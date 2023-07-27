I can’t imagine my life without a mobile hotspot. In fact, most people who don’t have a Wi-Fi connection use Mobile Hotspot to share the Internet with other devices. Using Mobile Hotspot is a simple and effective way to connect and share a mobile data connection with other devices. Whether you’re traveling, at a coffee store, or even at the park, Mobile Hotspot makes it easy to connect to your device.

However, you may run into problems with your mobile hotspot. Two of the biggest problems with mobile hotspot are high battery consumption and possible connection issues, and lately, many users have been complaining that their mobile hotspot keeps shutting down. If you’re here, we assume that you’re facing this problem right now. In this guide, we’ll show you the easiest and most effective solutions to fix the issue of mobile hotspot keeps turning off on Android smartphones.

Fix Hotspot Keeps Turning Off on Your Android Smartphone

Cool Down Your Smartphone

Smartphone operating systems have this mechanism where they automatically adjust settings to protect your device. One of the main areas where this often happens is when your device overheats. When your device’s temperature exceeds a certain limit, your operating system automatically shuts down and disables high-intensity tasks like video recording, turning off the hotspot, and more.

Most Android smartphones display a warning with a timer that says, “Your device is heating up. The hotspot will turn off in 20 seconds.” There is no other way to turn off this feature except to cool down your smartphone and bring it to Normal. I personally face this problem because it’s very hot in India during summer, and I also use a mobile hotspot to connect most other devices.

If you’re also facing the same problem, don’t worry. Luckily, there are some workarounds that worked for me personally. You can also use the same methods to keep your device cool while your hotspot is on.

How to cool down your smartphone while Hotspot is turned on

Avoid Charging : When the hotspot is on, charging your smartphone while the hotspot is on can cause the device to heat up, so avoid charging your smartphone while the hotspot is on. If you charge your device alone while the hotspot is on, the temperature of your device may increase significantly, and you'll immediately receive a notification that your device's hotspot is turned

Avoid Direct Sunlight : Always keep your phone away from direct sunlight. Prolonged sunlight can cause your phone to overheat.

Limit Use of Intensive Apps : Some apps, especially games and other high-performance apps, can cause your phone to heat up. Try to limit the use of these apps when your hotspot is on.

Turn Off Unnecessary Features : Features like GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi can cause your phone to heat up when they're used. If you don't use these features, you can turn them off to cool down your phone.

Keep Your Phone Updated: Sometimes software updates include improvements that can make your phone more efficient and cooler. Make sure your phone is up to date.

Restart Your Smartphone

Let’s not forget about the simplest and most effective troubleshooting method: restarting your device. As we have already mentioned in most articles, restarting your smartphone will fix most temporary issues, including the hotspot that keeps shutting down. There might be a temporary glitch in the software that is causing the problem.

Restarting your device will delete all temporary files on your device and load the operating system from the beginning. Depending on the type of device, the reboot may take a few minutes.

Check if the Automatic Turn-Off Hotspot Feature Is Enabled

In order to save battery and increase device performance, most Android phones nowadays have a built-in automatic hotspot shutdown feature when the device isn’t in use after a certain amount of time. As mentioned earlier, this prevents your device from consuming battery and also reduces data usage. This can be a handy feature if you forget to turn off the hotspot after using it, but sometimes it can be frustrating when it turns off automatically.

How to disable the Automatic Hotspot turnoff feature on Android:

Open Settings on your smartphone and click on the option that says Connections and Sharing

Now click on the personal hotspot

Now toggle off the option that says “Automatically turn off the personal hotspot”.

Disable Battery Saver

Using a hotspot for a long time can significantly drain your smartphone’s battery. When the battery saver is enabled, it automatically limits the functionality of the mobile hotspot on your smartphone. To prevent this, you can temporarily disable the battery saver on your smartphone. Please note that disabling the battery saver may affect the life of your battery, as your device will return to its normal state and increase resource usage.

How to disable battery saver on your smartphone

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Scroll down and tap on “Battery.”

Tap on “Battery saver” or “Power saver mode”.

To disable the battery saver, tap “Off” or slide the toggle switch to the off position.

Turn Off the WiFi

Most Android smartphones now support wifi extenders. When this feature is enabled, the smartphone can connect to a WiFi network and then share that connection with other devices by creating a hotspot. However, not all Android smartphones support this feature. If your hotspot keeps shutting down, check if your device is automatically connecting to the Wi-Fi. To fix this, you can turn off the Wi-Fi on your smartphone.

How to turn off Wifi on your Android smartphone

Open your smartphone’s control panel and look for the Wifi icon and tap it to turn it off (when Wi-Fi is off, the icon either disappears from the status bar or it turns gray).

Alternatively, you can go to System Settings, click Wifi, and turn off the switch to disable Wi-Fi on your Android smartphone.

Check the Hotspot Data Usage Limit

To prevent excessive data usage via hotspot, most Android smartphones offer an option to limit data usage when using the hotspot feature. When the data limit is reached, your device will automatically turn off the hotspot. This feature can be very useful if you have a limited data plan or if you want to prevent connected devices from using all your data.

To prevent this, you can increase the data limit or disable the data limit feature altogether while using the hotspot.

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Tap on “Network & Internet” or “Connections”.

Tap “Data usage”.

Tap “Data warning & limit”.

Tap “Set data limit” and turn off the toggle.

