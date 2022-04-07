How to Watch YouTube in PiP Mode Without Premium on All Platforms
Legal Ways of Watching YouTube in PIP Mode Without Premium
- Picture-in-picture mode is a premium feature on YouTube, except on desktop.
- But you can play YouTube videos in PiP mode without a premium feature, even on mobile, i.e Android and iOS.
- We also use native features of browsers and video player apps to get the functionality without using a ported version of the YouTube app.
Both Android and iOS have picture-in-picture mode built-in, but you can only use this feature on YouTube if you’ve YouTube Premium. However, there are some neat little tricks to watching YouTube in PiP mode on any desktop and mobile platform. Besides, these methods are completely legal, so you don’t have to worry. So, here’s how you can watch YouTube in PiP mode without YouTube Premium on Android, iOS, and desktop browsers.
Watch YouTube in PiP Mode Without Premium on Android
On Android, you can access PiP mode on YouTube using the popular VLC Player app. In addition, VLC Player now has an option to play any video from the Internet. All you have to do is paste the URL of the video, and it will be streamed on the VLC Player. But you can streamline the process and make it even easier. Here is how.
1. First, install the VLC player app from the Google Play Store if you are not using it already.
2. Now Open YouTube and play any video that you like to play on the PiP Mode.
3. Now, tap on the Share button below the video and select the Play with VLC option in the Share sheet.
4. That YouTube video will start playing on the VLC Player. Now just tap on the three-dot menu at the bottom right corner of the player.
5. In the menu, select the Pop-Up player option.
That’s it; the video will play in PiP mode. You can go back and use your phone while the video is playing in PiP mode on YouTube.
Watch YouTube in PiP Mode Without Premium on iOS
Although Google makes PiP mode available only to premium users, Apple’s Safari browser offers the option for free. So instead of using the YouTube app, you can use the YouTube Web app in the Safari browser to access the YouTube PiP on iOS. Here’s how.
1. Open YouTube on the Safari browser and sign in to the service.
2. Now, open the video that you like to play on PiP Mode.
3. Then enable the Full-screen mode option. Without full-screen mode enabled, you cannot play the video on the PiP Mode.
4. Now swipe up or press the home button to minimize Safari. The YouTube video you are playing on the Safari browser will still be playing in the PiP Mode.
Watch YouTube in PiP Mode Without Premium on the Desktop
Nowadays, most browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and other Chromium browsers like Edge and Brave, etc., support the PiP mode function. So you can use the native browser function to watch YouTube in PiP mode. Here’s how.
1. Open the YouTube video that you like to play in PiP mode on your browser.
2. Now right-click on the video to open the context menu. It should open the YouTube context menu, which doesn’t have the PiP option.
3. Again, hover over the video and right-click for the second time. It will open the browser context menu, where you should find the Picture-in-Picture option. Click on it.
This will start playing the video in PiP mode. You can minimize the browser and use other applications while the video is playing in PiP mode.
YouTube Videos in Picture-in-Picture Mode
Although YouTube does not provide the PiP mode option for free users, you can now use these options to get the functionality without breaking any rules. We only use the features of the VLC player and browsers. For a premium experience where you just return to the home screen and play a video automatically in PiP mode, you need to rely on a YouTube Premium subscription.
FAQs on Watching YouTube in PiP Mode
Why PiP is not working in YouTube?
There can be multiple reasons why PiP is not working on YouTube. On mobile, check the following fixes:
- Try clearing the YouTube app cache. Go to Settings -> Apps& Notifications -> Application Manager -> Installed apps. Choose Storage. Tap clear cache and restart the phone.
- Another option is to cross-check if PiP is unknowingly disabled for some reason. Go to Settings > Apps & Notifications. Tap Advanced > Special app access > Picture-in-picture. Tap Allow. Also, check the settings within the app - Settings > General > Picture-in-picture.
How do I use PiP without YouTube Premium?
We have listed down multiple ways to use PiP without YouTube Premium - be it on iOS or Android or desktop (Mac/Windows). This includes methods like
- Using VLC player app on Android
- Mobile Safari browser on iPhones
- Selected browsers that support YouTube PiP mode on desktop.
How do I use PiP on iPad YouTube?
The procedure to watch YouTube in PiP mode on YouTube is pretty much the same as iPhone. That means you can open youtube.com on the Safari browser app, enable the full-screen mode, and swipe up or press the home button to minimize Safari. The YouTube video should now play in PiP mode on the iPad.
How do I get YouTube Premium without paying?
There is a legal way to get YouTube Premium without spending a penny! For that, you need to register for the Google Opinion Rewards program. We have listed down multiple ways to make use of Google Play credits and one of the ways is to use the credits to subscribe to YouTube Premium!
