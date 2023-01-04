Many businesses and professions require the signing of contracts and various types of paperwork, which used to be very difficult because the people who needed to sign the document might be too far away, which could delay things or be too labor intensive.

However, the need for manual signatures on papers has been replaced by electronic signatures thanks to technological innovations. With the help of electronic signature software, everything related to document preparation can be automated, and signing contracts remotely is now easy.

DocuSign is the leading provider of e-signature tools and offers a number of fantastic features, so you’ve probably heard of it. While DocuSign is a well-known and powerful technology for signing documents electronically, there are several alternative e-signature tools for your business or yourself to sign contracts and other types of documents.

In this article, we’ll discuss the best DocuSign alternatives with better prices and feature options that you’ll find good if you don’t want to use DocuSign.

What You Should Know About DocuSign

Tools like DocuSign have driven digital signing and online contract processing. This feature-rich application allows companies to automate the signing, monitoring, and management of contracts.

DocuSign is user-friendly and allows you to sign and track documents from any device. With over a billion users, this software is extremely secure when it comes to signing contracts online.

The cost of this e-signature tool starts at $10 and varies depending on the plan you choose, but if you don’t want to commit to a subscription plan, you can use it for free for three documents per month.

The primary features that DocuSign offers include:

Cloud storage support

Reusable templates

PDF conversion

Custom tag

Automatic pap placing

You may still be looking for DocuSign alternatives if you want to benefit from faster document processing, ease of use, better cost, or for some other reason. So in the following section of this post, we’ll explore e-signature applications that offer better services than DocuSign.

What Are The Best DocuSign Alternatives?

Looking for the best DocuSign alternatives to use for remotely and electronically signing documents? Below we talk about the best free and paid options.

With the help of the cloud-based signing platform SignNow, you can add a legally binding e-signature to contracts and other documents. It not only makes it easy to sign documents electronically but also helps with document management.

With this application, it is easy to share documents and invite people to sign documents online, eliminating the need for physical signatures. However, SignNow is a premium tool that has a customized plan that costs $14.99 per month, which is quite affordable compared to DocuSign’s price.

The collaboration features of this tool are excellent, and it integrates with many other applications, such as Google Drive, Microsoft Office, and Salesforce, which makes it easier to use in your current workflow. Overall, SignNow is equipped with all the features needed for an efficient e-signature tool.

Noteworthy Features:

Supports collaboration

Uses highly secure servers and encryption to protect data

Integrates with tools like Google Drive and Salesforce

PandaDoc is one of the best options when it comes to a DocuSign alternative that lets you e-sign documents quickly and efficiently. This program essentially acts as a document workflow automation tool, allowing individuals and businesses to create, track and electronically sign documents.

As one of the top DocuSign competitors, it has numerous features like quick notifications to keep track of documents, options for sending documents in bulk, a library of over 450 templates, and much more. Although it is a paid app, PandaDoc still offers a free plan that has some limitations but still allows unlimited document sending.

Compared to DocuSign and many other alternatives to DocuSign, PandaDoc goes beyond basic eSignature solution and offers a more comprehensive contract management solution instead.

PandaDoc integrates with Zapier, which can be used to link to apps like Dropbox, Google Drive, Hubspot, Salesforce, and many others, and has a very effective document workflow.

Noteworthy Features:

Allows you keep track of document

Bulk sending

Highly safe to use

Provides efficient document workflow automation

Signaturely is another ideal option for a powerful and cloud-based DocuSign alternative. This program makes it possible to create and acquire legally binding electronic signatures on documents.

Not only can it be used for e- signing, but it can also be used as a management tool for your documents. Signaturely is incredibly user-friendly and has many features, including support for team management, customizable branding, and quick notifications, Signaturely is incredibly user-friendly.

The tool is paid, starting at $8 per month, but also offers a lifetime free plan with a cap of three signature requests per month and integration with Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, and OneDrive.

Noteworthy Features:

Easy to use

Automatic Reminders

Supports multiple devices

If we talk about DocuSign alternatives, HelloSign, now known as DropBox Sign, is a tool we can not miss because of its simplicity. HelloSign is probably the easiest DocuSign alternative to use because, despite its power and feature set, it is very simple to use.

This DocuSign alternative has a clean and intuitive interface that makes it very user-friendly. There is a free trial option that lets you send unlimited signatures for 30 days and a premium option with a starting price of $15 per month.

This tool is currently owned by Dropbox but has integration with several other cloud storage platforms, such as Google Drive Box and OneDrive. Zapier even lets you integrate HelloSign with applications that are not cloud storage to automate your document workflows.

Noteworthy Features:

Very easy to use

Free trial with unlimited electronic signature

Has several integrations

Has bank-level security and API

Adobe Sign is another tool to consider if you’re looking for a DocuSign alternative with seamless performance in creating, sending, tracking, and collecting signatures electronically.

As part of Adobe Acrobat DC, other than document signing, this application offers a wealth of features, including support for branding and logo creation, automatic reminders and notifications, and connectivity with other tools. Depending on the plan selected, pricing starts at $9.99 and goes up to $23.99.

Noteworthy Features:

Supports creating of branding and logo

Integration with other tools

Among many DocuSign alternatives listed here, we recommend SignRequest because it is secure and hassle-free. SignRequest is an e-signing solution that allows you to easily manage, track, sign, and store documents online.

The tool has some of the best e-signing features, including Signature Order, which lets you specify the order in which recipients receive the SignRequest. Plus, SignRequest integrates with Zapier to help automate workflows.

SignRequest has both a free and paid plan and is legally binding, just like all the other DocuSign competitors we have discussed in this article.

Noteworthy Features:

Allows you to set order of sign

Uses reminders to track your documents

Integration with Zapier

Eversign is a DocuSign alternative for those looking for a user-friendly and straightforward e-signature solution. This digital signature program is cloud-based, so it can be used on any device.

Eversign is suitable for both personal and commercial use due to features such as the integration of multiple tools. With this software, you can track your documents and create and view a comprehensive audit trail. Besides, it is very secure.

The entry-level plan, which includes an unlimited number of documents and all the essential functions for electronic signatures, costs $9.99 per month.

Noteworthy Features:

Very straightforward to use

Enables easy tracking of documents with a reminder

How to Choose the Right DocuSign Alternative for E-signing

Here are some important factors to consider when choosing a DocuSign alternative:

User experience : everyone wants the best possible user experience when using a tool. Therefore, it is important to choose a tool that offers the best UX for both senders and signers.

: everyone wants the best possible user experience when using a tool. Therefore, it is important to choose a tool that offers the best UX for both senders and signers. Security level : given the likelihood that you will use these methods to exchange confidential information, security is a crucial factor.

: given the likelihood that you will use these methods to exchange confidential information, security is a crucial factor. Pricing: the cost of DocuSign alternatives varies; some are free, some are not, and some are even quite expensive. Therefore, when choosing a tool, you need to pay attention to how affordable the service is. Also, you should opt for services that offer a free trial so that you can try them out before signing up.

the cost of DocuSign alternatives varies; some are free, some are not, and some are even quite expensive. Therefore, when choosing a tool, you need to pay attention to how affordable the service is. Also, you should opt for services that offer a free trial so that you can try them out before signing up. Customer support: this factor is crucial since, when using an electronic signature solution, you may need to access customer support in real-time at any moment.

Final Words

DocuSign is a fantastic tool for signing documents digitally, as it offers several features that make the process easy. However, there are other cheaper alternatives to DocuSign, and we have presented the best of them for you in this article. These alternatives mainly have better features, a simple user interface, and cheaper prices.

