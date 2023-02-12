Writing apps have recently become very popular thanks to their greater availability. These apps can be used to create and edit written content such as documents, notes, articles, etc. They have features like spell and grammar checkers, various text formatting options, and the ability to share or collaborate on documents with others. Overall, they make writing better and more efficient.

If you own an iPad and are looking for the best writing app, this list is for you. In this guide, we have compiled 13 iPad writing apps for personal or professional use. Whether you are a beginner or a professional writer, this list should help you find the best writing app for your needs.

Before we turn to the list, you should consider a few points before choosing the best writing app for your iPad.

How to Choose the Best Writing App for iPad.

Features: Think about what features are important to you. Do you need a spell checker? A grammar checker? Formatting options? The ability to collaborate with others?

Think about what features are important to you. Do you need a spell checker? A grammar checker? Formatting options? The ability to collaborate with others? Platform compatibility: If you need to share or collaborate on documents with others, make sure the app you choose is compatible with the platforms they use.

Ease of use: Look for an app that is easy to navigate and understand.

Price: Some writing apps are free, while others require a subscription or one-time purchase. Consider your budget before choosing the app.

Cloud sync: some writing apps offer cloud syncing, which allows you to pick up right where you left off, even if you switch devices.

Apple Pencil Support: Also, make sure the app supports the Apple Pencil for handwritten notes.

Best Writing Apps for iPad

Apple Notes: Integrated powerful notes app from Apple

Apple Notes is a built-in notes app for iPad that allows users to create and organize notes easily. It has a simple interface and easy-to-organize structure, which makes it the best choice for most users.

With Apple Notes, you can easily write notes on the go. Apple Notes has various formatting options, such as bold, italic, and underline, making it easy to format text differently. Users can also add photos, videos, and web pages to their notes, making it a great tool for collecting and organizing all kinds of information.

One of the best features of Apple Notes is that it supports handwritten notes using the Apple Pencil. Users can easily write, draw, and sketch with a pencil. The app also offers a variety of settings to specify different pencil styles, colors and sizes for the Apple Pencil. Users can also customize the Pencil’s pressure sensitivity to suit their needs.

Apple Notes also has a sync feature that allows notes to be synced with other Apple devices, such as the iPhone and Mac. Users can start a note on their iPad and pick up where they left off on their iPhone or Mac. This feature can be useful when using Apple Notes on multiple devices.

It also has a built-in search function that allows users to find specific notes based on keywords easily. Besides, there is a function that enables users to password-protect their notes to enhance security.

Apple Notes is the best choice for those who are looking for a simple and powerful writing app for their iPad. It integrates easily with the iPad OS and is easily accessible. Besides, the notes are synced with all devices, and the most important thing is that the app comes with a built-in feature and is completely free.

Download Apple Notes (Free)

iA Writer: Minimalist app for writing, reduces distractions

The next choice on our list of best writing apps for iPad is iA Writer. If you are looking for a minimal writing app that focuses primarily on writing, iA Writer is the best option for you.

It has a minimalist design and special features for a streamlined writing experience. It has a full-screen mode that hides all other apps, allowing users to focus on writing without interruption.

When it comes to text formatting, users can choose from a variety of fonts, sizes, and colors and adjust line and paragraph spacing. The app also offers a number of keyboard shortcuts that make navigating and formatting text easier.

iA Writer is available for macOS, Windows, Apple, and Android devices for a one-time fee of $29.99. There is also a 14-day free trial that allows you to test the features before upgrading.

Download iA Writer ($49.99)

Microsoft Word: Powerful Word editor

If you are looking for a powerful writing application, Microsoft Word is the best choice for you. It is one of the most widely used and powerful word-processing software that allows users to write, edit and format documents with ease.

With Word’s powerful text formatting tools, users can choose from different fonts, sizes, and colors and also adjust line and paragraph spacing. Moreover, users can also insert images, videos, and other media into their documents, making it easy to add visual elements to their texts.

