crunchyroll offers a free plan that allows users to watch content for free, but this plan does not offer simulcasts there are 3 other plans you can choose from:

Fan: $7.99/month

With this plan, you can watch all content without ads and also get a simulcast series that premieres in Japan on the same day. With this plan, you can only watch TV on one device at a time and log in on up to 20 devices simultaneously. You also get Crunchyroll’s digital manga library.

Mega Fan: $9.99/ month

This is probably the best plan to activate a Crunchyroll subscription. It offers all the perks of the Fan subscription plus the ability to download content and enjoy 4 simultaneous streams, which is not possible on the previous plan.

Ultimate Fan: $14.99/ month

As the name suggests, this subscription is for the ultimate fan. It’s the best subscription for those who are also interested in Crunchyroll merchandise, as it offers $25 off any $100 purchase from the Crunchyroll Store within 3 months. Plus, you can watch content on up to 6 devices simultaneously and offer all the other features of the previous subscriptions.

To activate Crunchyroll on any device, you must note that you can only log in on 20 devices at a time and with the(Ultimate Fan subscription, you can watch on a maximum of 6 devices at a time. Crunchyroll also offers a free subscription (ad-supported), but you can only log in on one device and cannot watch all available content.

Pro Tip: Crunchyroll subscriptions start at as little as $0.99 per month for the “FAN” plan and $11.99 per year for the “MEGA FAN” plan in India which is a big bargain in comparison. One can consider using a reliable VPN like ExpressVPN and change the server to India to get these awesome rates.

Sign up to Activate Crunchyroll

The first and most important step to activating Crunchyroll is to sign up and create a Crunchyroll account on what you consider to be your primary device, such as a phone, laptop or desktop. Let’s start by creating a Crunchyroll account by following these steps:

Visit Crunchyroll.com , and click on the Profile icon at the top right of the homepage.



, and click on the at the top right of the homepage. Then click on Create Account .



. Then enter your Email ID and password to create a Crunchyroll account.



You can also use your smartphone to create a Crunchyroll account :

Visit the App Store or Play Store to download the Crunchyroll App.



or to download the Crunchyroll App. Once the app is downloaded, open it and click on Create account .

. Then, enter your email ID and password to create a Crunchyroll account.



To activate Crunchyroll on Android and iOS, you simply need to log in to the Crunchyroll app with your Crunchyroll ID. This is very similar to creating your Crunchyroll account in the first step, except that instead of creating an account, you need to click on the login button and enter your details.

Once this step is complete, we will proceed with activating your Crunchyroll account in any web browser on laptops/desktops.

Activate Crunchyroll on iPad OS

You can activate Crunchyroll on the iPadOS just like you activated it on iOS. The activation process is more or less the same. Let’s take a look at that.

Just open the App Store and search for Crunchyroll.

and search for Crunchyroll. Open the corresponding result and install the app by clicking on the download button .

. Once the app is installed on the iPad, simply open it.

Click on the LOG IN button.

button. Enter your email ID and password to log in to the app.

Activate Crunchyroll on any web browser (Windows/macOS)

You can activate Crunchyroll in any web browser, be it Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. We recommend using a web browser on your laptop or desktop if there is no Crunchyroll app for the operating system you are using. You can also use the same method on Mac OS or a Linux distribution, as there is no Crunchyroll app there.

To activate Crunchyroll in any web browser, follow these steps:

Open the browser of your choice and visit the Crunchyroll website .

. Click on the Profile icon at the top right of the homepage.

at the top right of the homepage. Now click on the LOG IN button.

button. Once the login page appears, you can simply log in with your phone number or email ID.

Activate Crunchyroll on Windows

There are two ways to use Crunchyroll on Windows, either via a web browser or via the app available in the Microsoft App Store. You can easily activate Crunchyroll in any web browser on Windows by following the steps above. We’ll show you how to activate your account in the Crunchyroll app on Windows:

Download the Crunchyroll App for Windows and install it.

and install it. Once the app is installed, tap the Windows key and search for Crunchyroll .

and . Open the Crunchyroll app and click on the hamburger menu in the top left corner.

in the top left corner. Now, click on Log In / Create Free Account .

. Click on New User and enter your Crunchyroll credentials.

Now, you can easily log in to the app and enjoy your favorite anime shows. Crunchyroll does offer an app for Windows, but it’s very basic and doesn’t offer the full functionality of the website. We recommend you stick to the Crunchyroll website for a better viewing experience.

