How to Watch YouTube in PiP Mode Without Premium on All Platforms

5. In the menu, select the Pop-Up player option.

That’s it; the video will play in PiP mode. You can go back and use your phone while the video is playing in PiP mode on YouTube.

Watch YouTube in PiP Mode Without Premium on iOS

Although Google makes PiP mode available only to premium users, Apple’s Safari browser offers the option for free. So instead of using the YouTube app, you can use the YouTube Web app in the Safari browser to access the YouTube PiP on iOS. Here’s how.

1. Open YouTube on the Safari browser and sign in to the service.

2. Now, open the video that you like to play on PiP Mode.

3. Then enable the Full-screen mode option. Without full-screen mode enabled, you cannot play the video on the PiP Mode.

4. Now swipe up or press the home button to minimize Safari. The YouTube video you are playing on the Safari browser will still be playing in the PiP Mode.

Watch YouTube in PiP Mode Without Premium on the Desktop

Nowadays, most browsers like Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and other Chromium browsers like Edge and Brave, etc., support the PiP mode function. So you can use the native browser function to watch YouTube in PiP mode. Here’s how.

1. Open the YouTube video that you like to play in PiP mode on your browser.

2. Now right-click on the video to open the context menu. It should open the YouTube context menu, which doesn’t have the PiP option.

3. Again, hover over the video and right-click for the second time. It will open the browser context menu, where you should find the Picture-in-Picture option. Click on it.

This will start playing the video in PiP mode. You can minimize the browser and use other applications while the video is playing in PiP mode.

YouTube Videos in Picture-in-Picture Mode

Although YouTube does not provide the PiP mode option for free users, you can now use these options to get the functionality without breaking any rules. We only use the features of the VLC player and browsers. For a premium experience where you just return to the home screen and play a video automatically in PiP mode, you need to rely on a YouTube Premium subscription.

FAQs on Watching YouTube in PiP Mode