Microsoft Word also supports cloud-based storage. In real-time, the app backs up your data as you write. It also helps users collaborate and edit their documents from anywhere in real-time. The app also supports a variety of file formats, including .doc, .docx, and .pdf, making it easy to share and edit documents with others.

If you are looking for a powerful writing app with advanced text formatting options that can help you write a novel, research paper, or business proposal, Microsoft Word for iPad is a good choice for anyone who wants to write on a tablet. It also supports thousands of ready-made templates that can make your writing work easier.

Download Microsoft Word (Freemium)

Google Docs: Powerful with a user-friendly interface and easy access

If you think Microsoft Word is too complex, try Google Docs. Compared to Microsoft Word, Google Docs is easily accessible and offers a simple and better user experience for users who want a powerful word processor with a user-friendly interface.

The best thing about Google Docs is that it’s easily accessible via the Internet. You can instantly open your favorite browser, visit Google Docs and start writing. Once you create a document on the iPad, you can access it from any device with Internet access, including your computer or smartphone.

Another great feature of the Google Docs app for iPad is a real-time collaboration with other users. You can easily share your document with others and work on it together in real-time. This is especially useful for group projects or team collaboration. Also, the app saves your documents directly to Google Drive, Google’s own cloud service that lets you back up files instantly and in real-time.

Overall, the Google Docs app for iPad is a good choice for anyone who needs a powerful word-processing app with a simple and easy-to-use interface. It has various text formatting options and offers real-time collaboration and instant syncing with cloud storage. Whether you’re a student, professional, or writer, it’s the perfect tool for writing on the go.

Download Google Docs (Free)

Apple Pages: Best Apple alternative to Microsoft Word and Google Docs

Apple also offers Apple Pages that are integrated with Apple devices. Suppose you are looking for a powerful word processor that is an alternative to Apple’s Microsoft Word and Google Docs and integrates easily with other Apple devices. In that case, Apple Pages is the best option for you.

Apple Pages offers powerful text formatting options. One of the most important features of Pages is the wide selection of templates. They are fully customizable and include built-in text styles and formatting options. Moreover, Pages also supports importing Microsoft Word documents, so you can easily transfer your existing work to the app.

Another outstanding feature of Apple Pages is the ability to edit documents in real time collaboratively. This allows multiple users to work on the same document simultaneously, making the app perfect for group projects and real-time collaboration.

Apple Pages is the best app for you if you are looking for an Apple alternative to Microsoft Word and Google Docs. It has powerful text editor features, built-in templates that are easy to edit, syncs easily with other Apple devices, and more.

Download Apple Pages (Free)

Evernote: Powerful note organizer with support for multiple content formats

If you have been looking for the best writing apps for your iPad, you may have already heard of Evernote. Evernote is not only one of the best and most powerful writing apps, but it is also known as a powerful organizer for notes.

With Evernote, users can easily create notes in different formats. The most popular formats on Evernote include plain text, lists, images, videos, and audio. Evernote also has powerful text formatting tools that can be used to design text and make it more appealing.

Another great feature of Evernote is the ability to sync between different devices in real time. This can be especially useful if you use Evernote on multiple devices.

Overall, Evernote is a powerful writing app for the iPad. With the ability to create notes in multiple formats and sync across devices, Evernote can help users stay organized and stay on top of content writing.

Download Evernote (Freemium)

Obsidian: VsCode for Writers

Obsidian is another powerful writing app for the iPad. This app is primarily based on the principles of plain text and Markdown, which makes writing and formatting notes easy and flexible. The app is also popularly known as VScode for writers.

The best thing about this app is that it stores files locally in your file system and not on the backend server, which makes it more secure. To avoid loss, you can also sync with Apple’s iCloud service.

Notes are saved in plain text format, which can be easily edited using the built-in formatting tools. The program supports Markdown, a simple method of formatting text with plain text characters. The app also has a built-in search function that allows you to search the file using your own file explorer. Other features of this app include a privacy screen, support for multiple Windows, quick switching between different vaults, and more.