Activate Crunchyroll on Smart TVs/ Android TVs

The Crunchyroll app is available on all major TV platforms. To activate Crunchyroll on Android TV, simply follow these steps:

Simply open your Android TV and search for Crunchyroll.

Once you have found the app, click on it and then on Install app .

. Once the app is installed, click Open .

. Once the app is open, click on the Log in button.

button. You will have two login options: Log In With Email OR Log In with a Code .

OR . To Log In with Email, you can simply enter your registered email address and password.

To Log In with a Code:

Click on Log In with a code .

. You will be able to see a 6-digit alphanumeric code on the screen of your TV.

on the screen of your TV. You will need to enter this special code on the Crunchyroll website.

Just log in to your Crunchyroll account on the web browser on a laptop/ desktop .

. Then click on the Profile icon on the top right-hand side of the homepage.

on the top right-hand side of the homepage. Then click on My Account .

. And go to the Activate Device settings.

settings. Here, enter the 6-digit code , which is displayed on your TV.

, which is displayed on your TV. then tap on Activate.

Once the device is activated, you will see a message at the top of your screen – Your device has been successfully activated.

Activate Crunchyroll on Fire TV/Fire TV stick

To activate Crunchyroll on Amazon’s Fire TV stick, follow the steps below:

Go to the Home Page and scroll to the Apps tab.

When you are on the “Apps” tab, press and hold the microphone button on the remote control of your Fire TV Stick.

And say, “ Search for Crunchyroll.” This will search for the app for you.

This will search for the app for you. Once you have found the app, open the list and click on the download button.

Once the app is installed, simply open it.

You can log in by using any option: Log In With Email OR Log In with a Code .

OR . To Log In with Email, you can simply enter your registered Email ID and password.

To Log In with a Code:

Just click on Log In with a code .

. You will see a 6-digit alphanumeric code on your TV screen.

on your TV screen. You will need to enter this code on the Crunchyroll website.

Simply log into your Crunchyroll account in your web browser on a laptop/desktop .

. Then click on the Profile icon on the top right-hand side of the homepage.

on the top right-hand side of the homepage. Then click on My Account .

. And go to the Activate Device settings.

settings. Here, you enter the 6-digit code that is displayed on your TV.

Then tap on Activate.

Once the device is activated, you will see a message at the top of your screen – Your device has been successfully activated.

How to Activate Crunchyroll on PS4/PS5.

Activate Crunchyroll on PS4

Activating Crunchyroll on PS4 is easy. Here are the steps to activate Crunchyroll on PS4:

Download and install the Crunchyroll app from the PlayStation Store.

Once the app is installed, open the Crunchyroll app.



Here, you can log in via 2 options: Log In With Email OR Log In with a Code .

OR . To Log In with Email, you can simply enter your registered Email ID and password.

To Log In with a Code:

Simply click on Log In with a code .

. You will be able to see a 6-digit alphanumeric Code on your TV screen.

on your TV screen. You need to enter this particular code on the Crunchyroll website.

Just log in to your Crunchyroll account on the web browser on a laptop/ desktop .

. Then click on the Profile icon on the top right-hand side of the homepage.

on the top right-hand side of the homepage. Then click on My Account .

. And go to the Activate Device settings.

settings. Here, enter the 6-digit code, which is displayed on your TV.

then tap on Activate.

Once the device is activated, you will see a message at the top of your screen. (Your device has been successfully activated.) Now, you can use the Crunchyroll app on your PS4 without any problems.

Activate Crunchyroll on PS5

Here are the steps for activating Crunchyroll on PS5:

Go to the Media tab on your PS5, and go to All Apps .

tab on your PS5, and go to . Search for Crunchyroll.

When you install and open the app, you will see 2 ways to sign in: You can either Log in with an email or Log In with a code .

or . To log in with an email, you can simply enter your registered email ID and password.



To Log In with a Code:

Simply click on Log In with a code .

. A 6-digit alphanumeric code will be displayed on your TV screen.

You will need to enter this code on the Crunchyroll website.

Simply log into your Crunchyroll account in your web browser on a laptop/desktop.

Then click on the profile icon at the top right of the homepage.

Then click on My Account .

. And go to the Activate Device settings.

settings. Here you enter the 6-digit code that is displayed on your TV.

Then tap on Activate.

