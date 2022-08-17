Laptop Keyboard Not Working? Try These 9 Fixes
- Some users have reported having problems with their laptop keyboard; the majority of the time, it involves some of the keyboard’s keys not functioning.
- This problem is frequently brought on by faulty software, incorrect settings, or dirt that has accumulated at the base of your keys.
- Whatever the case may be, we’ve put together a number of solutions to assist you in fixing the problem.
- Meanwhile, you should consult an IT expert if the problem is out of your control
Have you pressed some keys on your laptop keyboard but seen nothing on your screen? The laptop keyboard is as important as any other component. Therefore, it is understandable that you find it very annoying when you have problems with it. Moreover, the keyboard is one of the parts of a laptop that is prone to malfunction, and it can be a bit difficult to figure out whether the problem is caused by the hardware or the software.
However, most keyboard problems can be easily fixed without having to visit a service center. This will save you both stress and money if the problem is simple. So, if you read this article to find a solution to your keyboard problem without having to visit a technician, we’ll share with you some workarounds to fix laptop keyboard keys not working issue, their causes, as well as some other keyboard tips.
Common Causes of Keys on Laptop Keyboard Not Working
There are a variety of reasons why laptop keyboard keys don’t work, but one of the most common is that dirt builds up in the keys. Therefore, it’s important to keep dirt away from your desk or the place where you use your laptop, as this is the only way to avoid keyboard problems in this case.
It’s also possible that the problem is caused by using outdated or corrupted keyboard drivers on your laptop. This is because the outdated driver you’re using may contain a bug that’s since been fixed, but since you haven’t updated your driver yet, the bug may eventually cause the keyboard to stop working.
You should be aware that incorrect keyboard configuration can also lead to such problems. Perhaps you made an unintentional change to the keyboard settings that changed the way some keys work.
Also, if your keyboard has mechanical problems caused by physical damage, such as being hit with a hard object or certain keys being corroded by water, the keys may no longer function properly. Considering these and other causes, we’ve listed some solutions that will help fix laptop keyboard keys not working.
9 Ways to Fix Laptop Keyboard Not Working
Want to know how to fix keys on a laptop keyboard that do not work? Here are the best solutions you can try:
1. Restart your laptop
Before you move on to the other solutions, the first thing you should do when troubleshooting laptop problems is to reboot. This is helpful if your keyboard keys aren’t working properly due to a software error, a simple problem that can be fixed with a simple reboot.
This solution will give your computer a fresh start by restarting all system services, drivers and programs and also flush your computer RAM. So try this solution first and see if it helps.
2. Clean your Keyboard
If you are not careful, dirt and debris can easily accumulate on the underside of your keyboard’s keys. They may have been accumulating for a while, but now that they have accumulated so much, they are starting to prevent the keys on your keyboard from working properly. That’s why it’s important that you take the time to clean the keys regularly, or use a keyboard cover to prevent dirt from getting into the keys.
For more help on how to clean a keyboard, read: The Right Way to Clean Your Keyboard, Tablet and Smartphone
3. Connect with an External Keyboard
Using an additional keyboard is an easy way to work around laptop keyboard issues. This way, you can determine if the problem is related to your laptop or just your computer’s keyboard. You could easily conclude that your laptop’s keyboard settings need to be checked if some keys on your external keyboard are not working properly. However, if it works properly, you need to clean the laptop keyboard again or have it replaced by a IT professional.
4. Ensure There is Enough Juice in the Keyboard Battery
If you use a wireless keyboard with your laptop and it needs to be charged, be careful not to use it when the power consumption is too low. Electronic devices usually stop working properly when they are low on power, which could be the case in this instance. So try charging the keyboard for a while and then use it again. Hopefully, it will work properly again.
If your keyboard has a replaceable battery, you should replace it after some time. This procedure can also help you.
5. Uninstall and Reinstall Keyboard Drivers
Drivers are responsible for establishing a connection between the computer and its hardware. Therefore, it’s easy to say that your hardware components won’t work without drivers. If your keyboard isn’t working properly, there may be a problem with your keyboard driver. It’s possible that you haven’t updated the keyboard driver for some time, and that’s why the computer keyboard’s performance is off.
