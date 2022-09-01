An Apple ID is an account you need to access various Apple services. It is sort of a unique identification number for all Apple devices and services. It’s also required to log in to Apple devices, purchase apps, and access iCloud storage, among other things.

Suppose you’ve recently changed your email address, and it also happens to be associated with your Apple ID. In that case, you must change your Apple ID to the new email address to avoid missing future account verification requests and other critical emails from Apple.

Apple has a pretty straightforward process for changing the Apple ID, and we’ll show you how to change your Apple ID email address below.

What’s the Difference between switching Apple ID and changing Apple ID?

Switching Apple ID means using a different account on your iPhone or Mac. This can be done in order to access different content, sync settings, or make purchases. It’s also used when selling your Apple device to another owner.

Changing Apple ID means using the same account but changing the email address and/or password. This can be done if you want to update your contact information, sign in with another device, or reset your password.

Switching Apple ID is rather simple and straightforward. This guide is about how to change Apple ID on iPhone/iPad/Mac or web.

What You Need to Know About Changing Apple ID?

Before you change your Apple ID to a new email address, here are a few points to remember:

If you’re trying to change your Apple ID email address to an @icloud.com one that you’ve created in the last 30 days, then try changing your Apple ID after 30 days.

When trying to change your Apple ID, if you see a message that tells you that the email address you’re trying to use isn’t available or is in use, make sure you or any of your family members aren’t already using it.

If you’re already using an Apple domain Apple ID—the ones with the @iCloud.com, @me.com, or @mac.com address—you can’t switch back to third-party email addresses.

How to Change Your Apple ID to a New Email Address

Follow these steps to change your existing Apple ID email address to a new one:

Open Safari or any other web browser and visit the Apple ID account page.

Sign in with your Apple ID. Apple will alert you that your Apple ID is being used to sign in to a new device. Click Allow, and it will send a six-digit PIN to your trusted Apple device. Enter this PIN in the following prompt on the website to confirm your identity. With Sign-In and Security in the left-hand pane selected, click on Apple ID on the right.

Enter the new email address you want to use for Apple ID in the New Apple ID box.

Choose Change Apple ID.

Confirm your Apple ID password and hit Continue. Apple will send you a verification code on the new email address. Copy this code and paste it into the Enter verification code prompt on the website. Hit Continue, and your Apple ID email address will be updated.

Once you’ve changed your Apple ID, you’ll need to log in to all your Apple devices and services using your updated Apple ID to avoid running into sync issues.

Steps to Update Apple ID on iPhone and iPad

If you have an iPhone or an iPad, follow these steps to update your Apple ID on it:

Open Settings. Click on your name at the top of the screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on Sign Out. Enter your Apple ID password on the following prompt and hit Turn Off. Again, from the Settings page, click on the profile button at the top. Enter your Apple ID email address and password and hit Next. Apple will send you a prompt on your trusted device. Hit Allow, and you’ll get a 6-digit verification code. Enter this code on your iPhone/iPad verification prompt screen, followed by the device passcode.

Steps to Change Apple ID on Mac

To update your Apple ID on Mac:

Open System Preferences. Click on Apple ID. Select Overview from the left and tap on Sign Out… Make sure to tap Keep a Copy to keep a copy of all your data. Enter your Apple ID password to turn off Find My Mac and hit Continue. Again, in the System Preferences screen, click on Sign In. Enter your Apple ID and password. If prompted for a verification code, enter the one you received on your trusted Apple device to complete the sign-in.

Switching to a New Apple ID Email Address is Hassle-Free

Over the years, Apple has made it really easy to change your Apple ID email address. So, if you’ve got a new email address or lost access to an existing one, which also happens to be linked to your Apple ID, you can easily switch to the new email address and keep using Apple devices and services.

When you change your Apple ID email address, you don’t lose your contacts, purchases, and other account information, contrary to what some people believe. But it’s always a good practice to backup your device and its data, so you don’t lose your important data if something goes wrong.

FAQs About Changing Apple ID