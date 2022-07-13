SiteGuru: Your Personal SEO Expert for Boosting Website Ranking and Traffic

Establishing an online presence today requires a website. And with the ever-evolving technology, creating and setting up a website has become extremely easy.

However, what still remains challenging is getting the website to succeed, since no matter how good your website or its content is, it’s going to have difficulty ranking high on search engines, like Google, if it’s unoptimized or doesn’t adhere to SEO practices. This is where SiteGuru steps in.

SiteGuru is an online SEO tool that assists you in your marketing journey. It’s essentially an SEO specialist that audits your website and lists down actionable steps needed to perform to improve your rankings and increase website traffic.

Let’s dive in to learn more about SiteGuru, what it can do, and how you can use it effectively to improve your reach.

What Is SiteGuru?

SiteGuru is an online SEO tool that tells you exactly what changes you need to make to your website to improve its rankings and increase traffic.

It works by auditing your website for SEO and generates a report based on the findings. This report highlights all the shortcomings on the SEO front on your website and, based on that, generates a list of actionable tasks you must perform to address those issues and improve your website ranking and gain more traffic.

So if you run a blog or sell products via your website and wish to market them through blogs, SiteGuru is an invaluable tool that can assist you with SEO.

What Are the Key Features of SiteGuru?

SiteGuru is an SEO tool aimed at helping you improve your website’s performance so you can fix its SEO issues and improve your chances of reaching a wider audience. As such, here are all the key features SiteGuru offers to assist you in the process:

Automated website crawler

SEO to-do list

Change history tracking

Client collaboration

Support for Google Analytics and Google Search Console

Core SEO reports (indexation, meta descriptions & page titles, sitemaps, broken links, structured data, page speed & core web vitals, etc.)

Detailed reporting (Hreflangs, page structure & headings, robots.txt check, OpenGraph tags, etc.)

Exports to CSV, Word, and Google Docs

How to Use SiteGuru?

SiteGuru is one of the easiest SEO audit tools available. It involves performing a series of a few simple steps to optimize your website, as demonstrated below.

Step 1. Perform a Website Audit

SiteGuru automatically runs a weekly audit on your website and presents you with an SEO to-do list accordingly. But since this is your first time using the tool, you’d want to do it right away.

Considering you’re using SiteGuru for the first time, you’ll need to sign up for a SiteGuru account before you can run an audit on your website to obtain a to-do list of actions you must perform to optimize the site.

For this, head over to the SiteGuru sign-up page and enter your website URL and email address. Hit the START FREE TRIAL button and, on the following page, choose a password for your SiteGuru account and hit SEE SITE REPORT.

Wait 15 minutes or so while the tool generates and returns an audit report for your website. You’ll see your website score right up front on the audit report, and SiteGuru will also share the audit report in your email. This report includes a plethora of information, split into different sections, along with an actionable list of all important SEO tasks you must perform to optimize your website and its SEO deficiencies.

Step 2. Review the SEO Task List

SiteGuru’s audit summary page is split into multiple sections: Overview, Content, Technical, Links, and Insights. Each of these sections is clickable and further split into different metrics.

1. Overview

By default, SiteGuru takes you to the Overview page, which shows your website’s SEO score up front and offers an SEO to-do list of all the tasks you must accomplish to improve your website’s score and, in turn, increase your chances of ranking well on the SERP.

Clicking on an action in the to-do list takes you to the appropriate metric under other tabs and reveals the pages affected by the issue. You can even click on the links here to view the associated pages.

Further down the Overview page, you get to see a list of all website pages and their respective scores. Clicking on a page reveals the problems with it and the actions you can perform to address them.

Next up, there’s the timeline section, which gives you a timeline of all the audits and the recommended actions you’ve performed on your site to fix the reported problems. And right below it comes your site structure, with scores for each individual page on the site represented next to them.

To view more details and the KPIs about a page, tap on it, and you’ll get a detailed on-page SEO check report on the following page. Here, you can click the Let’s fix this button under the highlighted issue to know how to fix an issue. This will pull up a page with more details about the problem, and in some instances, the necessary steps for fixing the highlighted problem.

2. Content

As we just mentioned, when you tap on a to-do action under Overview, it takes you to the appropriate metric under the Content tab. Or, if you want, you can directly access the Content tab by simply clicking on it. This is where you’ll see a detailed report of all the metrics in which your website is struggling, such as page titles, meta descriptions, headings, images, and OpenGraph tags.

This SEO SaaS shows this data on a page-by-page basis. So if you wish to know about a page’s shortcomings for any of these metrics, click on the View page report button adjacent to that page.

3. Technical

The Technical tab is where you can find know about issues with various technical aspects of your website. For instance, here, you can know your website’s loading speed, indexation, Hreflangs, and canonicals. In addition, you can also connect your Google Analytics account to pull up various analytics data for your website.

4. Links

If your website has issues with links, this SEO tool lists them out in the Links tab under three different sections: broken links, internal links, and internal redirects. So, say, a few pages on your website don’t have any internal links. In this case, SiteGuru gives you a list of all such pages up front, so you can view the report and perform actions accordingly to fix the same.

5. Insights

Lastly, there’s the Insights tab, which, as its name suggests, presents you with all the valuable insights, like keywords, competing pages, CTR curve, and more about your website. That way, you can identify your website’s strengths and weaknesses and devise a content strategy accordingly to maximize your growth.

SiteGuru requires you to link your Google Analytics and Google Search Console accounts to access these insights.

Step 3. Perform Actions in the SEO To-Dos to Fix Issues

Once you’ve got the audit report and a to-do list of actions required to fix SEO issues on your website, the final step is to carry out these operations. As we mentioned earlier, with certain errors, SiteGuru gives you a series of steps you need to perform to fix those issues. To access these, simply click on the error report adjacent to the page, and SiteGuru will give you a list of all the instructions required to fix the errors.

Besides, SiteGuru continues to monitor your website for SEO issues and sends you alerts when there’s one. That way, you don’t have to spend hours trying to identify these issues yourself and, therefore, can focus on tasks that matter more.

SiteGuru Pricing

SiteGuru is a paid tool with a free trial. It offers three plans, namely Starter, Medium, and Agency. Of these, the Starter plan costs $23.20 per month and is targeted toward in-house markets. On the other hand, the Medium plan is the most popular one, which targets SEO consultants and costs $39.20 per month, and the Agency plan comes at $119.20 and is ideal for agencies.

The tool offers a 14-day free trial when you sign up for an account. Of course, some of its functionalities are restricted in the trial plan, but it’s enough to get an idea about the tool and see if it meets your requirements.

NOTE: SiteGuru is running an awesome Lifetime Deal (LTD) over at AppSumo starting at just $49 per code. LTD means you will be paying just once while the credits keep renewing every month. Buy SiteGuru on AppSumo

Improve Your Website’s SEO and Gain More Traffic

Optimizing your website is the most effective way of improving your online presence and attracting more traffic to your website. As such, SEO tools can be extremely valuable in identifying problems with your website that could be negatively impacting its search engine rankings and preventing you from reaching a wider audience.

SiteGuru is one of the most effective tools that can help you with this. What makes it stand out from the rest of the tools is its ease of use, combined with the weekly SEO performance report that ensures you’re always up-to-date with your site’s SEO health.

Check out SiteGuru