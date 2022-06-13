How to Turn Off Google Assistant on Your Android Phone

Google Assistant is Google’s very own smart voice assistant for mobile and home automation devices. It uses two-way communication and the power of AI to answer your queries in real-time and help you execute a wide range of operations.

However, despite being such an invaluable tool on Android, Google Assistant can sometimes be a bit intrusive. It may trigger while you’re talking to someone or have the TV or music playing in the background, which can be a real annoyance and leaves you with no other option but to disable Google Assistant on your Android phone (or tablet).

Here’s a guide with instructions to turn off Google Assistant on Android and stop it from popping up automatically.

What’s the Best Way to Stop Google Assistant from Popping Up Automatically

Depending on whether Google Assistant keeps popping up on your Android when its trigger phrases—”Ok Google” and “Hey Google”—are called out, or it just shows up randomly, there are two ways to stop Google Assistant from popping up randomly.

One, you can turn off Google Assistant completely. And two, disable the “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” command inside Google Assistant settings.

How to Disable the Google Assistant Trigger on an Android Phone

If you use Google Assistant for various tasks regularly, turning off the trigger option might be a better option. Follow these steps to do this on your Android:

Open the Google app on your Android phone. Click on the profile icon in the top-right corner and choose Settings. Select Google Assistant from the Settings page. On your profile page, select Hey Google & Voice Match. Toggle off the button for Hey Google (on Pixel phones) or Ok Google (on other Android phones).

Once the Google Assistant trigger is disabled, speaking “Hey Google” or “Ok Google” in front of your Android phone won’t trigger Google Assistant and, most likely, prevent it from popping up automatically.

How to Turn Off Google Assistant on an Android Phone

If you don’t use Google Assistant much or disabling its trigger isn’t fixing the problem, you can completely turn off Google Assistant on your Android phone and forget about it. Here’s how:

Open the Google app. Tap on your profile icon in the top-right and select Settings. Choose Google Assistant on the Settings page. Scroll down and click on General. Flip the switch for Google Assistant off and click on the TURN OFF button to confirm disabling Google Assistant.

Since you’ve disabled Google Assistant completely, it won’t pop up automatically on your device anymore. Repeat these steps if you change your mind and decide to activate it again.

Stop Being Bothered By Random Google Assistant Pop-Ups

Disabling Google Assistant’s trigger is probably the best way to fix Google Assistant from popping up randomly on your device. It tells Google Assistant to stop listening to the trigger while still allowing you to continue using Google Assistant and your device without interruptions. However, at times when it doesn’t work—or isn’t available—turning off Google Assistant also does the job.

Likewise, if you’re not a fan of voice commands and use it infrequently, you can turn off Google Assistant to stop being bothered by random overlays. Or if you don’t like Google listening to your conversations.

FAQs on Turning Off Google Assistant