Another nice feature of Obsidian is the ability to organize notes in a graphical structure. The app also allows installing various plugins and integrations that let users customize the app to their specific needs.

The only downside to this app is that it doesn’t support the Apple Pencil or any stylus pens. You cannot take handwritten notes with this app.

With its ability to create notes in plain text, organize notes in a graphical-looking structure, and offer a variety of text formatting tools, Obsidian is a powerful and versatile writing app for iPad that helps users organize their thoughts and ideas.

Download Obsidian (Free)

Bear: Best design and usability

Bear is one of the best iPad apps for writers that offers a simple and easy-to-use interface from the get-go. Users can easily create and edit notes without spending a lot of time searching and finding them.

When writing, the app offers a variety of text formatting options, including headings, lists, and quotes, and allows users to add images and link to documents. The app also supports the Advanced Markup Editor, which highlights over 150 programming languages. You can add hashtags to any note to quickly organize your notes.

In addition, the app supports encryption of individual notes, and you can lock bear apps with Face/Touch ID. The lock feature is only available in the Pro version.

Other notable features of the Bear app include support for multiple themes and export options, including HTML, PDF, Docx, JPG, and more.

Bear is the best option for you if you are aiming for the best writing experience on iPad. With its minimalist design, fast speed, and support for multiple platforms, including App Watch, Bear gives you the best user experience while you write.

Download Bear (Freemium)

Ulysses: Best for authors who publish their work online

The next choice on our list is Ulysses. It is the best choice for you if you are a professional writer and frequently publish content online.

The app offers powerful editing tools and markup features. It also includes a built-in dictionary, thesaurus, and word search features to help you write better content.

Ulysses also supports exporting your texts in various formats, including Markdown, PDF, HTML, and others. Besides, you can publish your texts directly to WordPress, Medium, and other platforms.

Overall, Ulysses is a powerful writing app that offers a wide range of features for writing and publishing content online. Ulysses is a good choice if you are a professional writer looking for a powerful writing app.

Using the app costs $39.99/year or $5.99/month. You can also get a student discount for up to 6 months, which will cost you $10.

If Ulysses is too expensive for you, you can choose Byword, which offers a similarly powerful editing feature but costs less.

Download Ulysses ($39.99 per year)

Download Byword ($5.99)

Grammarly: For productive and error-free writing

If you are specifically looking for a writing app to correct your grammar mistakes, Grammarly is the best choice for you. The app uses advanced algorithms and natural language processing technologies to check grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors, making it easy for users to spot and correct mistakes in their texts.

As users type, the app scans their text and highlights any errors, providing explanations and suggested corrections in real-time. This helps users spot errors and correct them quickly, saving them time.

The formatting tools are not as powerful as other word processors, but they get the job done. Overall, Grammarly is a powerful and versatile writing app for iPad that helps users improve their grammar and writing skills. With its ability to check grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors, Grammarly can help users write more effectively and efficiently.

Note: Grammarly is also available as an add-on extension for many popular writing applications. You can also easily add Grammarly to other writing apps to write more effectively and efficiently.

Download Grammarly (Freemium)

Notability: Best for handwritten notes using the Apple Pencil

If you often take handwritten notes, Notability is the best choice for you. The app offers a variety of tools and features that make it easy to write and format notes in various file formats, including PDF, Word, and more.

Another popular feature of this app is creating handwritten notes using an Apple Pencil. The app supports various text formatting options, such as bold, italic, and underlined, and allows users to insert images, videos, and audio recordings into their notes. The app also supports a variety of text formatting options for Apple Pencil. You can draw, type, write, and sketch with different styles and formatting options.

Users can also import documents and images and annotate and edit them within the app. I use this app to take notes for college and also annotate other documents.

Overall, Notability is a powerful and versatile writing app for iPad that helps users take notes, organize various notes, and easily create handwritten documents.