The installation process for Crunchyroll is different on PS4 and PS5. The activation process is the same on both consoles.

Activate Crunchyroll on Xbox Series S and Series X / Xbox 1

Activating Crunchyroll on the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox 1 is very similar. You just need to install the Crunchyroll app from the Xbox Store and then follow these steps to activate it:

Open the Crunchyroll app, and you will see 2 options to sign in.

Log In With Email OR Log In with a Code .

OR . To Log In with Email, you can simply enter your registered Email ID and password.

To Log In with a Code:

Simply click on Log In with a code .

. You will be able to see a 6-digit alphanumeric Code on your TV screen.

on your TV screen. You will need to enter this special code on the Crunchyroll website.

Just log in to your Crunchyroll account on the web browser on a laptop/ desktop .

. Then click on the Profile icon on the top right-hand side of the homepage.

on the top right-hand side of the homepage. Then click on My Account .

. And go to the Activate Device settings.

settings. Here, you enter the 6-digit code that is displayed on your TV.

Then tap on Activate.

Activate Crunchyroll on all the Devices

This guide gives you a complete overview of how to activate Crunchyroll on all the devices you own. It also mentions the requirements and all subscription plans. Crunchyroll is probably the best website/app to watch anime online and read the works of your favorite manga.

While there are many other sites where you can watch anime for free, Crunchyroll offers the largest catalog and the best features, whether you’re an avid weeb or just a beginner. And after reading this article thoroughly, you can activate your Crunchyroll subscription and all the devices you own.

FAQs on Activating Crunchyroll on Any Device

1. Is Crunchyroll safe to use?

Yes, Crunchyroll is safe to use. Crunchyroll does not ask for personal data and is the largest anime streaming platform in the world. They just need to sign up and activate Crunchyroll to use their services.

2. Can we use Crunchyroll without signing up?

You used to be able to use Crunchyroll without signing up, but that has changed. Now, there is no longer a free plan; you have to sign up and choose a plan that suits your needs to watch your favorite shows. This didn’t used to be the case, and you could watch old episodes without paying anything, but now you have to sign up and pay to watch everything.

3. How can I activate Crunchyroll on my TV from my smartphone?

You can simply sign in with your Crunchyroll ID on your smartphone to use all services. Activating other things like TVs and consoles is another matter. To activate Crunchyroll on TV from your smartphone, visit this link crunchyroll.com/activate and enter the 6-digit alphanumeric code from your TV on your smartphone. This will activate Crunchyroll on your TV, and you will no longer need to log in with your email ID and password manually.

4. What is simulcast, and does Crunchyroll offer it?

Simulcast means that an anime that airs in Japan is available on Crunchyroll within an hour. Since Crunchyroll simulcasts popular anime shows, you can watch them on the exact same day and date. Crunchyroll is the fastest service to bring you these anime.

5. Does Crunchyroll have every anime?

No, Crunchyroll does offer more than 1,000 anime, but the list can vary from region to region. If you’re watching from the US or Japan, Crunchyroll has all the popular and newly released titles on offer.

6. How do I remove any device from my Crunchyroll account?

It’s easy to remove a device from a Crunchyroll account manually. All you have to do is visit crunchyroll.com/account/devices. Here, you can remove the devices individually. You can also click the DEACTIVATE ALL DEVICES button to remove all devices at once.

7. Are there any free Crunyroll alternatives?

Yes, there are many free Crunchyroll alternatives that you can use to watch all your favorite anime for free. We have a full blog about these sites, which you can read here, the top 10 free anime websites.

8. Is Crunchyroll legal?

Yes, Crunchyroll is an official anime streaming website owned by Warner Media. It has the rights from several publishers and studios for its anime to be shown in the app/on the website. You can use it without the problem of piracy.

9. How can I pay to activate Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll offers several payment options, although some options may vary from country to country. The 3 most common options that most people use to activate a Crunchyroll subscription are

Paypal Debit Card Credit Card.

10. Does Crunchyroll offer anime in multiple languages?

Yes, Crunchyroll offers anime in multiple languages, but the two most common languages in which you can find almost all anime shows are Japanese and English.

Japanese is used for subtitling anime, while many studios also dub their anime in English to reach a wider audience. Crunchyroll also offers regional dubs that are country-specific, and the best part is that these dubs are sometimes simulcast, meaning you can watch the anime in your language on the day of its release. Even though most people prefer to watch anime in Japanese, you have several options to choose from.