If you want to set the data limit, you can increase the amount. For example, you can set up to 1 GB or more depending on the data usage to prevent the hotspot from turning off when the limit is reached.

Close Apps That Need Hotspot to Turn Off

Check if the hotspot is turned off when you open a certain app on your smartphone. Certain apps, such as smart home apps, screencasting apps, and certain gaming apps, may require the hotspot to be turned off. To prevent the hotspot from turning off whenever you open a certain app, avoid opening the app or remove the app from your records.

While there is no definitive list of apps for which the hotspot needs to be turned off, in general, any app that requires a direct WiFi connection can cause this problem. And also the airplane mode.

Check the Device Connection Limit

Besides limiting data usage, most Android smartphones also allow you to set the maximum number of devices that can connect to your device hotspot at the same time.

On most Android smartphones, the device limit is usually 5 to 10 devices. When the connection limit is reached, no more devices will be able to connect to the hotspot, and one of the current devices will be disconnected. Please note that your device’s hotspot will still be enabled, and the device you want to connect to will only be disconnected. If you’re wondering why the connection between your device and the hotspot keeps disconnecting, this may be a possible reason.

How to disable Hotspot device connection limit on Android

Open the “Settings” app on your Android device.

Tap “Network & Internet” or “Connections”.

Tap “Hotspot & Tethering”.

Tap “Wi-Fi hotspot.”

Now you should see an option for “Limit number of connections.” Here you can remove the number of allowed connections and click “Set” to apply the limit.

Reset Network Options

Network settings on an Android smartphone are a set of options and configurations that determine how your device connects and communicates with networks, including mobile data networks and Wi-Fi networks.

Resetting network settings removes the existing network configurations on your Android smartphone and resets them to the default settings. This can help solve the hotspot problem on your smartphone if any of these settings are interfering with the hotspot connection. You can follow the steps below to reset the network settings on your Android smartphone.

How to reset Network settings on your Android smartphone

Open the Settings app on your device.

Scroll down and select “System. “

Tap on “Reset options. “

Select “Reset Wi-Fi, mobile & Bluetooth. “

Tap “Reset Settings” to confirm.

Reset Your Android Smartphone

If none of the above steps work, you can try resetting your Android smartphone to factory settings as a last resort. Resetting your Android smartphone restores your device’s original settings by removing any modifications or changes to the device that might affect the smooth functioning of the hotspot.

Also, keep in mind that resetting your Android smartphone will erase all data and settings, including apps, media, contacts, messages, files, and more. It’s highly recommended that you back up your important data before resetting your smartphone.

Enjoy Uninterrupted Internet with Smooth Mobile Hotspot

This is the list of simple and effective troubleshooting methods you can apply to fix hotspot issues on your Android smartphone. In today’s world, most devices need an internet connection to work. The simplest and most effective solution is to use a mobile hotspot to share the Internet with other devices.

It can be very frustrating when your mobile hotspot keeps disconnecting, and you have to reconnect it manually. I hope the list of steps helped you fix the problem. If you have any questions and the problem still persists, let’s know in the comments below.

FAQs on Fix Hotspot Keeps Turning Off

Does using a hotspot damage my phone? This is the most popular question asked by many users. Will using a hotspot harm my phone? Well, there is no direct impact. Using a hotspot won't harm your phone. However, there are some factors you should pay attention to: Battery Consumption: using the hotspot feature consumes more battery power than normal phone use, as the phone needs to transmit data over wireless networks. This can cause the battery to drain more over time.

Overheating: Using your phone as a hotspot not only increases battery consumption, but can also lead to overheating, especially when multiple devices are connected at the same time. If your phone gets too hot and can't cool down properly. The heating can damage the internal components of the smartphone.

Data Usage: depending on your mobile plan, using your phone as a hotspot can consume a significant amount of your data allowance. This can lead to additional costs if you exceed your data limit. Can a third-party app cause the hotspot to turn off automatically? Yes, some third-party apps might interfere with the hotspot functionality, especially those related to battery optimization or network management. Try disabling or uninstalling recently installed apps to see if the hotspot issue resolves. Why does my hotspot turn off when the screen goes to sleep? Some Android devices have a power-saving feature that automatically turns off the hotspot when the screen goes to sleep. This feature helps conserve battery life. To prevent this, check your phone's hotspot settings and look for an option to keep the hotspot active even when the screen is off. Can the issue be related to my mobile carrier? Yes, it is possible that the issue of your mobile hotspot turning off could be related to your mobile carrier. Here are some reasons why: Your mobile carrier may have a limit on the amount of data that can be used through a mobile hotspot. If you have exceeded this limit, your mobile carrier may automatically turn off your hotspot.

If you have exceeded this limit, your mobile carrier may automatically turn off your hotspot. There may be a problem with your mobile carrier's network. If there is a problem with the network, this could cause your hotspot to turn off.

If there is a problem with the network, this could cause your hotspot to turn off. Your mobile carrier may be blocking your hotspot connection. This is less common, but it is possible that your mobile carrier may block your hotspot connection for security reasons. Is there a limit to the number of devices that can connect to my Android hotspot? Yes, there is typically a limit to the number of devices that can connect to your Android hotspot simultaneously. The maximum number of connections allowed may vary depending on your phone's model and carrier. Usually, Android devices can support up to 5-10 connected devices.