With the free version of Notability, users can create, edit, and save notes. Users can also use basic formatting options such as text formatting and bullet points. However, advanced features such as inserting images, drawing tools, and exporting notes to other file formats are only available in the paid version.

Download Notability (Freemium)

Microsoft OneNote: Powerful note organizer

The next pick on our list is Microsoft OneNote. It’s a powerful note-taking app that allows you to create, save, and share notes across devices.

The best thing about Microsoft apps is that they offer powerful text editing options. Like Microsoft Word, Microsoft OneNote has powerful text editing tools, including creating tables, changing text size and font, adding multimedia, and more.

Microsoft OneNote is also great for teamwork. With the built-in sharing and collaboration feature, you can easily share your written notes with your teammates and ask them to make changes in real-time. You can also add comments to the work you have shared.

One of the best features of Microsoft OneNote is the possibility of using built-in templates to create new notes. Thus, you can save more time by using the pre-made note format. For example, you can use a task list template to keep track of all your task lists without having to create them from scratch.

Microsoft OneNote is the best option if you are looking for a powerful note-taking app on your iPad. With it, you can easily create a note, use built-in templates to save time, collaborate with your team in real time, and much more.

Download Microsoft OneNote (Freemium)

Scrivener: For professional writers

The final pick on our list is Scrivener. If you read or write a lot of documents and letters, this is the app for you. The app is specially designed to help professional writers organize their research and write high-quality documents.

Thanks to the strong organizational structure in the app, you can divide your work into smaller amounts. You can easily save your work in folders and create subfolders as well. This is especially useful when writing large books or documents where you need to keep track of everything you have written.

You can also store and organize all your research content, such as PDFs, images, and web pages, in one place. This way, you can easily refer back to your research as you write.

If you are a professional writer looking for a powerful writing app for iPad to write books, documents, and letters, Scrivener is the best choice for you.

Download Scrivener ($23.99)

Choose the Best iPad writing app for your usecase

So, that’s the list of the best writing apps for iPad. We have included various writing apps for both beginners and professional writers that offer different note-taking features. Let us know which app you will use in the comments below.

FAQs about Best iPad Writing Apps

What is the best iPad writing app for writing a book? Scrivener is the best iPad app for writing a book if you can afford it. Evernote is also a good choice for writing books if you are looking for a free version, but it's not as powerful as Scrivener. Scrivener is specifically designed for long-form writing and offers a wide-range of tools to help you manage your book writing project from start to finish. What are the must-have apps for writers? Most writers use a variety of apps for writing. Scrivener, MS Word, Google Docs, and iA Writer are the most common - but there are many other great apps that bestselling authors use for their writing process. Ulysses, Apple Pages, and Notability are the other good options for writers. What is the best app for writing on iPad? The best apps for writing depending on the features you need as a writer. Here's a list of the most common things you should consider before choosing the best writing app for your iPad. These include features of the app, platform compatibility, ease of use, price, cloud syncing, Apple Pencil support, and more. Personally, I use Apple Notes and Notability to do most of my writing. What is the best app novel writing app on iPad? Living Writer is the best app for writing novels on the iPad. The app is specifically designed for writing substantial fiction books. With its easy-to-use interface, you can easily organize and plan your stories. The app is available for Windows, Apple's Mac, Android, iPad, and even iPhone. It is available for free and also includes in-app purchases. Is GoodNotes or Notability better? While GoodNotes has been around for a while and has its sets of fans, Notability can add more items to your notes than GoodNotes. In addition to images, stickers, and importing documents, you can also add audio recordings, sticky notes, and GIFs on Notability, which isn't yet possible on GoodNotes. So, if you ask us, we would choose Notability over GoodNotes. Does iPad have a text editor? iPads don't come with a built-in text editor as such, but one can download TextEdit+ for free. It's a sleek and fast text editor for iPad and iPhone. It's compatible with desktop text editors like WordPad and TextEdit. It supports TXT, RTF, MarkDown, etc.