To fix this problem, you need to uninstall and reinstall your keyboard driver:
1. Search Device Manager in Windows Search Box and open it.
2. Navigate to the Keyboards option and double-click it.
3. Then, right-click your keyboard driver from the devices listed under the Keyboards category.
4. Select Uninstall device and wait a few minutes for the process to finish.
5. After that, restart your computer. On rebooting, a new driver will be installed on your computer.
6. Run Keyboard Troubleshooter
This solution has worked for many users who have faced the laptop keyboard not working problem, and it might help you as well. Windows has troubleshooting features that help diagnose and fix some computer problems. In this case, you need to run the keyboard troubleshooter and hopefully it will fix the keyboard problem. Here is how to do it:
1. Press Windows + I to open Settings on your laptop.
2. Select Update & Security.
3. On the left pane, click on Troubleshoot.
4. Navigate down on the right pane and tap on the Keyboard option.
5. Then select Run the troubleshooter.
6. Wait a few minutes for the troubleshooter to run, and try using your keyboard again.
7. Enable or Disable Filter Keys
This is another method that has helped several people fix keyboard keys not working:
1. Open Settings on your computer and click on Ease of Access.
2. Tap on the Keyboard option on the left pane.
3. Navigate to the User Filter Keys section; Disable the feature if it’s previously enabled or enable it if it was disabled before.
8. Check Your Keyboard Layout Settings
The keyboard layout may have been accidentally changed if what you’re trying to type is jumbled with unusual characters. Make sure the layout is correct and correct it if necessary:
For laptops running Windows:
1. Select Settings from the Start menu.
2. Click Time & Language in the Settings window.
3. Choose Language from the left-hand pane.
4. Make sure the correct language is selected in the Preferred languages section, such as English (United States). Click Add a preferred language if it is not already there.
5. Select the preferred language and then click Options.
6. The keyboard should match your keyboard type, such as US – QWERTY.
For MacBooks:
1. Click System Preferences in the menu bar at the top of the screen.
2. Select Keyboard from the menu.
3. Choose Input Sources from the tabs at the top.
4. Ensure that the correct keyboard type is displayed on the left (such as U.S.). If not, check the box for Show input menu in menu bar, then select a language.
9. Check for Malware or Viruses
Even though it seems silly that viruses can infect laptop keyboards, you should not ignore the possibility of malware and viruses on input devices like keyboards. It is not the virus itself that attacks the hardware, but the corrupted driver software installed on the computer that causes errors.
When a keyboard is infected with a virus, errors occur, such as the inability to type, switching the language without the user’s permission, and typing letters that are different from the ones the user pressed.
Besides reinstalling the keyboard drivers, as suggested in point 5, you can also try running a malware scan with popular software such as MalwareBytes, Windows Defender, Norton or Avast.
These solutions have worked for several users, so one of them should help you out as well.
Final Words
This article has presented many solutions you can try to fix a non-functioning laptop keyboard. However, most of the remedies will only work if the problem is software-related. If you need to contact a technician to fix the problem, do so, but in the meantime, you can use your on-screen keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I enable an on-screen keyboard on a Windows laptop?
If you need to enable an on-screen keyboard on your laptop, you simply have to type On-screen keyboard on Windows Search Box and open it. The keyboard will appear on your screen almost immediately.
What do I do if some of my keyboard keys stop working on the Windows login page?
If you happen to be stuck on the Windows login screen because some of your keys stopped working, you can use the onscreen keyboard to open your computer. Here is how:
1. Click on the Ease of Access icon in between the power icon and WiFi icon located at the bottom-right corner of the login page.
2. On the resulting menu, click on On-screen Keyboard.
Can I replace my laptop keyboard?
Yes, you can replace your laptop keyboard if need be. Sometimes, your laptop keyboard may stop functioning properly because it has gotten faulty. In this case, you may need to replace the laptop keyboard, which can be done with the help of an IT technician.
How can I keep my keyboard away from dirt?
Dirt can easily accumulate in your keyboard keys if you live in a dusty environment. However, if you do clean the keyboard regularly, it might not pose any issue. You could also use a keyboard cover to protect your laptop keyboard and keep it away from dust or water spillage.
Why is my laptop keyboard not typing?
There are many reasons for laptop keyboard not working, including faulty hardware keys. But the most common reason is the faulty keyboard drivers. To update the drivers, go to Device Manager > Keyboards > Right-click on your keyboard and select Update driver. This should hopefully fix the issue.
How do I fix my keyboard not typing on my laptop?
Here are a few ways to fix the keyboard not typing on the laptop:
- Restart your laptop
- Clean your keyboard
- Connect with an external keyboard
- Uninstall and reinstall keyboard drivers
- Run keyboard troubleshooter
- Enable or disable filter keys
- Change keyboard layout settings
- Look for malware and viruses
Why is my laptop keyboard locked?
You may have accidentally turned on the Filter Keys feature if your entire keyboard is locked. The "Filter Keys" icon should appear in the system tray when you hold down the right SHIFT key for 8 seconds. You can turn it off here and it should unlock your laptop keyboard.
What causes the keyboard to freeze?
A keyboard freeze usually occurs when there's a problem with the hardware or software. For example, it can be caused by a virus or malware infection, defective hardware, or malfunctioning drivers. When this happens, the computer won't be able to send keystrokes to the keyboard as quickly as usual. This can lead to problems with typing and other activities that require quick responses from the computer.
